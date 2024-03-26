With Epson WiFi printers, you can print from virtually anywhere in your home or office. It eliminates the need to be tethered to a specific location. These top Epson WiFi printers will make printing a breeze.

No wonder convenience and flexibility are key in printing. Epson WiFi Printers are revolutionising the way we print. They offer seamless wireless connectivity and advanced printing capabilities. Epson WiFi printers enable you to print effortlessly from any device, anytime, anywhere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gone are the days of cumbersome cables and limited printing options. With Epson WiFi printers, you can say goodbye to tangled cords and hello to wireless freedom. Connect your printer to your WiFi network and print from your PC, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You may be printing documents, photos, or creative projects. Epson WiFi printers will deliver stunning results every time.

Epson WiFi printers also boast a range of advanced features and functionalities. They include high-resolution printing to automatic duplex printing. These printers offer everything you need to tackle your printing tasks with ease. Join the wireless printing revolution with Epson WiFi printers. Experience the ultimate in printing convenience and flexibility.

1. Epson EcoTank L3250 All-in-One

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is an All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is a great WiFi printer for home use. It comes with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It has WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB Connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs and features borderless printing, app compatibility, and spill free refilling. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3250 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Epson Heat-Free Technology

: Epson Heat-Free Technology Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L3250

: L3250 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low running costs Higher initial cost All-in-One functionality Lacks automatic duplex printing WiFi and mobile printing Spill-free refilling

2. Epson EcoTank L805

The Epson EcoTank L805 WiFi Ink Tank Photo Printer is a good choice for photographers. It utilises a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs per page. It features Borderless Printing, a Six-Colour Ink Tank System, an Epson Smart Panel App, and Direct Printing on CDs/DVDs. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB Connectivity.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L805

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Very High Initial Cost Direct to CD/DVD Printing Printing Function Only Easy Refilling

3. Epson EcoTank L4260 All-in-One

The Epson EcoTank L4260 is an All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is ideal for home users. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Automatic Duplex Printing, Borderless printing, app compatibility, and spill free refilling. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L4260 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Epson Heat-Free Technology

: Epson Heat-Free Technology Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L4260

: L4260 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Higher Initial Cost Automatic Duplex Printing All-in-One Functionality Spill-free refilling

4. Epson EcoTank M205 Multifunction

The Epson EcoTank M205 is a multifunction monochrome laser printer for home users and small offices. It offers Print, Copy, and Scan Functions. It comes with WiFi and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield pigment ink bottle system for ultra-low running costs. It offers black and white printing only and features app compatibility and spill-free refilling. It has a control panel with a 2-line LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank M205 Multifunction

Connectivity Technology : WiFi, USB

: WiFi, USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : EPSON M205

: EPSON M205 Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Higher Initial Cost Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Monochrome Printing Only All-in-One Functionality Fast Print Speeds

5. Epson EcoTank L6270 All-in-One

The Epson EcoTank L6270 is an All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Automatic Duplex and Borderless printing. It also has an automatic document feeder, app compatibility, Spill-free refilling, and Heat-Free Technology. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L6270 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L6270

: L6270 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Higher Initial Cost Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Larger Footprint Automatic Duplex Printing All-in-One Functionality

6. Epson EcoTank L3260 All-in-One

The Epson EcoTank L3260 is an All-in-One Ink Tank Printer for home users. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs per page. It features Borderless printing, app compatibility, spill-free refilling, and heat-free technology. It has a control panel with a 3.7 cm (1.45 inch) LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3260 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L3260

: L3260 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low running costs Higher initial cost All-in-One functionality Lacks automatic duplex printing WiFi and mobile printing Spill-free refilling

7. Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome

The Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome WiFi Ink Tank Printer is an option for home users or small offices. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield pigment ink bottle system for ultra-low running costs per page. It has only a print function in black and white. It has a control panel with an LCD screen. It features spill-free refilling and a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Ink

: Ink Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : EcoTank Monochrome M1120

: EcoTank Monochrome M1120 Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Printing Function Only Spill-free, error-free refilling Monochrome Printing Only High-yield pigment ink bottle

8. Epson EcoTank L3256 Multifunction

The Epson EcoTank L3256 is a Multifunction InkTank Printer for home users. This printer can handle printing, scanning, and copying tasks. It has WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. Also, it features Automatic Duplex Printing, Borderless printing, app compatibility, and spill-free refilling. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3256 Multifunction

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : White

: White Model Name : L3256

: L3256 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Lacks Automatic Duplex Printing All-in-One functionality Spill-free refilling

9. Epson L5290 All-in-One

The Epson EcoTank L5290 is an All-in-One printer with Print, Scan, Copy, and Fax functions. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Automatic Duplex and Borderless printing and also has an automatic document feeder, app compatibility, spill free refilling, and heat-free technology. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Specifications of Epson L5290 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L5290

: L5290 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Higher Initial Cost Automatic Duplex Printing All-in-One Functionality Spill-free refilling

10. Epson EcoTank L15150

The Epson EcoTank L15150 is a high-performance, A3+ capable All-in-One ink tank printer. It has Print, Scan, Copy, and even Fax Functions. It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Automatic Duplex Printing, Borderless printing, and automatic document feeder (ADF). It also has app compatibility, spill-free refilling and heat-free Technology. It also has a control panel with a 10.9 cm (4.3-inch) LCD touchscreen.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L15150

Connectivity Technology : WiFi

: WiFi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : L15150

: L15150 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Running Costs Very High Initial Cost Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Larger Footprint All-in-One Functionality Large Format Printing (A3+) Fast Print Speeds

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Technology Printing Speed (Colour and Monochrome) Functionality Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 WiFi All-in-One WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 15 ppm and 33 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L805 WiFi WiFi, USB 37 ppm and 38 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L4260 All-in-One WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 15 ppm and 33 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank M205 Multifunction WiFi, USB 34 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L6270 All-in-One WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 20 ppm and 33 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L3260 All-in-One WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 15 ppm and 33 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 32 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L3256 Multifunction WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 15 ppm and 33 ppm Print, Scan, Copy Epson L5290 All-in-One WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB 15 ppm and 34 ppm Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Epson EcoTank L15150 WiFi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, USB 25 ppm and 32 ppm Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Best value for money The Epson EcoTank L5290 All-in-One printer with Print, Scan, Copy, and Fax functions offers the best value-for-money It comes with WiFi, WiFi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Automatic Duplex and Borderless printing. It also has an automatic document feeder, App compatibility, spill free refilling, and heat-free technology. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

Best overall product The Epson EcoTank L3250 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is the best overall product. It is a great Epson WiFi printer for home use and comes with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It has WiFi, WiFi Direct, and USB Connectivity. It uses a high-yield ink tank system for ultra-low running costs. It features Borderless printing, App compatibility, and Spill free refilling. It has a control panel with a colour LCD screen.

How to choose the Best Epson WiFi printer Choosing the best Epson WiFi printer involves considering several factors. Look for models with high resolution (measured in dots per inch or DPI) for crisp, sharp text and vibrant, true-to-life colours. Look for models with fast print speeds, measured in pages per minute (PPM), to minimise wait times. Consider the printer's connectivity options, such as WiFi, Ethernet, USB, and mobile printing. Choose a printer with WiFi connectivity for wireless printing from your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Ensure that it supports the paper sizes and types you'll be using most frequently, such as letters, legal, envelopes, and photo paper. Look for models with affordable ink cartridges or refillable ink tanks. Consider options that offer high-yield cartridges for cost-effective printing. Look for additional features such as automatic duplex printing, automatic document feeders (ADFs), and LCDs. Carefully evaluate these factors and prioritise your printing needs to choose the best Epson WiFi printer.

FAQs Question : What are the benefits of using an Epson WiFi printer? Ans : There are some key benefits of using an Epson WiFi printer. You can print from anywhere within the range of the WiFi network. Epson WiFi printers support printing from a variety of devices. WiFi connectivity eliminates the need for additional cables. It reduces clutter and makes it easier to place the printer in convenient locations. Question : Can I print from my smartphone or tablet with an Epson WiFi printer? Ans : Yes, Epson WiFi printers support mobile printing from compatible smartphones and tablets. Use Epson's mobile printing apps, such as Epson iPrint, Epson Creative Print, and Epson Print Enabler. You can download these apps from their device's app store. Question : What types of documents can I print with an Epson WiFi printer? Ans : Epson WiFi printers support printing a wide range of documents. It includes text documents, photos, graphics, presentations, spreadsheets, and more. Users can print from various applications and file formats. Question : What is the difference between WiFi and WiFi Direct on an Epson printer? Ans : WiFi allows your printer to connect to your home network and print from any device connected to that network. WiFi Direct allows your device to connect directly to the printer without needing a router.

