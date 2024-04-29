Best earbuds under ₹2000 in India: Top 10 options to choose from

Looking for affordable earbuds that deliver great sound quality? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best earbuds under 2000 in India. Whether you're a music enthusiast or just need a reliable pair for your daily commute, we've got you covered. Our list includes options from popular brands such as boAt, Noise, realme, OnePlus, Mivi, and more. Read on to find the perfect pair of earbuds that fit your budget and needs.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC are equipped with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. With up to 21 hours of playback time and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for music on the go.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC

Active noise cancellation

Up to 21 hours of playback time

IPX4 water resistance

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

Instant voice assistant activation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active noise cancellation May not fit all ear shapes Long battery life Limited color options Water-resistant design

2. Noise Tune Charge

The Noise Tune Charge earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. With touch controls and instant voice assistant support, these earbuds are designed for convenience and long-lasting use.

Specifications of Noise Tune Charge

Up to 30 hours of playtime with charging case

Touch controls

Instant voice assistant support

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX5 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Slightly bulky charging case Convenient touch controls May not fit all ear sizes Water-resistant

3. realme Buds Q2

The realme Buds Q2 feature a 10mm bass boost driver for powerful sound. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and a low-latency gaming mode, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.

Specifications of realme Buds Q2

10mm bass boost driver

Up to 20 hours of total playback time

Low-latency gaming mode

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Environmental noise cancellation for calls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass Limited color options Long battery life May not be suitable for sports activities Low-latency gaming mode

4. realme Buds Q2 Neo

The realme Buds Q2 Neo offer a comfortable and secure fit with a lightweight design. With up to 28 hours of total playback time and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for daily use and workouts.

Specifications of realme Buds Q2 Neo

Lightweight and comfortable design

Up to 28 hours of total playback time

IPX4 water resistance

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Instant voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit May not fit all ear shapes Long battery life Limited color options Water-resistant design

5. OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z feature dynamic 10mm drivers for deep bass and detailed sound. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z

10mm dynamic drivers

Up to 20 hours of total playback time

Fast charging support

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Environmental noise cancellation for calls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality Limited color options Long battery life May not fit all ear sizes Fast charging support

6. OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer immersive sound with 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. With up to 38 hours of total playback time and IP55 water and dust resistance, these earbuds are perfect for outdoor use and workouts.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2

11mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support

Up to 38 hours of total playback time

IP55 water and dust resistance

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Fast charging support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound quality Slightly bulky charging case Long battery life May not fit all ear shapes Water and dust resistance

7. Noise Air Buds

The Noise Air Buds feature InstaCharge technology for quick and convenient charging. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and customizable touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers with active lifestyles.

Specifications of Noise Air Buds

InstaCharge technology for quick charging

Up to 20 hours of total playback time

Customizable touch controls

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick charging Limited color options Long battery life May not fit all ear sizes Customizable touch controls

8. Mivi DuoPods M80

The Mivi DuoPods M80 offer a premium soundstage with 10mm powerful drivers. With up to 30 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.

Specifications of Mivi DuoPods M80

10mm powerful drivers for premium sound

Up to 30 hours of total playback time

Touch controls

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium sound quality May not fit all ear shapes Long battery life Limited color options Convenient touch controls

9. pTron Bassbuds Zen

The pTron Bassbuds Zen feature a sleek and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use and workouts.

Specifications of pTron Bassbuds Zen

Sleek and ergonomic design

Up to 20 hours of total playback time

Touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Long battery life May not be suitable for sports activities Convenient touch controls

Best earbuds under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Active Noise Cancellation Battery Life (Hours) Water Resistance boAt Airdopes 141 ANC Yes 21 IPX4 Noise Tune Charge No 30 IPX5 realme Buds Q2 No 20 No realme Buds Q2 Neo No 28 IPX4 OnePlus Buds Z No 20 No OnePlus Buds Z2 No 38 IP55 Noise Air Buds No 20 IPX4 Mivi DuoPods M80 No 30 IPX4 pTron Bassbuds Zen No 20 IPX4 Boult Audio AirBass FX1 No 24 IPX5

Best value for money earbuds under ₹ 2000:

The pTron Bassbuds Zen offer the best value for money with a sleek design, long battery life, and convenient touch controls. These earbuds are perfect for everyday use and come at an affordable price point.

Best overall earbuds under ₹ 2000:

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC stand out as the best overall product with immersive sound quality, long battery life, and IPX4 water and dust resistance. These earbuds are perfect for outdoor use and active lifestyles.

How to find the perfect best earbuds under 2000:

When choosing the perfect earbuds, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, water resistance, and comfort. Look for earbuds that fit your lifestyle and offer the features you need for an enhanced listening experience.

FAQs

Question : Which earbuds offer the longest battery life?

Ans : The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer the longest battery life with up to 38 hours of total playback time.

Question : Do any of these earbuds feature active noise cancellation?

Ans : Yes, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC feature active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience.

Question : Are any of these earbuds water-resistant?

Ans : Several options, including the realme Buds Q2 Neo and OnePlus Buds Z2, offer water resistance for durability in various activities.

Question : Which earbuds are best for sports and workouts?

Ans : The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 and realme Buds Q2 Neo are great choices for sports and workouts with their secure fit and water resistance.

