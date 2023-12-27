Best electric blanket: 10 options to have comfortable sleep in winters

To tackle the chills of the winter season, we layer ourselves with clothing. We usually rely on sweaters and jackets for staying warm outdoors, and for indoors we want our blankets and quilts with us at all times. However, there are times when we get into bed on a winter night, and get an unsettling feeling of dampness. This feeling comes from the cold accumulated on the surface of the bed, and covering yourself with a thick blanket is not going to help you. Electric blankets tackle this problem at the root, and makes your bed warm and comfortable before you to go to bed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a market filled with choices, finding the right electric blanket can be a bewildering task. The ideal electric blanket should not only provide warmth but also ensure safety, ease of use, and longevity. Factors like fabric quality, heat settings, size, and maintenance play a crucial role in determining the best fit for your winter needs. Some electric blankets offer advanced features such as programmable timers, dual-zone heating for shared beds, and even smart home compatibility for the tech-savvy user.

Our curated list of the 10 best electric blankets is tailored to guide you through this vast array of choices. From luxurious microfleece options that offer an ultra-soft touch to energy-efficient models that conserve power while delivering consistent warmth, each selection is a blend of quality, safety, and comfort. Whether you seek an electric blanket for therapeutic warmth, to reduce heating bills, or simply to indulge in a cosy sleep experience, our list encompasses a range of options to suit various preferences and budgets.

Moreover, each product on our list is scrutinized for safety standards, ensuring features such as automatic shut-off and overheat protection are in place. This ensures that you enjoy a worry-free, comfortable sleep even on the coldest of nights. So, as winter approaches, let's delve into our selection of the 10 best electric blankets, each a promising candidate to be your warm companion through the chilly season.

1. EXCLUZO Heated Blanket Electric 50×60 inches Throw Fast Heating Electric Blanket

The EXCLUZO Heated Electric Blanket redefines cosy winter nights with its revolutionary 60S Fast Heating technology. Imagine wrapping yourself in the luxurious embrace of this blanket, instantly feeling the warmth spread across your body. It's not just about comfort; it's about how quickly it delivers it. This blanket features six adjustable temperature settings and an ergonomic LED controller with an 8-hour timer, ensuring your comfort is tailored to your liking. What's more, its energy efficiency is a game-changer, significantly reducing heating bills. The soft flannel fabric adds a layer of indulgence, making it a perfect companion for chilly evenings. However, it's important to handle this electric blanket with care, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Specifications of EXCLUZO Heated Blanket Electric 50×60 inches Throw Fast Heating Electric Blanket

Wattage: Maximum temperature of 140-degree Fahrenheit.

Material: Flannel super-soft fabric.

Temperature Settings: 6 adjustable levels.

Timer Settings: 8-hour timer with LED controller.

Safety Features: Overheat protection.

Size: 50 x 60 inches.

Pros Cons Rapid 60-second heating for instant warmth May not be suitable for sensitive skin Energy-efficient, reducing heating bills Requires careful handling and maintenance

2. Heated Electric Blanket 50 inch x 60 inch, Flannel and Sherpa Reversible

The Heated Electric Blanket, with its flannel and Sherpa reversible sides, offers a haven of warmth and comfort. This 50-inches x 60-inches electric blanket provides four heating levels, ensuring you find the perfect temperature for those cold nights. Its 3-hour auto-off feature enhances safety, giving you peace of mind as you drift into a cosy slumber. The blanket's unique combination of dense, elongated heating wires ensures consistent and thorough heating, enveloping you in steady warmth throughout the night. With the PTC and NTC heating technology, you can trust in its efficiency and safety. Additionally, it's machine washable, retaining its softness and durability after multiple washes. This electric blanket is ideal for those seeking a blend of comfort, convenience, and safety in their winter bedding essentials.

Specifications of Heated Electric Blanket 50 inch x 60 inch, Flannel and Sherpa Reversible

Wattage: Efficient heating technology.

Material: Soft flannel and Sherpa.

Temperature Levels: 4 heating settings.

Auto-Off Feature: 3-hour timer for safety.

Additional Features: PTC and NTC heating technology, machine washable.

Size: 50 x 60 inches.

Pros Cons Four heating levels for customized warmth Limited to indoor use Soft and comfortable flannel and Sherpa design

3. Stalwart 75-BP1011 Electric Blanket-Heated

The Stalwart 75-BP1011 Electric Blanket is a game-changer for road trips and outdoor adventures. Designed for compatibility with any car, truck, SUV, or RV cigarette lighter, this 12-volt electric blanket is perfect for those chilly drives. The 96-inch-long cord ensures even backseat passengers can snuggle up in warmth. The polar fleece material is soft yet durable, providing cosy heat without feeling bulky. Its lightweight nature makes it easy to fold and store without taking much space. This blanket is a fantastic travel accessory, especially useful for cold weather road trips, camping, and tailgating. However, it's essential to note that it's not suitable for general home use and relies on vehicle power.

Specifications of Stalwart 75-BP1011 Electric Blanket

Power Source: 12-volt, plugs into car outlets.

Material: Soft anti-pill polar fleece.

Cord Length: 96 inches.

Size: (L) 59-inch x (W) 43-inch.

Special Features: Lightweight, portable, suitable for vehicle use.

Design: Orange Plaid.

Pros Cons Conveniently plugs into car outlets Not suitable for standard home outlets Long cord for backseat use Limited to vehicle use only

4. Winter Care Automatic Double Bed Electric Blanket

The Winter Care Automatic Double Bed Electric Blanket combines comfort with functionality, perfect for chilly winter nights. This electric blanket features a digital controller for time and temperature settings, offering a personalized warmth experience. Its low electricity consumption is a significant advantage, making it both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The blanket's ability to be washed at home adds to its practicality. Made in India, it ensures safety with insulated Teflon and is 100% safe to use. However, it’s important to follow washing instructions carefully. The polka dot pattern adds a touch of style to your bedroom. This electric blanket is ideal for those who value comfort, safety, and efficiency in their winter bedding.

Specifications of Winter Care Automatic Double Bed Electric Blanket

Material: Polyester, Polyester Blend.

Temperature Control: Digital controller for temperature setting.

Special Features: Countdown Timer, Automatic Shut-Off, Programmable.

Safety: Insulated with Teflon, 100% Safe.

Design: Ivory with Polka Dots.

Maintenance: Washable at home.

Pros Cons Customizable temperature settings Requires careful washing Energy-efficient and low electricity consumption

5. Heated Blanket, Electric Blanket for Office Use

The Heated Blanket is a versatile and practical solution for those seeking warmth and comfort in colder environments. Made from a blend of carbon fibre and cotton, this electric blanket is both soft and comfortable, with a glossy touch that adds a luxurious feel. It's not just a heating solution for winter; it can also serve as a standard blanket during spring and autumn, or as a lounge blanket for daily use. The overheat protection system and thermostatic control provide safety and peace of mind. While it offers excellent warmth for shoulders and legs, its utility might be limited in size and scope. Ideal for office use or as a personal warmth accessory, this electric blanket is a must-have for those looking for a portable and comfortable heating solution.

Specifications of Heated Blanket, Electric Blanket for Office Use

Material: Carbon fibre and cotton.

Usage: Multi-seasonal – heating in winter, regular blanket otherwise.

Safety Features: Overheat protection and thermostatic control.

Design: Soft and glossy finish.

Intended Use: Ideal for office or personal use.

Pros Cons Versatile for year-round use Limited in size for personal use Soft, comfortable material Not ideal for larger beds or shared use

6. Odessey Electric Blanket Double Bed - Heated Blanket for Relief & Comfort

Odessey's Electric Blanket is a boon for those seeking both warmth and therapeutic relief during winters. Specifically designed for a double bed, this blanket not only provides cosy warmth but also aids in relieving neck, leg, and cervical pain. Its low electricity consumption makes it an economical choice. The Teflon-coated wiring ensures safety against overheating, and the blanket can be easily controlled with its 4 heat settings. This electric blanket is ideal for arthritic pain and elderly users. While it's not machine washable, its efficiency in providing warmth and comfort is unparalleled. The blanket's size makes it perfect for couples or individuals who enjoy ample space. This product is a must-have for those looking for a blend of comfort, safety, and therapeutic benefits in their electric blanket.

Specifications of Odessey Electric Blanket Double Bed

Material: Wool.

Safety Features: Teflon coated wiring, overheating protection.

Heat Settings: 4 adjustable settings.

Intended Use: Double bed, therapeutic use.

Special Features: Ideal for neck, leg, and cervical pain relief.

Pros Cons Therapeutic benefits for pain relief Not machine washable Low electricity consumption Limited to double bed size

7. MP2 Heated Sherpa Throw Blanket Electric Lap Blanket

MP2's Heated Sherpa Throw Blanket offers an exceptional blend of comfort and safety, making it an ideal companion for those chilly days. The 3 heat settings provide customizable warmth, while the 2-hour auto shut-off feature ensures safety and energy efficiency. The low EMF radiation and UL certification add to its reliability. This dual-sided blanket, with microlight on one side and berber on the other, ensures a soft and even heat distribution. Its capacity to lower heating bills is a significant advantage for budget-conscious users. While it's machine washable, care must be taken to remove electronic components before washing. Suitable for home and office use, this electric blanket is a smart choice for those seeking cosy warmth with peace of mind.

Specifications of MP2 Heated Sherpa Throw Blanket

Material: 200 GSM Microlight and Berber.

Heat Settings: 3 levels with 2-hour auto shut-off.

Safety: UL certified, low EMF radiation.

Care: Machine washable (removable components).

Special Features: Energy-efficient, suitable for home and office.

Pros Cons 3 customizable heat settings Requires careful washing 2-hour auto shut-off for safety

8. Beurer TS15 Ecologic+ Heated Underblanket

The Beurer TS15 Ecologic+ Heated Underblanket is an innovative solution for cold nights, designed to fit snugly to your mattress. Its 3 electronically regulated temperature settings ensure a comfortable and safe sleeping environment. The Beurer Safety System (BSS) technology provides peace of mind with automatic switch-off to prevent overheating. The blanket's ability to be machine washed at 30-degree Celsius is a significant convenience factor. While it offers a non-slip fit, some users might find the temperature settings limited compared to other models. Ideal for those who prefer a heated underblanket that is easy to use and maintain, this product is a great winter addition to any bed.

Specifications of Beurer TS15 Ecologic+ Heated Underblanket

Temperature Settings: 3 electronically regulated settings.

Safety Features: Beurer Safety System (BSS) with automatic switch-off.

Care: Machine washable at 30-degree Celsius.

Special Features: Non-slip fit to mattress, easy-to-use control.

Design: Soft and breathable material.

Pros Cons 3 adjustable temperature settings Limited temperature range compared to others Beurer Safety System for overheating protection May not be suitable for those preferring overblankets

9. Heat King Premium Electric Blanket for Double Bed

Heat King's Premium Electric Blanket is a practical and comfortable solution for cold nights, designed specifically for double beds. Its four heat settings offer flexibility in temperature control, catering to individual preferences. The blanket's wool material provides warmth and comfort. Its design to consume less electricity is a notable feature, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option. The 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects adds to its reliability. While its multicolour pattern may not suit all bedroom decors, its functionality and safety features, including waterproof and overheating protection, make it a valuable winter essential for homes.

Specifications of Heat King Premium Electric Blanket

Material: Wool.

Heat Settings: 4 adjustable settings.

Special Features: Low electricity consumption, waterproof.

Safety: Overheating protection.

Warranty: 1-year against manufacturing defects.

Pros Cons 4 adjustable heat settings Multicolour pattern may not suit all decors Low electricity consumption

10. ARG Healthcare Electric Double Bed Heating Blanket

The ARG Healthcare Electric Double Bed Heating Blanket is an ideal choice for those seeking comfort and efficiency in cold weather. It provides quick heating, making it convenient for immediate warmth. The blanket offers dual controllable temperature settings, allowing two users to customize their warmth levels. Its lightweight and soft texture ensures a cosy and comfortable experience. The overheat protection feature enhances safety, and the blanket can be used safely with its shockproof design. While it's not machine washable, its ease of use and therapeutic benefits, particularly for pain relief and improved blood circulation, make it a valuable addition to any home during winter.

Specifications of ARG Healthcare Electric Heating Blanket

Heat Settings: Dual controllable temperature settings.

Safety Features: Overheat protection, shockproof design.

Special Features: Quick heating, therapeutic benefits for pain relief.

Care: Not machine washable.

Usage: Ideal for double beds, offers comfort and efficiency.

Pros Cons Dual controllable temperature settings Not machine washable Quick heating for immediate warmth

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 EXCLUZO Heated Blanket 60S Fast Heating 6 Temperature Adjustments Utility Savings Heated Electric Blanket 4 Heating Levels Double-Sided Soft Fabric Fast Heating & Safety Protection Stalwart 75-BP1011 Car Adaptable Long Cord Lightweight and Warm Winter Care Automatic Double Bed Automatic Digital Controller Low Electricity Consumption Home Washable Heated Blanket, Electric Blanket Carbon Fiber and Cotton Material Overheat Protection Intelligent Heating Odessey Electric Blanket Saves Electricity Teflon Coated Wiring Dual Controllers MP2 Heated Sherpa Throw 3 Heating Levels Low EMF Radiation Machine Washable Beurer TS15 Ecologic+ Non-Slip Fit to Mattress 4 Temperature Settings Machine Washable Heat King Premium Electric Blanket 4 Heat Settings Wool Material Waterproof ARG Healthcare Electric Blanket Dual Temperature Settings Overheat Protection Lightweight and Soft

Best value for money The Heated Electric Blanket offers an excellent blend of features and affordability. With its 4 heating levels and double-sided soft fabric, it provides both comfort and efficiency. Its fast heating and safety features, coupled with the ability to machine wash, make it an economical choice without compromising on quality.

Best overall product The MP2 Heated Sherpa Throw Blanket stands out as the best overall product. It balances safety, comfort, and convenience with 3 heating levels, low EMF radiation, and machine washability. The blanket's dual-sided design provides a cosy experience, making it a top pick for overall comfort and functionality.

How to find the best electric blanket? When searching for the best electric blanket, consider the following:

Material: Look for soft, comfortable materials like fleece or cotton that suit your skin type.

Heat Settings: Choose a blanket with multiple heat settings to adjust the temperature to your comfort level.

Safety Features: Ensure it has auto shut-off and overheat protection for safe usage.

Size: Pick a size that fits your bed or intended use area.

Ease of Cleaning: Prefer blankets that are machine washable for easy maintenance.

Extra Features: Consider additional features like programmable controls, dual temperature controls for shared beds, or specific therapeutic benefits if needed.

Brand Reputation: Opt for a well-known brand with good customer reviews and a reliable warranty.

FAQs Question : Can electric blankets be machine washed? Ans : Many can, but always check the manufacturer’s instructions. Remove any controllers before washing. Question : Are electric blankets safe to use overnight? Ans : Yes, if they have an auto shut-off feature. However, it's safer to use them to warm up the bed before sleep. Question : Can pregnant women use electric blankets? Ans : It's advisable for pregnant women to consult with a doctor before using an electric blanket. Question : How long do electric blankets typically last? Ans : With proper care, electric blankets can last several years, usually around 5-10 years. Question : Do electric blankets consume a lot of electricity? Ans : They are generally energy efficient, especially when used as an alternative to heating the entire home.

