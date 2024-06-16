If you're in the market for a new printer, Epson is a brand that you can trust. Epson offers a wide range of WiFi printers that are perfect for home and office use. Whether you need an all-in-one printer with a scanner or a monochrome printer for high-quality black and white prints, Epson has got you covered. In this article, we'll take a look at 10 of the best Epson WiFi printers currently available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a reliable and efficient WiFi printer that offers high-quality printing at an affordable price. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, this printer is perfect for both home and office use. The EcoTank technology allows you to print thousands of pages without needing to replace the ink, making it a cost-effective option for those who print frequently.

1. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink

Wireless connectivity

Easy ink refilling

High-quality prints

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Low cost per page

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low cost per page No duplex printing Easy ink refilling Wireless connectivity

2. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a versatile all-in-one WiFi printer that offers print, scan, and copy capabilities. With its high page yield and low cost per page, this printer is perfect for those who print frequently. The EcoTank system eliminates the need for cartridges, allowing you to refill the ink easily and affordably.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

All-in-one functionality

High page yield

Low cost per page

Easy ink refilling

Wireless connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No duplex printing High page yield Low cost per page

Also read: Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from

3. Epson EcoTank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L4260 is a high-performance WiFi printer with duplex printing capabilities. This printer is perfect for those who need fast and efficient printing, scanning, and copying. The EcoTank system ensures that you get high-quality prints at a low cost per page, saving you time and money in the long run.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L4260 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Duplex printing

High-speed printing

Low cost per page

Wireless connectivity

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Duplex printing No automatic document feeder High-speed printing Low cost per page

4. Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF

The Epson EcoTank L6270 is a versatile WiFi printer with duplex printing capabilities, making it perfect for those who need to print double-sided documents frequently. With its high-speed printing and low cost per page, this printer is a great choice for both home and office use.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF

Duplex printing

High-speed printing

Low cost per page

Wireless connectivity

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Duplex printing No automatic document feeder High-speed printing Low cost per page

Also read: Best printers for students: Top 10 affordable and reliable options for high quality prints to consider

5. Epson EcoTank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3260 is an affordable WiFi printer that offers high-quality printing and wireless connectivity. With its easy setup and low cost per page, this printer is perfect for home use. The EcoTank system allows you to print thousands of pages without needing to replace the ink, reducing the hassle of frequent ink refills.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Wireless connectivity

High-quality prints

Low cost per page

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low cost per page No duplex printing Easy ink refilling Wireless connectivity

6. Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Wi-Fi Ink Tank Printer

The Epson M1120 is a monochrome WiFi printer that offers high-speed printing and low cost per page. With its large ink tank, this printer is perfect for those who need to print black and white documents frequently. The EcoTank system ensures that you get sharp and clear prints every time.

Specifications of Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Wi-Fi Ink Tank Printer

Monochrome printing

High-speed printing

Low cost per page

Wireless connectivity

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing No color printing Low cost per page Wireless connectivity

Also read: Best Canon colour printer: Top 10 high quality printers for eye-catching and seamless prints

7. Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi Multifunction InkTank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3256 is a stylish and compact WiFi printer that offers high-quality printing and wireless connectivity. With its easy setup and low cost per page, this printer is perfect for home use. The EcoTank system allows you to print thousands of pages without needing to replace the ink, making it a cost-effective option for those who print frequently.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi Multifunction InkTank Printer

Wireless connectivity

High-quality prints

Low cost per page

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low cost per page No duplex printing Easy ink refilling Wireless connectivity

8. Epson L5290 Wi-Fi All-in-One Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF Ink Tank Printer

The Epson L5290 is a reliable WiFi printer that offers high-quality printing and wireless connectivity. With its easy setup and low cost per page, this printer is perfect for both home and office use. The EcoTank technology allows you to print thousands of pages without needing to replace the ink, making it a cost-effective option for those who print frequently.

Specifications of Epson L5290 Wi-Fi All-in-One Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF Ink Tank Printer

Wireless connectivity

High-quality prints

Low cost per page

Print, scan, and copy capabilities

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low cost per page No duplex printing Easy ink refilling Wireless connectivity

Also read: Printer Under ₹2000: Top 8 popular and efficient models to get perfect print in no time

9. Epson M2170 Monochrome All-in-One WiFi,Networking, Auto Duplex InkTank Printer, Black, Medium

The Epson EcoTank Monochrome InkTank printer is a high-performance WiFi printer that offers fast and efficient printing of black and white documents. With its low cost per page and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for those who need to print monochrome documents frequently.

Specifications of Epson M2170 Monochrome All-in-One WiFi,Networking, Auto Duplex InkTank Printer, Black, Medium

Monochrome printing

High-speed printing

Low cost per page

Wireless connectivity

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing No color printing Low cost per page Wireless connectivity

Also read: Best printers for students: Top 10 budget friendly options for stress free printing

Epson wifi printer Top Features Comparison:

Epson WiFi printer Wireless Connectivity High-Quality Prints Low Cost Per Page Duplex Printing Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson EcoTank L4260 Duplex Printer Yes Yes Yes Yes Epson EcoTank L6270 Duplex Printer Yes Yes Yes Yes Epson EcoTank L3260 Wi-Fi Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson EcoTank L3256 White Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson L5290 Wi-Fi Print- Printer Yes Yes Yes No Epson EcoTank Monochrome InkTank Printer Yes Yes Yes No

Best value for money epson wifi printer:

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer offers the best value for money with its all-in-one functionality, high page yield, and low cost per page, making it a cost-effective choice for all your printing needs.

Best overall epson wifi printer:

The Epson EcoTank L6270 Duplex Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering duplex printing, high-speed printing, and low cost per page, making it a versatile and efficient choice for both home and office use.

Also read: Best inkjet printer for home and office: Top 10 choices for detailed photos and custom print projects

How to find the perfect epson wifi printer:

When choosing the perfect Epson WiFi printer, consider your specific needs and requirements. Look for features such as wireless connectivity, high-quality prints, low cost per page, and duplex printing capabilities to find the best product that suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the cost per page for these Epson WiFi printers?

Ans : The cost per page for these Epson WiFi printers ranges from Rs. 0.10 to Rs. 0.20, making them cost-effective options for frequent printing needs.

Question : Do these printers have wireless connectivity?

Ans : Yes, all of these Epson WiFi printers have wireless connectivity, allowing for easy printing from any device.

Question : Can I use these printers for scanning and copying as well?

Ans : Yes, most of these Epson WiFi printers offer print, scan, and copy capabilities, making them versatile all-in-one solutions for your printing needs.

Question : Are these printers suitable for home or office use?

Ans : These Epson WiFi printers are suitable for both home and office use, with features such as wireless connectivity and high-speed printing making them versatile for various printing needs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!