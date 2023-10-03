Best deals on Crompton water heater? Here are top 8 geyser picks of October 2023

As October unfolds, it heralds the arrival of the festive season in India, a time of celebration and joy. Alongside the festivals, it also ushers in the chilly winds and dropping temperatures, reminding us that winter is just around the corner. With the festive spirit in the air, it's not just about decking up your homes and exchanging gifts; it's also an opportune moment to upgrade essential home appliances. And one such indispensable appliance, especially during the winter months, is the water heater.

The significance of hot water in Indian households cannot be overstated, particularly in regions where the weather conditions can be quite harsh. Whether it's for a warm morning shower, a comforting cup of tea, or sanitizing utensils, access to hot water is a daily necessity. While some might resort to gas stoves or heating water on the cook top, there's a more economical and safer alternative in the form of water heaters. Immersion rods, though widely used, pose a significant safety hazard, especially in households with curious children and playful pets. They carry the risk of direct contact, potentially resulting in accidents.

Enter Crompton, a renowned name in the world of home appliances. Crompton has earned the trust of Indian consumers with its extensive range of high-quality products. Crompton water heaters, in particular, have become a popular choice for homes across the country. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Crompton offers a variety of water heaters to cater to different needs and preferences.

In this article, we embark on a journey to explore the best Crompton water heaters available in the market. Whether you're seeking a storage water heater or an instant geyser, whether you prioritize energy efficiency or require a higher capacity, Crompton has a product to suit your requirements. Join us as we delve into the top 8 Crompton water heaters for October 2023, making your decision to invest in warmth and comfort this winter season a breeze.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Arno Neo is a 15-litre storage water heater with a 5-star energy rating, making it an energy-efficient choice for your home. It features advanced 3-level safety mechanisms, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, ensuring the highest level of safety. The copper heating element in this Crompton water heater provides fast heating, and the specially designed magnesium anode prevents corrosion due to hard water. This Crompton water heater is built to resist scale formation, ensuring a longer lifespan. With a pressure rating of 8 bars and a power rating of 2000 watts, it's suitable for various applications. Its white finish adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L:

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Metal

Item Weight: 7800 grams

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Relatively heavy Advanced safety features Fast heating copper element Corrosion-resistant magnesium anode

2. Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater

The Crompton IHL 152 is a 1500-watt immersion water heater designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes with a copper heating element that ensures rapid heating while being corrosion-resistant. The neon ON/OFF lamp on this Crompton water heater indicates the device's status, providing added convenience. Its shock-proof construction and in-built water level indicator make it a safe choice for home use. Additionally, the included holding pin keeps this Crompton water heater securely in place when immersed in a bucket, reducing the risk of accidents. With compact dimensions of 78 x 50 x 320 mm, this immersion heater is portable and easy to store when not in use.

Specifications of Crompton IHL 152:

Wattage: 1500 watts

Dimensions: 78 x 50 x 320 mm

Voltage: 230 volts

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 160 grams

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating No capacity Corrosion-resistant copper heating element Only heater, no storage Shock-proof construction Water level indicator

3. Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L

The Crompton Solarium Qube is a 25-litre 5-star rated storage water heater designed for energy efficiency and performance. Its corrosion-resistant body ensures long-lasting durability. This Crompton water heater features a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, providing three levels of safety. The magnesium anode prevents corrosion on this Crompton water heater due to hard water quality. The ISI marked nickel-coated heating element offers resistance against scale formation. With a pressure rating of 8 bars and a power rating of 2000 watts, this Crompton water heater can handle high-pressure applications. The stylish design in white and black adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L:

Capacity: 25 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 10,000 grams

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 5-star rating Relatively heavy Corrosion-resistant body Advanced safety features

4. Crompton Instabliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The Crompton Instabliss is a 3-litre instant water heater designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a power rating of 3000 watts, it provides fast and hot water on demand. This Crompton water heater comes with advanced safety features, including a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug, ensuring complete safety during operation. The rust-free PP body and weldless tank design enhance resistance to corrosion, ensuring a long lifespan. This Crompton water heater is wall-mounted, saving valuable floor space. Its white finish complements any bathroom decor. The 5-year warranty on the tank, along with 2-year warranties on the element and product, provides peace of mind.

Specifications of Crompton Instabliss 3-L:

Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Rust-Free Body

Item Weight: 2480 grams

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating Limited capacity Advanced safety features

5. Crompton Amica 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

The Crompton Amica is a 25-litre 5-star rated storage water heater that combines energy efficiency with excellent performance. This Crompton water heater features advanced safety mechanisms, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, ensuring safety during operation. The magnesium anode is specially designed to prevent corrosion caused by hard water. The ISI marked nickel-coated heating element offers resistance against scale formation, prolonging the product's lifespan. With a pressure rating of 8 bars and a power rating of 2000 watts, this Crompton water heater suitable for various applications. The elegant black and white design adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

Specifications of Crompton Amica 25-L:

Capacity: 25 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Metal

Item Weight: 10000 grams

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 5-star rating Relatively heavy Advanced safety features

6. Crompton Solarium Neo 25-L Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Solarium Neo 25-L is a 5-star rated storage water heater that combines energy efficiency with advanced safety features. Its 25-litre capacity ensures an ample supply of hot water for your household needs. This Crompton water heater is built with a rust-proof ABS body, making it durable and long-lasting. The Incoloy heating element provides superior protection against scale formation, ensuring efficient heating. The three-level safety system includes a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and a multi-functional valve for enhanced safety. It can withstand a pressure of up to 10 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The special magnesium anode on this Crompton water heater prevents corrosion caused by hard water quality. With superior Glassline coating for corrosion protection, this water heater is designed for longevity.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Neo 25-L

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 W

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 10 bar

Material: ABS Plastic

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Relatively heavy (13100 grams) Rust-proof ABS body for durability Large capacity may require more space Advanced 3-level safety system Installation may require a professional Incoloy heating element for scale protection Incoloy heating element for scale protection

7. Crompton Classic 15 L Electric Water Heater

The Crompton Classic 15 L Electric Water Heater is a reliable choice for your hot water needs. With a 15-litre capacity, it offers an adequate supply of hot water, suitable for small to medium-sized families. Its classic design in white complements any bathroom decor. Installation of this Crompton water heater is straightforward, making it easy to set up. This Crompton water heater is a practical and cost-effective solution for everyday hot water requirements.

Specifications of Crompton Classic 15 L Electric Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Metal

Pros Cons Adequate 15-liter capacity No advanced features like a digital display or energy efficiency rating Simple and easy installation May not be suitable for high-rise buildings with low water pressure Classic white colour Limited capacity for larger families Ideal for small to medium-sized families

8. Crompton Rapidjet Plus 6-L Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Rapidjet Plus 6-L is an energy-efficient storage water heater designed for fast heating. With a 6-litre capacity, it's suitable for small households or as an auxiliary water heater. It comes with a 5-star energy efficiency rating, ensuring cost savings on your electricity bills. The Crompton water heater includes a 3-level safety system with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve for enhanced protection. The magnesium anode on this Crompton water heater prevents corrosion due to hard water quality. This water heater comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element, and a 2-year warranty on the product, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of Crompton Rapidjet Plus 6-L Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 6 litres

Wattage: 2 W

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 8 bar

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Limited capacity for larger families Fast heating for quick hot water supply May not be suitable as the primary water heater for big households 3-level safety system for added protection Material specification not provided Long warranties for peace of mind

Best 3 features of Crompton water heater

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 5-star rated for energy efficiency Rust-proof ABS body Capillary thermostat, thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve for safety Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater Fast heating with 1500W power Copper heating element for durability Neon ON/OFF lamp for convenience Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 5-star rated for energy efficiency Corrosion-resistant body Capillary thermostat, thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve for safety Crompton Instabliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Instant hot water with 3000W power Rust-free PP body and weldless tank design 4-level safety features Crompton Amica 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 5-star rated for energy efficiency Specially designed magnesium anode Capillary thermostat, thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve for safety Crompton Solarium Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 5-star rated for energy efficiency Superior Glassline coating for corrosion protection Incoloy heating element for scale resistance Crompton Classic 15 L Electric Water Heater Quick and easy installation 15L capacity Durable metal body Crompton Rapidjet Plus 6-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 5-star rated for energy efficiency Rapid heating 3-level safety features

Best value for money

The Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater stands out as the best value for money option. It offers fast heating with its 1500W power, ensuring quick access to hot water. The presence of a copper heating element enhances durability, and the neon ON/OFF lamp adds to its convenience. This immersion heater is not only cost-effective but also safe and efficient.

Best overall product

The Crompton Solarium Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater is the best overall product. It combines energy efficiency with a corrosion-resistant body, ensuring longevity and performance. With a 5-star rating, it saves on electricity bills. The Incoloy heating element provides scale resistance, while the superior Glassline coating offers corrosion protection. Multiple safety features, including a capillary thermostat and thermal cut-out, make it a reliable choice.

How to find the best Crompton water heater in India?

To find the best Crompton water heater in India, consider your specific needs. Start by determining the capacity you require based on the number of users and your hot water usage patterns. Next, assess the type of water heater you prefer, whether it's storage or instant. Look for energy efficiency ratings, as higher-star rated models save on electricity costs. Consider safety features like thermostats, cut-outs, and multi-functional valves.

Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights into a product's performance and durability. Additionally, compare prices across various retailers and check for any ongoing discounts or offers. Lastly, ensure that the product comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. By evaluating these factors, you can find the best Crompton water heater that suits your requirements and budget.

FAQs

Question : What size of Crompton water heater do I need for a family of four?

Ans : For a family of four, a 15-25 litre storage water heater or a 3-litre instant water heater should suffice, depending on your hot water consumption.

Question : Do all Crompton water heaters come with safety features?

Ans : Yes, most Crompton water heaters are equipped with safety features such as thermostats, thermal cut-outs, and multi-functional valves for enhanced safety

Question : Are Crompton water heaters energy-efficient?

Ans : Crompton offers 5-star rated models that are energy-efficient, helping you save on electricity bills.

Question : Can I install a Crompton water heater on my own?

Ans : Installation requirements vary, but most Crompton water heaters can be installed by a professional plumber. Refer to the product manual for guidance.

Question : What is the warranty coverage for Crompton water heaters?

Ans : Warranty coverage typically includes the tank, heating element, and the product itself, with varying durations. Check the specific product details for warranty information.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!