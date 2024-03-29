As the highly anticipated Amazon Sale 2024 approaches, now is the ideal time to consider upgrading to a more energy-efficient air conditioning unit. 5 Star ACs are renowned for their superior energy efficiency, making them a perfect choice for environmentally conscious consumers. These ACs not only help reduce electricity bills but also minimize carbon footprint, making them a win-win for both your wallet and the planet. With advanced features like inverter technology and smart cooling modes, these ACs ensure maximum comfort while consuming minimal energy.

Whether you're looking for a split AC for your living room or a window AC for your bedroom, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs. In this buying guide, we'll explore the top-rated 5 Star ACs on Amazon, highlighting their key features, performance, and value for money. Stay tuned to find out which 5-star AC is the best fit for your home and make the most of the Amazon Sale 2024!

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers advanced features for efficient cooling. With its 7 in 1 Convertible mode and additional AI mode, it intelligently adjusts cooling performance to save energy. The AC is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing control via the MirAie app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability, while the PM 0.1 air purification filter provides clean air. It also features a hidden display, voice control, and a 4-way swing. This AC is suitable for small rooms and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units

Special Features: 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 4 years on PCB, 9 years on Compressor, 5 years on Outdoor Unit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7 in 1 Convertible mode High initial cost Wi-Fi enabled with MirAie app

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring economical operation. With a 5-star energy rating, it boasts best-in-class efficiency, reducing electricity bills. The AC's special features include a convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode, smart diagnosis system, and HD filter with anti-virus protection for clean and healthy air. Its durable build includes a copper condenser coil with ocean-black protection, preventing rust and corrosion. Overall, this AC provides efficient cooling, durability, and advanced features for a comfortable living space.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5000 Watts

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling

Product Dimensions: 77.9D x 66W x 45H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient inverter compressor May be slightly expensive for some budgets 5-star energy rating for cost-effective operation Installation might require professional assistance

3. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling technology with its Flexicool inverter compressor and Convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, providing efficient cooling while saving energy. It comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring cost-effective performance. The AC is equipped with dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters, ensuring clean and healthy air. It features various convenient functions like Auto Cleanser, Auto Restart, and Intelligent CRF Alert. With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on the product, this AC is a reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 20.5D x 94W x 27.5H Centimeters

Special Features: Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool inverter technology May be pricey 5-star energy rating for efficient performance Installation may require professional help

Also Read: Best AC brands: Top 10 options that promise long-term reliability and unmatched cooling

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable mode, it offers customized cooling options to suit your needs. The anti-dust filter ensures clean air circulation, while the copper condenser coil enhances durability and cooling efficiency. This AC is equipped with special features like remote control operation, digital temperature display, and stabilizer-free operation. Overall, it's a reliable choice for keeping your space cool and comfortable.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.25 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

Product Dimensions: 23D x 96W x 31.7H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variable speed compressor The noise level might be a concern for some Energy efficient

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its high ISEER rating of 5.2. Its Dew Clean technology ensures healthy air by cleaning the indoor unit coil with a press of a button. With a copper condenser coil, it provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. The AC comes with a warranty of 1 year on the product, 5 years on the PCB, and 10 years on the compressor, ensuring peace of mind. Key features include a noise level of 38 dB and a cooling capacity of 100% even at 43°C ambient temperature.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.28 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimeters

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High ISEER rating of 5.2 Relatively high noise level Dew Clean technology for healthy air

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring optimal performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it consumes minimal electricity. The AC features a 5 in 1 convertible design, allowing it to operate in different tonnages for varying cooling needs. The golden fins evaporator coils enhance cooling performance and durability. Other notable features include anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, rapid cooling, stabilizer-free operation, and a hidden LED display.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: LLOYD

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts

Dimensions: 20.5D x 99.7W x 34.3H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 1 Year on product, 10 Years on compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Relatively high initial cost 5 in 1 convertible design for flexible cooling

7. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling offers efficient and customizable cooling for small rooms up to 110 square feet. With its inverter compressor and 5-in-1 convertible technology, it adjusts power based on heat load, saving energy. The AC features I Sense Technology for precise temperature control, copper condenser for durability, and an R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness. It also includes a backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, a 5-year extended warranty on PCB and a 10-year extended warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Special Features: 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, I Sense Technology, 100% copper condenser, R32 refrigerant

Product Dimensions: 21D x 84.9W x 28.9H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 year on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient inverter compressor Users found the AC to be noisy Customizable cooling with 5-in-1 technology

8. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient air conditioner suitable for small-sized rooms. It features a high ISEER rating of 5.2, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings. With its inverter swing compressor and Dew Clean Technology, it provides healthy air quality. The AC comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. Other features include turbo cooling, 3D airflow, remote control, automatic moisture adjustment, and a PM 2.5 filter. Overall, this AC offers fast cooling, high ambient operation, and air purification, making it a great choice for your home.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling Power: 3.52 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 88.5D x 22.9W x 29.8H Centimeters

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Turbo Cooling, 3D Airflow, Remote Control, Dew Clean Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High ISEER rating for energy efficiency May be expensive for some budgets Dew Clean Technology for healthy air

9. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its 5-in-1 convertible feature, it offers versatile cooling options to suit your needs. The AC is equipped with a range of features including a Golden Fin evaporator, anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, smart 4-way swing, and turbo cool function for quick cooling. The 100% copper build ensures durability and efficient cooling. It operates quietly and comes with a hidden LED display for a sleek look. Overall, the Lloyd AC offers reliable cooling performance with energy-saving benefits.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: LLOYD

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 20.5 Depth x 87 Width x 30 Height Centimeters

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Smart 4 Way Swing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 convertible for flexible cooling None Antiviral and PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air

10. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful yet gentle cooling, perfect for medium-sized rooms. With its 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling, you can adjust the cooling mode to suit your needs. The AC features a copper anti-bacterial filter and auto clean function for easy maintenance. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty and 10-year warranty on the compressor. The AC is energy efficient with a 5-star BEE rating and ISEER rating of 5.16 W/W. It also includes special features like Windfree Cooling and Digital Inverter Technology.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.8 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning)

Product Dimensions: 21.5D x 15.5W x 29.9H Centimeters

Key Features: Convertible 5in1, 4 way swing, 3 Step Auto Clean, Easy to Clean Filter, CopperAnti-BacterialFilter, Coated Copper tubes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and gentle cooling Users found build quality issues 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling

Also Read: Best 5-star AC: Top 10 picks to experience cool relief at home amid peak summer heat

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Cooling Power Features Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Kilowatts 7 in 1 Convertible with AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Tons 5000 Watts Inverter Compressor, 4-in-1 cooling mode Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5000 Kilowatts Flexicool inverter compressor, 6-in-1 cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1.25 Kilowatts Variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.28 Kilowatts High ISEER rating of 5.2, Dew Clean technology Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.1 Kilowatts Inverter compressor, 5 in 1 convertible design Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3.5 Kilowatts 5-in-1 convertible cooling, I Sense Technology Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3.52 Kilowatts High ISEER rating of 5.2, Dew Clean Technology Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3.5 Kilowatts 5-in-1 convertible, Golden Fin evaporator Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.8 Kilowatts 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers excellent value for money with its variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode, and efficient cooling performance. It also features an anti-dust filter for clean air circulation and remote control operation for convenience. Despite being budget-friendly, it provides reliable and durable cooling, making it a smart choice for those seeking cost-effective cooling solutions.

Best overall product

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC stands out as the best overall product due to its advanced features, including the 7 in 1 Convertible mode and additional AI mode for intelligent cooling. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing control via the MirAie app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. With a copper condenser coil, PM 0.1 air purification filter, hidden display, and voice control, it provides efficient cooling and clean air, making it a top choice for modern homes.

How to find the best AC?

To find the best AC, consider factors such as room size, cooling capacity, energy efficiency (BEE star rating), special features (like inverter technology, filters), brand reputation, and warranty. Measure your room size, choose a suitable capacity, select a higher star rating for energy savings, and look for additional features like Wi-Fi connectivity, smart controls, and air purification. Compare different models, read reviews, and consider the after-sales service provided by the brand. Also, ensure proper installation and maintenance for optimal performance and longevity.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal tonnage for an AC for a medium-sized room?

Ans : For a medium-sized room, a 1.5-ton AC is generally recommended for efficient cooling.

Question : How often should I clean the filters of my AC?

Ans : It is advisable to clean the filters of your AC once every two weeks to maintain optimal performance.

Question : Can I install an AC myself, or do I need professional help?

Ans : While some window ACs can be installed without professional help, it is recommended to hire a professional for split AC installation to ensure proper functioning and safety.

Question : What is the difference between an inverter AC and a non-inverter AC?

Ans : Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient as they adjust the compressor speed based on the room's cooling requirements, while non-inverter ACs operate at a fixed speed.

Question : How can I improve the cooling efficiency of my AC?

Ans : You can improve the cooling efficiency of your AC by ensuring proper installation, regular maintenance, cleaning or replacing filters, sealing air leaks, and using curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!