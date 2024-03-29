As the highly anticipated Amazon Sale 2024 approaches, now is the ideal time to consider upgrading to a more energy-efficient air conditioning unit. 5 Star ACs are renowned for their superior energy efficiency, making them a perfect choice for environmentally conscious consumers. These ACs not only help reduce electricity bills but also minimize carbon footprint, making them a win-win for both your wallet and the planet. With advanced features like inverter technology and smart cooling modes, these ACs ensure maximum comfort while consuming minimal energy.
Whether you're looking for a split AC for your living room or a window AC for your bedroom, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs. In this buying guide, we'll explore the top-rated 5 Star ACs on Amazon, highlighting their key features, performance, and value for money. Stay tuned to find out which 5-star AC is the best fit for your home and make the most of the Amazon Sale 2024!
1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers advanced features for efficient cooling. With its 7 in 1 Convertible mode and additional AI mode, it intelligently adjusts cooling performance to save energy. The AC is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing control via the MirAie app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability, while the PM 0.1 air purification filter provides clean air. It also features a hidden display, voice control, and a 4-way swing. This AC is suitable for small rooms and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.
Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units
Special Features: 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H Centimeters
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 4 years on PCB, 9 years on Compressor, 5 years on Outdoor Unit
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|7 in 1 Convertible mode
|High initial cost
|Wi-Fi enabled with MirAie app
2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring economical operation. With a 5-star energy rating, it boasts best-in-class efficiency, reducing electricity bills. The AC's special features include a convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode, smart diagnosis system, and HD filter with anti-virus protection for clean and healthy air. Its durable build includes a copper condenser coil with ocean-black protection, preventing rust and corrosion. Overall, this AC provides efficient cooling, durability, and advanced features for a comfortable living space.
Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC:
Brand: LG
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5000 Watts
Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling
Product Dimensions: 77.9D x 66W x 45H Centimeters
Energy Rating: 5 Star
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient inverter compressor
|May be slightly expensive for some budgets
|5-star energy rating for cost-effective operation
|Installation might require professional assistance
3. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling technology with its Flexicool inverter compressor and Convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, providing efficient cooling while saving energy. It comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring cost-effective performance. The AC is equipped with dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters, ensuring clean and healthy air. It features various convenient functions like Auto Cleanser, Auto Restart, and Intelligent CRF Alert. With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on the product, this AC is a reliable choice for your cooling needs.
Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:
Brand: Carrier
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions: 20.5D x 94W x 27.5H Centimeters
Special Features: Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Flexicool inverter technology
|May be pricey
|5-star energy rating for efficient performance
|Installation may require professional help
Also Read: Best AC brands: Top 10 options that promise long-term reliability and unmatched cooling
4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable mode, it offers customized cooling options to suit your needs. The anti-dust filter ensures clean air circulation, while the copper condenser coil enhances durability and cooling efficiency. This AC is equipped with special features like remote control operation, digital temperature display, and stabilizer-free operation. Overall, it's a reliable choice for keeping your space cool and comfortable.
Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 1.25 Kilowatts
Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter
Product Dimensions: 23D x 96W x 31.7H Centimeters
Energy Rating: 5 Star
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Variable speed compressor
|The noise level might be a concern for some
|Energy efficient
5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its high ISEER rating of 5.2. Its Dew Clean technology ensures healthy air by cleaning the indoor unit coil with a press of a button. With a copper condenser coil, it provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. The AC comes with a warranty of 1 year on the product, 5 years on the PCB, and 10 years on the compressor, ensuring peace of mind. Key features include a noise level of 38 dB and a cooling capacity of 100% even at 43°C ambient temperature.
Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: Daikin
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5.28 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimeters
Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High ISEER rating of 5.2
|Relatively high noise level
|Dew Clean technology for healthy air
6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring optimal performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it consumes minimal electricity. The AC features a 5 in 1 convertible design, allowing it to operate in different tonnages for varying cooling needs. The golden fins evaporator coils enhance cooling performance and durability. Other notable features include anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, rapid cooling, stabilizer-free operation, and a hidden LED display.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: LLOYD
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts
Dimensions: 20.5D x 99.7W x 34.3H Centimeters
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Warranty: 1 Year on product, 10 Years on compressor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
|Relatively high initial cost
|5 in 1 convertible design for flexible cooling
7. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling offers efficient and customizable cooling for small rooms up to 110 square feet. With its inverter compressor and 5-in-1 convertible technology, it adjusts power based on heat load, saving energy. The AC features I Sense Technology for precise temperature control, copper condenser for durability, and an R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness. It also includes a backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, a 5-year extended warranty on PCB and a 10-year extended warranty on the compressor.
Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 1 Ton
Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts
Special Features: 5-in-1 convertible technology with inverter compressor, I Sense Technology, 100% copper condenser, R32 refrigerant
Product Dimensions: 21D x 84.9W x 28.9H Centimeters
Warranty: 1 year on product
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient inverter compressor
|Users found the AC to be noisy
|Customizable cooling with 5-in-1 technology
8. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient air conditioner suitable for small-sized rooms. It features a high ISEER rating of 5.2, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings. With its inverter swing compressor and Dew Clean Technology, it provides healthy air quality. The AC comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. Other features include turbo cooling, 3D airflow, remote control, automatic moisture adjustment, and a PM 2.5 filter. Overall, this AC offers fast cooling, high ambient operation, and air purification, making it a great choice for your home.
Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: Daikin
Capacity: 1 Tons
Cooling Power: 3.52 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions: 88.5D x 22.9W x 29.8H Centimeters
Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Turbo Cooling, 3D Airflow, Remote Control, Dew Clean Technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High ISEER rating for energy efficiency
|May be expensive for some budgets
|Dew Clean Technology for healthy air
9. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its 5-in-1 convertible feature, it offers versatile cooling options to suit your needs. The AC is equipped with a range of features including a Golden Fin evaporator, anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, smart 4-way swing, and turbo cool function for quick cooling. The 100% copper build ensures durability and efficient cooling. It operates quietly and comes with a hidden LED display for a sleek look. Overall, the Lloyd AC offers reliable cooling performance with energy-saving benefits.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:
Brand: LLOYD
Capacity: 1 Tons
Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions: 20.5 Depth x 87 Width x 30 Height Centimeters
Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Smart 4 Way Swing
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|5-in-1 convertible for flexible cooling
|None
|Antiviral and PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air
10. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful yet gentle cooling, perfect for medium-sized rooms. With its 5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling, you can adjust the cooling mode to suit your needs. The AC features a copper anti-bacterial filter and auto clean function for easy maintenance. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty and 10-year warranty on the compressor. The AC is energy efficient with a 5-star BEE rating and ISEER rating of 5.16 W/W. It also includes special features like Windfree Cooling and Digital Inverter Technology.
Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5.8 Kilowatts
Special Feature: Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning)
Product Dimensions: 21.5D x 15.5W x 29.9H Centimeters
Key Features: Convertible 5in1, 4 way swing, 3 Step Auto Clean, Easy to Clean Filter, CopperAnti-BacterialFilter, Coated Copper tubes
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful and gentle cooling
|Users found build quality issues
|5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling
Also Read: Best 5-star AC: Top 10 picks to experience cool relief at home amid peak summer heat
Top 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Cooling Power
|Features
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5 Kilowatts
|7 in 1 Convertible with AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
|1.5 Tons
|5000 Watts
|Inverter Compressor, 4-in-1 cooling mode
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5000 Kilowatts
|Flexicool inverter compressor, 6-in-1 cooling
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|1.25 Kilowatts
|Variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5.28 Kilowatts
|High ISEER rating of 5.2, Dew Clean technology
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5.1 Kilowatts
|Inverter compressor, 5 in 1 convertible design
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|3.5 Kilowatts
|5-in-1 convertible cooling, I Sense Technology
|Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|3.52 Kilowatts
|High ISEER rating of 5.2, Dew Clean Technology
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|3.5 Kilowatts
|5-in-1 convertible, Golden Fin evaporator
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5.8 Kilowatts
|5-in-1 Convertible Wind-Free Cooling
Best value for money
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers excellent value for money with its variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode, and efficient cooling performance. It also features an anti-dust filter for clean air circulation and remote control operation for convenience. Despite being budget-friendly, it provides reliable and durable cooling, making it a smart choice for those seeking cost-effective cooling solutions.
Best overall product
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC stands out as the best overall product due to its advanced features, including the 7 in 1 Convertible mode and additional AI mode for intelligent cooling. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing control via the MirAie app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. With a copper condenser coil, PM 0.1 air purification filter, hidden display, and voice control, it provides efficient cooling and clean air, making it a top choice for modern homes.
How to find the best AC?
To find the best AC, consider factors such as room size, cooling capacity, energy efficiency (BEE star rating), special features (like inverter technology, filters), brand reputation, and warranty. Measure your room size, choose a suitable capacity, select a higher star rating for energy savings, and look for additional features like Wi-Fi connectivity, smart controls, and air purification. Compare different models, read reviews, and consider the after-sales service provided by the brand. Also, ensure proper installation and maintenance for optimal performance and longevity.
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal tonnage for an AC for a medium-sized room?
Ans : For a medium-sized room, a 1.5-ton AC is generally recommended for efficient cooling.
Question : How often should I clean the filters of my AC?
Ans : It is advisable to clean the filters of your AC once every two weeks to maintain optimal performance.
Question : Can I install an AC myself, or do I need professional help?
Ans : While some window ACs can be installed without professional help, it is recommended to hire a professional for split AC installation to ensure proper functioning and safety.
Question : What is the difference between an inverter AC and a non-inverter AC?
Ans : Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient as they adjust the compressor speed based on the room's cooling requirements, while non-inverter ACs operate at a fixed speed.
Question : How can I improve the cooling efficiency of my AC?
Ans : You can improve the cooling efficiency of your AC by ensuring proper installation, regular maintenance, cleaning or replacing filters, sealing air leaks, and using curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!