In an era where security and convenience go hand in hand, fingerprint door locks stand out as a revolutionary solution. These advanced locks offer keyless entry, it relies on the fingerprint of the user to provide access and unlock the door. By eliminating the need for keys or codes, fingerprint door locks provide a seamless and secure way to protect your home or office.

The technology behind fingerprint door locks has evolved significantly, offering a range of features to enhance security and convenience. Many models come equipped with smart features, allowing you to monitor access remotely and receive alerts on your smartphone. Some locks even integrate with smart home systems, enabling seamless automation of your home security.

With the increasing popularity of smart home technology, fingerprint door locks are becoming a sought-after choice for homeowners looking to upgrade their security systems. In this guide, we'll explore the top 10 fingerprint door locks available, highlighting their key features, security capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces. Whether you're looking to enhance security or simply streamline access to your home, a fingerprint door lock offers a modern and reliable solution.

1. Foxgard Smart Fingerprint Door Lock,Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle,Biometric Door Lock,Room Door Lock for Home/Storage /Bedroom/Office and Other Private Spaces (Black)

The Foxgard Smart Fingerprint Door Lock offers keyless entry and biometric security for your home or office. Made with durable zinc alloy, it is both strong and stylish. Installation is easy, requiring only a screwdriver and 15 minutes of your time. The advanced fingerprint reader ensures quick access with a 98 percent recognition rate. Enjoy convenience and privacy with this reliable smart lock. It is powered by batteries with a backup of several months before the batteries run out. In that case, the lock can also be opened manually with its key.

Specifications of Foxgard Smart Fingerprint Door Lock:

Material: Zinc alloy

Installation: Easy, with screwdriver included

Fingerprint Recognition Speed: 0.5 seconds

Recognition Rate: Up to 98%

Usage: Suitable for home, storage, bedroom, office, and other private spaces

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient keyless entry Not compatible with all door types Strong and durable construction

2. LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 with Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Black) Polished Finish, Alloy Steel

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 offers a range of secure access options for your convenience. With Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID Card, and Manual Key Access, this lock provides versatile security solutions. Its 360 degree Fingerprint sensor allows for quick unlocking, and you can register up to 100 fingerprints. The lock also supports Bluetooth unlocking via a mobile app and can register up to 50 RFID cards and 50 PINs. In case of alow battery, you can use an external power port to unlock the door. Additionally, the lock features a spy code function to protect your PIN from strangers.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28:

Brand: LAVNA

Special Feature: 6 ways to access

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad

Item Dimensions(LxWxH): 6.5 x 6 x 24 Centimetres

Material: Alloy Steel

Additional Features: Low Power Indication, External Power Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fingerprint sensor Requires regular battery replacement or external power source. Bluetooth Mobile App

3. QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 1 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group offers convenient and secure access to your home. With 5-way unlocking, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID access card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key, you have multiple options for entry. You can register up to 50 fingerprints and receive low-battery alerts on the mobile app. The lock also features two-layer authentication for added security. However, it's important to note that the lock is suitable for doors with a thickness of 3.5 cm and above, and is ideal for wooden doors only.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock Select:

Brand: QUBO

Special Features: Fingerprint, Pincode Unlock, Unlock From Mobile App, Card Reader, Alarm, Child Lock, Rechargeable, Fob Unlock, OTP Access, Key Unlock, Durable

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad, RFID Lock

Item Dimensions(LxWxH): 34.4 x 2.4 x 16.9 Centimetres

Material: Aluminium

Warranty: 1 Year Brand Warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-way unlocking Suitable only for doors with thickness of 3.5 CM and above Register up to 50 fingerprints Not suitable for entrances with double doors

4. LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint, Bluetooth + WiFi, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA24 Black) (Camera)

The LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock offers advanced security features for wooden doors. With a 360-degree fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking, it also includes a built-in camera to view visitors before opening. The lock can be operated remotely via WiFi or Bluetooth using the LAVNA SmartLife mobile app, allowing for user management and access control. It supports up to 100 fingerprints, RFID cards, and PINs, along with OTP access for added security. Additionally, it features a manual key override and a spy code option for extra protection. The lock also provides a low-power indication for timely battery replacement.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock:

Brand: LAVNA

Item Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 37 cm

Material: Aluminium

Style: Smart Camera Door Lock

Colour: Black

Security Features: 360-degree fingerprint sensor, WiFi + Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID Card, PIN Access, OTP Access, MANUAL KEY Access, SPY CODE, LOW POWER INDICATION

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple access options for convenient and secure entry Requires regular battery changes Built-in camera for added security and visitor identification Initial setup and user registration may be complex

5. QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode | RFID Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 1 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group offers secure and convenient access to your home. With 5-way unlocking, including fingerprint, pincode, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app and mechanical key, you have multiple options for entry. You can register up to 50 fingerprints and receive 2 RFID access cards. The lock also features OTP access and low battery alerts. It's made of durable alloy steel and aluminium, with a sleek black finish. However, it's important to note that this lock is suitable for doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above, and is ideal for wooden doors only.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential:

Brand: Qubo

Special Features: Fingerprint, Pincode, RFID Card, Bluetooth Mobile App, Mechanical Key, OTP Access, 1 Year Brand Warranty

Lock Type: Key Lock

Item Dimensions(LxWxH): 24.5 x 7 x 15 Centimetres

Material: Alloy Steel, Aluminium

Battery Life: Up to 3-6 months (4 AA batteries)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure 5-way unlocking Not suitable for entrances with double doors Register up to 50 fingerprints Suitable for wooden doors only

6. Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

The Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock offers a secure and convenient way to access your home or office. It features multiple access options including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, and manual key. With precise fingerprint identification, you'll never worry about forgetting passwords or losing keys. The lock supports door thickness from 35 mm to 65 mm and can upgrade your existing door lock. It also includes a low battery alarm and emergency power supply terminal, ensuring you're always aware of battery status and able to access the lock even when batteries are low. Overall, it's a reliable and easy-to-use smart lock for enhanced security.

Specifications of Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock:

Brand: Yale

Special Feature: Fingerprint

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad

Item Dimensions(LxWxH): 33 x 7 x 3 Centimetres

Material: Zinc

Various Access: Fingerprint, Pin Code, RFID Card, Manual Key

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple access options for convenience May require professional installation Secure fingerprint access for enhanced security Battery replacement required (4 x AA batteries)

7. IRONZON Fingerprint Door Lock Smart Door Lock with App/Code/Backup Key/Fingerprint Smart Door Knob Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle for Home Hotel Office Apartment Bedroom Black

The IRONZON Fingerprint Door Lock is a smart and secure way to protect your home, hotel, office, or apartment. With keyless entry via app, code, backup key, or fingerprint, this modern black door knob offers convenience and peace of mind. Its biometric lock type ensures high security, and its key control feature adds an extra layer of protection. Easy to install and use, this smart door lock is a stylish and reliable choice for your security needs.

Specifications of IRONZON Fingerprint Door Lock:

Brand: IRONZON

Special Feature: Keyless Features

Lock Type: Biometric

Recommended Uses: Security

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Keyless entry options Limited color options Modern design May require frequent battery changes

8. UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock (Metal) Fingerprint,RFID,PIN Access & Manual Key Included Mortise:Theft Alarm|Low Power Reminder|USB Key Support| 50 Finger Capacity|Suitable 30mm-100mm Door(Black)

The UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock offers advanced security features with fingerprint, RFID, and PIN access, along with a manual key option. It includes convenient features like theft alarm, low power reminder, and USB key support. This metal lock is suitable for doors with a thickness ranging from 30mm to 100mm, making it versatile for various door types. Its compact size and durable alloy material ensure longevity and security for your home or office.

Specifications of UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock:

Brand: UNIY

Special Features: Auto-Lock, Battery Indicator, Theft Alarm

Lock Type: Biometric

Item Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 10 Centimeters

Material: Alloy

Suitable Door Thickness: 30-100mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Security Features May Require Regular Battery Changes Convenient Access Options Installation May Require Professional Help

9. Godrej Digital Locks I Catus Touch Plus I Smart Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Black Finish I 3 Years Warranty

The Godrej Catus Touch Plus is a smart lock designed for wooden doors, offering advanced security features including fingerprint recognition, RFID card access, PIN access, and a mechanical key option. It boasts 360 degree fingerprint recognition, allowing for up to 99 registered fingerprints. With PIN access, users can set 4 to 12-digit passwords, accommodating up to 99 user passwords and one master password. The lock also supports RFID cards, allowing registration for up to 99 cards. In case of emergencies, a mechanical key override is available. It is suitable for wooden doors with thickness ranging from 35 mm to 65 mm, ideal for both commercial and residential setups.

Specifications of Godrej Catus Touch Plus:

Brand: Godrej

Special Feature: Biometric Lock

Material: Steel

Dimensions(LxWxH): 25.9 x 6.6 x 6.7 Centimetres

Recommended Uses: Security

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features Suitable only for wooden doors Fingerprint recognition for up to 99 registered fingerprints Not suitable for metal doors, double doors, sliding doors

10. Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock | 5 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | Bluetooth App | NFC Access Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | 5 Stainless Steel Bolt | Manual Deadbolt | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold)

The Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock offers advanced security and convenience with its 5 ways of unlocking: fingerprints, PINs, access cards, Atomberg Home App, and mechanical keys. It ensures total home and data security with 5 high-quality stainless steel bolts, manual deadbolt, and snoop protection. The lock features remote OTP access, allowing you to provide access to guests via SMS, WhatsApp, or Email. With different PINs for different roles and emergency power backup, this smart lock is ideal for wooden doors with thicknesses between 35 mm to 65 mm.

Specifications of Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock:

Brand: Atomberg

Special Feature: Fingerprint Unlock

Lock Type: Smart Door Lock

Item Dimensions: 73.8 x 2.4 x 3.5 Centimetres

Material: Aluminium

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 ways of unlocking Not suitable for double doors Remote OTP access

Top 3 features of fingerprint door lock

Product Name Lock Type Material Features Foxgard Smart Door Lock Biometric Zinc alloy Keyless entry, Biometric security, Durable construction LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 Biometric, Keypad Alloy Steel 6 ways to access, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth Mobile App QUBO Smart Door Lock Select Biometric, Keypad, RFID Lock Aluminium 5-way unlocking, Two-layer authentication, Low-battery alerts LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock Biometric Aluminium Multiple access options, Built-in camera, Remote operation QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential Key Lock Alloy Steel, Aluminium 5-way unlocking, Secure design, Register up to 50 fingerprints Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock Biometric, Keypad Zinc Multiple access options, Precise fingerprint identification, Low battery alarm IRONZON Fingerprint Door Lock Biometric NA Keyless entry options, Modern design UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock Biometric Alloy Advanced Security Features, Convenient Access Options Godrej Catus Touch Plus Biometric Steel Advanced security features, Fingerprint recognition, Mechanical key override Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock Fingerprint Unlock Aluminium 5 ways of unlocking, Total home and data security, Remote OTP access

Best value for money fingerprint door lock

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 offers exceptional value for money by providing a comprehensive security solution at an affordable price. With its six ways to access, including fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth mobile app, this lock offers versatility and convenience. Its sturdy alloy steel construction ensures durability, while features like low power indication and external power port enhance its usability. Additionally, the lock's compatibility with various door types and easy installation make it a cost-effective choice for enhancing your home or office security.

Best overall fingerprint door lock

The Foxgard Smart Door Lock stands out as the best overall product due to its outstanding combination of security features, durability, and convenience. Offering keyless entry, biometric security, and a stylish zinc alloy construction, this lock provides top-notch security for your home or office. Its easy installation process and advanced fingerprint reader further enhance its appeal. With a 98% recognition rate and reliable performance, the Foxgard Smart Door Lock is a reliable and efficient choice for modern security needs.

How to find the best fingerprint door lock?

To find the best smart door lock for your needs, consider several key factors. Look for locks that offer a range of access options, such as biometric, PIN, and RFID, to suit your preferences. Ensure compatibility with your door type and thickness, and consider locks with mobile app integration for remote access. Battery life is also crucial, so opt for locks with long-lasting batteries or low-battery indicators. Lastly, read reviews, compare prices, and choose a reputable brand to ensure you're getting a high-quality, secure smart door lock.

FAQs

Question : How do fingerprint door locks work?

Ans : Fingerprint door locks use biometric technology to scan and store fingerprints for access control. When a registered fingerprint is detected, the lock mechanism is activated, allowing entry.

Question : Are fingerprint door locks secure?

Ans : Yes, fingerprint door locks are secure as they use unique biometric data for access control, making them highly reliable for home or office security.

Question : Can fingerprint door locks be hacked?

Ans : While no security system is completely hack-proof, fingerprint door locks are difficult to hack due to their biometric technology. However, it's essential to choose a reputable brand with strong encryption to minimize the risk.

Question : Do fingerprint door locks require batteries?

Ans : Yes, most fingerprint door locks require batteries to operate. It's important to check the battery life and choose a lock with a low-battery indicator for timely replacement.

Question : Can fingerprint door locks be installed on any door?

Ans : Fingerprint door locks are typically designed for standard doors, but compatibility can vary. It's essential to check the product specifications and ensure the lock is suitable for your door type and thickness.

