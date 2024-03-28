Best Dell laptops: Top 10 options to invest in 2024

Looking to buy a Dell laptop? Check out our comprehensive list of the best Dell laptops available in 2024, including top-rated models and latest releases.

When it comes to laptops, Dell has been a trusted name for many years, known for its quality, performance, and reliability. With a wide range of models to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick the right one that suits your needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 best Dell laptops available in 2024, based on performance, features, and user reviews. Whether you're a student, professional, or a gamer, we've got you covered with the best options for every need and budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

The Dell i5 1135G7 Processor laptop offers a powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 processor, spill-resistant keyboard, and a sleek design. It is perfect for multitasking, work, or entertainment.

Specifications of Dell i5 1135G7 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Spill-resistant keyboard

FHD display

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity Sleek and lightweight design Average battery life Spill-resistant keyboard

2. Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor

The Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor laptop is a lightweight and portable option with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and long battery life. It is ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor 13.3-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5 processor

Lightweight (1.66kg)

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight Limited storage capacity Powerful performance Not suitable for heavy gaming Long battery life

3. Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview

The Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview laptop features a comfortable display and keyboard, making it perfect for long hours of work or entertainment. It also offers a premium design and powerful performance.

Specifications of Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview 14-inch display with Comfortview

Rheinland certified display

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable display and keyboard Limited RAM Premium design HDD instead of SSD Reliable performance

Also read: Reliable laptops with high performance: Choose from top 10 picks 4. Dell i5 1235U Processor

The Dell i5 1235U Processor laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability, with a spill-resistant keyboard and reliable antivirus protection. It is suitable for everyday use and productivity.

Specifications of Dell i5 1235U Processor 13.3-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5 processor

Spill-resistant keyboard

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and reliable Average battery life Spill-resistant keyboard Average display quality Ample storage space

5. Dell i3 1215U Graphic

The Dell i3 1215U Graphic laptop is a budget-friendly option with a focus on graphics performance, making it suitable for light gaming and multimedia usage. It offers a spill-resistant keyboard for added durability.

Specifications of Dell i3 1215U Graphic 12-inch HD display

Intel Core i3 processor

Integrated graphics

4GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited RAM Spill-resistant keyboard Smaller display size Good graphics performance

6. Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus

The Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus laptop offers enhanced security features with reliable antivirus protection, making it a suitable choice for users prioritizing data safety and privacy.

Specifications of Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus 13.3-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5 processor

Antivirus protection

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced security features Average battery life Reliable performance Limited display options Ample storage space

7. Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS laptop offers an innovative computing experience with powerful hardware and high-quality speakers, making it a great choice for multimedia and entertainment.

Specifications of Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS 15.6-inch FHD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

HyperOS software

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative computing experience High price High-quality speakers Limited availability Powerful hardware

Also read: Best laptops with 16GB RAM for seamless multitasking: Top 10 picks to consider 8. Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview

The Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview laptop offers a comfortable display and keyboard, making it perfect for long hours of work or entertainment. It also provides a premium design and reliable performance.

Specifications of Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview 14-inch display with Comfortview

Rheinland certified display

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable display and keyboard Limited RAM Premium design HDD instead of SSD Reliable performance

9. Dell i5 1135G7 Processor

The Dell i5 1135G7 Processor laptop offers a powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 processor, spill-resistant keyboard, and a sleek design. It is perfect for multitasking, work, or entertainment.

Specifications of Dell i5 1135G7 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Spill-resistant keyboard

FHD display

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity Sleek and lightweight design Average battery life Spill-resistant keyboard

10. Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX Processor

The Dell G15 5530 Gaming laptop is designed for gaming enthusiasts, featuring powerful hardware, high-quality graphics, and a stylish design. It is an ideal choice for gaming and multimedia usage.

Specifications of Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX Processor 15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5 13450HX processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for gaming Higher price range Powerful graphics performance Limited availability Stylish design

Best Dell laptop Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Processor Display RAM Storage Operating System Dell i5 1135G7 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 FHD 8GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Home Dell Inspiron i5 1335U Processor Intel Core i5 FHD 8GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Home Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview Intel Core i3 Comfortview 4GB 1TB HDD Windows 10 Home Dell i5 1235U Processor Intel Core i5 FHD 8GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Home Dell i3 1215U Graphic Intel Core i3 HD 4GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Home Dell i5 1235U Processor Antivirus Intel Core i5 FHD 8GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Home Qualcomm Snapdragon Powered HyperOS Qualcomm Snapdragon FHD 16GB 1TB SSD Windows 11 Home Dell 14 Rheinland Certified Comfortview Intel Core i3 Comfortview 4GB 1TB HDD Windows 10 Home Dell i5 1135G7 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 FHD 8GB 256GB SSD Windows 10 Home Dell G15 5530 Gaming i5 13450HX Processor Intel Core i5 13450HX FHD 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home

Best value for money: The Dell i5 1235U Processor offers the best value for money with a perfect balance of performance, storage, and features at an affordable price. It is an ideal choice for everyday use and productivity, providing great value for the price.

Best overall product: Dell i5 1135G7 Processor offers a great combination of performance and features. With its Intel i5 1135G7 processor, it provides a reliable computing experience suitable for a variety of tasks.

How to find the perfect best dell laptop: When choosing the perfect Dell laptop from our list, consider your specific needs, such as performance, display size, storage, and usage. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each model to find the one that best suits your requirements, whether it's for work, entertainment, or gaming.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Dell laptops mentioned in the article? Ans : The price range of Dell laptops mentioned in the article varies from budget-friendly options to higher-end models, catering to different price points and features. Question : What are the key features to look for in a Dell laptop? Ans : Key features to consider in a Dell laptop include the processor, display quality, RAM, storage capacity, and additional features such as graphics performance, security, and design. Question : Are Dell laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, Dell offers a range of laptops specifically designed for gaming, featuring powerful processors, high-quality graphics, and advanced cooling systems for an optimal gaming experience. Question : What are the newest releases in Dell laptops for the year? Ans : Dell has introduced new models with the latest processors, enhanced graphics, and updated software, providing improved performance, design, and features for users.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!