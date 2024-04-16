If you are looking for an easy and efficient way to secure your home, then look no further than smart door locks for house. These door locks provide the same security as a regular door lock but with smart features. You can lock and unlock your home with your fingerprints which is much more secure than a key, also it supports the traditional key to unlock when the door when the charge runs out.

The smart door locks come with more ways to unlock your doors including your smartphone, PIN and RFID cards. This makes these locks much more versatile and secure so any family member can unlock them easily without the physical keys. And even if you are not available at your place, it can be unlocked remotely using the smartphone app, so no more keeping the keys under the doormat.

Smart door locks are easy to install and set up in any type of door. These locks are also not very expensive so you can easily buy and install one at the main door. Now if you are convinced enough then you may need the list of the best ones on the market. That is why we created a list of the best smart door locks for houses with the best features and top specifications.

1. LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 with Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Black) Polished Finish, Alloy Steel

The LAVNA LA5 Glass Door Lock boasts a 360-degree fingerprint sensor with a quick 0.4-second unlocking speed. You can register up to 100 fingerprints It can be operated through a smartphone app to unlock it using a Bluetooth connection. The RFID card is another easy way to unlock the lock and up to 50 RFID cards can be registered making it the best option for small offices. Other than that, you get OTP access, PIN access and manual key access. It packs a rechargeable battery and comes with a low-power indication. But even if the battery dies, you can unlock it using the physical key or just provide external power to unlock it with your fingerprint.

Specifications of LAVNA LA5 Glass Door Lock

Special Feature: 6 ways to access

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad

Item Dimensions: 6.5 x 6 x 24 Centimeters

Material: Alloy Steel

Fingerprint Sensor: 360 degrees, 0.4 second unlocking speed

Connectivity: Bluetooth Mobile App

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6 ways access for convenience May be complex for some users to set up Quick 0.4 sec unlocking speed Requires regular battery checks

2. LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint, Bluetooth + WiFi, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA24 Black) (Camera)

The LAVNA LA24 Smart Digital Door Lock comes with all the smart features of the LA5 but with a camera. The external camera is very useful to see who is at the door before opening it. Its large screen on the inside gives you a clear view of the front door area. You can also see the camera view on your smartphone using its app. The smartphone app also gives you more control over the lock, you can unlock the door remotely to give access to anyone when you are not present at your home or office.

Specifications of LAVNA LA24 Smart Digital Door Lock

Brand: LAVNA

Item Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 37 Centimeters

Material: Aluminium

Style: Smart Camera Door Lock

Colour: Black

Key Features: 360-degree Fingerprint Sensor, Built-in Camera, WiFi + Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID Card, PIN Access

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features with 360 degree fingerprint sensor May be expensive for some budgets Built-in camera for visitor identification Requires batteries for operation

Also read: Are you prepared for next generation security? Check out our picks of electronic door locks for your home

3. QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode | RFID Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 1 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)

The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential offers advanced security features with 5-way unlocking options including fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth mobile app, RFID access card, and emergency keys. It allows registering up to 50 fingerprints and provides 2 RFID access cards. The lock is made of durable alloy steel and aluminium, with a sleek black finish. It features low battery alerts, a wrong password sound, and USB charging for emergency access. However, it is suitable only for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential

Special Feature: Fingerprint, Fob Unlock, Passcode Unlock, OTP Access, Key Unlock, Durable, Child Lock, Low Battery Alert, Rechargeable

Lock Type: Key Lock

Dimensions: 24.5 x 7 x 15 Centimeters

Material: Alloy Steel, Aluminum

Battery: 4 AA battery slots, lasts 3-6 months depending on usage

Door Requirements: Suitable for doors with a thickness of 3.2 CM and above, ideal for wooden doors only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-way unlocking options for enhanced security Not suitable for entrances with double doors Register up to 50 fingerprints Suitable only for wooden doors with specific thickness

4. Yale YDME 50 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

Upgrade your home or office security with the Yale YDME 50 NxT Smart Door Lock. This sleek black lock offers multiple access options, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, and manual key, ensuring you always have a way in. Its secure fingerprint access eliminates the need for passwords or keys, while customization options allow for guest codes and time-bound access. The lock fits doors of various thicknesses and includes features like warning alerts for tampering and low battery alarms. With easy installation and an emergency power supply, this smart lock offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Yale YDME 50 NxT Smart Door Lock

Brand: Yale

Special Feature: Fingerprint

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad

Item Dimensions: 17 x 7 x 2 Centimeters

Material: Aluminium

Power Source: 4 x AA batteries

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple access options for convenience Installation may require professional help Secure fingerprint access for added security Dependence on batteries for operation

Also read: Best smart door locks to secure your home with ease: Top 8 options for every need and budget

5. Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

Upgrade your home or office security with the Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock. This sleek black device offers multiple access options, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, and manual key, ensuring you're never locked out. With a low battery alarm and emergency power supply, you can rest easy knowing your home is secure. The lock also features a warning alert for attempted forced entry and disables authentication after three incorrect attempts. Easy to install and operate, this smart lock is a convenient and reliable choice for modern security needs.

Specifications of Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock

Brand: Yale

Special Feature: Fingerprint

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad

Dimensions: 33 x 7 x 3 Centimeters (LxWxH)

Material: Zinc

Access Options: Fingerprint, PIN code, RFID Card, Manual Key

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Various access options for convenience May not be compatible with all door types Secure fingerprint access for rapid entry Additional features may require extra setup or accessories

6. Godrej Smart Locks I Catus Connect I Smart Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish I 3 Years Warranty

The Godrej Mortise Lock offers advanced security features, including fingerprint recognition, PIN code access, RFID card entry, and mechanical key unlock. It is also Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing remote access through a mobile app. The lock is suitable for wooden doors in both residential and commercial settings, with scheduled access and one-time password features for added security. Additionally, the lock includes a privacy function and low battery indication. Please note, it is not suitable for metal doors, double doors, sliding doors, or grill gates.

Specifications of Godrej Smart Locks Catus Connect

Brand: Godrej

Special Feature: Wifi Enabled (Mobile Operated), Pin code, Fingerprint, RFID Card, Mechanical Key Unlock, Privacy Function, Low battery indication, Anti Prank Alarm

Lock Type: Mortise Lock

Item Dimensions: 25.9 x 6.6 x 6.7 Centimeters

Material: Copper

Compatibility: Suitable ONLY for Wooden Doors, Main Doors, and Internal Doors with door thickness of 35 mm to 65 mm.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features Not suitable for metal doors and double doors Wifi-enabled for remote access Limited compatibility with specific door types

Also read: Best fingerprint door locks to secure your home: No need to carry keys now, top 10 options to consider

7. LAVNA LA5 Glass Door Lock with 6 Way of Access Fingerprint, Mobile App, Remote, OTP, PIN & RFID Card for 10-12 mm Glass Doors only (LA5 Bluetooth)

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 is a versatile security solution with multiple unlocking methods including fingerprint, mobile app, RFID card, PIN, and remote. Its 360° fingerprint sensor allows for quick unlocking in just 0.4 seconds, with the ability to register up to 50 fingerprints. The lock can be operated entirely through the mobile app, offering features like adding/deleting users and Bluetooth unlocking. It also supports remote unlocking and can be opened from a distance. With features like RFID card registration, PIN options, OTP unlock, low power indication, and record history checking, this lock offers comprehensive security for your home or office.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28

Brand: LAVNA

Special Feature: Fingerprint, Mobile App, RFID Card, PIN, Remote

Lock Type: Biometric

Item Dimensions: 6 x 7.5 x 19 Centimeters

Recommended Uses: Glass doors

Additional Features: 360 degree Fingerprint sensor, Mobile App operation, Remote Unlocking, RFID Card registration, PIN Option, OTP Unlock, Low Power Indication

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile unlocking methods May be complex for some users Mobile app operation Dependence on battery

8. Godrej Digital Locks I Catus Touch Plus I Smart Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Black Finish I 3 Years Warranty

The Godrej Digital Locks Catus Touch Plus is a smart lock designed for wooden doors, offering 4-in-1 access methods including fingerprint recognition, RFID card access, PIN access, and mechanical key unlocking. It provides secure and convenient access control, with the ability to register up to 99 fingerprints, 99 user passwords, and 99 RFID cards. The lock is suitable for both residential and commercial setups, with a black finish adding a sleek look. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year warranty from Godrej.

Specifications of Godrej Digital Locks Catus Touch Plus

Brand: Godrej

Special Feature: Biometric Lock

Dimensions: 25.9 x 6.6 x 6.7 Centimeters (LxWxH)

Material: Steel

Recommended Uses: Security

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure 4-in-1 access methods Not suitable for metal or sliding doors Easy fingerprint registration and recognition

9. UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock (Metal) Fingerprint,RFID,PIN Access & Manual Key Included Mortise:Theft Alarm|Low Power Reminder|USB Key Support| 50 Finger Capacity|Suitable 30mm-100mm Door(Black)

The UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock offers advanced security features with fingerprint, RFID, PIN access, and manual key support. Its theft alarm and low power reminder ensure reliable protection. The lock is suitable for doors ranging from 30mm to 100mm in thickness, with a 50-finger capacity and USB key support. Its durable metal construction and compatibility with various door types make it a versatile choice for enhancing home security.

Specifications of UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock

Brand: UNIY

Special Features: Auto-Lock, Battery Indicator, Theft Alarm

Lock Type: Biometric

Material: Alloy

Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 10 cm

Door Suitability: 30-100mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features May require occasional battery replacement Versatile access options Not suitable for very thick doors

Also read: Best Qubo smart door locks to secure your home in 2024: Top picks for a safe home

10. QUBO Smart Door Lock Elite from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode | RFID Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 1 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Elite from Hero Group offers advanced security with its 5-way unlocking system, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key options. It provides convenient access control with features like sharing access via OTP, activity logs, and low battery alerts. The lock is suitable for wooden doors and offers a sleek design with a premium black finish.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock Elite

Brand: QUBO

Special Feature: Fingerprint Unlock

Lock Type: Key Lock

Item Dimensions: 30 x 6.5 x 2.2 Centimeters

Material: Aluminium Alloy

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-way unlocking options Not suitable for double doors Share access via OTP Suitable for wooden doors only

Top 3 features of door locks for house

Door locks for house Lock type Material Features LAVNA LA5 Glass Door Lock Biometric, Keypad Alloy Steel 360-degree fingerprint sensor, Quick 0.4-second unlocking speed LAVNA LA24 Smart Digital Door Lock Biometric, Keypad Aluminium Built-in camera for visitor identification Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential Key Lock Alloy Steel, Aluminum 5-way unlocking options, Register up to 50 fingerprints Yale YDME 50 NxT Smart Door Lock Biometric, Keypad Aluminium Multiple access options, Secure fingerprint access Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock Biometric, Keypad Zinc Various access options, Secure fingerprint access Godrej Smart Locks Catus Connect Mortise Lock Copper Wifi-enabled for remote access, Advanced security features LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 Biometric Aluminium Versatile unlocking methods, Mobile app operation Godrej Digital Locks Catus Touch Plus Biometric Steel Secure 4-in-1 access methods, Easy fingerprint registration and recognition UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock Biometric Alloy Advanced security features, Versatile access options QUBO Smart Door Lock Elite Key Lock Aluminium Alloy 5-way unlocking options, Share access via OTP

Best value for money door locks for house

The best value for money in fingerprint door locks is the QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential. It offers advanced security features with 5-way unlocking options, including fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth mobile app, RFID access card, and emergency keys. You can register up to 50 fingerprints and provides 2 RFID access cards. The lock is made of durable alloy steel and aluminum, with a sleek black finish. It features low battery alerts, a wrong password sound, and USB charging for emergency access. However, it is suitable only for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above.

Best overall door lock for house

The LAVNA LA5 Glass Door Lock stands out as the best overall product in the fingerprint door lock category. It boasts a 360-degree fingerprint sensor with a quick 0.4-second unlocking speed, allowing you to register up to 100 fingerprints. It can be operated through a smartphone app using a Bluetooth connection and supports unlocking via RFID cards. With additional features like OTP access, PIN access, and manual key access, this lock offers convenience and security. It also features a rechargeable battery with low-power indication, ensuring that you can always access your door even if the battery dies.

How to find the best door lock for house

When looking for the best door lock for your house, consider factors like security, convenience, and compatibility. Start by assessing your security needs, such as the level of protection required and the access control options you prefer. Look for locks with strong materials, advanced features like fingerprint sensors or cameras, and compatibility with your door type. Read reviews, compare prices, and check for certifications or warranties. Consider factors like ease of installation, battery life, and additional features like remote access. Finally, choose a lock that offers the best balance of security, convenience, and value for your home.

FAQs

Question : Can I install a fingerprint door lock on any type of door?

Ans : Fingerprint door locks are typically designed for specific door types, so it's essential to check the compatibility of the lock with your door before installation. Most fingerprint door locks are suitable for wooden doors of a certain thickness.

Question : How many fingerprints can I register with a fingerprint door lock?

Ans : The number of fingerprints you can register varies depending on the model. Some locks allow for up to 50 or even 100 fingerprints to be registered, providing flexibility for different users.

Question : Can I still unlock a fingerprint door lock if the battery dies?

Ans : Yes, most fingerprint door locks come with a backup option, such as a manual key, to unlock the door in case the battery dies. Some locks also offer the option to provide external power to unlock using your fingerprint.

Question : Is it safe to use a fingerprint door lock?

Ans : Fingerprint door locks are generally considered safe and secure, as they use biometric technology to authenticate users. However, it's essential to choose a high-quality lock from a reputable brand and follow the manufacturer's instructions for installation and use.

Question : Can I remotely control a fingerprint door lock?

Ans : Some fingerprint door locks offer remote control capabilities through a smartphone app, allowing you to unlock or lock the door from anywhere. Check the features of the specific lock model to see if it offers this functionality.

At Livemint,we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!