Cycling is not just a means of transportation but also a great way to stay fit and active. With the market flooded with a variety of options, choosing the right cycle can be overwhelming. To make the task easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top 8 cycles for men available in India. Whether you're looking for a mountain bike, a road bike, or a hybrid, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cycle that meets your needs and fits your budget.

1. Urban Terrain Galaxy Max 27.5 inch Steel Geared High Performance Mountain Cycle for Men

The Urban Terrain Multispeed Performance Bike is a versatile and durable bike suitable for various terrains. With its high-quality build and advanced features, this bike offers a smooth and comfortable riding experience. Its sturdy frame and powerful brakes make it an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Galaxy Max 27.5 inch Steel Geared High Performance Mountain Cycle for Men:

26-inch wheels

21-speed gears

Front and rear suspension

Alloy crankset

Adjustable seat

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great for off-roading May be heavy for some users Smooth gear shifting

2. Urban Terrain Steel Bicycle 27.5 inch Single Speed with Front Suspension & Disc Brake Cycle for Men

The Urban Terrain UT5000S27.5 Suspension Bike is designed for riders who seek thrill and adventure. It features a sturdy suspension system that absorbs shocks and provides a comfortable ride. With its 27.5-inch wheels and 21-speed gears, this bike is perfect for tackling challenging terrains.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Steel Bicycle 27.5 inch Single Speed with Front Suspension & Disc Brake Cycle for Men:

27.5-inch wheels

21-speed gears

Front suspension

Alloy rims

Powerful disc brakes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent shock absorption May require professional assembly Great control and stability

3. Leader Beast 29T Multispeed (7 Speed) Mountain Bike

The Leader Beast Multispeed Mountain Bike is built for rugged performance and durability. Its advanced suspension system and high-traction tires make it suitable for tackling challenging trails. With its 26-inch wheels and 18-speed gears, this bike offers a smooth and responsive ride.

Specifications of Leader Beast 29T Multispeed (7 Speed) Mountain Bike:

26-inch wheels

18-speed gears

Front suspension

Steel frame

Comfortable saddle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great for mountain biking May be heavier than other bikes Strong and sturdy build

4. Lifelong Cycle for Men & Women - 26T MTB Cycle - MultiSpeed 7-Speed Bicycle

The Lifelong Cycle for Men and Women is a versatile and budget-friendly option for riders of all levels. With its stylish design and comfortable seating, this bike is perfect for daily commutes and leisure rides. Its lightweight frame and responsive brakes make it easy to handle and maneuver.

Specifications of Lifelong Cycle for Men & Women - 26T MTB Cycle - MultiSpeed 7-Speed Bicycle:

26-inch wheels

21-speed gears

Front suspension

Alloy frame

Dual disc brakes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for both men and women May not be suitable for advanced riders Easy to assemble and maintain

5. Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Alloy cycle 29 inch MTB (21 Speed) Gear bicycle for Men/Boys

The Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Installation Bike is designed for riders who value comfort and convenience. Its OneFitPlus technology allows for easy and quick assembly, making it a great choice for beginners. With its 29-inch wheels and 21-speed gears, this bike offers a smooth and stable ride.

Specifications of Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Alloy cycle 29 inch MTB (21 Speed) Gear bicycle for Men/Boys:

29-inch wheels

21-speed gears

Front suspension

Alloy V-brakes

Adjustable handlebar

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to assemble May not be suitable for professional cyclists Comfortable and stable ride

6. Hero Sprint Riot 26T Single Speed Mountain Cycle | Front-Suspension | Dual Disk | Matt Charcoal Grey | Ideal Age 12+ Years for Men and Women | Unisex

The Hero Sprint Mountain Bike is a reliable and affordable option for riders looking for a durable and efficient bike. Its front suspension system and sturdy frame make it suitable for tackling rough terrains. With its 26-inch wheels and 18-speed gears, this bike offers a smooth and controlled ride.

Specifications of Hero Sprint Riot 26T Single Speed Mountain Cycle:

26-inch wheels

18-speed gears

Front suspension

Steel frame

Responsive brakes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and reliable May require frequent maintenance Suitable for beginners

7. FitTrip Scrambler 27.5T | Single Speed Non-Gear MTB Cycle for Men | QC Tested Steel Alloy Frame| Dual Disk Brakes | Puncture Resistant Tyres | Unisex | Fully Fitted (Nardo Grey-Yellow) (Size : M)

The FitTrip Scrambler Non-Gear Cycle is a lightweight and practical option for riders who prefer simplicity and ease of use. Its durable construction and low maintenance make it a great choice for casual riders and daily commutes. With its 26-inch wheels and non-gear design, this cycle offers a hassle-free riding experience.

Specifications of FitTrip Scrambler 27.5T | Single Speed Non-Gear MTB Cycle for Men:

26-inch wheels

Non-gear design

Steel frame

Comfortable saddle

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and easy to use Not suitable for challenging terrains Low maintenance and durable

8. Hero Next 24T Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Mens | Rigid Suspension | Integrated Carrier | V Brake | Quick Release Seat (Grey-Red)

The Hero Mountain Bike with Front Suspension is a versatile and durable bike suitable for riders of all levels. Its front suspension system and powerful brakes make it ideal for tackling various terrains. With its 26-inch wheels and 18-speed gears, this bike offers a smooth and stable ride.

Specifications of Hero Next 24T Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Mens:

26-inch wheels

18-speed gears

Front suspension

Steel frame

Responsive brakes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for riders of all levels May require frequent maintenance Smooth and stable ride

Top features for the best cycles for men:

Best cycles for men Wheel Size Suspension Urban Terrain Multispeed Performance Bike 26-inch Front and rear Urban Terrain UT5000S27.5 Suspension Bike 27.5-inch Front Leader Beast Multispeed Mountain Bike 26-inch Front Lifelong Cycle for Men and Women 26-inch Front Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Installation Bike 29-inch Front Hero Sprint Mountain Bike 26-inch Front FitTrip Scrambler Non-Gear Cycle 26-inch None Hero Mountain Bike with Front Suspension 26-inch Front

Best value for money cycle for men:

The Lifelong Cycle for Men and Women offers the best value for money with its versatile design, comfortable seating, and budget-friendly pricing. It is a great choice for riders looking for a reliable and practical bike without breaking the bank.

Best overall cycle for men:

The Urban Terrain Multispeed Performance Bike stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its versatile build, advanced features, and reliable performance. It is suitable for riders of all levels and offers a smooth and comfortable riding experience.

How to find the best cycle for men:

When choosing the perfect cycle from our list, consider the specific features and benefits that align with your riding needs. Whether you prioritize off-roading, daily commutes, or leisure rides, there is a cycle that suits your requirements. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these cycles?

Ans : The price range of these cycles varies from affordable budget options to high-end performance bikes. You can find a cycle that fits your budget and needs.

Question : Do these cycles require professional assembly?

Ans : Some of these cycles may require professional assembly, especially those with advanced suspension systems and multiple gears. It is recommended to have them assembled by a professional for optimal performance.

Question : Are these cycles suitable for beginners?

Ans : Yes, several of these cycles are suitable for beginners, offering easy handling, stable riding, and comfortable seating. These cycles are great for riders who are new to cycling.

Question : What are the maintenance requirements for these cycles?

Ans : The maintenance requirements for these cycles may vary, but generally, they require regular cleaning, lubrication, and occasional adjustments. It is important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance.

