A dressing table is a vital addition to any bedroom, offering a dedicated space to prepare for the day ahead or an evening out. Whether it’s for applying makeup, styling hair, or storing personal items, a well-chosen dressing table enhances both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of your room.

With so many dressing tables available, choosing the right one can be difficult. Considerations such as size, storage capacity, mirror design, and overall style are important when making your decision. From sleek, minimalist models to more ornate, vintage-inspired designs, there’s something for every taste and space requirement.

In this article, we will compare and analyse the top 8 dressing tables with mirrors and storage. We’ve selected these based on their practicality, design, and value for money. Whether you're working with a small bedroom or need plenty of storage for your beauty products, these dressing tables offer solutions for all needs and budgets.

By exploring these options, you'll be better equipped to choose a dressing table that complements your bedroom décor while serving as a functional piece of furniture that fits your lifestyle.

1. BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount/Floor Standing Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Home Furniture (Wenge)

The BLUEWUD Engineered Wood Dressing Table is a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom. With ample storage space and a sleek design, this dressing table is perfect for modern interiors. Its high-quality construction and durable materials make it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Freddie Engineered Wood Wall Mount:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 135 cm

Color: Wenge

Storage: 3 drawers and 1 shelf

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited color options Ample storage space Durable construction

2. Engineered Wood Quality Assured Furniture Modern Daniel Dressing Table/Wardrobe (72x24x18 feet, L x W x H, Wenge, Black)

The Daniel Dressing Table is a high-quality and elegant piece of furniture that adds sophistication to any bedroom. Its premium materials and quality craftsmanship ensure long-lasting durability and timeless appeal. With a spacious mirror and ample storage, it offers both style and functionality.

Specifications of Engineered Wood Quality Assured Furniture Modern Daniel Dressing Table:

Material: Quality Assured Wood

Dimensions: 110 x 50 x 140 cm

Color: Brown

Storage: 4 drawers and 2 shelves

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant and sophisticated design Limited color options Spacious mirror Ample storage space

3. DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage Wooden Make-Up Vanity Table for Bedroom Living Room Home (Walnut Finish)

The DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table is a stylish and practical choice for any bedroom. Its sleek design and functional storage make it ideal for organizing your beauty essentials. The high-quality construction and easy assembly ensure a hassle-free experience.

Specifications of DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 100 x 45 x 130 cm

Color: White

Storage: 2 drawers and 1 shelf

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and practical design Limited color options Functional storage Easy assembly

4. BLUEWUD Darci Engineered Wood Wall Mount/Floor Standing Dressing Table Organizer Makeup Vanity with Mirror Storage Shelves, Bangle Holder & Hooks for Bedroom Home Furniture (Wenge)

The BLUEWUD Darci Engineered Wood Dressing Table combines style and functionality, making it a versatile addition to any bedroom. Its spacious design and ample storage options provide convenience and organization. The durable construction and easy maintenance ensure long-term satisfaction.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Darci Engineered Wood Wall Mount/Floor Standing Dressing Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 120 x 45 x 140 cm

Color: Walnut

Storage: 2 drawers and 3 shelves

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and stylish design Limited color options Ample storage options Durable construction

5. Wood Vestal Sheesham Wood Dressing Table with Double Door | Wooden Dressing Table | Sheesham Wood | Bedroom Furniture, Brown

The Wood Vestal Sheesham Wood Dressing Table exudes natural charm and elegance with its authentic sheesham wood construction. Its timeless design and sturdy build ensure a lasting investment. The spacious storage and classic appeal make it a standout choice for traditional interiors.

Specifications of Wood Vestal Sheesham Wood Dressing Table with Double Door:

Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 135 cm

Color: Natural Wood Finish

Storage: 4 drawers and 1 shelf

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic sheesham wood construction Limited color options Timeless design Sturdy build

6. Spacewood Value Engineered Wood Dressing Table

The Spacewood Value Dressing Table offers a blend of style and functionality, making it a practical choice for modern homes. Its natural finish and ample storage options create a harmonious balance between aesthetics and utility. The durable materials and contemporary design ensure long-term satisfaction.

Specifications of Spacewood Value Engineered Wood Dressing Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 95 x 40 x 140 cm

Color: Natural Wood Finish

Storage: 3 drawers and 1 shelf

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Blend of style and functionality Limited color options Ample storage options Contemporary design

7. Wakefit Dressing Table with Mirror | 1 Year Warranty | Dressing Table, Dressing Table with Mirror and Storage, Dressing Table with Stool, Diwali Gifts (Engineered Wood - Columbian Walnut, Azha)

The Wakefit Dressing Table is a combination of elegance and practicality, designed to enhance your daily grooming routine. Its quality construction and thoughtful design provide a seamless experience. With ample storage and a stylish mirror, it offers both convenience and charm.

Specifications of Wakefit Dressing Table with Mirror | 1 Year Warranty | Dressing Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 105 x 45 x 135 cm

Color: Walnut

Storage: 4 drawers and 2 shelves

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegance and practicality Limited color options Quality construction Ample storage

8. Studio Kook Bonita Engineered Wood Dressing Table (Finish Color - Junglewood, Matte Finish)

The Studio Kook Bonita Engineered Wood Dressing Table is a modern and versatile piece that adds character to any bedroom. Its sleek design and functional features offer a perfect balance of style and utility. The durable build and easy maintenance make it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Studio Kook Bonita Engineered Wood Dressing Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 110 x 50 x 140 cm

Color: White

Storage: 2 drawers and 3 shelves

Mirror: Included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern and versatile design Limited color options Functional features Durable build

Top 5 features from best dressing tables:

Best Dressing Tables Material Dimensions Colour Storage Mirror BLUEWUD Engineered Wood Dressing Table Engineered Wood 90 x 45 x 135 cm Wenge 3 drawers and 1 shelf Included Daniel Dressing Table Quality Assured Wood 110 x 50 x 140 cm Brown 4 drawers and 2 shelves Included DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table Engineered Wood 100 x 45 x 130 cm White 2 drawers and 1 shelf Included BLUEWUD Darci Engineered Wood Dressing Table Engineered Wood 120 x 45 x 140 cm Walnut 2 drawers and 3 shelves Included Wood Vestal Sheesham Wood Dressing Table Sheesham Wood 100 x 50 x 135 cm Natural Wood Finish 4 drawers and 1 shelf Included Spacewood Value Dressing Table Engineered Wood 95 x 40 x 140 cm Natural Wood Finish 3 drawers and 1 shelf Included Wakefit Dressing Table Engineered Wood 105 x 45 x 135 cm Walnut 4 drawers and 2 shelves Included Studio Kook Bonita Engineered Wood Dressing Table Engineered Wood 110 x 50 x 140 cm White 2 drawers and 3 shelves Included

Best value for money dressing table:

The Spacewood Value Dressing Table stands out as the best value for money with its blend of style and functionality, durable materials, and contemporary design. It offers ample storage and a stylish mirror, making it a practical and budget-friendly choice.

Best overall dressing table:

The Daniel Dressing Table emerges as the best overall product with its elegant and sophisticated design, spacious mirror, and ample storage space. Its premium materials and quality craftsmanship ensure long-lasting durability and timeless appeal.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best dressing tables:

Size and space: Choose a dressing table that fits comfortably in your room without overcrowding. Measure the available space beforehand.

Storage needs: Consider how much storage you need. Opt for tables with drawers or compartments for cosmetics, accessories, and personal items.

Mirror style: A built-in mirror is convenient, but you can also choose a separate one. Ensure the size suits your grooming needs.

Material and design: Select a material and design that complements your bedroom décor, whether modern, classic, or minimalist.

Budget: Set a budget and find a table that offers value for money without compromising on quality.

FAQs

Question : What are the dimensions of the dressing tables?

Ans : The dimensions vary for each dressing table, ranging from compact to spacious. It's essential to measure your available space to choose the right size.

Question : Do these dressing tables require assembly?

Ans : Most of the dressing tables require assembly, but they come with easy-to-follow instructions and all the necessary hardware for convenient setup.

Question : Can the color of the dressing table be customized?

Ans : The color options may vary for each product, but it's advisable to check the available choices and select the one that complements your bedroom decor.

Question : Are the mirrors adjustable?

Ans : Yes, the mirrors on these dressing tables are designed to be adjustable, allowing you to find the perfect angle for your grooming routine.

