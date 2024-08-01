Finding the perfect laptop that balances performance and affordability can be a daunting task. With the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no cost EMI, your hunt may be ending. This guide showcases the top 10 picks for everyday computing, ensuring you get the best value without spending a fortune on your next laptop.
These laptops, available on Amazon, cater to various needs, from basic computing to more demanding tasks. Each model has been carefully selected based on its features, performance, and customer reviews, providing options that suit different budgets and requirements.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Included in this list are brands known for their reliability and innovation, such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Each laptop offers a blend of essential features like efficient processors, ample storage, good battery life, and high-quality displays. Some models also include extras like pre-installed software, enhanced graphics, and advanced connectivity options.
Investing in one of these best laptops not only ensures smooth daily operations but also guarantees the latest technology at an affordable price. Take advantage of these Amazon deals and bring home a reliable laptop with easy financing options, making high-quality computing accessible to everyone.
Amazon deals on basic laptops, Starting ₹28,990
1. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU
The HP Laptop 15s features an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with AMD Radeon graphics, dual speakers, and a thin, light design. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019, this 1.69 kg silver laptop is perfect for everyday computing. Explore the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no cost EMI on Amazon for exceptional value and performance.
Specifications of HP Laptop 15s
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.6 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Smooth multitasking
|Graphics: Not for high-end gaming
|Storage: Fast 512GB SSD
|Durability: Thin design may feel less sturdy
2. Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 features an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for efficient performance. With a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a sleek metal body in steel gray, this 1.6 kg laptop offers both style and functionality. Running on Windows 11 Home, it provides a modern computing experience. Check out the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI on Amazon, making it one of the best laptops available.
Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Smooth operation
|Graphics: Not for high-end gaming
|Design: Sleek and lightweight
|Ports: Limited options
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 15 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V700ECIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features an Intel Core Celeron N4020 processor, making it ideal for everyday tasks. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this thin and light laptop ensures quick performance and ample storage. The 15-inch HD display offers a comfortable viewing experience, while the lightweight design at just 1.3 kg enhances portability. Running on Windows 11 Home and pre-installed with Office 2021, it’s perfect for students and professionals alike. Available in a stylish cloud grey finish, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1
Processor: Intel Core Celeron N4020
Display: 15-inch HD
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Good for basic tasks
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Portability: Lightweight (1.3 kg)
|Display: HD resolution may be insufficient
Check out essential gaming laptops with no cost EMI below:
Also Read: Laptops vs desktops: A comprehensive comparison guide of power and portability
Amazon deals on everyday laptops, starting ₹34,990
5. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS
The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a sleek, thin, and light laptop powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor. Featuring a 14-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers excellent performance for everyday computing. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, this laptop is perfect for both work and play. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a 42WHr battery for extended usage. Weighing only 1.40 kg and available in a stylish blue finish, this laptop is among the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)
Display: 14-inch FHD (35.56 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Efficient i3 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Portability: Lightweight (1.40 kg)
|Battery: May need frequent charging
6. HP Laptop 14s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.46 kg), dy5008TU
The HP Laptop 14s features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks. With a 14-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers a smooth computing experience. The integrated Intel UHD graphics ensure decent visuals for casual gaming and multimedia. Weighing just 1.46 kg, this thin and light laptop is perfect for on-the-go use. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, it combines functionality and style in a sleek silver design, making it an excellent choice for students and professionals alike.
Specifications of HP Laptop 14s
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
Display: 14-inch FHD (35.6 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Solid i3 processor
|Graphics: Not suitable for heavy gaming
|Portability: Lightweight (1.46 kg)
|Upgradeability: Limited options available
Also Read: Laptop buying guide for students: How to find the best laptops for students and our top picks
7. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-52 is a premium metal laptop equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, perfect for everyday computing. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance and ample storage. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, making it ideal for work and entertainment. This stylish laptop features a durable metal body in steel gray and weighs just 1.59 kg, enhancing portability. Experience the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI, making it an excellent choice for users.
Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Good i3 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Design: Stylish metal body
|Weight: Heavier at 1.59 kg
Check out premium gaming laptops with no cost EMI below:
Amazon deals on business laptops, starting ₹41,990
9. Dell [Smartchoice] 14 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB SSD/14.0 (35.56cm) FHD/Intel UHD Graphics/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Windows 11 + MSO'21/Black/15 Month McAfee, 1.48kg
The Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop offers powerful performance with its Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures fast multitasking and ample storage for your files. The 14.0-inch FHD display provides clear visuals, while the Intel UHD graphics enhance your viewing experience. This laptop features a spill-resistant keyboard for added durability, making it ideal for everyday use. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, this laptop weighs just 1.48 kg and includes a 15-month McAfee subscription. Explore the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop
Processor: Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U
Display: 14.0-inch FHD (35.56 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 8GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Strong i5 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Durability: Spill-resistant keyboard
|Weight: Heavier at 1.48 kg
Also Read: Best laptops for graphic designers: Bring your designs to life with top 8 options
10. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 is a premium thin and light laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor for powerful performance. With 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, it offers ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Its stylish metal body in steel gray adds to its durability, while weighing just 1.6 kg enhances portability. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office, this laptop is an excellent choice for users seeking functionality and style.
Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 1TB SSD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Strong Ryzen 7 processor
|Graphics: Not ideal for gaming
|Storage: 1TB SSD provides ample space
|Weight: Heavier at 1.6 kg
11. ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop,Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor, offering impressive performance for various tasks. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for your files. This laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals alike. Weighing just 1.7 kg and available in a stylish blue finish, it combines functionality and portability. Explore the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15
Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Strong i5 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Portability: Lightweight (1.7 kg)
|Battery: May need frequent charging
Also Read: Best ASUS laptops for 2024: Top 9 picks that provide cutting-edge performance and innovation for every need
High performance/multitasking laptops, starting ₹57,990
12. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-52 is a premium metal laptop featuring a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, perfect for demanding tasks. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides excellent performance and ample storage for your files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers vibrant visuals, upgrading your viewing experience. This stylish laptop comes in a durable steel gray metal body and weighs just 1.59 kg, making it easy to carry. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, it’s a great choice for anyone seeking the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Strong i7 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Design: Durable metal body
|Weight: Heavier at 1.59 kg
13. ASUS Vivobook 15, IntelCore i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr /Silver/1.75), X1502ZA-EJ742WS
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a powerful thin and light laptop featuring an Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Gen processor. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for both work and play. This laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, making it perfect for students and professionals. The backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light conditions, while the 42WHr battery provides decent battery life. Weighing just 1.75 kg and available in a sleek silver finish, it's a stylish choice for on-the-go users. Explore the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15
Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (39.62 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Performance: Strong i7 processor
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
|Features: Backlit keyboard
|Weight: Heavier at 1.75 kg
Also Read: Best laptops for students in 2024: Top 8 budget to high-performance models, perfect for studying, projects and leisure
14. HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop,AMD Ryzen™7 7730U,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,Touch,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,5MP Camera,Audio by B&O,Windows 11,MSO,Black,1.82 kg,15-fh0032AU
The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop is a versatile device powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U processor. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display, it offers a seamless experience for both work and entertainment. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking is smooth and efficient. The 5MP camera ensures high-quality video calls, while the audio by B&O provides an immersive sound experience. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, this stylish black laptop weighs 1.82 kg, making it a perfect choice for users seeking functionality and portability. Explore the best deals on laptops starting at ₹28,990 with no-cost EMI.
Specifications of HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop
Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U
Display: 15.6-inch FHD Touchscreen (39.6 cm)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatility: 2-in-1 design
|Weight: Heavier at 1.82 kg
|Performance: Strong Ryzen 7
|Graphics: Limited for gaming
Best overall laptop with no cost EMI
The HP Laptop 15s is the best overall choice for everyday computing. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display and powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, it offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lightweight at 1.69 kg, this laptop ensures seamless performance and portability, making it ideal for users seeking value in their laptop purchase.
Best value for money laptop with no cost EMI
The Acer Aspire Lite offers exceptional value for money with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides stunning visuals, while the premium metal body ensures durability. Weighing just 1.59 kg, this laptop combines performance and portability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking quality.
Top 3 features of the best laptops with no cost EMI
Product Name
Display Size
Processor
Key Features
|HP Laptop 15s
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1
|15-inch
|Intel Celeron N4020
|HD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|14-inch
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|HP Laptop 14s
|14-inch
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Dell [Smartchoice] 14
|14.0-inch
|Intel Core i5-1235U
|FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
|FHD, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core i5-12500H
|FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core i7-1255U
|FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core i7-12650H
|FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
|HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop
|15.6-inch
|AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U
|FHD Touch, 16GB RAM, 5MP Camera
Similar stories for you
HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X first impressions: A leap forward with AI powered innovation
Snapdragon X Elite laptops: Comprehensive buying guide to AI powered all day battery champions
Convertible laptops vs tablets: A comprehensive comparison guide with top options you can buy
Primebook 4G review: Does this budget-friendly Android laptop for students live up to its hype?
Intel Core vs AMD Ryzen: Finding the ideal laptop processor for everyday tasks, gaming, content creation and more
FAQs
Question : What is the difference between an SSD and an HDD?
Ans : An SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster and more reliable than an HDD (Hard Disk Drive), which uses spinning disks. SSDs improve boot times and overall performance.
Question : How much RAM do I need for everyday use?
Ans : For everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and office work, 8GB of RAM is usually sufficient. For gaming or heavy multitasking, consider 16GB or more.
Question : What is a 2-in-1 laptop?
Ans : A 2-in-1 laptop can function as both a traditional laptop and a tablet, thanks to its touchscreen and flexible design, allowing for various modes of use.
Question : How long should a laptop battery last?
Ans : A good laptop battery should last between 5 to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on usage, screen brightness, and power settings.
Question : Is it better to buy a laptop with a dedicated GPU?
Ans : Yes, a dedicated GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is beneficial for gaming, video editing, and graphic design, providing better performance than integrated graphics for demanding tasks.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.