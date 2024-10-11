Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking

Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect electric cooker? Check out our list of the 7 best electric cookers in India for 2024. Find the right one for your needs and budget.

Sleek electric cooker simplifies mealtime with smart, efficient heating technology.

Electric cookers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households. They are versatile, efficient, and easy to use. Whether you're looking for an electric rice cooker, multi-function electric cooker, electric pressure cooker, or automatic electric cooker, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll compare and review the top 7 electric cookers available in India in 2024 to help you make an informed decision. From Pigeon to Prestige, AGARO to CUCKOO, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you find the perfect electric cooker for your kitchen.

Read More

1. Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)

The Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker is a versatile and durable appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is ideal for boiling, steaming, and more. With a capacity of 1.5 liters, it's perfect for small families.

Specifications of Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle:

  • 1.5-liter capacity
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Multipurpose functionality
  • Easy to clean
  • Durable and long-lasting

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionalitySmall capacity for larger families
Durable construction

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on best kitchen appliances like air fryers, OTGs, and more: More than 65% off

2. Prestige 1.8 Litres Electric Rice Cooker (PRWO 1.8 Litres)| 2 Aluminium Cooking Pans | Stainless Steel Lid | Grey/White | Cool Touch Handles | Detachable Power Cord | 700- Watt

The Prestige Electric Rice Cooker is a powerful appliance with a 1.8-liter capacity and 700 watts of power. It is made of high-quality aluminum and comes with a detachable power cord for easy storage. It also features a cool-touch handle for added safety.

Specifications of Prestige 1.8 Litres Electric Rice Cooker:

  • 1.8-liter capacity
  • 700 watts power
  • Aluminum construction
  • Detachable power cord
  • Cool-touch handle

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited functionality
Easy to store

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best deals on ovens; up to 75% discount on top brands like Samsung, IFB and more

3. Prestige Multi Cooker 1 Litre - PMC 1.0+

The Prestige Multi-Function Electric Cooker is a versatile appliance that can handle a variety of cooking tasks. With a 1-liter capacity and durable construction, it's perfect for small families and everyday use.

Specifications of Prestige Multi Cooker 1 Litre - PMC 1.0+:

  • 1-liter capacity
  • Multi-functionality
  • Durable construction
  • Easy to use
  • Compact size

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionalityLimited capacity for larger families
Compact design

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Mega Deals: Winter appliances with up to 55% off, Lowest Price on geysers, heaters and more

4. AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer, 1.2L Inner Pot, Double Layered Body, Variable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Boiling, Steaming, Tea, Coffee, Egg, Vegetable Boiling, 600W, Sea Green

The AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker offers variable temperature settings and a 5-liter capacity, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of dishes. It features advanced safety functions and a durable construction for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer:

  • 5-liter capacity
  • Variable temperature settings
  • Advanced safety functions
  • Durable construction
  • Easy to clean

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile cooking optionsLarge size may not be suitable for small kitchens
Advanced safety features

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

5. CUCKOO 3.5 Litre Electric Rice Cooker | 650 Watt | 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Uncooked Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People | Nonstick Pot Keep Warm Function |Trusted Korean Brand | CR-1055 White & Black

The CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker features a 1.8-liter capacity and can cook up to 7 cups of rice. It offers automatic keep-warm function and comes with a non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning. It's perfect for rice lovers and busy households.

Specifications of CUCKOO 3.5 Litre Electric Rice Cooker:

  • 1.8-liter capacity
  • Automatic keep-warm function
  • Non-stick inner pot
  • 10-cup rice capacity
  • Easy to clean

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large rice capacityLimited functionality for other dishes
Automatic keep-warm function

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab deals on mixer grinders and air fryers with up to 70% off

6. Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 1.8 Litre, Double Pan, Anodized and Rustproof Aluminium Pan, White (RC 320 A18)

The Preethi Electric Cooker is an anodized rustproof aluminum appliance that offers efficient and reliable cooking performance. With a 1.5-liter capacity and durable construction, it's perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 1.8 Litre, Double Pan:

  • 1.5-liter capacity
  • Anodized rustproof aluminum
  • Efficient cooking performance
  • Durable construction
  • Easy to use

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient cookingLimited capacity for larger families
Durable construction

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale coming soon! Pre-deals on best kitchen appliances like microwaves, OTGs, and more LIVE

7. AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker,5 Litre Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl,Steam Basket,6 Preset Cooking Function With Advanced Fuzzy Logic,Keep Warm Function,Cooks Up To 8 Cups (1500G) Of Raw Rice,Silver.

The AGARO Royal Electric Cooker offers multi-function cooking options, advanced safety features, and a 2-liter capacity. It's perfect for small to medium-sized families and comes with a durable and stylish design.

Specifications of AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker,5 Litre:

  • 2-liter capacity
  • Multi-function cooking
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable and stylish design
  • Easy to clean

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Multi-function cooking optionsLimited capacity for larger families
Stylish design

Top 3 features of the best electric cooker:

Best electric cooker CapacityFunctionalityConstruction
Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker1.5 litersVersatileStainless steel
Prestige Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersBasicAluminum
Prestige Multi-Function Electric Cooker1 literVersatileDurable
AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker5 litersVersatileDurable
CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersBasicNon-stick
Preethi Electric Cooker1.5 litersBasicRustproof aluminum
AGARO Royal Electric Cooker2 litersVersatileDurable

Best value for money electric cooker:

The AGARO Electric Pressure Cooker stands out as the best overall product with its versatile 5-liter capacity, variable temperature settings, and advanced safety features. It's perfect for cooking a wide range of dishes and offers long-lasting performance for your kitchen.

Best overall electric cooker:

The Pigeon Multipurpose Electric Cooker offers great value for money with its versatile functionality and durable stainless steel construction. It's perfect for small families and everyday use, making it an excellent investment for your kitchen.

How to find the perfect electric cooker:

When choosing the perfect electric cooker, consider the capacity, functionality, construction, and safety features. Look for a product that suits your family size, cooking needs, and budget. Consider the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of electric cookers in India?

Ans : The price range of electric cookers in India varies depending on the brand, capacity, and features. You can find budget-friendly options starting from around 1500 rupees, while premium models can go up to 8000 rupees or more.

Question : Are electric cookers energy-efficient?

Ans : Electric cookers are designed to be energy-efficient, using less power compared to traditional stovetop cooking methods. Look for models with energy-saving features and high cooking performance for maximum efficiency.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an electric cooker?

Ans : Key features to consider in an electric cooker include capacity, functionality, construction material, safety features, and ease of use. Look for a model that suits your cooking needs and offers reliable performance.

Question : How often should I clean and maintain my electric cooker?

Ans : Regular cleaning and maintenance of your electric cooker are essential to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance to keep your appliance in top condition.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

