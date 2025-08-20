Best ergonomic mouse of 2025 for comfort, precision and pain-free computing

A mouse is something we use daily, but the wrong design can lead to discomfort, fatigue, or even long-term wrist issues. That’s why ergonomic mice are becoming essential for professionals, gamers, and anyone who spends hours at a computer. With designs that prioritise natural hand positions, they help reduce strain while boosting productivity.

Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly Best for designers Value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse, Multi-Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic, Rechargeable, Connects Up to 3 Mac/PC Computers View Details ₹5,995 Check Details Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Quiet clicks, 4 Buttons, Compatible with Windows/macOS/iPadOS, Laptop, PC - Graphite View Details ₹4,995 Check Details Budget friendly amazon basics Pro Series 2.4G Wireless Ergonomic Mouse for PC, Mac, Laptop | 4 Adjustable DPI Settings Up to 2400 | Shortcut Buttons (Black) View Details ₹1,199 Check Details ProtoArc EM11 NL Ergonomic Vertical Bluetooth Mouse - Wireless, Multi-Device for PC/Notebook/Laptop, USB-C Rechargeable for Windows, Mac OS View Details ₹6,348.17 Check Details Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse - Easy Thumb Control, Precision and Smooth Tracking, Ergonomic Comfort Design, for Windows, PC and Mac with Bluetooth and USB Capabilities, Black, Medium View Details ₹4,195 Check Details View More

In this article, we’ve shortlisted the best ergonomic mouse of 2025 that balances comfort, precision, and smart features. Whether you’re working on spreadsheets, editing content, or gaming, these devices ensure a smoother and healthier computing experience.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is engineered for users managing multiple computers simultaneously, featuring Logitech Flow for seamless cross-computer control with easy file sharing. Its Hyper-fast scrolling and Darkfield high-precision sensor enable smooth and accurate navigation over various surfaces including glass. The mouse boasts an ergonomic design for comfortable, extended use and supports both Bluetooth and Unifying receiver connection for up to three devices.

Equipped with a rechargeable battery lasting up to 70 days per charge, it ensures uninterrupted workflow. Programmable buttons enhance productivity, though some users find it expensive. Mixed reviews mention remarkable functionality balanced with occasional reliability issues over extended use.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Unifying receiver Battery life Up to 70 days per charge Buttons Customizable 7-button setup Sensor Darkfield high precision Compatibility Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS, Android Reasons to buy Excellent multi-device support and flow control Long battery life and ergonomic design Reason to avoid Relatively expensive Some device reliability concerns over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its functionality, ergonomic comfort, long battery, and multi-device connectivity, while some find it overpriced or report issues after one year.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for highly productive flow control across multiple computers and lasting comfort.

The Logitech Lift is designed to promote natural wrist posture with its vertical ergonomic shape, making it ideal for users who suffer from wrist discomfort due to prolonged desk work. Its textured grip and thumb rest provide comfort tailored for small to medium right hands. Connect via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB for broad compatibility across many operating systems.

Battery life stretches up to two years, complementing programmable buttons and whisper-quiet clicks. Though ergonomic and well-built, reviews highlight mixed feelings on click reliability and size suitability, with some users finding it too small or reporting button malfunctions.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, Logi Bolt USB Battery life Up to 2 years Buttons 4 customizable buttons Sensor Optical Compatibility Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, Linux Reasons to buy Promotes healthy wrist posture Long battery life and quiet clicks Reason to avoid Left-click issues reported Size may not suit all users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise ergonomic design and comfort but report mixed experiences with button reliability and fit.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking wrist relief in a compact ergonomic mouse.

This Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse offers reliable 2.4G connectivity with adjustable DPI settings up to 2400 for precision control. It features an ergonomic design supporting natural hand posture, reducing wrist strain during extended use. Shortcut buttons enable efficient navigation and multitasking.

Powered by a single AA battery, it offers long-lasting use. Users appreciate its smooth cursor movement and value but some mention functionality inconsistencies and early failure in some units.

Specifications Connectivity 2.4G Wireless USB Receiver DPI Adjustable 800–2400 Buttons Shortcut buttons included Power Single AA battery (not included) Compatibility PC, Mac, Laptop Reasons to buy Ergonomic, comfortable grip Responsive and lag-free Reason to avoid Some durability concerns Power source not rechargeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like comfort and performance but some report mouse failure after short use.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly mouse with ergonomic support and adjustable precision.

ProtoArc EM11 is crafted for natural wrist positioning with an ergonomic vertical design and an extended wrist rest for relaxed forearm support, reducing strain compared to traditional mouse. It is compatible with both Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, suitable for multi-device use.

This rechargeable mouse promises comfort especially for prolonged office or study sessions. While its design stands out for ergonomic benefits, its vertical shape may require an adjustment period for users new to such devices.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C Design Vertical ergonomic with wrist rest Battery Rechargeable Buttons Multiple customizable Compatibility Windows, macOS Reasons to buy Natural hand alignment reduces fatigue Rechargeable with multi-device support Reason to avoid takes time to adapt to vertical style Limited availability of detailed reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for comfort and ergonomics, but adaptation to vertical use varies.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users looking to reduce wrist strain with vertical ergonomic design.

Logitech Ergo M575 offers ergonomic comfort with a sculpted design that fits the hand naturally and a thumb-operated trackball ensuring precise control without moving the mouse itself. Perfect for confined workspaces, it supports Bluetooth and USB connection for versatile use.

The trackball provides smooth navigation with adjustable cursor speed. User feedback includes relief from wrist/shoulder pain, though mastering trackball movement takes time. Build quality divides opinion, but its pain-relieving benefits are widely appreciated.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Trackball Thumb-operated Buttons Customizable with Logitech Options Battery Long-lasting Compatibility Windows, macOS, Linux, iPadOS, Android Reasons to buy Reduces wrist and shoulder strain Precise control without moving device Reason to avoid Learning curve for trackball usage Mixed durability reports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Comfort and ergonomic benefits praised; some find precision less than expected initially.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those needing a wrist-friendly, space-saving precision mouse.

The MX Ergo S enhances thumb control with a precision trackball and features an 80% quieter click and a 20-degree tilt to improve forearm posture and reduce muscle strain by 27%. It has six programmable buttons for productivity and quick USB-C charging delivering up to 120 days per full charge.

Certified by ergonomists and compatible with Windows and macOS, it supports Bluetooth and USB wireless connections with encrypted dongle. Bonus creative professionals benefit from a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB (Encrypted Dongle) Trackball Thumb-operated, precision Button count 6 programmable plus scroll Charging USB-C, fast charge Compatibility Windows, Mac Reasons to buy Tilted design reduces muscle strain Long battery life and customization Reason to avoid Relatively premium price Not ideal for left-handed users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise ergonomic benefits and customization; some cite high cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose for advanced ergonomic control with extensive productivity features.

Lenovo Go Wireless Mouse sports an ergonomic vertical design crafted with soft cork palm grip to offer maximum comfort and natural hand positioning. It supports up to 2400 DPI sensitivity and six buttons, three of which are programmable.

The mouse boasts an impressive 12-month battery life and advanced wireless optical tracking with quick responsiveness. It’s lightweight and eco-friendly but some users find it bulky or a bit large for travel.

Specifications Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth likely) DPI Up to 2400 Buttons 6 (including 3 programmable) Grip Cork palm rest Battery life Up to 12 months Reasons to buy Comfortable ergonomic cork grip Excellent battery longevity Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for portability Limited color and model variety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for grip and build, but some find size inconvenient.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for comfort seekers wanting long battery and eco-friendly design.

Portronics Toad Ergo 3 is a vertical ergonomic mouse designed with a handshake grip to reduce wrist strain. It offers dual connectivity via 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing pairing with up to three devices. With 6 buttons including DPI toggling, it supports up to 2400 DPI for precision.

Users appreciate its comfortable grip and RGB lighting, while opinions on design vary. The rechargeable battery with smart sleep mode ensures power efficiency for long periods.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4 GHz wireless DPI Adjustable up to 2400 Buttons 6 navigation Battery Rechargeable, USB-C charging Features RGB lighting Reasons to buy Comfortable handshake vertical design Multi-device connectivity and RGB flair Reason to avoid Design may not suit everyone Mixed reviews on button responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like comfort and connectivity, with divided opinions on aesthetics.

Why choose this product?

Choose for ergonomic use, RGB style, and multi-device convenience.

Ant M200 features a truly ergonomic vertical design that places the wrist and shoulder in a healthier position to reduce pain and fatigue. It offers stable 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity with five adjustable DPI settings from 800 to 4000, providing sensitivity options for work or gaming.

Its lightweight design and USB receiver make setup plug & play. While most users complement its ergonomic comfort, some report issues with charging or that it only works with the dongle.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB 2.4 GHz wireless DPI 5 adjustable levels (800–4000) Battery Rechargeable Buttons Silent click Compatibility Windows, Mac Reasons to buy Excellent ergonomics and adjustable DPI Silent buttons for distraction-free use Reason to avoid Charging issues reported Works only with USB receiver sometimes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most like comfort and silence but report some reliability issues with connectivity and charging.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users wanting silence and DPI options with ergonomic care.

The Razer Pro Click V2 combines vertical ergonomic design with six buttons, supporting multiple devices via 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, or USB-C wired connectivity. It offers long battery life of up to six months and features a 99.8% accurate Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor, ideal for precise tracking on almost all surfaces.

Additionally, its AI Prompt Master software improves productivity by enabling AI-assisted shortcuts, and its customizable Chroma RGB lighting makes it stylish for professional environments. The base wrist support enhances comfort for long durations.

Specifications Connectivity 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C wired Buttons 6 programmable Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical, 99.8% accuracy Battery life Up to 6 months Features AI Prompt, RGB lighting Reasons to buy Long battery and multi-device support High-precision tracking on various surfaces Reason to avoid Premium price Requires time to adapt to vertical grip

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love tracking precision and battery life but mention adaptation and cost considerations.

Why choose this product?

Best for professionals wanting vertical comfort, precision, and AI productivity.

Factors to consider when buying an ergonomic mouse Design and Grip Style : Vertical mouse keep the wrist in a neutral position, while sculpted designs support palm or claw grips. Select based on what feels natural.

: Vertical mouse keep the wrist in a neutral position, while sculpted designs support palm or claw grips. Select based on what feels natural. Size and Weight : A mouse should fit comfortably in your hand—too small or too large can add strain. Lightweight options are better for extended use.

: A mouse should fit comfortably in your hand—too small or too large can add strain. Lightweight options are better for extended use. Customisation and Buttons : Extra programmable buttons make work and gaming faster. Look for models with software support for custom shortcuts.

: Extra programmable buttons make work and gaming faster. Look for models with software support for custom shortcuts. Connectivity Options : Decide between wired, wireless, or Bluetooth. Wireless mouse with fast polling rates are excellent for clutter-free desks and gaming alike.

: Decide between wired, wireless, or Bluetooth. Wireless mouse with fast polling rates are excellent for clutter-free desks and gaming alike. Battery Life and Charging: Long-lasting batteries or rechargeable options with USB-C charging ensure less downtime and more reliable performance. Are ergonomic mouse better than regular ones for daily use? Yes, ergonomic mouse reduce strain on the wrist and hand by promoting natural posture. Over time, they help minimise discomfort and the risk of repetitive stress injuries.

Can anergonomic mouse improve gaming performance? Absolutely. While they’re designed for comfort, many modern ergonomic mouse also include high DPI sensors, fast response times, and custom buttons for competitive gaming.

Do vertical mouse take time to get used to? Yes, initially, there’s a short adjustment period since the grip feels different. Most users adapt within a week and find them far more comfortable long term.

Top 3 features of best ergonomic mouse

Ergonomic mouse Connectivity DPI Range Ergonomic Design Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth, USB Receiver Not specified Ergonomic, Multi-device Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse Bluetooth, USB (Logi Bolt) Not specified Vertical ergonomic Amazon Basics Pro Series Mouse 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver 800–2400 Ergonomic, Wireless ProtoArc EM11 NL Vertical Mouse Bluetooth, USB-C Not specified Vertical ergonomic Logitech Ergo M575 Trackball Bluetooth, USB Adjustable speed Trackball (thumb) Logitech MX Ergo S Trackball Bluetooth, USB Adjustable speed Trackball, Tilt 20° Lenovo Go Vertical Wireless Mouse Wireless Up to 2400 DPI Vertical cork grip Portronics Toad Ergo 3 Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4 GHz Up to 2400 DPI Vertical ergonomic Ant M200 Vertical Mouse Bluetooth, USB 2.4 GHz 800–4000 Vertical ergonomic Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Mouse Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, USB-C Not specified Vertical ergonomic

Similar articles for you 10 best wireless gaming mouse to buy in 2024