Best Crompton high speed fans: 7 picks for having a comfortable summer season

Crompton is a household name when it comes to home appliances. The company has been a part of the Indian market for a long time and has understood the changing trends in demands and consumer behaviour. This understanding has allowed the company to venture into multiple segments into home appliances, with Crompton high speed fans being one of the most popular segments.

A fan of any kind is a forgotten appliance in the modern day home, and not a lot of people care about having the latest technology in their home. As temperatures go up every year touching new records in various parts of the country, enhancing the technology of the fans also becomes important. Crompton high speed fans have multiple model options starting from the traditional regulator operated ceiling fans to more modern remote controlled fans with more power.

To make your quest easier, we have gone through multiple Crompton high speed fans models and options and selected the 7 best options that you need to know more about. Check out the models and the features they offer in our comprehensive review and analysis of every model. The reasons to buy and avoid any particular model will help you weigh in your requirements and make a better decision without stepping anywhere out of your budget.

1. Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan

The Crompton Hill Briz high-speed ceiling fan stands out for its exceptional blend of performance and durability. With a 370 RPM speed and 205 CMM air delivery, it ensures efficient cooling across the room. The fan's corrosion-resistant, powder-coated blades and 100% copper motor underline its quality and longevity. Its silent operation enhances comfort, making it ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. Despite its merits, the classic design may not appeal to those seeking modern aesthetics, and the 75 W power consumption could be a concern for energy-conscious users. Overall, this Crompton high-speed fan is a reliable choice for those valuing performance and durability.

Specifications of Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Ivory

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material Type: Metal

Controller Type: Button Control

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Sweep: 1200 mm

Power Consumption: 75 W

Speed: 370 RPM

Air Delivery: 205 CMM

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air delivery and speed Classic design may not suit all tastes Durable with 100% copper motor Higher power consumption

2. Crompton Energion Hyperjet Fan with Remote Control

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet represents the pinnacle of energy efficiency and modern design in ceiling fans. With its ActivBLDC technology and a 5-star energy rating, this fan consumes only 35 watts on hyper mode, making it a leader in reducing electricity consumption. Its superior air delivery at 340 RPM and 220 CMM ensures a cool environment in any room. The convenience of its point-anywhere RF remote, equipped with features like hyper mode and sleep mode, enhances user experience. The sleek design complements contemporary interiors. However, its premium features come at a higher price point, and the modern aesthetics might not blend well with all types of home decor.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Hyperjet Fan with Remote Control

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 35 Watts

Speed: 340 RPM

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Remote Control: Yes

Design: Contemporary

Blade Material: Aluminium

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional energy efficiency Higher price point Superior air delivery May not suit traditional decor

3. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Crompton's SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA is a testament to the brand's commitment to performance and aesthetics. This fan's low power consumption of 51 W, combined with a speed of 380 RPM and an air delivery of 210 CMM, ensures efficient cooling with minimal energy usage. The 100% copper motor and double ball bearings signify durability and smooth operation. Its powder-coated blades not only resist corrosion but also add a touch of elegance to any room. While its performance is commendable, its traditional design may not appeal to those looking for more modern or minimalist ceiling fans.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 51 Watts

Speed: 380 RPM

Air Delivery: 210 CMM

Material: Metal

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Design: Classic

Warranty: Provided by Crompton

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient performance Design may not appeal to all Durable with 100% copper motor

4. Crompton Sea Wind 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan

Crompton Sea Wind ceiling fan stands out for its high-speed performance and durability. With a 380 RPM speed and 200 CMM air delivery, it ensures effective cooling across the room. Its 74W power consumption is balanced by the fan's efficiency and air delivery capacity. The corrosion-resistant, powder-coated blades enhance both aesthetics and longevity. However, the traditional design might not appeal to those seeking a modern look, and the absence of remote control functionality could be seen as a drawback for users preferring more convenience.

Specifications of Crompton Sea Wind 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 74 Watts

Speed: 380 RPM

Air Delivery: 200 CMM

Design: Traditional

Blades: Powder-coated for corrosion resistance

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed performance Lacks a modern aesthetic Durable with corrosion-resistant blades No remote control

5. Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

The Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA is an epitome of classic design combined with efficient performance. It features a 370 RPM motor speed, delivering a high air delivery of 225 CMM, which ensures your space remains cool and comfortable. The fan's energy efficiency is highlighted by its 55W power consumption, making it a cost-effective choice. Its ivory deluxe colour adds a touch of elegance to any room. While its high-speed performance is commendable, the fan's traditional design may not cater to all tastes, especially those looking for contemporary features like remote control operation.

Specifications of Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 55 Watts

Speed: 370 RPM

Air Delivery: 225 CMM

Design: Classic with an ivory deluxe finish

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 55W power consumption Traditional design may not suit modern interiors High air delivery for effective cooling Lacks modern features like remote control

6. Crompton Ariyabriz 600 mm (24 inch) High Speed 4-Blade Anti Rust Small Ceiling Fan

The Crompton Ariyabriz is a compact yet powerful ceiling fan, perfect for smaller spaces requiring efficient air circulation. Its 600 mm sweep coupled with a high speed of 85 RPM ensures that it delivers a strong breeze, keeping your space cool and comfortable. The fan's 64W power consumption is a testament to its efficient performance, making it an ideal choice for energy-conscious users. Its anti-rust feature and the inclusion of 4 blades for superior air delivery make it a durable and effective solution for cooling. However, its smaller size might not be suitable for larger rooms, and its higher power consumption relative to its size could be a drawback for some.

Specifications of Crompton Ariyabriz 600 mm (24 inch) High Speed 4-Blade Anti Rust Small Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 64 Watts

Speed: 85 RPM

Air Delivery: 120 CMM

Design: Compact with anti-rust features

Blades: 4 for superior air delivery

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design suitable for small spaces Not ideal for larger rooms Anti-rust features enhance durability Relatively high power consumption for its size

7. Crompton Energion Cromair 1200Mm (48 Inch) BLDC Ceiling Fan

Crompton Energion Cromair redefines energy efficiency with its cutting-edge BLDC technology, consuming only 28 Watts at its highest speed setting. This 5-star energy-rated fan is designed to deliver a powerful air delivery of 220 CMM at 350 RPM, ensuring your room stays cool and well-ventilated. The fan's sleek design complements modern interiors, while the powder-coated aluminium blades guarantee long-lasting performance without corrosion. The inclusion of a smart remote control with multiple speed settings and timer functionality adds convenience to its operation. However, its premium features come at a higher cost, and the sophisticated BLDC technology might require professional installation.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Cromair 1200Mm (48 Inch) BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Crompton

Power Consumption: 28 Watts

Speed: 350 RPM

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Design: Modern with BLDC technology

Blades: Aluminium, anti-rust

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional energy efficiency with BLDC technology Higher initial cost Smart remote control for convenience May require professional installation

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Air Delivery (CMM) Speed (RPM) Other Features Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm High Speed Ceiling Fan 205 370 Corrosion-resistant, powder-coated blades Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 220 340 BLDC motor, Remote control, Energy efficient Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan 210 380 Low Power consumption, Durable components Crompton Sea Wind 1200 mm High Speed Ceiling Fan 200 380 Anti-rust aluminium body, Silent operation Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan 225 370 Energy-efficient, Regulator control Crompton Ariyabriz 600 mm High Speed 4-Blade Anti Rust Small Ceiling Fan 120 85 Compact, Anti-rust features Crompton Energion Cromair 1200Mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 220 350 BLDC technology, Remote control, Rust proof blades

Best value for money

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm stands out for its perfect blend of technology and efficiency. Its ActivBLDC technology significantly reduces electricity consumption without compromising on air delivery or speed. Alongside, the convenience of a remote control and the promise of a 2-year warranty make it an excellent investment for those looking to balance performance with energy savings.

Best overall product

The Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm is the top pick for its unmatched combination of performance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Its high speed ensures effective cooling, while the powder-coated blades and corrosion resistance guarantee longevity. It's a perfect choice for anyone seeking reliable air circulation without frequent maintenance.

How to find the best Crompton high speed fan?

Consider the room size to ensure optimal air delivery and coverage.

Look for energy efficiency to save on electricity bills without sacrificing performance.

Check for additional features like remote control, BLDC technology, and design that suits your space.

Read customer reviews and feedback to gauge reliability and satisfaction.

Compare warranty terms to ensure you get the best after-sales support.

FAQs

Question : Can Crompton fans be used in large rooms?

Ans : Yes, models with high air delivery like the Energion Hyperjet are suitable for large rooms.

Question : Are Crompton fans energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, especially models with BLDC motors like the Energion Hyperjet and Cromair.

Question : Do all Crompton fans come with a remote control?

Ans : Not all, but models like the Energion Hyperjet include a remote for convenience.

Question : Can I install a Crompton fan by myself?

Ans : While it's possible, professional installation is recommended for safety and warranty purposes.

Question : How do I claim the warranty for a Crompton fan?

Ans : Contact Crompton's customer service with your purchase details and warranty card.

