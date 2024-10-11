Electric cookers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households. They are versatile, efficient, and easy to use. Whether you're looking for an electric rice cooker, multi-function electric cooker, electric pressure cooker, or automatic electric cooker, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll compare and review the top 7 electric cookers available in India in 2024 to help you make an informed decision. From Pigeon to Prestige, AGARO to CUCKOO, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you find the perfect electric cooker for your kitchen.

1. Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)

The Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker is a versatile and durable appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is ideal for boiling, steaming, and more. With a capacity of 1.5 liters, it's perfect for small families.

Specifications of Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle:

1.5-liter capacity

Stainless steel construction

Multipurpose functionality

Easy to clean

Durable and long-lasting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Small capacity for larger families Durable construction

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on best kitchen appliances like air fryers, OTGs, and more: More than 65% off

2. Prestige 1.8 Litres Electric Rice Cooker (PRWO 1.8 Litres)| 2 Aluminium Cooking Pans | Stainless Steel Lid | Grey/White | Cool Touch Handles | Detachable Power Cord | 700- Watt

The Prestige Electric Rice Cooker is a powerful appliance with a 1.8-liter capacity and 700 watts of power. It is made of high-quality aluminum and comes with a detachable power cord for easy storage. It also features a cool-touch handle for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige 1.8 Litres Electric Rice Cooker:

1.8-liter capacity

700 watts power

Aluminum construction

Detachable power cord

Cool-touch handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited functionality Easy to store

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best deals on ovens; up to 75% discount on top brands like Samsung, IFB and more

3. Prestige Multi Cooker 1 Litre - PMC 1.0+

The Prestige Multi-Function Electric Cooker is a versatile appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. With a 1-liter capacity and durable construction, it's perfect for small families and everyday use.

Specifications of Prestige Multi Cooker 1 Litre - PMC 1.0+:

1-liter capacity

Multi-functionality

Durable construction

Easy to use

Compact size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Limited capacity for larger families Compact design

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Mega Deals: Winter appliances with up to 55% off, Lowest Price on geysers, heaters and more

4. AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer, 1.2L Inner Pot, Double Layered Body, Variable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Boiling, Steaming, Tea, Coffee, Egg, Vegetable Boiling, 600W, Sea Green

The AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker offers variable temperature settings and a 5-liter capacity, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of dishes. It features advanced safety functions and a durable construction for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer:

5-liter capacity

Variable temperature settings

Advanced safety functions

Durable construction

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Large size may not be suitable for small kitchens Advanced safety features

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

5. CUCKOO 3.5 Litre Electric Rice Cooker | 650 Watt | 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Uncooked Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People | Nonstick Pot Keep Warm Function |Trusted Korean Brand | CR-1055 White & Black

The CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker features a 1.8-liter capacity and can cook up to 7 cups of rice. It offers automatic keep-warm function and comes with a non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning. It's perfect for rice lovers and busy households.

Specifications of CUCKOO 3.5 Litre Electric Rice Cooker:

1.8-liter capacity

Automatic keep-warm function

Non-stick inner pot

10-cup rice capacity

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large rice capacity Limited functionality for other dishes Automatic keep-warm function

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab deals on mixer grinders and air fryers with up to 70% off

6. Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 1.8 Litre, Double Pan, Anodized and Rustproof Aluminium Pan, White (RC 320 A18)

The Preethi Electric Cooker is an anodized rustproof aluminum appliance that offers efficient and reliable cooking performance. With a 1.5-liter capacity and durable construction, it's perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 1.8 Litre, Double Pan:

1.5-liter capacity

Anodized rustproof aluminum

Efficient cooking performance

Durable construction

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking Limited capacity for larger families Durable construction

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale coming soon! Pre-deals on best kitchen appliances like microwaves, OTGs, and more LIVE

7. AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker,5 Litre Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl,Steam Basket,6 Preset Cooking Function With Advanced Fuzzy Logic,Keep Warm Function,Cooks Up To 8 Cups (1500G) Of Raw Rice,Silver.

The AGARO Royal Electric Cooker offers multi-function cooking options, advanced safety features, and a 2-liter capacity. It's perfect for small to medium-sized families and comes with a durable and stylish design.

Specifications of AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker,5 Litre:

2-liter capacity

Multi-function cooking

Advanced safety features

Durable and stylish design

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-function cooking options Limited capacity for larger families Stylish design

Top 3 features of the best electric cooker:

Best electric cooker Capacity Functionality Construction Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker 1.5 liters Versatile Stainless steel Prestige Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Basic Aluminum Prestige Multi-Function Electric Cooker 1 liter Versatile Durable AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker 5 liters Versatile Durable CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Basic Non-stick Preethi Electric Cooker 1.5 liters Basic Rustproof aluminum AGARO Royal Electric Cooker 2 liters Versatile Durable

Best value for money electric cooker:

The AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker stands out as the best overall product with its versatile 5-liter capacity, variable temperature settings, and advanced safety features. It's perfect for cooking a wide range of dishes and offers long-lasting performance for your kitchen.

Best overall electric cooker:

The Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker offers great value for money with its versatile functionality and durable stainless steel construction. It's perfect for small families and everyday use, making it an excellent investment for your kitchen.

How to find the perfect electric cooker:

When choosing the perfect electric cooker, consider the capacity, functionality, construction, and safety features. Look for a product that suits your family size, cooking needs, and budget. Consider the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 75% off on the best TVs, ACs, refrigerators and more from LG, Samsung and others

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Grab up to 75% off on Glen, Faber and Elica chimneys and microwave and OTG ovens

Amazon Sale 2024: Unlock incredible deals and save up to 70% with the best chimneys, ovens and dishwashers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, AC and more

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of electric cookers in India?

Ans : The price range of electric cookers in India varies depending on the brand, capacity, and features. You can find budget-friendly options starting from around 1500 rupees, while premium models can go up to 8000 rupees or more.

Question : Are electric cookers energy-efficient?

Ans : Electric cookers are designed to be energy-efficient, using less power compared to traditional stovetop cooking methods. Look for models with energy-saving features and high cooking performance for maximum efficiency.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an electric cooker?

Ans : Key features to consider in an electric cooker include capacity, functionality, construction material, safety features, and ease of use. Look for a model that suits your cooking needs and offers reliable performance.

Question : How often should I clean and maintain my electric cooker?

Ans : Regular cleaning and maintenance of your electric cooker are essential to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance to keep your appliance in top condition.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.