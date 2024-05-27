Road safety is paramount in 2024 and having a reliable dash cam can make all the difference. Why do we say that? Dash cams provide invaluable evidence in case of accidents, theft, and also promote responsible driving.

In our carefully curated list of the best dash cams for 2024, you have access to top-of-the-line technology. What do you get? Crystal-clear footage, advanced features, and user-friendly interfaces. Whether you’re a daily commuter, a road trip enthusiast, or a professional driver, our expert picks cater to a variety of needs and budgets to stay safe on the road.

Many of our picks come with high definition-recording, night vision, GPS tracking, and real-time alerts to considerably change the way you experience safety while driving. Go ahead and explore our top picks to find the perfect dash cam that meets your needs and drive with the confidence of protection on the road. Stay safe, stay secure, and capture every moment with the best dash cams of 2024.

1. 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam, 2.7K, 5MP IMX335 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam is equipped with advanced features for optimal road safety. You can record in stunning 2.7K resolution with a 5MP IMX335 sensor for clear and detailed footage. In addition, the dash cam includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for improved driving safety and a built-in GPS logger to track routes accurately. There’s also app playback and sharing capabilities available, allowing buyers to review and share footage conveniently. In addition, the parking monitoring feature provides added protection even when your vehicle is parked, making this dash cam a comprehensive solution for reliable and secure driving.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ Dash Cam

2.7K Resolution: Captures high-quality, detailed footage

5MP IMX335 Sensor: Ensures clear images even in low light

ADAS: Provides advanced driving assistance

Built-in GPS Logger: Tracks routes accurately

App Playback & Share: Easy footage review and sharing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Quality Footage: 2.7K resolution and 5MP sensor Complex Setup: Time-consuming installation Advanced Features: ADAS, GPS, app integration Price: Higher cost than basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the app functionality, ease of installation, and video clarity, but some criticise its performance, value, and recording quality.

Why choose this product?

This product offers superior image quality, advanced safety features, and convenient app integration for comprehensive driving security.

2. Qubo Car Dashcam True 4K HDR Dual Channel from Hero Group, Sony IMX415 Sensor, Front 8MP 2160P & Rear 2MP 1080P, Made in India, ADAS, GPS Log, 2.8" Display, 140° Wide Angle, Supports Up to 1TB SD Card

The Qubo Car Dashcam True 4K HDR Dual Channel from Hero Group is a top-tier dash cam made in India. With this camera, you get a Sony IMX415 sensor to capture stunning 4K HDR footage with an 8MP front camera at 2160P and a 2MP rear camera at 1080P. This camera is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a GPS log to improve overall road safety and route tracking. The 2.8-inch display and 140 degree wide-angle lens provide a good coverage of the surroundings when you’re viewing it. This camera supports up to a 1TB SD card, which means that you get ample storage for extended recording, making it a great choice for drivers.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dashcam

4K HDR Resolution: Front camera records in 2160P for ultra-clear footage

Sony IMX415 Sensor: Ensures high-quality video capture

Dual Channel: 8MP front camera and 2MP rear camera for comprehensive coverage

ADAS and GPS Log: Enhances driving safety and provides accurate route tracking

140 degree Wide Angle: Offers a broad field of view for better situational awareness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Quality Footage: 4K HDR, Sony sensor. High Price: May exceed budget. Comprehensive Coverage: Dual-channel setup. Complex Setup: Advanced features.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the value, speed, and video quality, considering it an excellent investment with clear pictures and superb recordings. Installation is also straightforward, they say.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for superior value, high-speed performance, and exceptional video quality, ensuring clear recordings and easy installation.

3. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | 2MP FHD 1080p | Made in India Dashcam | Super Capacitor | WiFi | with Emergency Recording | Easy DIY Set Up | Up to 1TB SD Card Supported | (Midnight Blue)

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group, made in India, comes with a 2MP FHD 1080p resolution. It is also powered by a super capacitor for reliable long-term performance. With WiFi connectivity and emergency recording feature, this camera offers seamless connectivity and instant event capture. With its easy DIY setup, installation is hassle-free. In addition, it supports up to 1TB SD card, allowing it to provide ample storage for recordings. Also, its sleek Midnight Blue design will add aesthetic appeal to your vehicle while taking care of your security on the road.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X

Resolution: 2MP FHD 1080p clarity

Super Capacitor: Reliable power

WiFi Connectivity: Seamless data transfer

Emergency Recording: Instant incident capture

Storage: Supports up to 1TB SD card

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Resolution: Clear 2MP FHD 1080p Limited Features: Basic options Reliable Power: Super Capacitor Potential Complexity: Setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value, speed, and video clarity, deeming it an excellent investment with superb recording quality and easy installation.

Why choose this product?

Pick for superb video quality, ease of installation, continuous loop recording, and reliable performance, making it an excellent investment for drivers.

4. 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Vision Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Starvis 2 IMX 678 150° Wide Sensor, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB SD

The 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Vision Dash Cam is loaded with a series of top-tier features to improve your road safety and surveillance. This dash cam comes with a built-in GPS logger and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for accurate route tracking and driving assistance. In addition, its Starvis 2 IMX 678 150 degree Wide Sensor captures high-quality footage even in low light conditions. This camera also provides an optional parking mode with motion detection and time-lapse functionality for additional security when parked. With support for up to 256GB SD cards, this camera has enough storage for extended recording sessions, making it a great choice for drivers who wish to prioritise safety and surveillance.

Specifications of 70mai A810 Dash Cam

True 4K HDR Resolution: High-definition footage

Built-in GPS Logger: Accurate route tracking

ADAS: Real-time driving assistance

Starvis 2 IMX 678 Sensor: Superior low-light performance

Optional Parking Mode: Security features when parked

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True 4K HDR Resolution: High-quality footage Complex Setup: Installation challenges ADAS and GPS Logger: Enhanced safety High Price: Costly for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the easy installation and picture quality, noting clear images and videos. However, some users encounter plate clarity issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose for easy installation, crystal-clear imaging, and reliable performance.

5. WOLFBOX i07 Dash Cam, 3 Channel Dash Cam Built in WiFi GPS, 4K+1080P Dash Camera Front and Inside, 2K 1440P+1080P+1080P, 3" LCD Super IR Night Vision, 24 Hours Parking Monitor, Support 512GB Max

The WOLFBOX i07 Dash Cam offers coverage with three channels, including front and inside cameras. You also get built-in WiFi and GPS for convenient connectivity and accurate location tracking. Its front camera records in 4K+1080P, while the inside camera captures in 2K 1440P+1080P for high-quality footage. Its 3-inch LCD screen and Super IR night vision improve visibility in low-light conditions. In addition, the 24-hour parking monitor feature offers continuous surveillance for added security. Supporting up to 512GB SD cards, this dash cam can provide ample storage for recordings, making the WOLFBOX i07 an advanced solution for drivers seeking reliable performance and extensive coverage.

Specifications of WOLFBOX i07 Dash Cam

Three-channel Recording: Front, inside, and rear cameras

High Resolution: 4K+1080P front, 2K+1080P inside, 1080P rear

Built-in WiFi and GPS: Convenient connectivity and accurate tracking

Super IR Night Vision: Clear footage in low-light

24 Hours Parking Monitor: Continuous surveillance for parked vehicles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive Coverage: Three-channel recording Complex Setup: Installation challenges High Resolution: Clear footage Price: Costly for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

According to buyers, this camera comes with easy installation and use, rich features, and value for money, highlighting top-notch safety and video quality.

Why choose this product?

You may choose this product for easy installation, rich features, value for money, top-notch safety, and good video quality.

6. DDPAI Mola E3 Rearview Mirror Dashcam (2024 Type-C Version), Dual Channel with QHD 1440p Front & 1080p Rear, Touch Screen, Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, WDR, RAM: 1GB, Storage: Max. 128GB

The DDPAI Mola E3 Rearview Mirror Dashcam comes with advanced features for improved road safety. With dual-channel recording in QHD 1440p front and 1080p rear, this dash cam provides comprehensive coverage. In addition, the touch screen interface, Wi-Fi connectivity, and G-sensor ensure convenience and seamless operation while using this camera. It is also equipped with WDR technology and captures clear footage in various lighting conditions. 1GB RAM and up to 128GB storage make it a worthy option with ample space for recordings. The DDPAI Mola E3 is a reliable choice for drivers who want high-quality video capture and ease of use, making it an essential addition to any vehicle for improved security on the road.

Specifications of DDPAI Mola E3 Rearview Mirror Dashcam

Dual-Channel Recording: QHD 1440p front, 1080p rear

Touch Screen: Intuitive interface

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless data transfer

G-Sensor: Collision detection

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR): Balanced footage in all lighting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-Channel Recording: Comprehensive coverage with high-resolution front and rear cameras Limited Storage: Maximum storage capacity of 128GB may be insufficient for some users Touch Screen and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Intuitive interface and wireless data transfer for convenience Price: Cost may be a deterrent for budget-conscious buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy installation and camera quality, describing it as plug-and-play with good video output, though performance and clarity vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose for easy installation, good video quality, and plug-and-play functionality.

What are your specific needs and preferences in a dash cam?

Consider factors like recording quality, parking mode, and additional features tailored to your driving habits and priorities.

What is the warranty and support like on a dash cam?

Ensure the dash cam comes with a reliable warranty and accessible customer support for any potential issues.

What features do you need in a dash cam?

Consider resolution, dual-channel recording, GPS, and parking mode.

How easy is it to install and use a dash cam?

Opt for dash cams with simple installation and user-friendly interfaces for convenience and easy access.

Factors to keep in mind when buying a dash cam

Recording quality: Look for high-resolution options like 1080p or 4K for clear footage.

Field of view: A wider angle lens ensures better coverage of surroundings.

Parking mode: Provides surveillance even when the car is parked, helpful for security.

Ease of installation: Choose models with straightforward installation procedures.

Storage capacity: Ensure compatibility with your preferred SD card size for ample storage.

Additional features: Consider GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity, and driver assistance systems for added functionality.

Reliability: Read reviews to gauge reliability and longevity of the dash cam.

Budget: Set a budget and find the best dash cam that meets your needs within that range.

Which brand is better for buying a dash cam in India?

For dash cams in India, Qubo and 70mai stand out. Qubo offers advanced features like 4K resolution and built-in GPS, ensuring top-notch performance. 70mai is known for its affordability and user-friendly design, making it a popular choice among Indian consumers who are looking for reliable dash cams.

Top 3 features of best dash cams

Best dash cams Recording Quality Camera Specs Special Features 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S 2.7K 5MP IMX335 Sensor, Dual Channel ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, App Playback, Optional Parking Mode Qubo True 4K HDR Dual Channel 4K HDR Sony IMX415 Sensor, Front 8MP 2160P & Rear 2MP 1080P Made in India, ADAS, GPS Log, 140° Wide Angle, Supports up to 1TB SD Card Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X 2MP FHD 1080p 2MP FHD 1080p Emergency Recording, Easy DIY Set Up, Supports up to 1TB SD Card 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Vision 4K HDR Starvis 2 IMX 678 Sensor, 150° Wide Sensor ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection WOLFBOX i07 4K+1080P Front: 4K+1080P, Inside: 2K 1440P+1080P+1080P 3-inch LCD Super IR Night Vision, 24 Hours Parking Monitor, Supports 512GB Max DDPAI Mola E3 Rearview Mirror Dashcam QHD 1440p Front: QHD 1440p, Rear: 1080p Touch Screen, Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, WDR, Max. 128GB Storage

FAQs

Question : Are dash cams legal?

Ans : Yes, dash cams are legal in many countries, but usage regulations may vary, so check local laws.

Question : Do dash cams record all the time?

Ans : Most dash cams record continuously while the vehicle is running, but some have parking mode for when parked.

Question : How are dash cams powered?

Ans : Dash cams are usually powered via the vehicle's cigarette lighter socket or hardwired to the car's electrical system.

Question : Can dash cams be used at night?

Ans : Yes, many dash cams have night vision capabilities or low-light settings for recording in dark conditions.

Question : How much video footage can a dash cam store?

Ans : It depends on the dash cam's storage capacity and video quality settings, but most can store several hours to days of footage.

