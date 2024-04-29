Best earbuds under ₹2000 in India: Top 10 options to choose from

Looking for affordable earbuds that deliver great sound quality? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best earbuds under 2000 in India. Whether you're a music enthusiast or just need a reliable pair for your daily commute, we've got you covered. Our list includes options from popular brands such as boAt, Noise, realme, OnePlus, Mivi, and more. Read on to find the perfect pair of earbuds that fit your budget and needs.
1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC
The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC are equipped with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. With up to 21 hours of playback time and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for music on the go.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC
- Active noise cancellation
- Up to 21 hours of playback time
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity
- Instant voice assistant activation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Active noise cancellation
|May not fit all ear shapes
|Long battery life
|Limited color options
|Water-resistant design
2. Noise Tune Charge
The Noise Tune Charge earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. With touch controls and instant voice assistant support, these earbuds are designed for convenience and long-lasting use.
Specifications of Noise Tune Charge
- Up to 30 hours of playtime with charging case
- Touch controls
- Instant voice assistant support
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- IPX5 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|Slightly bulky charging case
|Convenient touch controls
|May not fit all ear sizes
|Water-resistant
3. realme Buds Q2
The realme Buds Q2 feature a 10mm bass boost driver for powerful sound. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and a low-latency gaming mode, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.
Specifications of realme Buds Q2
- 10mm bass boost driver
- Up to 20 hours of total playback time
- Low-latency gaming mode
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- Environmental noise cancellation for calls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful bass
|Limited color options
|Long battery life
|May not be suitable for sports activities
|Low-latency gaming mode
4. realme Buds Q2 Neo
The realme Buds Q2 Neo offer a comfortable and secure fit with a lightweight design. With up to 28 hours of total playback time and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for daily use and workouts.
Specifications of realme Buds Q2 Neo
- Lightweight and comfortable design
- Up to 28 hours of total playback time
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- Instant voice assistant support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Comfortable fit
|May not fit all ear shapes
|Long battery life
|Limited color options
|Water-resistant design
5. OnePlus Buds Z
The OnePlus Buds Z feature dynamic 10mm drivers for deep bass and detailed sound. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for music enthusiasts on the go.
Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Up to 20 hours of total playback time
- Fast charging support
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Environmental noise cancellation for calls
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful sound quality
|Limited color options
|Long battery life
|May not fit all ear sizes
|Fast charging support
6. OnePlus Buds Z2
The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer immersive sound with 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. With up to 38 hours of total playback time and IP55 water and dust resistance, these earbuds are perfect for outdoor use and workouts.
Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2
- 11mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support
- Up to 38 hours of total playback time
- IP55 water and dust resistance
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- Fast charging support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Immersive sound quality
|Slightly bulky charging case
|Long battery life
|May not fit all ear shapes
|Water and dust resistance
7. Noise Air Buds
The Noise Air Buds feature InstaCharge technology for quick and convenient charging. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and customizable touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers with active lifestyles.
Specifications of Noise Air Buds
- InstaCharge technology for quick charging
- Up to 20 hours of total playback time
- Customizable touch controls
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick charging
|Limited color options
|Long battery life
|May not fit all ear sizes
|Customizable touch controls
8. Mivi DuoPods M80
The Mivi DuoPods M80 offer a premium soundstage with 10mm powerful drivers. With up to 30 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.
Specifications of Mivi DuoPods M80
- 10mm powerful drivers for premium sound
- Up to 30 hours of total playback time
- Touch controls
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Premium sound quality
|May not fit all ear shapes
|Long battery life
|Limited color options
|Convenient touch controls
9. pTron Bassbuds Zen
The pTron Bassbuds Zen feature a sleek and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds are perfect for everyday use and workouts.
Specifications of pTron Bassbuds Zen
- Sleek and ergonomic design
- Up to 20 hours of total playback time
- Touch controls
- Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Comfortable fit
|Limited color options
|Long battery life
|May not be suitable for sports activities
|Convenient touch controls
Best earbuds under 2000 Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name + Feature Type
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Battery Life (Hours)
|Water Resistance
|boAt Airdopes 141 ANC
|Yes
|21
|IPX4
|Noise Tune Charge
|No
|30
|IPX5
|realme Buds Q2
|No
|20
|No
|realme Buds Q2 Neo
|No
|28
|IPX4
|OnePlus Buds Z
|No
|20
|No
|OnePlus Buds Z2
|No
|38
|IP55
|Noise Air Buds
|No
|20
|IPX4
|Mivi DuoPods M80
|No
|30
|IPX4
|pTron Bassbuds Zen
|No
|20
|IPX4
|Boult Audio AirBass FX1
|No
|24
|IPX5
Best value for money earbuds under ₹2000:
The pTron Bassbuds Zen offer the best value for money with a sleek design, long battery life, and convenient touch controls. These earbuds are perfect for everyday use and come at an affordable price point.
Best overall earbuds under ₹2000:
The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC stand out as the best overall product with immersive sound quality, long battery life, and IPX4 water and dust resistance. These earbuds are perfect for outdoor use and active lifestyles.
How to find the perfect best earbuds under 2000:
When choosing the perfect earbuds, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, water resistance, and comfort. Look for earbuds that fit your lifestyle and offer the features you need for an enhanced listening experience.
FAQs
Question : Which earbuds offer the longest battery life?
Ans : The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer the longest battery life with up to 38 hours of total playback time.
Question : Do any of these earbuds feature active noise cancellation?
Ans : Yes, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC feature active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience.
Question : Are any of these earbuds water-resistant?
Ans : Several options, including the realme Buds Q2 Neo and OnePlus Buds Z2, offer water resistance for durability in various activities.
Question : Which earbuds are best for sports and workouts?
Ans : The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 and realme Buds Q2 Neo are great choices for sports and workouts with their secure fit and water resistance.
