Best cross trainer machine: Achieve total fitness from home with the ultimate full-body workout with our top-rated cross-trainer machine.

Getting fit can be tough, right? But what if I told you there's a cool machine that can help you tone up your whole body without even leaving your house? Yep, it's called a cross-trainer machine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imagine this: You hop on, start moving those pedals, and boom! Your arms, legs, and even your tummy start feeling the burn. It's like magic, but it's just science making you stronger.

The best part? You don't have to deal with crowded gyms or bad weather. Nope, you can just jump on your cross trainer machine whenever you want, even in your PJs! So, check out our top 10 picks of cross-trainer machines if you're ready to get fit without all the hassle. Say hello o feeling awesome in your own home, thanks to your trusty cross trainer machine. Let's get moving!

1. Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series

This Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer machine offers a seamless workout experience. With a sturdy 6KGS flywheel and accommodation for users up to 120Kgs /160-195cm, it's built to last. The 3-position adjustable pedals ensure a comfortable grip for effective workouts. Operating on magnetic mechanism technology, it delivers a quiet and smooth ride, perfect for home use. Adjust between 8 levels of magnetic resistance to intensify your exercise with ease. Textured, fixed-incline pedals provide stability, while the pedal incline adjusts to your natural movement. Enjoy a reliable cross trainer machine with a 1-year warranty and free installation assistance with the best elliptical machine prices.

Specifications of Cockatoo CE03Advance Smart Series:

Model Name: CE03ADVANCE

CE03ADVANCE Brand: Cockatoo

Cockatoo Colour: Multi

Multi Product Dimensions: 29D x 98W x 59H Centimeters

29D x 98W x 59H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy and durable build. Limited range of motion.

2. Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer WC6044

The Welcare WC6044 is the ultimate cross trainer machine for home workouts. Featuring an adjustable seat andbudget-friendly cross trainers, it's perfect for all fitness levels. With a 5 kgs flywheel and two-way rotation, it reduces impact on your knees while boosting momentum. The large LCD window monitor tracks speed, time, distance, heart rate, and calories burned, giving you precise workout data. Easily adjust your workout intensity with 8 levels of manual magnetic resistance. The durable metal construction supports up to 90 kgs, ensuring stability and comfort during your exercise sessions.

Specifications of Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer WC6044:

Model Name: WC6044

WC6044 Brand: WELCARE

WELCARE Colour: Silver, black

Silver, black Product Dimensions: 124.5D x 61W x 149.9H Centimeters

124.5D x 61W x 149.9H Centimeters Material: Metal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth, low-impact full-body workout Limited preset workout programs

3. MAXPRO MP6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer

This WELCARE Maxpro Mp 6066 elliptical cross trainer machine is your ultimate home workout companion. Its large LCD display keeps you updated on your progress, displaying time, speed, distance, calorie burn, pulse rate, and ODO. Adjust your workout intensity effortlessly with the 8-level manual magnetic resistance control. With a 5kg flywheel and dual-handle design, it offers a smooth and effective workout experience. The durable metal construction supports up to 90kgs, while the non-slip pedals ensure stability and comfort. Enjoy convenient DIY installation with free video call assistance and opt for our professional cross trainer installation services for an extra charge.

Specifications of MAXPRO MP6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer:

Model Name: MP 6066

MP 6066 Brand: WELCARE

WELCARE Colour: Grey

Grey Product Dimensions: 107D x 60W x 154H Centimeters

107D x 60W x 154H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and Easy to Store Limited Pre-programmed Workout Options

4. PowerMax Fitness® EH-750

The PowerMax Fitness® EH-750 Elliptical Cross Trainer machine offers experience of one of the premium quality elliptical machines. With its precision balanced 9kg heavy flywheel, adjusting your workout intensity is a breeze using the 32 levels of resistance. Keep track of your progress on the LCD display, monitoring time, speed, distance, calories, pulse, RPM, and recovery. Achieve your target heart rate for maximum fat burn, supported by the heart rate sensor. Sturdy steel frame ensures stability, while large anti-slip pedals accommodate all foot sizes. Stay hydrated with the convenient water bottle cage. Easily move or store the cross trainer with transportation wheels.

Specifications of PowerMax Fitness® EH-750:

Model Name: EH-750

EH-750 Brand: PowerMax Fitness

PowerMax Fitness Colour: Silver

Silver Product Dimensions: 130D x 60W x 158H Centimeters

130D x 60W x 158H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple Resistance Levels Stride Length not Adjustable

5. Reach Orbitrek/Orbitrack 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle

The Reach Orbitrek/Orbitrack 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer machine is your ultimate fitness buddy. It's like having two machines in one! Switch between a regular elliptical with moving handles and a stationary exercise bike effortlessly with the knob attached. No stress on your knees, thanks to the cross trainer machine design. Enjoy a comfortable workout with a cushioned adjustable seat, anti-slip pedals, and foamed handle grips. Track your progress easily on the LCD screen while pedalling away. With 8 resistance levels and a maximum user weight of 100kg, it's perfect for all fitness levels and also this is one of the environmentally friendly cross trainers.

Specifications of Reach Orbitrek/Orbitrack 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle:

Model Name: Orbitrek Exercise Cycle

Orbitrek Exercise Cycle Brand: REACH

REACH Colour: Black

Black Product Dimensions: 55.9D x 167.6W x 251H Centimeters

55.9D x 167.6W x 251H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low-impact workout: gentle on joints Assembly required: initial setup time

6. Cultsport smartcross b1

This smartcross B1 Bluetooth Enabled Elliptical Cross Trainer machine is perfect for your home gym! With a max weight support of 120kg, it's reliable and sturdy. The steel frame and level 8 magnetic resistance ensure a smooth workout every time. Enjoy hassle-free ownership and reliable services post-delivery. Connect via Bluetooth for added convenience. The LCD display shows time, speed, distance, and calories burned. Experience scenic rides and compete on the Fitboard with calibrated player rankings.

Specifications of Cultsport smartcross b1:

Model Name: smartcross b1

smartcross b1 Brand: CULTSPORT

CULTSPORT Colour: Black

Black Product Dimensions: 123D x 63.5W x 155H Centimeters

123D x 63.5W x 155H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Personalized coaching Compatibility issues

7. Durafit Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer

The Durafit Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer machine is your ultimate home workout companion. With a sturdy frame supporting up to 100 kg, it ensures a safe and effective exercise experience. Adjust your workout intensity with 8 levels of resistance using the manual tension control feature. Keep track of your progress effortlessly with the LCD display showing time, speed, distance, calories, ODO, and pulse sensor. DIY installation is a breeze with guide videos and expert video call assistance. The non-slip pedals provide stability and comfort, making it perfect for your home fitness routine.

Specifications of Durafit Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer:

Model Name : Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer

: Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer Brand : Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong

: Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong Colour: S ilver,black

ilver,black Product Dimensions: 67D x 96W x 153H Centimeters

67D x 96W x 153H Centimeters Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design fits any space. Limited inbuilt workout programs.

8. Hercules Fitness Air Bike

This Hercules Fitness Air Bike and Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home Use combines the benefits of a cross trainer machine and a cycling experience. It's like having two machines in one with dual functionality, providing a good workout right at home. Certified with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and BS OHSAS 18001, it ensures quality and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a cross trainer machine and the versatility of an air bike for your cardio needs. Get fit, stay healthy, and achieve your fitness goals with this efficient home gym cardio equipment.

Specifications of Hercules Fitness Air Bike:

Model Name: Hercules Fitness Air bike and Elliptical cross trainer for home use with Dual Purpose

Hercules Fitness Air bike and Elliptical cross trainer for home use with Dual Purpose Brand: HERCULES FITNESS

HERCULES FITNESS Colour: Black

Black Material: Iron

Iron Resistance Mechanism: Manual

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full-body engagement. Requires assembly.

9. ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle

The ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek is the ultimate 2-in-1 fitness solution for your home. Transition effortlessly between a regular elliptical and an exercise bike with the twist of a knob. With a sturdy build supporting up to 100kg, this cross trainer machine is perfect for all body types. Enjoy a smooth workout with the belt drive mechanism and adjustable seat. The easy-to-read LCD screen tracks your progress in real time. Plus, with 8 resistance levels, you can tailor your workout to your fitness level. Also, its top advantage is that it is one of the best pet-friendly elliptical trainers.

Specifications of ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle:

Brand: EItem Weigh

EItem Weigh LEV8t: 20 Kilograms

20 Kilograms Colour: Black & Silver

Black & Silver Material: Alloy Steel

Alloy Steel Product Dimensions: 66D x 22W x 99H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet and smooth operation. May be challenging for taller users.

10. Prime Fitness PR 806 Elliptical Cross Trainer

This PR 806 Elliptical Cross Trainer Machine is perfect for your cardio fitness and strength conditioning workouts at home or the gym. With dimensions of 54-inch x 20-inch x 67-inch, it fits easily into your space. Adjust your workout with its 8-Level Magnetic Resistance control system. The 8 kg Precision Balanced Flywheel ensures smooth movement every time you use it. Keep track of your progress with the console displaying Speed, Distance, Time, Calories, and Pulse. Plus, it can support users up to 130 kg. Get ready to transform your fitness routine with this versatile cross trainer machine.

Specifications of Prime Fitness PR 806 Elliptical Cross Trainer:

Brand: Prime Fitness

Prime Fitness Colour : Golden

Golden Product Dimensions: 64D x 47W x 64H Millimeters

64D x 47W x 64H Millimeters Material: Metal

Metal Resistance Mechanism: Magnetic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for comfortable use. Heavy and may require assembly assistance.

Best 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cockatoo CE03Advance Smart Series Maximum User Weigh Operating Technology 8 levels magnetic resistance Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer WC6044 5 kgs fly wheel with two-way rotation Large LCD window monitor to track speed Foot Pedals MAXPRO MP6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer Hand pulse pad Vertical seat adjustment basis user's height; Free Video Call assistance for DIY installation PowerMax Fitness® EH-750 Easily Adjust The Intensity Of Your Workout Micro-Controller Equipped With 32 Levels Resistance Sturdy Steel Frame Reach Orbitrek/Orbitrack 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle Belt Drive Mechanism Cushioned Adjustable Seat Comfortable Anti-Slip Pedals Cultsport smartcross Steel frame 8 magnetic resistance LCD type display featuring Time Durafit Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer Lifetime Frame Warranty 8 Levels Of Resistance Manual Tension Control Pulse sensor with Tablet or Phone Stand Hercules Fitness Air Bike Good workout in home itself Dual functioning Cross training Perfect Figure Right now ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle Belt Drive Mechanism Cushioned Adjustable Sea Comfortable Anti-Slip Pedals Prime Fitness PR 806 Elliptical Cross Trainer 8 kgs Precision Balanced Flywheel Smooth movement 8 Level Magnetic Resistance control system

Best overall product Looking to enhance your home Looking to enhance your home fitness routine? Meet the Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer, our top pick for the best overall product. This sleek machine offers a seamless workout experience with its sturdy build and accommodating design for users of various sizes. With 3-position adjustable pedals ensuring a comfortable grip and quiet operation, it's the perfect companion for achieving your fitness goals without disturbing the peace at home.

Best value for money On a budget? No problem! The Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer WC6044 is here to save the day as the best value for money product. Offering a smooth, low-impact full-body workout, this machine wouldn't break the bank. Its adjustable seat and user-friendly features make it suitable for all fitness levels, while the large LCD window monitor keeps you updated on your progress without draining your wallet. On a budget? No problem! The Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer WC6044 is here to save the day as the best value for money product. Offering a smooth, low-impact full-body workout, this machine wouldn't break the bank. Its adjustable seat and user-friendly features make it suitable for all fitness levels, while the large LCD window monitor keeps you updated on your progress without draining your wallet.

How to choose the best cross trainer machine When it comes to choosing the best cross trainer machine, prioritize sturdy builds like alloy steel frames and adjustable features for maximum comfort. Consider resistance levels, additional features like LCD displays, and warranty options to ensure your investment aligns with your needs and lifestyle. When it comes to choosing the best cross trainer machine, prioritize sturdy builds like alloy steel frames and adjustable features for maximum comfort. Consider resistance levels, additional features like LCD displays, and warranty options to ensure your investment aligns with your needs and lifestyle.

FAQs Question : Are cross trainer machines suitable for beginners? Ans : Absolutely! They offer low-impact workouts perfect for beginners easing into fitness routines. Question : How often should I use a cross trainer machine? Ans : Aim for 3-5 sessions per week for optimal results in your fitness journey. Question : Can I lose weight with a cross trainer machine? Ans : Yes, when combined with a balanced diet, cross trainers can aid in weight loss by providing excellent cardiovascular workouts. Question : Do I need professional help to assemble a cross trainer machine? Ans : While some offer free installation assistance, others may require professional assembly for optimal setup. Question : Can I use a cross trainer machine if I have joint issues? Ans : Yes, they provide low-impact workouts suitable for individuals with joint issues. However, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any exercise regimen.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

