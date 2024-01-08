Best deals: 10 premium tablets from different brands with up to 24% off

As the new year unfolds, the market is brimming with an array of premium tablets, each offering a unique blend of features and functionalities. This article aims to guide tech enthusiasts and casual users alike through the top 10 premium tablets from various brands, spotlighting those that stand out in the bustling tech landscape.

The evolution of tablets has been remarkable, transitioning from simple media consumption devices to powerful tools capable of handling complex tasks. In this digital era, a tablet is not just a luxury; it's a versatile companion for work, entertainment, and everything in between. With brands continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, choosing the right tablet can be a daunting task. This is where our comprehensive guide comes into play, helping you navigate through the myriad of options available.

Our selection criteria focus on performance, display quality, battery life, and unique features that set each tablet apart. Whether you're a creative professional looking for a device with top-tier graphics capabilities, a student in need of a reliable study partner, or someone who enjoys streaming content on a crisp, vibrant screen, our list has something for everyone.

We'll dive into the specifics of each model, discussing their pros and cons, and what makes them worth your investment. From the sleek and powerful options that cater to high-end users to those offering excellent value for money, our list is curated to help you make an informed decision.

As we venture into the specifics, remember that the best tablet for you depends on your individual needs and preferences. Our guide is here to shed light on the standout features and hidden gems in the current tablet market, making your choice this new year both exciting and well-informed. Stay tuned as we explore the top 10 premium tablets that promise to enhance your digital experience in 2024.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a marvel in the tablet world, boasting an expansive 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The vivid, sharp visuals are a treat, especially with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for both work and play. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it offers robust performance, handling multitasking with ease. The quad speakers tuned by AKG deliver an immersive audio experience. With a formidable camera setup and a large 10090 mAh battery, this tablet is a powerhouse. Its IP68 weatherproof durability adds to its appeal, making it a reliable choice for the on-the-go user.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:

Display: 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8-core CPU

Camera: 13 MP + 8 MP UW Rear, 12 MP + 12 MP UW Front

Battery: 10090 mAh, Dual Sim pSIM + eSIM

Additional Features: S Pen with bi-directional charging, IP68 weatherproof

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large, vibrant display May be too large for some users High performance and storage Premium price point

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ strikes a balance between size and performance. Its 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) display, with a 90 Hz refresh rate, provides a delightful viewing experience. The tablet is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, ensuring smooth operation for everyday tasks. While the camera setup is modest, it's adequate for general use. The dual AKG speakers offer quality sound, and the 8000 mAh battery ensures decent longevity. Its IP68 rating guarantees durability against the elements. This tablet is a solid choice for those seeking a balance of performance, display quality, and durability without the ultra-premium price tag.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+:

Display: 31.50 cm (12.4 inch), 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA, 244 PPI)

Processor: Exynos 1380 chip

Camera: 8 MP + 8MP UW Rear, 12 MP UW Front

Battery: 8000 mAh, Dual Sim pSIM + eSIM

Additional Features: IP68 weatherproof, S Pen included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good balance of size and performance Lower refresh rate than premium models Decent battery life Cameras may not satisfy photography enthusiasts

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a compact powerhouse, featuring a 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers stunning visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This tablet is designed to deliver high performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The camera setup, including a 13 MP rear and 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, is quite versatile for various photographic needs. The quad speakers by AKG enhance the audio experience. Its 8400 mAh battery ensures prolonged usage, and the inclusion of an S Pen with bi-directional charging is a thoughtful addition. The tablet’s IP68 weatherproof durability makes it a reliable choice for users who demand both performance and durability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9:

Display: 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8-core CPU

Camera: 13 MP Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front

Battery: 8400 mAh, Dual Sim pSIM + eSIM

Additional Features: S Pen with bi-directional charging, IP68 weatherproof

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and high-quality display Smaller screen size compared to other models Powerful processor for smooth performance Battery life shorter than larger models

4. Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Generation)

The Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro exemplifies a blend of sophisticated design and technological prowess. Its stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, offers an immersive viewing experience. The M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU provides exceptional performance, handling demanding applications with ease. The camera system, including a LiDAR Scanner, enhances AR capabilities. The 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage is perfect for video calls. Its Wi-Fi 6E connectivity ensures fast internet speeds. This iPad Pro is an excellent choice for professionals and creatives seeking a high-performance device with top-tier display and computing capabilities.

Specifications of Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro:

Display: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR with ProMotion, True Tone

Processor: M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

Camera: 12MP Wide, 10MP Ultra Wide back, LiDAR Scanner

Connectivity: Ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E

Additional Features: 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional display quality Premium price point Powerful M2 chip for advanced tasks Size may be bulky for some users

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a substantial 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) display, providing a cinematic viewing experience. The TFT screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a bright 500 nits display ensures clarity and vivid colours. Powered by a 2.2 GHz SDM750G processor, it caters well to multimedia needs. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory, expandable to 1 TB, make it a versatile device for various uses. The large 10,090 mAH battery supports up to 13 hours of video playback. The included S-Pen enhances usability for note-taking and drawing. Although it lacks a fingerprint sensor, the 2D face recognition adds a layer of security. This tablet is a great option for those who prioritize screen size and battery life in a reasonably priced package.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

Display: 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) TFT, 2560 X 1600 WQXGA

Processor: 2.2 GHz SDM750G

Camera: 5.0MP Front, 8MP Back

Battery: 10,090 mAH

Additional Features: S Pen included, 2D Face recognition, Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large, vibrant display Standard 60Hz refresh rate Good audio quality with Dolby Atmos Lacks fingerprint sensor

6. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)

The 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro is a testament to Apple's continued excellence in the tablet market. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour gamut offers a stunning visual experience. The M2 chip with its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU delivers exceptional performance, easily handling demanding applications and multitasking. The camera system, complemented by LiDAR for immersive AR, is top-notch. The front camera's Center Stage feature is a boon for video calls. With ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, this iPad Pro is ideal for professionals and creatives who demand power, portability, and versatility.

Specifications of Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro:

Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina, ProMotion, True Tone, P3 wide colour

Processor: M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

Camera: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back, 12MP Ultra Wide front

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E

Additional Features: LiDAR Scanner, Center Stage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional display quality Premium price point Powerful M2 chip performance Size may be small for some users

7. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of performance and portability. The Liquid Retina display is bright and colourful, making it a pleasure to use for both work and leisure. The A14 Bionic chip is more than capable of handling everyday tasks and some light gaming. The 12MP Wide back camera captures high-quality images, and the landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera is great for video calls, enhanced further by Center Stage. With Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, it's not only powerful but also secure. This iPad is perfect for users looking for a reliable, everyday tablet that balances functionality with style.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad:

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, True Tone

Processor: A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU

Camera: 12MP Wide back, 12MP Ultra Wide front

Security: Touch ID

Additional Features: Apple Pay, Center Stage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid Liquid Retina display Might lack power for heavy-duty tasks Balanced performance with A14 chip No ProMotion technology

8. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip

The Apple 2022 iPad Air with the M1 chip is a game-changer in the realm of mid-range tablets. Its 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals with True Tone and P3 wide colour. The M1 chip's power is evident, delivering a performance leap for demanding apps and multitasking. The 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras are excellent for both photography and video calls. Center Stage on the front camera enhances video interactions. With Touch ID and all-day battery life, it combines security and endurance. Available in multiple colours, this iPad Air is not just about performance; it's a style statement, making it a top pick for those who value both aesthetics and power. You can replace your laptop with this tablet.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip:

Display: 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina, True Tone, P3 wide colour

Processor: Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine

Camera: 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide

Security: Touch ID

Additional Features: Center Stage, Stereo landscape speakers, up to 256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive M1 chip performance Limited base storage of 64GB High-quality display with True Tone No ProMotion display technology

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a robust tablet offering a balanced mix of functionality and design. Its 27.81cm (11.0-inch) LCD display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, provides a smooth and responsive visual experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform ensures swift performance, making it suitable for both entertainment and productivity. The 8,000 mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast Charging is a significant plus, ensuring prolonged usage. The dual camera setup and Dolby Atmos quad speakers enhance the multimedia experience. With its lightweight design and S Pen support, the Galaxy Tab S8 stands out as a versatile option for those seeking a high-performing Android tablet.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

Display: 27.81cm (11.0") LCD, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Camera: 13MP + 6MP Rear, 12MP Front

Battery: 8,000 mAh with 45W Super-Fast Charging

Additional Features: S Pen support, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Android 12.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth 120Hz LCD display LCD screen, not AMOLED Strong performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ stands as a premium offering with its impressive 31.49 cm (12.4 inch) sAMOLED display. The screen's 120Hz refresh rate ensures a silky-smooth visual experience, perfect for both media consumption and productivity tasks. Powered by the Snapdragon 8th Gen Chipset, it handles demanding applications with ease. The tablet's dual rear camera setup and Ultra Wide front camera are great for photography and video calls. The 10090 mAh battery provides ample power for extended use. Its sleek design and expanded connectivity options, including 5G, make it a top choice for users seeking a high-end Android tablet with all the bells and whistles.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+:

Display: 31.49 cm (12.4 inch) sAMOLED, 2800x1752, 266ppi

Processor: Snapdragon 8th Gen Chipset

Camera: 13/6MP Dual Rear, 12MP Ultra Wide Front

Battery: 10090 mAh, Super Fast Charging up to 45W

Additional Features: 5G connectivity, S Pen included, Dolby Atmos quad speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional sAMOLED display Premium price range High-performance chipset May be too large for some users

Product Name Display Size (inches) RAM and ROM Cameras Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 14.6 (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) 12 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM 13 MP + 8 MP UW Rear, 12 MP + 12 MP UW Front Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4 (WQXGA, 244 PPI) 12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM 8 MP + 8MP UW Rear, 12 MP UW Front Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11 (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM 13 MP Rear, 12 MP UW Front Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (Liquid Retina XDR) 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU 12MP Wide, 10MP Ultra Wide Rear; 12MP Ultra Wide Front Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 (TFT, 2560 X 1600 WQXGA) 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM 5.0MP Front, 8MP Back Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro 11 (Liquid Retina) 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU 12MP Wide, 10MP Ultra Wide Rear; 12MP Ultra Wide Front Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad 10.9 (Liquid Retina) 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU 12MP Wide Back, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip 10.9 (Liquid Retina) Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 (LCD) 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM 13MP + 6MP Rear, 12MP Front Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4 (sAMOLED) 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM 13/6MP Dual Rear, 12MP Ultra Wide Front

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE stands out as the best value for money. It offers a large 12.4-inch display suitable for various multimedia tasks, combined with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, catering to most users' needs. The Dolby Atmos sound and included S-Pen add significant value. This tablet strikes an excellent balance between functionality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a high-quality tablet experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra emerges as the best overall product. Its mammoth 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is unparalleled in the tablet market, offering vivid and crisp visuals. The combination of 12 GB RAM and a massive 512 GB storage space positions it as a powerhouse for both professional and personal use. The superior camera setup and long-lasting battery life further cement its status as the top choice for those seeking the pinnacle of tablet technology.

How to find the best premium tablet?

Finding the best premium tablet involves considering key factors that align with your specific needs. Firstly, assess the display quality - size, resolution, and type, as it impacts your viewing experience. Next, evaluate the performance capabilities, looking at the processor, RAM, and storage options, ensuring they meet your usage requirements, whether it's for gaming, professional work, or general media consumption. Camera quality is also crucial if photography or video calls are a priority. Additionally, consider battery life, build quality, and any additional features like stylus compatibility or weatherproofing. It's also essential to compare prices to determine the best value for your investment. Ultimately, the best tablet for you is one that ticks most boxes of your personal or professional needs.

FAQs

Question : What makes a tablet "premium"?

Ans : A premium tablet typically features high-end specifications like a top-tier processor, high-resolution display, substantial RAM and storage capacity, superior build quality, and additional features like advanced camera systems or stylus support.

Question : Can premium tablets replace laptops?

Ans : Premium tablets, especially those with powerful processors, ample storage, and multitasking capabilities, can replace laptops for many users. However, for tasks requiring extensive software compatibility or heavy-duty processing, laptops may still be preferable.

Question : How important is the stylus for a premium tablet?

Ans : A stylus is a valuable tool for users engaged in creative tasks like drawing, note-taking, or graphic design. It enhances precision and offers a more natural writing experience, making it an essential feature for many premium tablet users.

Question : Are premium tablets suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, most premium tablets with advanced processors and high-quality displays are suitable for gaming. They can handle most high-end games smoothly, offering an immersive gaming experience.

Question : How long should a premium tablet last?

Ans : A premium tablet should ideally last for several years, depending on usage patterns and care. With advancements in technology, a good premium tablet can remain functional and relevant for around 3-5 years before needing an upgrade.

