Discover the top 10 dosa tawas available in the market and make an informed decision based on their features and value for money.

Are you in search of the best dosa tawa that suits your cooking needs? Look no further as we have curated a list of the top 10 dosa tawas available in the market. Whether you prefer non-stick, cast iron, or aluminum, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect dosa tawa for your kitchen.

The Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Dosa Tawa is known for its superior non-stick coating and even heat distribution. It is durable and easy to clean, making it a popular choice among users. This tawa is suitable for making crispy dosas and uttapams.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tava: Non-stick coating

Aluminium material

Black color

Suitable for induction cooktops

Sturdy handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent non-stick performance May require gentle handling to maintain non-stick surface Compatible with induction cooktops Sturdy handle for easy handling

The Rock Tawa Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Skillet is perfect for traditional cooking methods. Its pre-seasoned surface ensures that dosas and uttapams don't stick to the pan. This tawa is known for its durability and heat retention.

Specifications of Rock Tawa Dosa Tawa 12 Inch: Pre-seasoned cast iron

Ideal for traditional cooking

Black color

Suitable for all cooktops

Even heat distribution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pre-seasoned for non-stick cooking Requires seasoning maintenance Excellent heat retention Versatile for all cooktops

The Prestige Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Dosa Tawa features a granite finish non-stick coating that is metal spoon friendly. Its induction base makes it suitable for all cooktops, and its durable design ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa: Granite finish non-stick coating

Metal spoon friendly

Induction compatible

Metallic color

Dishwasher safe

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Metal spoon friendly coating May require gentle cleaning to maintain non-stick surface Induction compatible Easy to clean in the dishwasher

The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa is designed with a superior non-stick coating reinforced with speckles for scratch resistance. Its durable build and heat-resistant handle make it a reliable choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa: Superior non-stick coating

Scratch-resistant speckles

280mm diameter

Granite finish

Heat-resistant handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Scratch-resistant coating May be heavier compared to other tawas Heat-resistant handle Durable build for long-term use

The Prestige Cast Iron Dosa Tawa offers superior heat retention and even heat distribution for perfect dosas. Its durable cast iron construction ensures long-term performance, making it a popular choice among traditional cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of Prestige 30 cm Cast Iron Dosa Tawa: Cast iron construction

Even heat distribution

Black color

Sturdy handle

Suitable for all cooktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent heat retention Requires seasoning maintenance Durable cast iron construction Versatile for all cooktops

The Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa is designed with a superior non-stick surface for oil-free cooking. Its heat-resistant handle and compatibility with induction cooktops make it a convenient choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 30cm Non-Stick Dosa Tawa: Superior non-stick surface

Aluminium material

Resistant to high heat

Induction compatible

Metallic color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Oil-free cooking Non-stick surface may require gentle handling Heat-resistant handle Induction compatible

The WONDERCHEF Valencia Non-Stick Dosa Tawa features a 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking. Its induction base and ergonomic handle make it a convenient choice for preparing a variety of dosa recipes.

Specifications of Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick 28 Cm Dosa Tawa: 5-layer non-stick coating

Induction compatible

Aluminium material

Black color

Sturdy handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking May require gentle cleaning to maintain non-stick surface Induction compatible Ergonomic handle for easy cooking

The SOLARA Cast Iron Dosa Tawa is crafted with durable cast iron for excellent heat retention and even cooking. Its traditional design and versatility for all cooktops make it a popular choice among cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of SOLARA Cast Iron Tawa for Dosa 12" Inch(30 CM), Tawa for Dosa: Durable cast iron construction

Even heat distribution

30cm diameter

Ergonomic handle

Suitable for all cooktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent heat retention Requires seasoning maintenance Versatile for all cooktops Durable cast iron construction

The Wonderchef Duralite Die-cast Non-Stick Dosa Tawa features a die-cast aluminum body for quick and uniform heating. Its 5-layer non-stick coating and ergonomic handle make it a convenient choice for everyday dosa preparation.

Specifications of Wonderchef Duralite Die-cast 28 cm Dosa Tawa: Die-cast aluminum body

5-layer non-stick coating

Induction compatible

Black color

Ergonomic handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and uniform heating May require gentle handling to maintain non-stick surface 5-layer non-stick coating Induction compatible

The Stahl Triply Stainless Steel Artisan Hybrid Dosa Tawa features a triply stainless steel construction for efficient heat conduction and even cooking. Its ergonomic handle and compatibility with all cooktops make it a versatile choice for dosa enthusiasts.

Specifications of Stahl Artisan Hybrid Triply Dosa Tawa: Triply stainless steel construction

Even heat conduction

Hybrid design

Stainless steel color

Suitable for all cooktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heat conduction May be heavier compared to other tawas Hybrid design for versatile cooking Compatible with all cooktops

Top 3 features of the best dosa tawa:

Best dosa tawa Non-Stick Coating Material Induction Compatibility Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Dosa Tawa Superior non-stick Aluminium Yes Rock Tawa Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Skillet Pre-seasoned cast iron Cast iron Yes Prestige Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Dosa Tawa Granite finish non-stick Aluminium Yes Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa Superior non-stick Granite finish No Prestige Cast Iron Dosa Tawa Non-stick Cast iron Yes Prestige Non-Stick Aluminium Dosa Tawa Superior non-stick Aluminium Yes WONDERCHEF Valencia Non-Stick Dosa Tawa 5-layer non-stick Aluminium Yes SOLARA Cast Iron Dosa Tawa Non-stick Cast iron Yes Wonderchef Duralite Die-cast Non-Stick Dosa Tawa 5-layer non-stick Aluminium Yes Stahl Triply Stainless Steel Artisan Hybrid Dosa Tawa Non-stick Stainless steel Yes

Best value for money dosa tawa: The Rock Tawa Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Skillet offers the best value for money with its durable cast iron construction and pre-seasoned surface. It is a versatile choice for traditional cooking methods and ensures long-term performance.

Best overall dosa tawa: The Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tava offers superior heat conduction, durability, and an extra-large cooking surface. Its PFOA-free non-stick coating and heavy gauge ensure evenly cooked dosas every time.

How to find the best dosa tawa: When choosing the perfect dosa tawa, consider the type of cooking you prefer, the non-stick coating, heat distribution, and compatibility with your cooktop. Look for a tawa that offers the best value for money and suits your cooking needs for the perfect dosa every time.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these dosa tawas? Ans : The price range of these dosa tawas varies from INR 800 to INR 3000, depending on the brand and features. Question : Are these dosa tawas suitable for induction cooktops? Ans : Yes, most of the dosa tawas mentioned in the list are suitable for induction cooktops, offering versatility in cooking. Question : Do these dosa tawas require seasoning? Ans : Some dosa tawas, such as the cast iron ones, may require seasoning to maintain their non-stick surface and ensure long-term performance. Question : What is the best material for a dosa tawa? Ans : The best material for a dosa tawa depends on individual preferences. Cast iron tawas are known for their heat retention, while non-stick aluminium tawas offer convenience in cooking.