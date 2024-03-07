Best Dolby Atmos soundbar: Experience the ultimate immersive experience in our top-rated Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Bring cinematic magic to your living room with unparalleled audio and surround sound. Enhance your home entertainment experience today!

In-home entertainment, the quest for an immersive cinematic experience has always been paramount. Put yourself in your favourite place, and imagine yourself ready to travel to your chosen movie or game world. But wait, something’s missing – that spine-tingling, enveloping audio experience that brings you to the heart of the action. Enter the realm of Dolby Atmos music players, where audio isn’t just heard; It can be felt in every explosion of bone-rattling, whispered dialogue, and soaring music. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, we venture into the world of Dolby Atmos soundbars, the highest level of home audio technology. This sleek and sophisticated gadget promises to revolutionise your Home theatre experience, bringing cinema thrills into your living room. But with so many products on the market, how do you choose the best one for your needs? Fear not because we’re here to guide you through the maze of features, specs, and functionality to help you find your perfect match. Join us as we explore the incredible technology behind Dolby Atmos soundbar system for home, discovering the unique features and benefits that set them apart from traditional audio systems. Whether you are an audio professional or a casual movie buff, get ready to be dazzled by the variable capabilities of Dolby Atmos – because when it comes to home entertainment, the sky’s the limit.

1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos 525W Soundbar

Elevate your immersive audio experience to new heights with the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO. Connect to 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos with 525W power. Enjoy seamless connectivity via HDMI eARC, Optical, and Bluetooth 5.0. Dual wireless rear satellites ensure sound transmission from all directions. Mount it on the wall and effortlessly control it with the included remote.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos 525W Soundbar:

Manufacturer : Zebronics India Private Limited

: Zebronics India Private Limited Model : ZEB-JUKE BAR

: ZEB-JUKE BAR Product Dimensions : 102.4 x 50.2 x 25.2 cm; 11.8 Kilograms

: 102.4 x 50.2 x 25.2 cm; 11.8 Kilograms Compatible Devices: Laptop, MP3 Player, Television, Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos May be pricey for some budgets 525W of powerful sound Requires space for subwoofer setup

2. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity - Black

Immerse yourself in unparalleled sound with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. With Dolby Atmo Soundbars and Alexa integration, it delivers immersive audio and intelligent assistant features. Connect effortlessly via Bluetooth and enjoy its sleek design in classic black.

Specifications of Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity - Black:

Model Name : Soundbar 900

: Soundbar 900 Product Dimensions : 5.8 x 104.5 x 5.8 cm; 5.75 Kilograms

: 5.8 x 104.5 x 5.8 cm; 5.75 Kilograms Batteries: 4 AA batteries required. (included)

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound experience. Higher price compared to some competitors. Built-in Alexa for voice control convenience. Limited connectivity options beyond Bluetooth.

3. JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Experience movie sound at home with the JBL Cinema SB190. Dive into deep bass with Dolby Atmos Soundbar immersion with its Wireless Subwoofer. Use special sound techniques to improve the clarity of the voice. Easily connected via HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, or Optical inputs.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar:

Brand : JBL

: JBL Model Name : JBLSB190

: JBLSB190 Product Dimensions : 90 x 6.7 x 6.2 cm; 7.5 Kilograms

: 90 x 6.7 x 6.2 cm; 7.5 Kilograms Item model number: JBLSB190BLKIN

Pros Cons Powerful deep bass for immersive audio. Dolby Atmos support may be limited. Dolby Atmos technology for enhanced sound experience. May lack advanced connectivity features.

4. boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos

Change your happy place with boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA. Enjoy 500W of power and Dolby Atmos Soundbar for a truly cinematic experience. With 5.1.2 channels and 8 drivers, it delivers the same surround sound. Control it remotely with the included remote in premium black.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos:

Product Dimensions : 7.4 x 96 x 9.4 cm; 10.5 Kilograms

: 7.4 x 96 x 9.4 cm; 10.5 Kilograms Item model number : Aavante Bar 5500DA

: Aavante Bar 5500DA Compatible Devices : Tablet, Smartphone

: Tablet, Smartphone Special Features: Multichannel Connectivity

Pros Cons Powerful 500W output for immersive sound. Build quality may not be as premium. Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio experience. Limited availability of advanced features.

5. Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Soak in rich room-filling sound with Creative Stage 360 ​​with Dolby Atmos Soundbar and a dedicated subwoofer, enhancing your TV, computer, or Ultravid monitor experience. Connect effortlessly via HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, or Optical input, and control it with the IR remote.

Specifications of Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos:

Model Name : Stage 360

: Stage 360 Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 56.5 x 7.5 cm; 5.1 Kilograms

: 8.5 x 56.5 x 7.5 cm; 5.1 Kilograms Item model number : MF8385

: MF8385 Compatible Devices: Television

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound. May lack deep bass compared to other models. 240W power output for a rich audio experience. Limited connectivity options beyond Bluetooth.

6. Sony HT-G700 3.1ch 4K Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar

Elevate your home theatre with the Sony HT-G700. Experience 3.1ch surround sound and 4K Dolby Atmos/DTS:X compatibility. Enjoy wireless connectivity and immersive audio with the included wireless subwoofer. Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, HDMI, or Optical inputs.

Specifications of Sony HT-G700 3.1ch 4K Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar:

Product Dimensions : 98.04 x 11.13 x 6.68 cm; 11.07 Kilograms

: 98.04 x 11.13 x 6.68 cm; 11.07 Kilograms Item model number : HT-G700//C E12

: HT-G700//C E12 Compatible Devices: Television, Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for immersive sound. Higher price point compared to some competitors. 3.1 channel configuration for balanced audio. May lack deep bass compared to separate subwoofers.

7. Philips Soundbar TAB8967 7.1 Ch (5.1.2) Real Surround, Dolby Atmos

Enter the world of immersive sound with the Philips Soundbar TAB8967. Enjoy 7.1 Ch (5.1.2) Real Surround and Dolby Atmos. Experience deep bass with a Wireless Subwoofer and UP-Firing Speakers. Control it effortlessly with AI Voice Assistant and enjoy 780W of power in sleek black.

Specifications of Philips Soundbar TAB8967 7.1 Ch (5.1.2) Real Surround, Dolby Atmos:

Model : TAB8967/94

: TAB8967/94 Model Name : TAB

: TAB Product Dimensions : 118 x 56 x 28 cm; 14.09 Kilograms

: 118 x 56 x 28 cm; 14.09 Kilograms Compatible Devices: Television, Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons 7.1 channel configuration for immersive surround sound. Higher price compared to some other soundbars. Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio experience. May require more complex setup for optimal

8. SONY HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar

Experience powerful bass and Dolby Atmos Soundbar on the SONY HT-S2000. This compact soundbar features a built-in subwoofer for crisp, immersive sound. Easily connect and control via Bluetooth, HDMI, or Optical inputs using the HEC App.

Specifications of SONY HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar:

Model : HT-S2000

: HT-S2000 Product Dimensions : 89.41 x 13.46 x 23.62 cm; 6.01 Kilograms

: 89.41 x 13.46 x 23.62 cm; 6.01 Kilograms Item model number : HT-S2000

: HT-S2000 Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound. Limited channel configuration compared to some competitors. Compact design suitable for smaller spaces. May not provide as robust bass as larger soundbars.

9. Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL) with 3 Channels

Turn on the Samsung Q-Symphony sound bar. Enjoy 3 Channels, 1 subwoofer Channel, and 2 up-firing Channels for Dolby Atmos Soundbar flow. Connect effortlessly with the Google & Alexa Smart Speaker combination in sleek black.

Specifications of Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL) with 3 Channels:

Model Name : Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer

: Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer Product Dimensions : 12 x 111.07 x 6.4 cm; 10.8 Kilograms

: 12 x 111.07 x 6.4 cm; 10.8 Kilograms Item model number : HW-Q700C/XL

: HW-Q700C/XL Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Pros Cons Q-Symphony technology for seamless integration with Samsung QLED TVs. May be pricier compared to other soundbars with similar features. Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound experience. Limited connectivity options beyond Bluetooth.

10. Philips Audio TAB7807 3.1CH 620W Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Elevate your audio experience with the Philips Audio TAB7807. Join 3.1CH 620W power with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy wireless connectivity and versatile input options, including HDMI eARC and USB.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAB7807 3.1CH 620W Dolby Atmos Soundbar:

Model Name : TAB

: TAB Product Dimensions : 10.6 x 80 x 6.5 cm; 2.5 Kilograms

: 10.6 x 80 x 6.5 cm; 2.5 Kilograms Item model number : TAB7807/94

: TAB7807/94 Compatible Devices: Television

Pros Cons Powerful 620W output for immersive sound experience. May be bulkier due to the wireless subwoofer. Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio quality. Higher price point compared to some other soundbars with similar features.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Dual Wireless Rear Satellites HDMI eARC Connectivity Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in Dolby Atmos Sound Built-in Alexa Voice Assistant Bluetooth Connectivity JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass Dolby Atmos Soundbar Deep Bass Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass HDMI eARC Connectivity boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound 5.1.2 Channel Configuration Multi-Compatibility Creative Stage 360 2.1 240W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Subwoofer for Enhanced Bass HDMI ARC and Bluetooth Connectivity Sony HT-G700 3.1ch 4K Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar 4K Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass Bluetooth and HDMI Connectivity Philips Soundbar TAB8967 7.1 Ch Real Surround Dolby Atmos Real Surround Sound Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers AI Voice Assistant SONY HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Compact Design with Built-in Subwoofer Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound Bluetooth and HDMI Connectivity Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar (Q700C/XL) Q-Symphony Technology with Up-Firing Channels Dolby Atmos Sound with Google & Alexa Integration Wireless Subwoofer for Enhanced Bass Philips Audio TAB7807 3.1CH 620W Dolby Atmos Soundbar Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Wireless Subwoofer HDMI eARC and USB Input

Best overall product The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 stands out as the best overall product thanks to its unique combination of features, functionality and comfort. It delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos Soundbar, creating an immersive audio experience. Its built-in Alexa voice assistant offers user-friendliness, providing hands-free operation and access to multiple tasks. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless wireless streaming from devices. Bose’s renowned audio quality also assures crisp, detailed sound across various media. Its sleek black finish complements any space, blending style with functionality. In summary, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 excels in delivering high-quality sound, intelligent performance, and a sleek design, making it the best choice.

Best value for money The Philips Audio TAB7807 stands out as the best value for its impressive range of features at an affordable price. Its robust 3.1 channel configuration and 620W output deliver immersive audio quality beyond its more expensive counterparts. The addition of Dolby Atmos Soundbar support ensures an enjoyable sound experience, elevating movie nights or music listening sessions. A wireless subwoofer maximises bass performance with easy cable management. HDMI eARC and USB inputs provide versatile connections for easy pairing with devices. Overall, the Philips Audio TAB7807 offers outstanding value, offering premium audio features at an affordable price.

How to find the best Dolby Atmos soundbar? To find the best Dolby Atmos soundbar, research reputable brands and read reviews from experts and users. Compare features like audio quality, connectivity options, and additional features. Look for sales or discounts to maximise value for your budget.

FAQs Question : What is Dolby Atmos, and why is it important for sound? Ans : Dolby Atmos Soundbar is an advanced audio technology that provides a multi-dimensional sound experience by adding surface channels to traditional surround sound systems for immersion by accurately placing sound elements in 3D space, providing an authentic and cinematic audio experience. Question : What are the advantages of Dolby Atmos music players over traditional music players? Ans : Dolby Atmos soundbars provide a highly immersive audio experience by delivering sound from all sources, including overhead. This creates a life-like three-dimensional soundtrack that enhances the enjoyment of movies, music and games and makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. Question : How does the Dolby Atmos soundbar work with my existing home entertainment system? Ans : Most Dolby Atmos sounds are designed to be incompatible with standard home entertainment systems. Typically connected to your TV via HDMI ARC or eARC, it allows you to enjoy Dolby Atmos content from a variety of sources, including streaming services, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. Question : Do I need special equipment to experience Dolby Atmos with Dolby Atmos sound? Ans : While Dolby Atmos content provides the most immersive experience, Dolby Atmos sound can also enhance stereo or standard surround sound audio. Upmixing algorithms are used to create a sound that has an image of the surface and offers an even wider range of sound than non-Atmos content. Question : Is Dolby Atmos music player easy to set up and use? Ans : Yes, Dolby Atmos soundbars are designed to be user-friendly and easy to set up. They generally come with clear instructions and intuitive interfaces, making it easy to connect to your TV and adjust settings. Many also have wireless connectivity options for added convenience.

