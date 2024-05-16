Are you in search of the ideal external monitor for your laptop? Look no further! We've compiled a comprehensive list of the best options available to suit your needs. Whether you need a high-resolution display for graphic design work or a portable monitor for gaming on the go, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your requirements.

1. BenQ GW2790 27" 1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz| 99% sRGB| VESA MediaSync| 1300:1 CR| Dual HDMI| DP Port| Speakers| Eye-careU| Bezel-Less| Eyesafe| B.I. Gen2| Low Blue Light+|VESA Wall mountable (Black)

The BenQ GW2790 offers a bezel-less design and Brightness Intelligence Technology for a comfortable viewing experience. With a 27-inch display and Full HD resolution, this monitor is perfect for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of BenQ GW2790 27" 1080p FHD IPS Monitor

27-inch display

Full HD resolution

Bezel-less design

Brightness Intelligence Technology

Flicker-free technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for immersive viewing May be too large for some desk setups Brightness Intelligence Technology for eye comfort

2. BenQ GW2490 23.8" 1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz| 99%sRGB| VESA MediaSync| 1300:1 CR| Dual HDMI| DP Port| Speakers| Eye-careU| Bezel-less| Eyesafe| B.I. Gen2| Low Blue Light+|VESA Wall mountable (Black)

The BenQ GW2490 features a bezel-less design and Brightness Intelligence Technology, providing a comfortable viewing experience. With a 24-inch display and Full HD resolution, this monitor is perfect for home and office use.

Specifications of BenQ GW2490 23.8" 1080p FHD IPS Monitor

24-inch display

Full HD resolution

Bezel-less design

Brightness Intelligence Technology

Low Blue Light technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim bezel for a sleek look May not have built-in speakers Low Blue Light technology for reduced eye strain

3. Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL

The Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL is a 24-inch monitor with FreeSync technology for smooth gaming and multimedia experiences. With a slim design and Full HD resolution, this monitor is perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL

24-inch display

Full HD resolution

FreeSync technology

Slim design

Game mode for optimized gaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay May not have adjustable stand Slim design for a modern look

4. cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor with Speaker HDMI USB-C External Monitor for Laptop MacBook Surface PC PS5, with Cover Stand VESA

The Cocopar Portable Monitor is a 15.6-inch display with built-in speakers and USB-C connectivity for on-the-go use. With Full HD resolution and a slim profile, this monitor is perfect for travel and working remotely.

Specifications of cocopar Portable Monitor

Full HD resolution

Portable design

Built-in speakers

USB-C connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for travel May not have HDMI input USB-C connectivity for easy setup

5. Dell P2422H 24 Inch, FHD Monitor 1920x1080 Pixels, IPS Panel, 3-Year Warranty, Low BlueLight Technology, 3-Sided bezelless, HDMI, VGA, DP & USB Ports, Pivot(Rotation), Swivel, Tilt & HAS, AMD FreeSync

The Dell Professional P2422H is a 24-inch monitor with Full HD resolution and ComfortView technology for reduced blue light emissions. With an adjustable stand and multiple connectivity options, this monitor is perfect for office and home use.

Specifications of Dell P2422H 24 Inch, FHD Monitor

24-inch display

Full HD resolution

ComfortView technology

Adjustable stand

HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ComfortView technology for eye comfort May not have gaming-specific features Adjustable stand for ergonomic setup

6. Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS24C310EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung LS24C310EAWXXL is a 24-inch monitor with FreeSync technology for smooth gaming and multimedia experiences. With a slim design and Full HD resolution, this monitor is perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor

24-inch display

Full HD resolution

FreeSync technology

Slim design

Game mode for optimized gaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay May not have adjustable stand Slim design for a modern look

7. Samsung 22-inch (54.6cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS22C310EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung LS22C310EAWXXL is a 22-inch monitor with FreeSync technology for smooth gaming and multimedia experiences. With a slim design and Full HD resolution, this monitor is perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung 22-inch (54.6cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor

Full HD resolution

FreeSync technology

Slim design

Game mode for optimized gaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay May not have adjustable stand Slim design for a modern look

8. Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch (60.5Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD IPS Monitor | Height Adjustment, 2X3W Speakers, 75Hz, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DP, Smart Display Customization, Raven Black

The Lenovo L24q-30 is a 23.8-inch monitor with QHD resolution and built-in speakers for immersive multimedia experiences. With an adjustable stand and multiple connectivity options, this monitor is perfect for gaming and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch (60.5Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD IPS Monitor

23.8-inch display

QHD resolution

Built-in speakers

Adjustable stand

HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QHD resolution for sharp visuals May not have advanced gaming features Built-in speakers for immersive sound

9. Acer K242HL

The Acer K242HL is a 23.6-inch monitor with Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. With multiple connectivity options and a slim profile, this monitor is perfect for everyday computing and multimedia use.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor

23.6-inch display

Full HD resolution

60Hz refresh rate

Slim design

HDMI and VGA connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth visuals with 60Hz refresh rate May not have advanced gaming features Slim design for a modern look

External monitor for laptop top features comparison:

External monitor for laptops Display Size Resolution Technology BenQ GW2790 27-inch Full HD Brightness Intelligence BenQ GW2490 24-inch Full HD Brightness Intelligence Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL 24-inch Full HD FreeSync Cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6-inch Full HD Portable Dell Professional P2422H 24-inch Full HD ComfortView Samsung LS24C310EAWXXL 24-inch Full HD FreeSync Samsung LS22C310EAWXXL 22-inch Full HD FreeSync Lenovo L24q-30 23.8-inch QHD Speakers Acer K242HL 23.6-inch Full HD 60Hz Refresh Rate

Best value for money external monitor for laptop:

Cocopar Portable Monitor

The Cocopar Portable Monitor offers the best value for money with its portable design, built-in speakers, and Full HD resolution. It is perfect for those looking for a versatile and affordable external monitor option.

Best overall external monitor for laptop:

BenQ GW2790

The BenQ GW2790 stands out as the best overall product with its bezel-less design, Brightness Intelligence Technology, and 27-inch Full HD display. It offers a perfect balance of style and functionality for various use cases.

How to find the perfect external monitor for laptop?

When choosing the perfect external monitor for your laptop, consider factors such as display size, resolution, connectivity options, and special features like eye comfort technology and gaming modes. Evaluate your specific needs and preferences to find the ideal product that complements your laptop setup.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these external monitors?

Ans : The price range of the external monitors listed varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, catering to different budget preferences.

Question : Do these monitors support dual-screen setups?

Ans : Yes, most of these monitors support dual-screen setups, allowing you to expand your workspace and increase productivity.

Question : Are these monitors compatible with MacBooks and Windows laptops?

Ans : Yes, these monitors are compatible with both MacBooks and Windows laptops, offering versatile connectivity options for various devices.

Question : Do these monitors come with warranty coverage?

Ans : Yes, all the monitors listed come with standard warranty coverage, providing peace of mind for your investment.

