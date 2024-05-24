In today's digital age, earbuds have become an essential accessory for music lovers and tech enthusiasts. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best earbuds under ₹1,000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top affordable earbuds available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for water-resistant earbuds, wireless Bluetooth options, or signature sound quality, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect earbuds that fit your needs and budget.
1. pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS Earbuds with HD Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 Water Resistant & Voice Assistance
The Bassbuds Duo Headphones are water-resistant and offer voice assistance for added convenience. With a sleek design and superior sound quality, these earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle.
Specifications of pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones
- Water-resistant
- Voice assistance
- Sleek design
- Superior sound quality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Water-resistant for outdoor use
|May not be suitable for intense workouts
|Voice assistance for hands-free control
2. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Midnight Blue)
The Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime and come with Instacharge technology for quick charging on the go. With a comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions.
Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds
- 30 hours of playtime
- Instacharge technology
- Comfortable fit
- Seamless connectivity
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life for extended use
|May not be suitable for rigorous physical activity
|Quick charging technology for on-the-go convenience
3. boAt Immortal 121 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Beast Mode(40ms Low Latency) for Gaming, 40H Playtime, Blazing LEDs, Quad Mics ENx Signature Sound, ASAP Charge(10 Mins= 180 Mins)(Black Sabre)
The boAt Immortal 121 Wireless Earbuds feature signature sound quality and a secure fit for all-day comfort. With advanced Bluetooth technology and easy touch controls, these earbuds offer a seamless listening experience.
Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 in Ear TWS Earbuds
- Signature sound quality
- Secure fit
- Advanced Bluetooth technology
- Easy touch controls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Signature sound for immersive audio
|May not be suitable for high-intensity workouts
|Secure fit for all-day comfort
4. Boult Audio Newly Launched K20 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 32H Playtime, 4 Mics Clear Calling ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming TWS, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds Headphones 5.3 (Black)
The Boult Launched Bluetooth Wireless Headphones offer an ergonomic design with magnetic earbuds for tangle-free storage. With rich bass and passive noise cancellation, these earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience.
Specifications of Boult Audio Newly Launched K20 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
- Ergonomic design
- Magnetic earbuds
- Rich bass
- Passive noise cancellation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Ergonomic design for comfortable wear
|May not be suitable for prolonged use
|Rich bass for immersive music playback
5. boAt Immortal 141 TWS Gaming in Ear Earbuds with Enx Tech,Up to 40 Hrs Playtime,Signature Sound,Beast Mode,Ipx4 Resistance,Iwp Tech,RBG Lights,&USB Type-C Port(Black Sabre)
The boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds are water-resistant and offer resistance to sweat and dust. With a secure fit and immersive audio, these earbuds are perfect for outdoor activities and workouts.
Specifications of boAt Immortal 141 TWS Gaming in Ear Earbuds
- Water-resistant
- Sweat and dust resistance
- Secure fit
- Immersive audio
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Water-resistant for outdoor use
|May not be suitable for extended wear
|Secure fit for active lifestyles
6. amazon basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Low-Latency Gaming Mode, Touch Control, IPX5 Water-Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 60 Hours Play Time, Voice Assistance and Fast Charging (Black)
The Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds offer water resistance and voice assistance for added convenience. With low latency audio and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go listening.
Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
- Low latency audio
- Water resistance
- Voice assistance
- Comfortable fit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Low latency for seamless audio playback
|May not be suitable for high-intensity activities
|Water resistance for outdoor use
7. pTron Basspods Flare TWS Earbuds with 40ms Low Latency Gaming, TruTalk AI-ENC Stereo Calls, 35H Playtime, HD Mics, in-Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones, Type-C Fast Charging & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black)
The pTron Basspods Flare Bluetooth Headphones offer deep bass and crystal-clear sound for an immersive listening experience. With a lightweight design and ergonomic fit, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use.
Specifications of pTron Basspods Flare TWS Earbuds with 40ms Low Latency Gaming
- Deep bass
- Crystal-clear sound
- Lightweight design
- Ergonomic fit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Deep bass for impactful music playback
|May not be suitable for intense workouts
|Ergonomic fit for all-day comfort
8. amazon basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Low-Latency Gaming Mode, Touch Control, IPX5 Water-Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 60 Hours Play Time, Voice Assistance and Fast Charging (White)
The Amazon Basics Low Latency Wireless Earbuds offer water resistance and voice assistance for added convenience. With low latency audio and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go listening.
Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
- Low latency audio
- Water resistance
- Voice assistance
- Comfortable fit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Low latency for seamless audio playback
|May not be suitable for high-intensity activities
|Water resistance for outdoor use
9. boAt Airdopes 125 TWS Earbuds with 50 hrs Playtime,Quad Mics with ENxᵀᴹ Tech,ASAPᵀᴹ Charging,IWPᵀᴹ Tech, BEASTᵀᴹ Mode with 50 ms Low Latency,BTv5.3, IPX5(Mystic Black)
The boAt Airdopes 125 offer up to 25 hours of playtime and come with instant voice assistant for hands-free control. With a sleek design and rich bass, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 125 TWS Earbuds
- 25 hours of playtime
- Instant voice assistant
- Sleek design
- Rich bass
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life for extended use
|May not be suitable for rigorous physical activity
|Instant voice assistant for added convenience
Top 3 features of best earbuds under ₹1000
|Best earbuds under ₹1000
|Water Resistance
|Battery Life
|Sound Quality
|pTron Bassbuds Duo
|Yes
|15 hours
|Superior
|Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
|No
|30 hours
|Rich
|boAt Immortal 121 Wireless Earbuds
|No
|20 hours
|Signature
|Boult K20 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
|No
|25 hours
|Immersive
|boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds
|Yes
|18 hours
|Immersive
|Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds
|Yes
|20 hours
|Clear
|pTron Basspods Flare Bluetooth Headphones
|No
|18 hours
|Crystal-clear
|Amazon Basics Low Latency Wireless Earbuds
|Yes
|20 hours
|Clear
|boAt Launched Airdopes 125
|No
|25 hours
|Rich
Best value for money earbuds under ₹1000:
The Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds offer water resistance, low latency audio, and voice assistance at an affordable price point, making them the best value for money in this category.
Best overall product earbuds under ₹1000:
The pTron Bassbuds Duo excels as the best overall product, offering Bluetooth 5.1, touch control TWS earbuds, HD mic, fast charging, water resistance, and voice assistance for unparalleled convenience and performance.
How to find the perfect best earbuds under ₹1000
When choosing the perfect earbuds, consider the features that matter most to you, such as water resistance, battery life, and sound quality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find one that fits your lifestyle and budget.
FAQs
Question : Are these earbuds sweat-resistant?
Ans : Yes, the boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds and Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds are sweat-resistant for outdoor use.
Question : Do these earbuds offer voice assistance?
Ans : Yes, the Bassbuds Duo Headphones and Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds come with voice assistance for hands-free control.
Question : What is the battery life of these earbuds?
Ans : The Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime, while the boAt Launched Airdopes 125 provide 25 hours of battery life.
Question : Do these earbuds offer active noise cancellation?
Ans : Yes, the truke Launched Crystal Clear Bluetooth Earbuds feature active noise cancellation for immersive music playback.
