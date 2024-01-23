Best exhaust fans: 8 options to eliminate foul smells from bathroom and kitchen

Maintaining a fresh and healthy environment is crucial, especially in areas like the kitchen and bathroom where moisture and odours can become problematic. Exhaust fans play a pivotal role in ensuring adequate ventilation, thus making them an essential component in these spaces. Today's market offers a diverse range of exhaust fans , designed to cater to different needs and preferences.

This article aims to guide you through the selection process, highlighting 8 of the best exhaust fans suited for both kitchen and bathroom use. We will explore various models that stand out for their efficiency, design, noise levels, and overall performance. From sleek, contemporary designs that blend seamlessly with modern decor to more robust models that prioritise functionality, the options are numerous. Exhaust fans are also crucial for houses that are located in congested localities. Some homes might not have the luxury of a wide open window, an exhaust fan comes in very handy in those cases.

The selected exhaust fans not only promise to effectively remove unwanted smells and excess moisture but also contribute to a healthier living space by preventing the growth of mould and mildew. Whether you're renovating your home or simply looking to upgrade your current ventilation system, understanding the features and capabilities of these top-rated exhaust fans is key to making an informed decision. Let's dive into the world of exhaust fans and discover which models make the cut for being the best in the market.

1. Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm is an exceptional choice for those in search of a top-rated exhaust fan for smaller spaces like kitchens and bathrooms. Its 150 mm sweep size combined with a 250 CMH air delivery rate ensures efficient and swift removal of stale air, keeping the area fresh and odour-free. The fan's design incorporates rust-proof materials and dust protection shutters, which not only enhance its durability but also maintain cleanliness by preventing dust and insect intrusion. With a power-efficient motor operating at 30 Watts and delivering 1350 RPM, this model balances performance with energy efficiency. The aesthetic design complements modern home decor, and the 2-year warranty offers peace of mind.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan

Sweep Size: 150 mm

Power: 30 Watt

Air Delivery Rate: 250 CMH

RPM: 1350

Room Suitability: 6 x 6 x 9 feet rooms

Blade Design: Efficient and quick ventilation

Body: Rust-proof with dust protection shutters

Warranty: 2 years on manufacturing defects

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery rate of 250 CMH Limited to small room sizes Energy-efficient with 30W power consumption Might not be sufficient for larger spaces

2. Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Exhaust/Ventilation Fan

Crompton's Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Exhaust Fan is a top-rated option for those needing effective ventilation in compact spaces. This fan stands out for its aerodynamic blade design, ensuring faster speeds and powerful air suction. It excels in providing odourless and clean air, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. The light, rust-proof body ensures long-term durability. Its ability to mount on a glass panel adds versatility, and the sturdy front grill offers added safety. However, its high-speed operation might be noisier compared to others.

Specifications of Crompton Axial Air Fan

Design: Aerodynamic blade for faster speed

Features: Powerful air suction, suitable for glass panel mounting

Body: Light and rust-proof

Safety: Sturdy front grill

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Aerodynamic blade for faster air suction Potential noise due to high-speed operation Can be mounted on various surfaces including glass Design may not suit all room aesthetics

3. Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm is a robust choice for a top-rated exhaust fan, especially for medium-sized rooms. It has a substantial air delivery rate of 490 CMH, powered by a motor with 1350 RPM, ensuring effective ventilation. Its 200 mm sweep size and specialized blade design contribute to its efficiency. The fan is durable, thanks to its rust-proof body and dust protection shutters, which also keep the fan clean when not in use. The premium design enhances room aesthetics, but the larger size might not be suitable for very compact spaces.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan

Sweep Size: 200 mm

Power: 35 Watt

Air Delivery Rate: 490 CMH

RPM: 1350

Room Suitability: 6 x 6 x 9 feet rooms

Design: Rust-proof body with dust shutters

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery rate of 490 CMH Might be oversized for smaller rooms Energy-efficient with 35W power usage Plastic build may not align with all decor styles

4. Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan

Unleash Storm 6 inch exhaust fan is an excellent choice for effective ventilation in compact areas. This fan is praised for its powerful performance in expelling stale air and maintaining air quality. It's energy-efficient, an essential feature for conscious users. The fan's easy installation and low noise operation are significant advantages. However, it may not be suitable for larger rooms due to its limited sweep size.

Specifications of Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan

Dimensions: 6 Inch (15 cm)

Performance: Powerful ventilation with energy efficiency

Noise Level: Low operation noise

Installation: User-friendly installation process

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful ventilation suitable for small spaces Not ideal for large areas Energy-efficient design Limited sweep size

5. HEWA 8 inch 200mm Ventilation Exhaust Fan

The HEWA 8 inch 200mm exhaust fan is a standout choice for those seeking a top-rated ventilation solution. This fan's high-speed performance, at 1400 RPM, guarantees efficient air circulation, making it ideal for medium to larger spaces. Its durable construction, featuring a corrosion-resistant body and blades, ensures longevity. The copper motor adds to its robustness, offering consistent and powerful performance. However, its larger size and high power consumption might not be suitable for smaller or more energy-conscious settings.

Specifications of HEWA 8 inch 200mm Exhaust Fan

Blade Size: 8 inches

Speed: 1400 RPM

Power Consumption: 29 watts

Material: High-Quality Virgin ABS Material

Motor: Copper for robust performance

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed performance for efficient air circulation May be oversized for small areas Durable construction with corrosion resistance Higher power consumption than smaller models

6. Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan

Usha's Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm exhaust fan is a top-rated choice for those needing efficient ventilation with minimal noise in their kitchen. It features a unique design that ensures long-lasting operation and a rust-proof body, making it suitable for diverse environments. Its automatic front shutter is a notable addition, enhancing its practicality. However, its larger size might not be ideal for very compact spaces.

Specifications of Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Fan

Design: Ceiling ventilating fan with automatic front shutter

Motor: Shaded pole motor for durability

Material: Rust-proof body and blades

Noise Level: Noiseless operation

Warranty: 1 year on product

Power: 21 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long-lasting shaded pole motor design Larger size not suitable for very small spaces Rust-proof construction ensures durability

7. Vendoz AC Medium Kitchen Exhaust Aluminium Fan

The Vendoz AC Medium Kitchen Exhaust Aluminium Fan is a reliable option for those seeking a top-rated exhaust solution for medium-sized areas. Its 2500 RPM speed ensures effective ventilation, and its aluminium die-cast body with coating offers durability. The fan's unique dimensions make it a versatile fit for various settings. While it's effective for medium-sized areas, it might not suffice for larger or heavily used spaces.

Specifications of Vendoz AC Medium Kitchen Exhaust Fan

Speed: 2500 RPM

Material: Aluminium Die-cast with coating

Size: 6.7 inches square

Mounting Type: Angled

Finish: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed ensures effective ventilation Not ideal for larger or heavily used areas Durable aluminium die-cast body Limited to medium-sized spaces

8. atomberg Studio+ Exhaust Fan with BLDC Motor

atomberg's Studio+ Exhaust Fan is a top-rated choice for those prioritizing energy efficiency and modern design. Its BLDC motor is a standout feature, offering efficient operation with only 7.5W power consumption. The waterproof and water-resistant design adds to its versatility, making it suitable for bathrooms and kitchens. However, its relatively lower wattage might not be sufficient for heavily polluted or larger spaces.

Specifications of atomberg Studio+ Exhaust Fan

Motor: BLDC for energy efficiency

Power Consumption: 7.5 watts

Design: Waterproof and water-resistant

Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 22 cm

Special Features: Portable, Waterproof

Finish: Glossy

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Lower wattage might not suit heavily polluted areas Waterproof and water-resistant for diverse use

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Material Dimension/Blade Size Mounting Type Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Rust-proof plastic 150 mm blade size Wall-mount Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Fan Plastic 150 mm blade size Wall/Glass-mount Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Rust-proof plastic 200 mm blade size Wall-mount Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan Copper 150 mm cut out size Wall-mount HEWA 8 inch 200mm Exhaust Fan High Quality Virgin ABS Material 200 mm blade size Wall-mount Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan Rust-proof material 260 mm blade size Ceiling-mount Vendoz AC Medium Kitchen Exhaust Fan Aluminium Die-cast with coating 6.7 inches square Angled-mount atomberg Studio+ Exhaust Fan (150mm) Plastic 25D x 25W x 22H cm Wall-mount

Best value for money

The Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan emerges as the best value for money. This fan offers a blend of powerful ventilation and easy installation at an affordable price. Its effective performance in extracting stale air and user-friendly installation process make it a highly cost-effective option for those seeking efficient ventilation without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm stands out as the best overall product. It combines efficient air circulation thanks to its 1350 RPM speed and 200 mm sweep size with a rust-proof body and innovative blade design. This fan's blend of performance, durability, and design excellence makes it an ideal choice for various settings.

How to find the top-rated exhaust fan?

To find the top-rated exhaust fan, consider the specific needs of your space. Firstly, assess the room size to determine the appropriate sweep size and power (RPM) needed for effective ventilation.

Look for features like rust-proof bodies and special blade designs for efficiency and longevity. User reviews and ratings can provide insights into performance and reliability.

Energy efficiency is another key factor, especially for frequent use. Brands with a good reputation for customer service and offering warranties indicate quality and trust.

Finally, compare prices to ensure you're getting a good balance of features and value.

FAQs

Question : What sweep size is suitable for my room?

Ans : The sweep size should match your room's size. For small to medium rooms, a 150 mm fan is usually adequate, while larger spaces might need 200 mm or more.

Question : Are higher RPMs always better in exhaust fans?

Ans : Higher RPMs can provide more powerful ventilation, but the ideal RPM depends on your room size and the specific ventilation requirements.

Question : What features should I look for in an exhaust fan for a humid environment?

Ans : Look for rust-proof and moisture-resistant materials, as well as features like dust protection shutters.

Question : Can I install an exhaust fan on a glass panel?

Ans : Some models, like the Crompton Axial Air Fan, are designed for installation on glass panels. Check the product specifications for compatibility.

Question : Do all exhaust fans come with a warranty?

Ans : Warranty policies vary by brand and model. It's important to check the warranty details before purchasing for peace of mind and reliability.

