Discover the best Elica chimneys for your kitchen, offering powerful suction, sleek designs and advanced filtration technology.

Elica chimneys are vital for maintaining a smoke-free, odourless, and grease-free kitchen environment. Not only do they ensure clean air, but they also bring a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. With an extensive range of models available, selecting the right Elica chimney can feel overwhelming. Whether you’re prioritising functionality or aesthetics, it’s crucial to find the perfect match for your kitchen’s needs.

In this article, we’ve carefully selected the top eight Elica chimneys on the market. We’ve compared them based on features, pros, cons, and value for money to help you make an informed choice. Whether you’re in search of a filterless chimney for easy maintenance or a stylish kitchen hood to enhance your décor, our comprehensive guide covers all bases. We aim to assist you in finding the ideal Elica chimney that combines efficiency, elegance, and affordability.

The Elica WDFL 906 HAC NERO is a stylish and efficient chimney that comes with a high-quality baffle filter. It features a powerful motor and an elegant design that complements modern kitchens.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 90cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Slightly expensive Stylish design Requires professional installation Durable baffle filter

The Elica Installation TBF HAC NERO is a sleek chimney with a filterless technology. It comes with a powerful motor and touch control for easy operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May be noisy at higher speeds Sleek and modern design Limited size options Easy to clean

The Elica 600 SPT HAC NERO is a compact chimney suitable for small kitchens. It features a high suction capacity and easy-to-use push-button controls.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 880 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Limited suction capacity for larger kitchens High suction capacity Basic push-button controls Durable stainless steel construction

The Elica Installation TFL HAC NERO is a filterless chimney with a sleek design. It features a powerful motor and energy-efficient LED lamps for better illumination.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May be noisy at higher speeds Sleek and modern design Limited size options Energy-efficient LED lamps

5. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Elica Filterless Chimney EFL S607 VMS is a stylish and efficient chimney with a filterless technology. It features a high suction capacity and a durable stainless steel baffle filter.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 1150 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May be noisy at higher speeds Stylish and elegant design Limited size options Durable stainless steel baffle filter

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a slim and space-saving chimney suitable for modern kitchens. It features a high suction capacity and a durable baffle filter for efficient smoke capture.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and space-saving design Basic push-button controls High suction capacity Limited size options Durable baffle filter

The Elica BLDC FLCG 900 NERO is a powerful chimney with a brushless DC motor for enhanced efficiency. It features a filterless technology and touch control for easy operation.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 90cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful brushless DC motor May be noisy at higher speeds Filterless technology Limited size options Easy to clean

The Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW is an energy-efficient chimney with LED lamps for better illumination. It features a high suction capacity and a durable baffle filter for efficient smoke capture.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch Control

Material: Glass

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient LED lamps May be noisy at higher speeds High suction capacity Limited size options Durable baffle filter

Top 4 features of best Elica chimneys:

Best Elica Chimneys Suction Capacity Control Type Material Warranty Elica WDFL 906 HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years Elica Installation TBF HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years Elica 600 SPT HAC NERO 880 m3/hr Push Button Stainless Steel 5 Years Elica Installation TFL HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years Elica Filterless Chimney EFL S607 VMS 1150 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr Push Button Glass 5 Years Elica BLDC FLCG 900 NERO 1200 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW 1200 m3/hr Touch Control Glass 5 Years

Best value for money Elica chimney: The Elica 600 SPT HAC NERO offers the best value for money with its compact design and high suction capacity. It is perfect for small kitchens and provides efficient smoke capture at an affordable price.

Best overall Elica chimney: The Elica WDFL 906 HAC NERO stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction capacity, stylish design, and durable baffle filter. It is perfect for modern kitchens that require efficient and elegant chimney solutions.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Elica chimneys: Suction power: Consider the suction power, measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/h). Higher suction power is ideal for larger kitchens or heavy cooking.

Type of chimney: Choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys based on your kitchen layout and space.

Filters: Opt for filterless chimneys for easy maintenance, or select baffle filters if you prefer traditional options.

Noise level: Check the noise level to ensure a quiet cooking experience. Lower decibel levels are preferable.

Design and finish: Select a chimney that complements your kitchen’s aesthetics, with finishes ranging from stainless steel to glass.

FAQs Question : What is the average price of an Elica chimney? Ans : The price of an Elica chimney varies based on the model and features. On average, Elica chimneys range from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. Question : Does the size of the chimney matter? Ans : Yes, the size of the chimney matters as it determines the coverage area and suction capacity. Larger kitchens may require a chimney with higher suction capacity and vice versa. Question : How often should the filters be cleaned or replaced? Ans : Filters should be cleaned or replaced every 3-6 months, depending on usage. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance of the chimney. Question : Are Elica chimneys energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, Elica chimneys are designed to be energy-efficient, with features such as LED lamps, filterless technology, and brushless DC motors for enhanced efficiency.