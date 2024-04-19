Looking for the best ductless chimneys in India to keep your kitchen clean and fresh? Your hunt is over, ductless chimneys are an excellent choice for kitchens where ducting is not feasible. They offer efficient smoke and odour removal, making cooking a more pleasant experience. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 ductless chimneys available in India, considering factors like suction power, filter types, design and price range.

Each chimney on our list has been carefully selected based on its performance, durability, and value for money. Whether you're a home cook or a professional chef, finding the right ductless chimney can significantly improve your kitchen's air quality and overall ambience. We understand that choosing the perfect chimney can be overwhelming, given the variety of options available in the market. That's why we've compiled this comprehensive list to help you make an informed decision.

1. Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction of 1500 cubic meters per hour to keep your kitchen smoke and odour-free. With a 12-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it ensures long-lasting performance. The chimney features autoclean technology and an alarm to indicate when cleaning is required. Its sleek black finish, touch, and gesture control, along with mood lighting, add a touch of style to your kitchen. Made in India, this chimney comes with a baffle filter for efficient cleaning.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 48 x 60 x 60 cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Noise Level: 59 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction May require professional installation Long warranty Regular cleaning needed for optimal use

2. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR Auto-Clean Angular Kitchen Chimney (Hood Zenith FL SC AC BK 60, Filterless Technology, Touch Control, Black)

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney combines sleek design with powerful performance. Its Auto-Clean feature and Filterless Technology ensure easy maintenance and efficient smoke extraction. The Touch Control adds convenience, while the black powder-coated finish enhances the kitchen's aesthetics. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it's suitable for medium-sized kitchens with 2-4 burner stoves. The chimney comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor, offering peace of mind. If you're looking for a reliable and stylish kitchen chimney, the Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a great choice.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Material: Glass

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Clean feature for easy maintenance Suction capacity may be insufficient for larger kitchens Filterless Technology for efficient smoke extraction

3. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

The Hindware Nadia kitchen chimney offers a stylish and convenient solution for your kitchen with its filterless auto-clean technology, metallic oil collector, and touch control operation. This 60 cm chimney boasts a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it's the best size for all sizes of gas stoves. Its user-friendly touch control panel includes a turbo speed option for added convenience. The chimney comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty and a 10-year warranty on the motor, providing peace of mind. With its sleek design and practical features, the Hindware Nadia is a valuable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Nadia kitchen chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 48.6 x 60 x 51.5 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design enhances kitchen aesthetics Installation may require professional assistance Filterless auto-clean technology for convenience May be noisy at higher suction speeds

4. INALSA Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen, offering a powerful 1250 m³/hr suction capacity suitable for medium to heavy frying and grilling. With a filterless design, motion sensor, and touch control, this chimney is easy to operate and maintain. The chimney features curved glass with a side wall mounting, a black powder-coated finish, and a toughened glass top, adding a modern touch to your kitchen. The chimney comes with a 7-year warranty on the motor, ensuring durability and peace of mind.

Specifications of INALSA Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Colour: Black

Special Features: Filterless Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Material: Glass

Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1250 m³/hr suction No thermal auto-clean feature Sleek design with toughened glass top Does not have a delay power off feature

5. GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to any kitchen. With touch controls and a motion sensor, operating this chimney is a breeze. Its filterless design eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters. The chimney boasts an impressive airflow of 1200 cubic meter per hour, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh and odour-free. The chimney is also equipped with a range of features including rust-proofing, noise reduction, an auto-off function, and energy-saving LED lamps. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor, GLEN ensures reliability and quality in their products.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 40D x 60W x 91H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy-saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp

Finish Type: Painted

Warranty: 7 Years on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch controls with motion sensor None Filterless design for easy maintenance

6. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a smart choice for your kitchen. With its self-activate auto-clean feature, you can say goodbye to manual cleaning. The chimney is equipped with a sealed motor and a top-notch metal blower system, ensuring efficient smoke and odour elimination. It has a true suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, covering all areas effectively. The motion sensor technology allows for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. This wall-mounted chimney with touch and motion sensor control is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 37.7 x 90 x 92.6 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector, Self-Activate Auto Clean

Finish Type: Christmas

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Self-activate auto-clean feature May be expensive for some budgets Sealed motor for efficient operation Requires professional installation

7. Glen 60 cm Straight Line Chimney

The Glen 60 cm Straight Line Chimney offers efficient kitchen ventilation with its 1000 m3/hr airflow and baffle filters. It features a sleek black finish and push-button controls for easy operation. The chimney is powered by a robust Italian motor with a thermal overload protector, ensuring longevity and safety. With a size of 60 cm, it is suitable for 2-4 burner stoves. Additionally, the chimney comes with a 7-year warranty, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of Glen 60 cm Straight Line Chimney

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 49D x 60W x 2.6H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features:

Voltage: 220 - 240 V 50Hz

Total Power of Motor: 155 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation with 1000 m3/hr airflow May require professional installation Sleek black finish adds style to the kitchen Limited color options

Top 3 features of best ductless chimneys in India

Ductless chimney in India Suction Power Size Features Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1500 m³/hr 60 cm Autoclean technology, Alarm, Touch & Gesture Control Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 1350 m³/hr 60 cm Auto-Clean, Filterless Technology, Touch Control Hindware Nadia Kitchen Chimney 1500 m³/hr 60 cm Filterless Auto-Clean, Metallic Oil Collector, Touch Control INALSA Kitchen Chimney 1250 m³/hr 60 cm Filterless Design, Motion Sensor, Touch Control GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 1200 m³/hr 60 cm Touch Controls, Motion Sensor, Rust-proof Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m³/hr 90 cm Self-Activate Auto Clean, Sealed Motor, Metal Blower System Glen 60 cm Straight Line Chimney 1000 m³/hr 60 cm Baffle Filters, Push-button Controls, Italian Motor

Best value for money ductless chimneys in India

The Glen 60 cm Straight Line Chimney offers excellent value for money with its efficient performance and durable build. Priced competitively, it features a 1000 m³/hr airflow, baffle filters, and push-button controls for easy operation. The chimney is powered by a robust Italian motor with a thermal overload protector, ensuring longevity and safety. With a sleek black finish, it adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Backed by a 7-year warranty, the Glen chimney provides peace of mind and reliable performance, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet high-quality chimney.

Best overall ductless chimney in India

The Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product in its category, offering powerful suction of 1500 cubic meters per hour to keep your kitchen smoke and odour-free. It features auto clean technology and an alarm to indicate when cleaning is required, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The chimney's sleek black finish, touch, and gesture control, along with mood lighting, add a touch of style to your kitchen. Made in India, this chimney comes with a baffle filter for efficient cleaning and is backed by a 12-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-lasting performance and peace of mind.

How to find the best ductless chimney in India?

To find the best ductless chimney in India, consider the following factors:

Suction Power: Look for a chimney with high suction power to effectively remove smoke and odour from your kitchen.

Look for a chimney with high suction power to effectively remove smoke and odour from your kitchen. Filter Type : Opt for a chimney with a high-quality filter that can efficiently trap grease and smoke particles.

: Opt for a chimney with a high-quality filter that can efficiently trap grease and smoke particles. Size and Design: Choose a chimney that fits your kitchen size and complements its design.

Choose a chimney that fits your kitchen size and complements its design. Brand and Warranty: Select a chimney from a reputable brand with a good warranty period for peace of mind.

Select a chimney from a reputable brand with a good warranty period for peace of mind. User Reviews: Read reviews from other users to gauge the performance and reliability of the chimney.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between ducted and ductless chimneys?

Ans : Ducted chimneys expel smoke and odour outside through a duct, while ductless chimneys use filters to clean the air before recirculating it back into the kitchen.

Question : How often should I clean the filters of my chimney?

Ans : It is recommended to clean the filters of your chimney every 2-3 weeks to maintain optimal performance.

Question : Can I install a chimney myself, or do I need professional help?

Ans : It is advisable to seek professional help for chimney installation to ensure safety and proper functioning.

Question : What is the ideal height for installing a chimney above the cooktop?

Ans : The ideal height for installing a chimney is between 24 to 30 inches above the cooktop for optimal performance.

Question : Do chimneys come with a warranty, and what does it cover?

Ans : Yes, chimneys come with a warranty that covers manufacturing defects and motor issues. The duration and coverage vary by brand and model.

