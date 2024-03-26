Check out the best deals on smart TV on Amazon with great offers on models under ₹ 20000. Read on to know our list of top 5 options and upgrade your entertainment system today.

Navigating the vast ocean of smart TVs available in the market, especially when working with a budget of under ₹20,000, can be a daunting task. Yet, it's entirely possible to find gems that offer a blend of quality, functionality, and affordability. Today's smart TVs are not just about watching your favourite TV shows; they are about bringing a comprehensive entertainment experience right into your living room. From seamless streaming of online content to integrating with your other smart home devices, these TVs are designed to be the heart of your digital entertainment ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this carefully curated list, we present five of the best-selling smart TV options that won't break the bank. Each selection is backed by thorough research, focusing on user feedback, technical specifications, and value-added features that enhance your viewing pleasure. Whether you're a movie buff, a casual viewer, or someone looking to smarten up your living space without spending a fortune, this list has something for everyone. So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the top smart TV picks under ₹20,000, ensuring you make a choice that brings endless hours of quality entertainment to your home.

1. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED

The VW Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV is a standout in its category, blending innovative technology with sleek design. With its frameless build and Full HD resolution, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. The Quantum Lucent Technology enhances picture quality, bringing scenes to life with vibrant colors and sharp detail. Smart features such as screen mirroring and access to popular streaming apps make it a versatile choice for all entertainment needs. The combination of powerful sound modes and a quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and audio that complements the visuals perfectly.

Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV:

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi, LAN

Sound: 24 Watts, Stereo Surround Sound

Smart Features: Prime Video, Netflix, Google Play, Chromecast

Display: A+ Grade Panel, Quantum Lucent Technology

Warranty: 12 Months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quantum Lucent Technology for vivid imagery Limited connectivity ports Frameless design enhances viewing experience May not suit those seeking larger screens

2.VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

The VW Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW40S1 encapsulates a perfect blend of style and performance. This device transforms your viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and wide viewing angle, ensuring crisp and vibrant images from every corner of the room. The quad-core processor powers a smooth and responsive interface, allowing easy access to a wide range of streaming apps. The frameless design not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also maximizes the screen area for an immersive viewing experience. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a smart TV with reliable performance without stretching their budget.

Specifications of VW Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi, LAN

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Smart Features: Miracast, Linux OS, Supported Apps including Prime Video and Youtube

Display: A+ Grade Panel, True Colour, Frameless Design

Warranty: 18 Months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Frameless design for enhanced viewing pleasure Sound output may not suffice for larger rooms Extensive smart feature accessibility Operates on Linux OS, which might limit app compatibility for some users

3. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a compact powerhouse, delivering an impressive smart TV experience. It boasts an HD Ready display that promises clear and vibrant images, complemented by Dolby Audio for a rich sound landscape. Fire TV integration offers seamless access to a plethora of content, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favourite shows and movies. The addition of voice remote with Alexa elevates the convenience factor, allowing for effortless navigation and control. This TV is an ideal option for anyone looking to maximize their entertainment in smaller living spaces.

Specifications of Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Smart Features: Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa

Display: Metal bezel-less Screen, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 Year comprehensive, plus 1 Year on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fire TV offers an extensive app ecosystem HD Ready resolution might not satisfy 4K enthusiasts Voice Remote with Alexa for easy control Smaller screen size compared to other option

4. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

TCL's Bezel-Less S Series offers an elegant design and a seamless viewing experience with its Full HD resolution. The integration of Android TV brings the world of streaming apps, including Netflix and Prime Video, directly to your living room. The Dolby Audio MS 12 Y technology ensures that the sound is as immersive as the picture quality. With a 64-bit quad-core processor, this TV delivers smooth performance across all your apps and media. The A+ grade panel and Micro Dimming enhance the visual experience, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a smart TV that combines performance with style.

Specifications of TCL Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart Features: Android TV, Screen Mirroring, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM

Display: A+ Grade Panel, AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10

Warranty: 2 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek bezel-less design enhances viewing Limited USB ports for external devices Dolby Audio and HDR 10 for superior audio and video 1 GB RAM might limit multitasking capabilities

5. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings a cinematic quality to your home with its 4K resolution and HDR 10 technology. This TV not only offers stunning visuals but also packs a punch with its Dolby Audio sound system. With Google TV, users enjoy a curated content experience and seamless access to a wide range of apps and services. The edgeless design maximizes screen space, creating an immersive viewing experience. With additional features like 4K upscaling and dynamic color enhancement, this model is perfect for tech-savvy users looking for a feature-rich smart TV.

Specifications of iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: 4K Google TV, Screen Mirroring, 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM

Display: A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Google TV with a wide range of streaming apps Limited USB ports may restrict connectivity HDR 10 and 4K upscaling for exceptional picture quality Might be pricier compared to HD/Full HD models

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Resolution Smart Features VW Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV 101 cm (40 inches) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Android TV, Screen Mirroring, Quantum Lucent Technology VW Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV 101 cm (40 inches) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Linux OS, Miracast, Supported Apps like Prime Video, Youtube Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTS Virtual:X TCL Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 101 cm (40 inches) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Android TV, Screen Mirroring, Dolby Audio iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Google TV, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling

Best value for money The Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN presents remarkable value, offering a comprehensive smart TV experience with Fire TV and Alexa voice control at a competitive price point. Its features cater to a broad audience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking affordability without compromising on smart capabilities.

Best overall product The VW Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 emerges as the best overall product among the options. It perfectly marries style with substance, offering a frameless design that enhances any living space. Its Full HD resolution ensures crisp and clear visuals, while the Android TV platform provides access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The Quantum Lucent Technology pushes the boundaries of picture quality, making it an exceptional choice for users who value both aesthetics and performance in their viewing experience. With its combination of advanced features and user-friendly interface, it sets a high standard for affordable smart TVs.

How to find the right smart TV under ₹ 20,000? Finding the right smart TV under ₹20,000 involves considering key factors like display quality, smart features, and brand reliability. Look for TVs with HD or Full HD resolution for clear image quality. Assess the smart platform (e.g., Android TV, Fire TV) for compatibility with your preferred apps and services. Check for connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports to ensure you can connect all your devices. Reading reviews and comparing models can help identify TVs that offer the best performance and value within your budget.

FAQs Question : Can smart TVs operate without an internet connection? Ans : Yes, smart TVs can display cable or satellite TV and play media from USB devices without an internet connection, but smart features require internet access. Question : Do smart TVs have built-in cameras? Ans : Most smart TVs do not have built-in cameras, but some models can connect to external cameras for video calls. Question : Can I install apps on any smart TV? Ans : The ability to install apps depends on the TV's operating system. Most allow app installation via their app store (e.g., Google Play Store, Amazon App Store). Question : How do I control a smart TV with voice commands? Ans : Many smart TVs support voice commands through built-in voice assistants (e.g., Google Assistant, Alexa) or compatible voice-enabled remote controls. Question : Are smart TVs upgradeable? Ans : While smart TVs receive software updates that can add features or improve performance, their hardware is not upgradeable like a PC.

