When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean and free of odours while cooking, an electric kitchen chimney is a must-have appliance. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best electric kitchen chimneys currently available in India, along with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a power chimney, filterless chimney, or a chimney for cooking, we've got the perfect option for you.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a powerful electric kitchen chimney designed to effectively remove smoke, grease, and odors from your kitchen. With a sleek black finish and durable stainless steel construction, this chimney is a stylish and practical addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO,Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Air suction capacity: 1100 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Baffle Filter

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Requires regular cleaning Sleek and stylish design Relatively expensive Long warranty period

2. Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless

The Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless is a high-quality electric kitchen chimney with a durable stainless steel construction. It features a powerful motor and a filterless design, making it easy to clean and maintain. With its sleek black finish and modern design, this chimney is a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless

Air suction capacity: 1250 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Filterless

Control type: Push Button

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design for easy maintenance Shorter warranty period Powerful suction capacity Push button control Sleek and modern design

The Elica WDAT HAC BLDC NERO is a premium electric kitchen chimney with a powerful brushless DC motor for efficient and quiet operation. It features a durable stainless steel construction and a sleek black finish, making it a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Air suction capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Baffle Filter

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium brushless DC motor for efficient operation Relatively expensive Stylish and durable construction Requires professional installation Long warranty period

Also read: Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

The Elica BLDC FLCG 900 NERO is a premium electric kitchen chimney with a powerful brushless DC motor and a filterless design for easy maintenance. It features a sleek black finish and a durable stainless steel construction, making it a stylish and practical choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Air suction capacity: 1000 cubic meters per hour

Size: 90cm

Filter type: Filterless

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium brushless DC motor for efficient operation Relatively expensive Filterless design for easy maintenance Lower suction capacity Stylish and durable construction

The Hindflame MS Filterless Technology electric kitchen chimney features a powerful motor and a filterless design for easy maintenance. With its modern design and durable construction, this chimney is a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control,Filterless Technology, Metallic Oil Collector, Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney.

Air suction capacity: 1100 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Filterless

Control type: Push Button

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design for easy maintenance Shorter warranty period Powerful suction capacity Push button control Sleek and modern design

Also read: Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

The Hindware Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and stylish electric chimney designed to effectively remove smoke, grease, and odors from your kitchen. With a powerful motor and durable construction, this chimney is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Air suction capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Baffle Filter

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Relatively expensive Stylish and durable construction Requires professional installation Long warranty period

7. BLOWHOT EVA BPC Chimney

The BLOWHOT EVA BPC Chimney features a powerful motor and a sleek black finish for a modern and stylish look. With its durable construction and effective smoke and odor removal, this chimney is a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of BLOWHOT EVA BPC Chimney

Air suction capacity: 1100 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Baffle Filter

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Relatively expensive Stylish and durable construction Requires professional installation Long warranty period

Also read: Best chimney: Keep your kitchen smoke-free to stay healthy with our top 8 efficient and stylish picks

8. Elica Filterless Chimney EFL-S607-VMS

The Elica Filterless Chimney EFL-S607-VMS features a filterless design for easy maintenance and a powerful motor for efficient smoke and odor removal. With its sleek and modern design, this chimney is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica Filterless Chimney EFL-S607-VMS

Air suction capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour

Size: 60cm

Filter type: Filterless

Control type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design for easy maintenance Relatively expensive Powerful suction capacity Lower suction capacity Sleek and modern design

Electric chimney Top Features Comparison:

Best electric kitchen chimney Suction Capacity Filter Type Control Type Warranty Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1100 cubic meters per hour Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 years Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless 1250 cubic meters per hour Filterless Push Button 2 years Elica WDAT HAC BLDC NERO 1200 cubic meters per hour Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 years Elica BLDC FLCG 900 NERO 1000 cubic meters per hour Filterless Touch Control 5 years Hindflame MS Filterless Technology 1100 cubic meters per hour Filterless Push Button 2 years Hindware Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1200 cubic meters per hour Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 years BLOWHOT EVA BPC Chimney 1100 cubic meters per hour Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 years Elica Filterless Chimney EFL-S607-VMS 1200 cubic meters per hour Filterless Touch Control 5 years

Best value for money electric chimney

Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless

Among the products listed, the Inalsa Kitchen Enya 60BKBF Stainless stands out as the best value for money option. With its powerful motor, filterless design, and sleek black finish, this chimney offers great performance and easy maintenance at an affordable price.

Best overall electric chimney

Elica WDAT HAC BLDC NERO

For the best overall product, the Elica WDAT HAC BLDC NERO takes the top spot. With its premium brushless DC motor, stylish design, and long warranty period, this chimney offers top-notch performance and durability for any kitchen.

Also read: Best Chimneys for Smoke-Free Cooking: Top 5 options for clean and odour odour-free Kitchens

How to find the perfect electric chimney:

When choosing the perfect electric kitchen chimney, consider factors such as air suction capacity, filter type, control type, and warranty period. Look for a chimney that offers powerful suction, easy maintenance, and a long warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for electric kitchen chimneys?

Ans : The price range for electric kitchen chimneys varies depending on the brand, size, and features. On average, you can expect to pay between 10,000 to 30,000 INR for a high-quality chimney.

Question : What is the best filter type for an electric kitchen chimney?

Ans : The best filter type for an electric kitchen chimney depends on your cooking habits and maintenance preferences. Baffle filters are effective at trapping grease and require regular cleaning, while filterless chimneys offer easy maintenance but may require more frequent replacement.

Question : How often should I clean and maintain my electric kitchen chimney?

Ans : It's recommended to clean and maintain your electric kitchen chimney every 2-3 months to ensure optimal performance. Regular cleaning of filters, motor, and ducts will help prolong the lifespan of the chimney and maintain air suction capacity.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an electric kitchen chimney?

Ans : When choosing an electric kitchen chimney, look for features such as powerful suction capacity, durable construction, easy maintenance, and a long warranty period. These features ensure effective smoke and odor removal and long-term reliability.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!