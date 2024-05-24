Looking for the best earbuds under 1000? Here are the top affordable options with detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

In today's digital age, earbuds have become an essential accessory for music lovers and tech enthusiasts. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best earbuds under ₹1,000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top affordable earbuds available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for water-resistant earbuds, wireless Bluetooth options, or signature sound quality, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect earbuds that fit your needs and budget.

The Bassbuds Duo Headphones are water-resistant and offer voice assistance for added convenience. With a sleek design and superior sound quality, these earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle.

Specifications of pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones Water-resistant

Voice assistance

Sleek design

Superior sound quality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water-resistant for outdoor use May not be suitable for intense workouts Voice assistance for hands-free control

The Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime and come with Instacharge technology for quick charging on the go. With a comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds 30 hours of playtime

Instacharge technology

Comfortable fit

Seamless connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life for extended use May not be suitable for rigorous physical activity Quick charging technology for on-the-go convenience

The boAt Immortal 121 Wireless Earbuds feature signature sound quality and a secure fit for all-day comfort. With advanced Bluetooth technology and easy touch controls, these earbuds offer a seamless listening experience.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 in Ear TWS Earbuds Signature sound quality

Secure fit

Advanced Bluetooth technology

Easy touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Signature sound for immersive audio May not be suitable for high-intensity workouts Secure fit for all-day comfort

The Boult Launched Bluetooth Wireless Headphones offer an ergonomic design with magnetic earbuds for tangle-free storage. With rich bass and passive noise cancellation, these earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience.

Specifications of Boult Audio Newly Launched K20 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Ergonomic design

Magnetic earbuds

Rich bass

Passive noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for comfortable wear May not be suitable for prolonged use Rich bass for immersive music playback

The boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds are water-resistant and offer resistance to sweat and dust. With a secure fit and immersive audio, these earbuds are perfect for outdoor activities and workouts.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 141 TWS Gaming in Ear Earbuds Water-resistant

Sweat and dust resistance

Secure fit

Immersive audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water-resistant for outdoor use May not be suitable for extended wear Secure fit for active lifestyles

The Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds offer water resistance and voice assistance for added convenience. With low latency audio and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go listening.

Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Low latency audio

Water resistance

Voice assistance

Comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low latency for seamless audio playback May not be suitable for high-intensity activities Water resistance for outdoor use

The pTron Basspods Flare Bluetooth Headphones offer deep bass and crystal-clear sound for an immersive listening experience. With a lightweight design and ergonomic fit, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of pTron Basspods Flare TWS Earbuds with 40ms Low Latency Gaming Deep bass

Crystal-clear sound

Lightweight design

Ergonomic fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Deep bass for impactful music playback May not be suitable for intense workouts Ergonomic fit for all-day comfort

The Amazon Basics Low Latency Wireless Earbuds offer water resistance and voice assistance for added convenience. With low latency audio and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go listening.

Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Low latency audio

Water resistance

Voice assistance

Comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low latency for seamless audio playback May not be suitable for high-intensity activities Water resistance for outdoor use

The boAt Airdopes 125 offer up to 25 hours of playtime and come with instant voice assistant for hands-free control. With a sleek design and rich bass, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 125 TWS Earbuds

25 hours of playtime

Instant voice assistant

Sleek design

Rich bass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life for extended use May not be suitable for rigorous physical activity Instant voice assistant for added convenience

Top 3 features of best earbuds under ₹ 1000

Best earbuds under ₹ 1000 Water Resistance Battery Life Sound Quality pTron Bassbuds Duo Yes 15 hours Superior Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds No 30 hours Rich boAt Immortal 121 Wireless Earbuds No 20 hours Signature Boult K20 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones No 25 hours Immersive boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds Yes 18 hours Immersive Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds Yes 20 hours Clear pTron Basspods Flare Bluetooth Headphones No 18 hours Crystal-clear Amazon Basics Low Latency Wireless Earbuds Yes 20 hours Clear boAt Launched Airdopes 125 No 25 hours Rich

Best value for money earbuds under ₹ 1000: Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds

The Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds offer water resistance, low latency audio, and voice assistance at an affordable price point, making them the best value for money in this category.

Best overall product earbuds under ₹ 1000: pTron Bassbuds Duo

The pTron Bassbuds Duo excels as the best overall product, offering Bluetooth 5.1, touch control TWS earbuds, HD mic, fast charging, water resistance, and voice assistance for unparalleled convenience and performance.

How to find the perfect best earbuds under ₹ 1000 When choosing the perfect earbuds, consider the features that matter most to you, such as water resistance, battery life, and sound quality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find one that fits your lifestyle and budget.

FAQs Question : Are these earbuds sweat-resistant? Ans : Yes, the boAt Immortal 141 Signature Earbuds and Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds are sweat-resistant for outdoor use. Question : Do these earbuds offer voice assistance? Ans : Yes, the Bassbuds Duo Headphones and Amazon Basics Low Latency Earbuds come with voice assistance for hands-free control. Question : What is the battery life of these earbuds? Ans : The Noise Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime, while the boAt Launched Airdopes 125 provide 25 hours of battery life. Question : Do these earbuds offer active noise cancellation? Ans : Yes, the truke Launched Crystal Clear Bluetooth Earbuds feature active noise cancellation for immersive music playback.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!