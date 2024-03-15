Amazon has multiple deals that often go past the eyes of a regular shopper. These deals are a great opportunity to ensure some extra savings beyond the discounts provided by the marketplace. Summer is right around the corner, and the winter essentials are being packed in bags. This is the right time to upgrade your home’s air conditioning to ensure a comfortable ambience during the raging heat of summer.

Window ACs are easy to install in homes and offices, and they ensure apt cooling even during the peak summer days. These appliances have evolved to be more than just about cooling. You can get multiple features and functionalities to suit your cooling needs. The hassle of going over options to choose the right window AC is real. To keep that hassle at bay, we have curated a list of the best deals on Window ACs on Amazon. Read our reviews and analysis of every product to make a wise decision before your next purchase.

1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

This LG DUAL Inverter Window AC, with its 1.5 Ton capacity, is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Offering a top-notch 5-Star energy efficiency rating, it guarantees significant electricity savings with an ISEER value of 3.68. Its variable speed compressor adapts power based on the heat load, ensuring optimal cooling. The copper condenser coil, enhanced with ocean black protection, promises durability and sustained cooling performance. Key attributes include a convertible 4-in-1 cooling system and a smart diagnosis feature, making it an intelligent choice for consumers seeking both performance and reliability.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1053.11 units

ISEER Value: 3.68

Compressor Warranty: 10 Years

Condenser Coil Material: Copper with ocean black protection

Key Features: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, Smart Diagnosis System, Anti-Virus Protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Highly energy efficient with a 5 Star rating Might be overqualified for smaller spaces Convertible 4-in-1 cooling offers flexibility Initial cost can be high compared to 3 Star models Durable copper condenser with ocean black protection

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC stands as a cost-effective solution for medium-sized rooms. It's designed for simplicity and efficiency, with an energy rating of 3 Stars and an ISSER value of 3.10, ensuring reasonable energy consumption. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance while requiring minimal maintenance. This model is well-equipped with features like auto swing, turbo mode, and an anti-rust coating, aimed at providing a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience. Its eco-friendly design and user-friendly features make it a practical choice for those seeking efficiency and reliability.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 4750 Units

ISEER Value: 3.10

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper

Key Features: Turbo Mode, Auto Swing, Anti-Rust Coating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical with a 3 Star energy efficiency Higher annual energy consumption Copper condenser for better cooling and low maintenance Noise level may be noticeable Features like turbo mode and auto swing enhance user comfort Limited advanced features compared to higher star models

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is a superior blend of energy efficiency and performance for medium-sized rooms. With a 5 Star energy rating and an annual consumption of 5050 units, it represents one of the most efficient options in its category. Its inverter technology ensures effective cooling with lower energy consumption, while the copper condenser coil guarantees durability and minimal maintenance needs. Equipped with features such as 2-in-1 adjustable mode, auto swing, and turbo mode, this AC provides a customizable and comprehensive cooling experience, making it an ideal choice for those prioritizing energy savings and comfort.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 5050 Units

ISEER Value: 3.51

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper

Key Features: 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Auto Swing, Turbo Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Outstanding energy efficiency with a 5 Star rating High upfront cost compared to 3 Star models Inverter technology optimizes energy use May be excessive for smaller rooms

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Blue Star's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC delivers exceptional cooling efficiency for medium-sized rooms. It comes with a high energy efficiency rating, with an ISEER value of 3.59, ensuring reduced energy consumption. The copper condenser with hydrophilic blue fins enhances cooling performance and durability, while the comprehensive set of features like turbo cool, humidity control, and a self-diagnosis system elevates the cooling experience. Its array of fan modes and eco-friendly design make it a versatile and responsible choice for users seeking optimal comfort with minimal environmental impact.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1045.04 units

ISEER Value: 3.59

Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper with Hydrophilic Blue Fins

Key Features: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency for reduced bills May not be the best choice for very small rooms Features like turbo cool and humidity control offer enhanced comfort Initial purchase cost might be higher

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers an economical and effective cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its energy rating of 3 Stars and an ISEER value of 3.15 strike a balance between performance and energy consumption. The unit is designed for durability, with blue fins coils and 100% inner grooved copper tubes enhancing the heat exchange process. Special features like a clean air filter, LED display, and self-diagnosis function add to its appeal, making it a solid option for those seeking straightforward cooling capabilities without the frills of higher-end models.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1180.51

ISEER Value: 3.15

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper with Blue Fins

Key Features: Clean Air Filter, LED Display, Self-Diagnosis Function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Good value with a 3 Star energy efficiency Higher operational costs than 5 Star models Durable design with enhanced heat exchange Basic feature set compared to premium models

6. Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is ideal for small-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling with an energy rating of 4 Stars. Its annual energy consumption stands at 785.72 units, marking it as an energy-efficient choice. The unit's copper condenser, enhanced with hydrophilic blue fins, ensures superior cooling and durability. Features like turbo cool, humidity control, and a variety of fan modes cater to different cooling needs, while its eco-mode and self-diagnosis system offer convenience and peace of mind. This AC is a perfect blend of performance, energy savings, and advanced features, suited for users who prioritize efficiency in a compact space.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 785.72 units

ISEER Value: 3.35

Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper with Hydrophilic Blue Fins

Key Features: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with a 4 Star energy rating Might not be suitable for larger rooms Advanced features like turbo cool and humidity control Initial cost may be higher than less efficient models

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Energy Efficiency Special Features Warranty Period LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 5 Star Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, Anti-Virus Protection 10 Years on Compressor Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star Turbo Mode, Anti-Rust Coating 5 Years on Compressor Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC 5 Star 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Ultra Silent 10 Years on Compressor Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 5 Star Turbo Cool, Humidity Control 5 Years on Fixed Speed Compressor Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star Self-Diagnosis Function, Strong Dehumidification 5 Years on Compressor Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 4 Star Humidity Control, Night Glow Remote Buttons 5 Years on Fixed Speed Compressor

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC offers a balanced combination of performance, efficiency, and affordability. Its 3-Star energy rating ensures reasonable power consumption, while key features like Turbo Mode and Anti-Rust Coating provide enhanced user comfort and durability. Given its comprehensive warranty and robust build, it presents an attractive option for buyers seeking practicality and reliability without the premium price tag.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is the standout choice for its superior efficiency, innovative cooling technology, and comprehensive warranty. Its 5-Star rating signifies exceptional energy savings, while the convertible 4-in-1 cooling system and anti-virus protection underscore its technological edge. With a decade-long warranty on the compressor, it promises long-term reliability and performance, making it an unbeatable combination of sophistication and peace of mind for discerning customers.

How to find the right window AC?

Selecting the ideal window AC involves considering room size, energy efficiency, features, and budget. Firstly, calculate the area of the room to determine the required capacity, typically ranging from 1 to 1.5 tons for medium-sized rooms. Energy efficiency, indicated by the star rating, directly impacts electricity bills; higher stars mean lower consumption. Evaluate features based on personal preferences, such as air purification, noise levels, and smart connectivity. Lastly, set a realistic budget that accommodates your needs without compromising on quality. Comparing models across these criteria ensures you find an AC that suits your space, offers desired features, and aligns with your energy consumption goals.

FAQs

Question : How does the star rating affect my energy bill?

Ans : Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, meaning the AC consumes less power to cool the same area, leading to lower electricity bills.

Question : Can I install a window AC in a room without windows?

Ans : Window ACs are designed for window installation. For rooms without windows, consider portable ACs or split AC systems.

Question : What maintenance does a window AC require?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes cleaning or replacing air filters, checking the seal between the AC and window, and ensuring the rear end is slightly lower than the front for proper drainage.

Question : How often should the air filters be cleaned?

Ans : It's recommended to clean or check the air filters every two weeks during peak usage to maintain airflow and efficiency.

Question : Does a higher capacity AC cool better?

Ans : While a higher capacity AC can cool larger spaces more effectively, choosing the right size for your room is crucial to avoid inefficiency and excessive humidity.

