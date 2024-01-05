Best desktop computer under 70,000: Top 8 options for beginners

Finding the right desktop computer within a budget, especially for beginners, can be a daunting task. With a plethora of options available in the market, each boasting different specs and features, it's easy to get lost in the technical jargon. However, for those who have set their budget cap at ₹70,000, there are some fantastic choices that offer a balance of performance, reliability, and future-proofing. This guide is dedicated to unravelling the eight best desktop computers that not only fit this budget, but are also ideal for beginners venturing into the world of computing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The focus here is on models that offer the best combination of processing power, memory, storage, and graphics capabilities, without overwhelming the novice user. These computers are perfect for a range of activities, from everyday tasks like browsing the web and using office applications, to more demanding tasks like graphic design and casual gaming. Additionally, the selection criteria include factors like ease of use, warranty, and after-sales support, which are crucial for beginners.

Among the top contenders, you'll find systems powered by both Intel and AMD processors, catering to different preferences. Some models prioritize CPU performance, making them ideal for tasks that require a lot of processing power, such as video editing or running complex simulations. Others might offer superior graphics capabilities, perfect for users who intend to dabble in gaming or graphic design.

Storage is another key consideration, and options in this list include both traditional hard drives and faster solid-state drives (SSD). While HDDs offer more storage space at a lower cost, SSDs provide faster boot times and quicker data access, enhancing the overall user experience.

This round-up aims to simplify the decision-making process for beginners, highlighting desktop computers that offer the best value for money under ₹70,000. Whether you're looking for a machine for work, study, or leisure, these top eight options are designed to cater to a wide array of needs and preferences.

1. ZEBRONICS RGB Gaming Desktop Computer

The Zebronics RGB Gaming Desktop Computer is a well-rounded machine for gamers who want performance without breaking the bank. It boasts a reliable Intel Core i5-6500 processor combined with 16GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. The dual storage solution with a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD offers ample space and quick boot times. The inclusion of the Geforce GTX1050ti Graphics Card with 4GB memory is a standout, capable of handling most modern games at decent settings. The RGB Keyboard and Mouse add a stylish touch, and being WiFi ready, it offers convenience for online gaming. Pre-installed with Windows 10, it's ready for action right out of the box.

Specifications of Zebronics RGB Gaming Desktop Computer:

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD

Graphics Card: Geforce 4GB GTX1050ti

Accessories: RGB Keyboard and Mouse

Connectivity: WiFi Ready

Operating System: Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good balance of performance and price Not ideal for ultra-high-end gaming Ample storage with both SSD and HDD Limited upgradability

2. ASUS Rog Strix Amd Ryzen 5-3400G Gaming Tower Desktop

ASUS Rog Strix Amd Ryzen 5-3400G Gaming Tower Desktop is a testament to ASUS's commitment to gaming excellence. The Ryzen 5-3400G processor provides robust performance, particularly for multitasking and gaming. With 8GB RAM, it handles most tasks efficiently, although serious gamers might crave more. The dual storage of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD strikes a good balance between capacity and speed. The 4GB Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Graphics card is a highlight, offering solid gaming performance for most current titles. The desktop's aesthetic is enhanced by a grey, transparent panel, and it comes with a 500W power supply, keyboard, mouse, and a 3-year warranty. Pre-loaded with Windows 10, it's ready for gaming right out of the box.

Specifications of ASUS Rog Strix Amd Ryzen 5-3400G Gaming Tower Desktop:

Processor: Amd Ryzen 5-3400G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Graphics Card: 4GB Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

Power Supply: 500W

Accessories: Keyboard and Mouse

Aesthetic: Grey, Transparent Panel

Warranty: 3 Years

Operating System: Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong gaming performance with GTX 1650 RAM could be limiting for advanced gaming Aesthetically pleasing design

3. MICSONIC Budget Gaming Pc Desktop CoreI5

The MICSONIC Budget Gaming Pc Desktop is an entry-level option for those new to PC gaming. Powered by a Core I5 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM, it delivers decent performance for light gaming and everyday tasks. The combination of a 500GB HDD and 120GB SSD offers a balance of storage and speed. The 2GB GT710 graphics card, while not suited for demanding games, is adequate for older titles and casual gaming. The inclusion of WiFi readiness is a convenient feature. This PC is an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers or those looking for a starter gaming PC.

Specifications of MICSONIC Budget Gaming Pc Desktop CoreI5:

Processor: Core I5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 500GB HDD, 120GB SSD

Graphics Card: 2GB GT710

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Ready

Suitable for: Light gaming and general use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable, good for budget gaming Limited graphics performance with GT710 Dual storage options Not suitable for high-end gaming

4. CHIST Gaming Desktop (Core i5 4570)

The CHIST Gaming Desktop, featuring the Core i5 4570 processor, is a solid mid-range gaming PC. The 512GB SSD ensures fast load times and quick system responsiveness, while 16GB RAM facilitates smooth multitasking. The GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card, although not top-tier, is capable enough for moderate gaming. A unique aspect is the inclusion of a 20-inch Full HD monitor, providing a complete setup out of the box. The gaming keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi readiness add to the convenience. The added bonus of a free gifted speaker is a pleasant touch, making this a great package for those looking for a full gaming setup without extra hassle.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming Desktop (Core i5 4570):

Processor: Core i5 4570

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics Card: GT 730 4GB DDR5

Monitor: 20-inch Full HD

Accessories: Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, Free Gifted Speaker

Connectivity: WiFi Ready

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Complete setup with monitor and peripherals GT 730 graphics card is not ideal for high-end gaming Generous 512GB SSD storage

5. CHIST Gaming Desktop (Core I5/1Tb Ssd/16Gb Ram)

This variant of the CHIST Gaming Desktop steps up with a massive 1TB SSD, ensuring plenty of storage for games and quick access times. The Core I5 processor combined with 16GB RAM promises solid performance across various applications. The GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card is decent for casual gaming, though it might struggle with the latest titles. Like its counterpart, it includes a 20-inch Full HD monitor, gaming keyboard, and mouse, offering a complete gaming package. The addition of Wi-Fi readiness and a free gifted speaker makes it an attractive option for those who prioritize storage and a complete setup over cutting-edge graphics.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming Desktop (Core I5/1Tb Ssd/16Gb Ram):

Processor: Core I5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Graphics Card: GT 730 4GB DDR5

Monitor: 20-inch Full HD

Accessories: Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, Free Gifted Speaker

Connectivity: WiFi Ready

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High storage capacity with 1TB SSD Graphics card not suitable for advanced gaming Comprehensive package with monitor and peripherals

6. EXZON I5 Gaming PC Full Setup

EXZON I5 Gaming PC offers a complete gaming setup tailored for entry-level gamers. It is powered by a Core I5 3470 processor and equipped with 16GB RAM, catering well to general gaming needs. The 512GB SSD ensures ample storage with quick data access. The GT 710 2GB Graphics Card is modest but capable of running less demanding games. The inclusion of a 20-inch LED monitor, RGB keyboard, RGB mouse, and Wi-Fi readiness makes it an attractive package for those seeking a full setup with a bit of flair. Windows 11 pre-installed is a bonus, offering the latest OS right out of the box.

Specifications of EXZON I5 Gaming PC Full Setup:

Processor: Core I5 3470

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics Card: GT 710 2GB

Monitor: 20-inch LED

Accessories: RGB Keyboard, RGB Mouse

Operating System: Windows 11

Connectivity: WiFi Ready

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Complete gaming setup with peripherals Graphics card limits high-end gaming capabilities Stylish RGB keyboard and mouse May require future upgrades for advanced gaming

7. AIMAN Windows Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5

The AIMAN Windows Gaming Desktop is a practical choice for casual gamers. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, which is sufficient for basic gaming and everyday tasks. The GT 730 2GB DDR5 Graphic Card allows for light gaming but might not hold up well with newer, more graphically intense games. A 19-inch Full HD monitor is included, making it a complete setup for beginners. The addition of a gaming keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi readiness enhances its value. It’s a solid choice for those looking for an entry-level gaming desktop with all necessary peripherals included.

Specifications of AIMAN Windows Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5:

Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 8GB

Graphics Card: GT 730 2GB DDR5

Monitor: 19-inch Full HD

Accessories: Gaming Keyboard, Mouse

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Ready

Storage: 1TB HDD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable entry-level gaming PC Limited by 8GB RAM and basic graphics card Comes with a monitor and gaming peripherals Not ideal for high-resolution or intense gaming

8. CHIST I7 Gaming Desktop Pc (Core I7 860)

The CHIST I7 Gaming Desktop Pc stands out with its Core I7 860 processor, offering robust performance for gaming and multitasking. The 16GB RAM is a welcome feature for smooth operation. Equipped with a GT 1050Ti Graphic Card, it provides good gaming performance, suitable for most modern titles at decent settings. The 512GB SSD offers quick data access and ample storage. It comes with Windows 10 (Trail) and is WiFi-Bluetooth enabled, adding to its convenience. This PC is a great choice for gamers looking for a balance between performance and price, especially with its higher-end processor.

Specifications of CHIST I7 Gaming Desktop Pc (Core I7 860):

Processor: Core I7 860

RAM: 16GB (8x2)

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics Card: GT 1050Ti

Operating System: Windows 10 (Trail)

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong performance with Core I7 860 Comes with Windows 10 trial version Good gaming capabilities with GT 1050Ti

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Processor & RAM Storage Graphics Card ZEBRONICS RGB Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-6500, 16GB RAM 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD Geforce GTX1050ti 4GB ASUS Rog Strix Ryzen 5-3400G Amd Ryzen 5-3400G, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 4GB MICSONIC Budget Gaming PC Core I5, 8GB RAM 500GB HDD + 120GB SSD GT710 2GB CHIST Gaming Desktop (i5 4570) Core i5 4570, 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GT 730 4GB DDR5 CHIST Gaming Desktop (1Tb SSD) Core I5, 16GB RAM 1TB SSD GT 730 4GB DDR5 EXZON I5 Gaming PC Core I5 3470, 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GT 710 2GB AIMAN Windows Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD GT 730 2GB DDR5 CHIST I7 Gaming Desktop Core I7 860, 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GT 1050Ti

Best value for money The ZEBRONICS RGB Gaming Desktop offers the best value for money. It combines a reliable Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM, providing smooth performance for most games and multitasking needs. The dual storage configuration with a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD offers ample and fast storage. Additionally, the Geforce GTX1050ti 4GB graphics card delivers decent gaming performance for its price range. The inclusion of RGB keyboard and mouse adds extra value to the package.

Best overall product The ASUS Rog Strix Ryzen 5-3400G Gaming Tower Desktop stands out as the best overall product. It features a powerful Amd Ryzen 5-3400G processor and 8GB RAM, which is excellent for gaming and multitasking. The dual storage solution and the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card offer a balance between storage capacity, speed, and gaming performance. The added aesthetics of a grey, transparent panel, along with a 3-year warranty, make it a compelling choice for serious gamers.

How to find the best gaming desktop under ₹ 70,000? To find the best gaming desktop under ₹70,000, start by prioritizing key components essential for gaming: the processor, RAM, graphics card, and storage. Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or equivalent AMD Ryzen processor, as they offer good performance for gaming within this budget. Aim for a minimum of 8GB RAM, though 16GB is preferable for future-proofing and smoother multitasking. The graphics card is crucial; opt for models like the Nvidia GTX 1050Ti or equivalent for decent gaming performance. For storage, a combination of SSD for the operating system and games, and HDD for additional storage, is ideal. SSDs significantly reduce loading times and improve overall system responsiveness. Check for pre-installed operating systems to save additional costs. Don't overlook the importance of after-sales service and warranty, which can add value to your purchase. Finally, read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge the performance and reliability of the desktops within your budget.

FAQs Question : What is the importance of the graphics card in a gaming desktop? Ans : The graphics card is crucial in a gaming desktop as it renders images and videos, directly impacting the gaming performance and the ability to run games smoothly at higher settings and resolutions. Question : How much RAM is ideal for a gaming desktop? Ans : For gaming desktops, 8GB of RAM is the minimum recommended, but 16GB is ideal for a more seamless gaming experience and future-proofing, especially for running demanding games and multitasking. Question : Should I choose an SSD or HDD for gaming? Ans : An SSD is recommended for gaming due to its faster read/write speeds, which lead to quicker boot times, faster game loading, and overall improved system responsiveness. An HDD can be used as a secondary storage option for additional space. Question : Can I upgrade my gaming desktop in the future? Ans : Most gaming desktops allow for upgrades. You can usually upgrade components like RAM, storage, and sometimes the graphics card and processor, depending on the desktop's motherboard and power supply unit. Question : Is it necessary to have a gaming keyboard and mouse? Ans : While not necessary, gaming keyboards and mice are designed with features beneficial for gaming, such as programmable keys, ergonomic designs, and higher sensitivity in mice, which can enhance the gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

