When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean and free from smoke, a reliable chimney is a must-have. Crompton kitchen chimneys are known for their superior quality, durability, and innovative features. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Crompton kitchen chimneys available on the market and compare their key features to help you make an informed decision for your home.

The Crompton IntelliMotion Chimney is designed to effectively remove smoke, odors, and grease from your kitchen. It features intelligent motion sensor technology and a sleek black finish. With a powerful suction capacity and easy installation, this chimney is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h Size: 60 cm Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Motion Sensor Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intelligent motion sensor technology Filter needs regular cleaning Powerful suction capacity Sleek black finish

The Crompton SensoSmart Chimney boasts advanced filterless technology and a modern design. It eliminates the need for filter maintenance and offers hassle-free cleaning. With a large suction capacity and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney is a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney (CHD-SSC90FLE-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/h Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 56 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced filterless technology Requires regular maintenance of filterless technology Energy-efficient LED lights Hassle-free cleaning

The Crompton IntelliMotion Chimney offers a combination of style and functionality. It features a large suction capacity, motion sensor technology, and a durable build. With easy installation and low noise levels, this chimney is a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion Chimney (CHD-IMC90BFA-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/h Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Motion Sensor Noise Level: 55 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional design Requires occasional maintenance Large suction capacity Low noise levels

The Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney is designed for maximum efficiency and minimal maintenance. It features a filterless design, powerful suction, and a sleek black finish. With an easy-to-use touch panel and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney offers a seamless cooking experience.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVI75FLE-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1250 m3/h Size: 75 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 57 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient filterless design Requires periodic cleaning of filterless technology Easy-to-use touch panel Energy-efficient LED lights

The Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney is a high-performance appliance with a sleek design. It offers powerful suction, filterless technology, and energy-efficient LED lights. With a touch panel for easy control and a durable build, this chimney provides an excellent cooking environment.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVI90FLE-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/h Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 54 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance filterless technology Regular maintenance of filterless technology Energy-efficient LED lights Durable build

The Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney is designed for maximum convenience and performance. It features a filterless design, large suction capacity, and durable construction. With a touch panel and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney offers a seamless cooking experience.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVC90FLE-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/h Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 56 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Maximum convenience and performance Regular maintenance of filterless technology Energy-efficient LED lights Durable construction

The Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney is a compact and efficient appliance for modern kitchens. It features filterless technology, a powerful suction capacity, and a sleek black finish. With a touch panel for easy control and low noise levels, this chimney offers a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Inverter Motor Inclined 60cm Filter less Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/h Size: 60 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 55 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient design Regular maintenance of filterless technology Low noise levels Easy control with touch panel

The Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney is a stylish and efficient appliance designed for modern homes. It features a filterless design, powerful suction, and energy-efficient LED lights. With a touch panel and a durable build, this chimney ensures a pleasant cooking atmosphere.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVB75FLE-MBL) Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h Size: 75 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 56 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and efficient design Regular maintenance of filterless technology Energy-efficient LED lights Durable build

The Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney is a compact and efficient appliance with advanced features. It eliminates the need for filter maintenance and offers hassle-free cleaning. With a large suction capacity and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney is a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton SensoSmart Inclined 60cm Filter less Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney Black 1290 CMH - CHD-SSI60FLE-MBL Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/h Size: 60 cm Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Panel Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced filterless technology Requires regular maintenance of filterless technology Energy-efficient LED lights Hassle-free cleaning

Best Crompton chimney Suction Capacity (m3/h) Size (cm) Filter Type Control Type Noise Level (dB) Crompton IntelliMotion Chimney (CHD-IMC60BFA-MBL) 1200 60 Baffle Filter Motion Sensor 58 Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney (CHD-SSC90FLE-MBL) 1400 90 Filterless Touch Panel 56 Crompton IntelliMotion Chimney (CHD-IMC90BFA-MBL) 1300 90 Baffle Filter Motion Sensor 55 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVI75FLE-MBL) 1250 75 Filterless Touch Panel 57 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVI90FLE-MBL) 1350 90 Filterless Touch Panel 54 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVC90FLE-MBL) 1400 90 Filterless Touch Panel 56 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVI60FLE-MBL) 1100 60 Filterless Touch Panel 55 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVB75FLE-MBL) 1200 75 Filterless Touch Panel 56 Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney (CHD-SSI60FLE-MBL) 1100 60 Filterless Touch Panel 58 Crompton QuietPro Filterless Chimney (CHD-QPVB60FLE-MBL) 1000 60 Filterless Touch Panel 57

The Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney (CHD-SSI60FLE-MBL) offers advanced filterless technology, a large suction capacity, and energy-efficient LED lights at a competitive price, making it the best value for money option for any kitchen.

The Crompton SensoSmart Filterless Chimney (CHD-SSI60FLE-MBL) stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its advanced features, powerful suction, and hassle-free maintenance, making it a top choice for any home.

How to find the perfect Crompton kitchen chimney? To choose the perfect Crompton kitchen chimney, consider factors such as suction capacity, filter type, control panel, and noise levels. Assess your kitchen size and cooking needs to find the ideal chimney that offers the best features and convenience for your home.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Crompton kitchen chimneys? Ans : Crompton kitchen chimneys are available in a price range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the model and features. Question : Do Crompton kitchen chimneys come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Crompton kitchen chimneys come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance. Question : Are Crompton kitchen chimneys easy to install? Ans : Yes, Crompton kitchen chimneys are designed for easy installation, and most models come with detailed installation instructions for convenience. Question : What is the maintenance requirement for Crompton filterless chimneys? Ans : Crompton filterless chimneys require regular cleaning of the filterless technology to maintain optimal performance and efficiency.

