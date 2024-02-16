Best earbuds with ANC: Top 10 options for noise free study sessions

Whether you are studying or working on a creative project, finding a moment of peace can be a challenge. That's where Active Noise Cancellation earbuds come in, offering an amazing sound by effectively blocking out external noise. Whether you're commuting, working out or simply relaxing at home, ANC earbuds can transform your listening experience by delivering crystal-clear audio even in the noisiest environments.

This comprehensive guide explores the world of ANC earbuds, helping you navigate through the myriad of options to find the perfect pair for your needs. We'll delve into the technology behind ANC, explaining how it works and why it's such a game-changer for audio enthusiasts. You'll also discover key features to look for when choosing ANC earbuds, such as sound quality, comfort, battery life and connectivity options.

Furthermore, we'll provide a curated list of the best ANC earbuds on the market, catering to various budgets and preferences. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium set with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered. Join us on this journey to find the best earbuds with ANC and unlock a world of uninterrupted sound.

1. OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 are truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds that offer exceptional sound quality with 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual drivers, LHDC5.0 Bluetooth CODEC, and high-resolution certification. They feature sliding volume control for easy adjustment, and advanced noise-cancelling technology that can reduce noise by up to 49dB. The earbuds support dual connection, allowing them to connect to two devices simultaneously. With fast charging, you can get 7 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging, and a total music playback time of up to 44 hours with ANC off. The IP55 rating provides dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts or rainy weather.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds 3:

Brand: OnePlus

Drivers: 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual driver

ANC: Up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Battery: Up to 44 hours of playback time

Features: Hi-Res Sound Quality, Sliding Volume Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent sound quality No wireless charging Advanced noise cancellation Long battery life

2. Jabra Elite 4

The Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds offer superior connectivity with Fast Pair and Swift Pair features, allowing seamless switching between devices. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for a distraction-free experience and HearThrough mode to hear your surroundings. With four microphones, calls are crystal clear. Each bud provides up to 5.5 hours of battery life, with the case extending it to 22 hours (28 hours with ANC off) and fast charging giving an hour of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

Specifications of Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds:

Brand: Jabra

Drivers: 6 mm

ANC: Yes

Battery: Up to 22 hours with case

Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth Multipoint

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior connectivity Battery life could be longer Active Noise Cancelling Crystal-clear calls

3. JBL Tune Beam TWS earbuds

The JBL Tune Beam TWS earbuds offer Active Noise Cancelling technology for reducing distractions, an Ambient Aware feature for awareness of surroundings and TalkThru for quick conversations. They feature 6mm drivers for JBL's Pure Bass Sound, providing a rich audio experience. With a total of 48 hours of battery life and a quick charge option, you can enjoy music uninterrupted. The 4-mic technology ensures clear calls, and the VoiceAware feature lets you customize the amount of your voice played back in the earbuds.

Specifications of JBL Tune Beam TWS earbuds:

Brand: JBL

Drivers: 6mm

ANC: Yes

Battery: 48 hours

Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancelling Bit expensive Ambient Aware for increased awareness Long battery life with quick charge

4. Oppo Enco Air3 Pro

The Oppo Enco Air3 Pro feature an industry-first Composite Bamboo Fiber treble dome, enhancing high-frequency details. With a 12.4mm dynamic driver, they offer dynamic sound. The earbuds boast flagship-grade 49dB Active Noise Cancellation with adaptive ANC for different environments. They have BT 5.3 for stable connectivity and can pair with two devices simultaneously. A game mode ensures ultra-low 47ms latency. With up to 30 hours of playtime and fast charging, they're ideal for long listening sessions.

Specifications of Oppo Enco Air3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds:

Brand: Oppo

Drivers: 12.4mm dynamic driver

ANC: 49dB

Battery: Up to 30 hours

Features: Composite Bamboo Fiber treble dome, BT 5.3, 47ms ultra-low latency

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Composite Bamboo Fiber for enhanced treble May be pricey Flagship-grade ANC for immersive sound Ultra-low latency for gaming

5. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds

The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds deliver superior sound quality with TrueResponse transducers and customizable Bass Boost. They offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing modes, allowing users to block out or be aware of external sounds. The earbuds feature customizable touch controls for music and voice assistant access, IPX4 splash resistance, and a compact, ergonomic design for comfort. With a 24-hour battery life and four ear adapter sizes, these earbuds are suitable for various environments and activities.

Specifications of Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds:

Brand: Sennheiser

Drivers: 7mm drivers

ANC: Yes

Battery: 24 hours

Features: Customizable touch controls, Bass Boost

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior sound quality Higher price point Active Noise Cancellation

6. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds offer up to 32 dB of Active Noise Cancellation, providing clear audio by reducing external noise. With a playback time of up to 42 hours, these earbuds ensure long-lasting entertainment. The low latency of up to 50 ms enhances gaming experiences, syncing visuals with sound. Featuring dual 10 mm drivers, they deliver balanced sound. The ENx Technology enables clear voice calls, and the ASAP Charging adds 150 minutes of performance with a 10-minute charge. The IWP Tech allows quick connectivity, and the IPX5 Resistance makes them splash-resistant. They also feature Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless audio and a USB Type-C Port for fast charging.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds:

Brand: boAt

Drivers: Dual 10 mm drivers

ANC: Up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation

Battery: Up to 42 hours

Features: Active Noise Cancellation, High-performance Drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation for clear audio None Long battery life Low latency for gaming

7. Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek design with a chrome finish, providing both style and comfort. These earbuds feature 12.4 mm drivers for high-fidelity sound, adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 50dB, and a Sound+ algorithm for clear calls. They also include in-ear detection to pause music when the earbuds are removed and offer up to 50 hours of playtime with Instacharge. These earbuds are designed to deliver a premium audio experience with convenience and style.

Specifications of Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Brand: Noise

Drivers: 12.4mm

ANC: Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB)

Battery: Up to 50 hours

Features: Adaptive Hybrid ANC, 12.4mm drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek chrome finish May be expensive 12.4mm drivers Chrome finish prone to scratches Adaptive ANC up to 50dB

8. OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earphones in Thunder Gray offer up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers for enhanced sound, BassWave Technology for deep bass, and Master Equalizers with 3 audio profiles. With a playback time of up to 36 hours and an IP55 Rating for water and dust resistance, these earbuds are designed to provide a high-quality audio experience with long-lasting performance.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2:

Brand: OnePlus

Drivers: 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers

ANC: Up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation

Battery: Up to 36 hours

Features: BassWave Technology, Master Equalizers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound quality None Good battery life

9. Realme Buds T300

The Realme Buds T300 are Truly Wireless in-ear Earbuds with 30dB ANC, delivering a Spatial Audio Effect through a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos Support. They offer up to 40 hours of total playback with fast charging, 50ms ultra-low latency, and IP55 dust and water resistance. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and can be connected via the Realme Link App (only for Android).

Specifications of Realme Buds T300:

Brand: Realme

Drivers: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

ANC: 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

Battery: Up to 40 hours

Features: Spatial Audio Effect, Dolby Atmos Support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Realme Link App only for Android Spatial Audio Effect Limited IP rating (IP55)

10. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are innovative AI-powered Bluetooth truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation. They feature interpretation and live translation for seamless conversations, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, and Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect for easy switching to ambient sound during conversations. The 360 Audio provides a realistic, immersive sound experience. With up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours with the cradle, these earbuds are also IPX7 water resistant.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Brand: Samsung

Drivers: 10mm

ANC: Yes

Battery: Up to 5 hrs with ANC on, up to 18 hrs in the cradle

Features: Interpretation and live translation, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Interpretation and live translation features May be expensive 24-bit Hi-Fi audio Limited battery life with ANC on

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers ANC Battery OnePlus Buds 3 10.4mm+6mm dynamic dual driver Up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation Up to 44 hours Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds 6 mm Yes Up to 22 hours JBL Tune Beam TWS earbuds 6mm Yes 48 hours Oppo Enco Air3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds 12.4mm dynamic driver 49dB Up to 30 hours Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds 7mm drivers Yes 24 hours boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds Dual 10 mm drivers Up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation Up to 42 hours Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds 12.4mm Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB) Up to 50 hours OnePlus Nord Buds 2 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers Up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation Up to 36 hours Realme Buds T300 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Up to 40 hours Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 10mm Yes Up to 18 hrs in the cradle

Best value for money

The Realme Buds T300 offer incredible value for money with their 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver delivering rich sound, 30dB Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening, and up to 40 hours of battery life. These earbuds also feature Spatial Audio Effect and Dolby Atmos Support, providing a premium audio experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product with their 6mm drivers delivering crisp sound, ANC for undisturbed listening, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They also feature Active Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth Multipoint for seamless connectivity, making them a top choice for users seeking superior audio quality and functionality.

How to find the best TWS earphones?

To find the best TWS earphones, consider your needs and preferences. Look for features like driver size for better sound quality, ANC for noise isolation, and battery life for longer use. Read reviews and comparisons, and test the fit and sound quality if possible. Also, consider the brand reputation, warranty, and after-sales service for a satisfying experience. Remember, the best TWS earphones are the ones that meet your specific requirements and offer the best combination of features for your budget.

FAQs

Question : Do all TWS earphones with ANC have the same level of noise cancellation?

Ans : No, the level of noise cancellation can vary between TWS earphones with ANC, with some offering more advanced and adaptive ANC technology than others.

Question : Can I use TWS earphones for making calls?

Ans : Yes, most TWS earphones come with built-in microphones and support for voice calls, making them suitable for making and receiving calls.

Question : How long does it take to charge TWS earphones?

Ans : Charging times can vary depending on the earphones and the charging method. Typically, it takes around 1-2 hours to fully charge TWS earphones.

Question : Are TWS earphones water-resistant?

Ans : Some TWS earphones come with water resistance ratings, but it's important to check the specifications of each earphone model to determine its level of water resistance.

Question : Can I use TWS earphones with my smart TV or laptop?

Ans : Yes, you can use TWS earphones with devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, such as smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

