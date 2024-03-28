Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Dell laptops: Top 10 options to invest in 2024

Best Dell laptops: Top 10 options to invest in 2024

Affiliate Desk

Looking to buy a Dell laptop? Check out our comprehensive list of the best Dell laptops available in 2024, including top-rated models and latest releases.

Dell laptops are trusted for their build and performance.

When it comes to laptops, Dell has been a trusted name for many years, known for its quality, performance, and reliability. With a wide range of models to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick the right one that suits your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 best Dell laptops available in 2024, based on performance, features, and user reviews. Whether you're a student, professional, or a gamer, we've got you covered with the best options for every need and budget.

1. Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

The Dell i5 1135G7 Processor laptop offers a powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 processor, spill-resistant keyboard, and a sleek design. It is perfect for multitasking, work, or entertainment.

Specifications of Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Spill-resistant keyboard
  • FHD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited storage capacity
Sleek and lightweight designAverage battery life
Spill-resistant keyboard

2. Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor

The Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor laptop is a lightweight and portable option with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and long battery life. It is ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor

  • 13.3-inch FHD display
  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • Lightweight (1.66kg)
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Portable and lightweightLimited storage capacity
Powerful performanceNot suitable for heavy gaming
Long battery life

Also read: Reliable laptops with high performance: Choose from top 10 picks

4. Dell i5 1235U Processor

The Dell i5 1235U Processor laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability, with a spill-resistant keyboard and reliable antivirus protection. It is suitable for everyday use and productivity.

Specifications of Dell i5 1235U Processor

  • 13.3-inch FHD display
  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • Spill-resistant keyboard
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable and reliableAverage battery life
Spill-resistant keyboardAverage display quality
Ample storage space

5. Dell i3 1215U Graphic

The Dell i3 1215U Graphic laptop is a budget-friendly option with a focus on graphics performance, making it suitable for light gaming and multimedia usage. It offers a spill-resistant keyboard for added durability.

Specifications of Dell i3 1215U Graphic

  • 12-inch HD display
  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • Integrated graphics
  • 4GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendlyLimited RAM
Spill-resistant keyboardSmaller display size
Good graphics performance

6. Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus

The Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus laptop offers enhanced security features with reliable antivirus protection, making it a suitable choice for users prioritizing data safety and privacy.

Specifications of Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus

  • 13.3-inch FHD display
  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • Antivirus protection
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Enhanced security featuresAverage battery life
Reliable performanceLimited display options
Ample storage space

7. Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS laptop offers an innovative computing experience with powerful hardware and high-quality speakers, making it a great choice for multimedia and entertainment.

Specifications of Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS

  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • HyperOS software
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Innovative computing experienceHigh price
High-quality speakersLimited availability
Powerful hardware

Also read: Best laptops with 16GB RAM for seamless multitasking: Top 10 picks to consider

9. Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

The Dell i5 1135G7 Processor laptop offers a powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 processor, spill-resistant keyboard, and a sleek design. It is perfect for multitasking, work, or entertainment.

Specifications of Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Spill-resistant keyboard
  • FHD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited storage capacity
Sleek and lightweight designAverage battery life
Spill-resistant keyboard

10. Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX Processor

The Dell G15 5530 Gaming laptop is designed for gaming enthusiasts, featuring powerful hardware, high-quality graphics, and a stylish design. It is an ideal choice for gaming and multimedia usage.

Specifications of Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX Processor

  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Intel Core i5 13450HX processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ideal for gamingHigher price range
Powerful graphics performanceLimited availability
Stylish design

Best Dell laptop Top Features Comparison:

Product NameProcessorDisplayRAMStorageOperating System
Dell i5 1135G7 Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5FHD8GB256GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Dell Inspiron i5 1335U ProcessorIntel Core i5FHD8GB256GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Dell 14 Rheinland Certified ComfortviewIntel Core i3Comfortview4GB1TB HDDWindows 10 Home
Dell i5 1235U ProcessorIntel Core i5FHD8GB512GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Dell i3 1215U GraphicIntel Core i3HD4GB256GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Dell i5 1235U Processor AntivirusIntel Core i5FHD8GB512GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOSQualcomm SnapdragonFHD16GB1TB SSDWindows 11 Home
Dell 14 Rheinland Certified ComfortviewIntel Core i3Comfortview4GB1TB HDDWindows 10 Home
Dell i5 1135G7 Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5FHD8GB256GB SSDWindows 10 Home
Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX ProcessorIntel Core i5 13450HXFHD16GB512GB SSDWindows 11 Home

Best value for money:

The Dell i5 1235U Processor offers the best value for money with a perfect balance of performance, storage, and features at an affordable price. It is an ideal choice for everyday use and productivity, providing great value for the price.

Best overall product:

Dell i5 1135G7 Processor offers a great combination of performance and features. With its Intel i5 1135G7 processor, it provides a reliable computing experience suitable for a variety of tasks.

How to find the perfect best dell laptop:

When choosing the perfect Dell laptop from our list, consider your specific needs, such as performance, display size, storage, and usage. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each model to find the one that best suits your requirements, whether it's for work, entertainment, or gaming.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Dell laptops mentioned in the article?

Ans : The price range of Dell laptops mentioned in the article varies from budget-friendly options to higher-end models, catering to different price points and features.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Dell laptop?

Ans : Key features to consider in a Dell laptop include the processor, display quality, RAM, storage capacity, and additional features such as graphics performance, security, and design.

Question : Are Dell laptops suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, Dell offers a range of laptops specifically designed for gaming, featuring powerful processors, high-quality graphics, and advanced cooling systems for an optimal gaming experience.

Question : What are the newest releases in Dell laptops for the year?

Ans : Dell has introduced new models with the latest processors, enhanced graphics, and updated software, providing improved performance, design, and features for users.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.