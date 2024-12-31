Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best Fitbit watch
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker and Sleep Wristband, Small (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Flex 2 Wireless Activity Tracker and Sleep Wristband (Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Budget friendly option
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Fitness and Wellness Tracker, Gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet, One Size (S & L Peony Classic Bands Included)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Fitbit watches for women are the perfect blend of style, functionality, and advanced health tracking. Whether you’re looking to track your daily activity, monitor your sleep, or manage stress, Fitbit offers a range of smartwatches designed to cater to your wellness needs. These watches are not only packed with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 sensors but also provide sleek, fashionable designs that fit seamlessly into your everyday life. With their user-friendly interfaces, long battery life, and real-time workout tracking, Fitbit watches are great tools for staying motivated and achieving your fitness goals.
In this listicle, we’ve rounded up the top 8 Fitbit watches for women in 2024. These devices offer a variety of features, from built-in GPS for runners to mindfulness tools for stress management. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, there’s a Fitbit watch that will help you stay on track and reach your health and fitness milestones with ease.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a sleek health and fitness tracker that keeps you motivated. It features 24/7 heart rate tracking, over 20 exercise modes, sleep monitoring, and 10 days of battery life. It is waterproof up to 50 meters, supports notifications, and has built-in tile technology for easy tracking. It is ideal for adults aiming to stay active and connected.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Swim-proof design
Reasons to avoid
Limited on-device features without a phone nearby
Tile features may require additional payment
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the battery life, accuracy, and stylish design, though some experience issues with charging, syncing, and varying quality.
Why choose this product?
A versatile fitness tracker with great battery life and design options, perfect for those seeking both style and functionality.
The Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker is a versatile fitness and sleep wristband. It tracks steps, distance, calories, stairs, and active minutes with precision. Featuring a bright OLED display, it also monitors sleep patterns and includes a silent vibrating alarm. Comfortable for all-day wear, it provides call notifications and real-time run stats. A durable choice for fitness enthusiasts, it comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tracks stairs climbed
Includes call notifications
Reasons to avoid
No water resistance
Limited advanced features compared to newer models
Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker and Sleep Wristband, Small (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the wearable computer functional and motivating, but some report battery issues, poor build quality, and mixed opinions on accuracy and sleep tracking.
Why choose this product?
A motivating tool for meeting daily activity goals, though battery life and build quality may vary depending on usage.
Also read: Smart rings vs smartwatches: Which wearable should you buy for fitness? A comparison with our top picks
The Fitbit Charge 5 is an advanced health and fitness tracker packed with features like built-in GPS, SpO2 monitoring, and a stress management EDA sensor. It provides a Daily Readiness Score for optimizing workouts and tracks heart rate, sleep patterns, and skin temperature variations. With a sleek design and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s perfect for tracking your fitness and health in style.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in GPS and advanced health metrics
Stress management with EDA sensor
Reasons to avoid
Daily Readiness Score requires Premium
Slightly higher price than earlier models
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Lunar White/Soft Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are satisfied with the build quality but frustrated by battery issues, short charge retention, and the device’s outdated technology. There are mixed opinions on functionality, accuracy, and app quality.
Why choose this product?
A well-built device for fitness tracking, though concerns about battery life, value for money, and support may affect overall satisfaction.
The Fitbit Flex 2 is a slim and versatile activity tracker that monitors steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. It’s swim-proof and can be worn in the pool, shower, or ocean. With SmartTrack technology, it automatically logs select workouts. It also tracks sleep and offers call/text notifications with LED indicators. Its ultra-thin, removable tracker fits in bands, pendants, or bangles for a stylish touch.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic workout recognition (SmartTrack)
Swim-proof and versatile design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks a screen for detailed information
Limited advanced health metrics
Fitbit Flex 2 Wireless Activity Tracker and Sleep Wristband (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the product quality good for starters but report issues with functionality, charger problems, and syncing speed. Opinions vary on battery life, trackability, ease of use, and value.
Why choose this product?
A solid entry-level device for fitness tracking, though functionality and syncing issues may affect long-term satisfaction.
The Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness watch designed for active lifestyles, offering 40+ exercise modes, built-in GPS, and real-time tracking with Active Zone Minutes. It provides insights with a Daily Readiness Score (Premium required) and 6+ day battery life. With notifications for calls, texts, and apps, it's a versatile companion. A 6-month Premium membership enhances your fitness experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extensive workout modes and built-in GPS
Long battery life and real-time stats
Reasons to avoid
Daily Readiness Score requires Premium
Notifications only work when phone is nearby
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with the visual quality and fitness tracking but report issues with heart rate sensor accuracy, syncing, and battery life. Some are disappointed with functionality and value for money.
Why choose this product?
A stylish fitness tracker with good visual quality, though functionality and syncing issues may affect its long-term usefulness and value.
Also read: Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 options for health analysis with latest features and more
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a comprehensive health and fitness tracker with always-on wellness tracking. It monitors stress with a Stress Management Score and provides insights like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile (Premium required). Featuring SpO2 tracking, call/text notifications, and a 10-day battery life, it’s perfect for maintaining your fitness goals. Includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life and SpO2 tracking
Lightweight and comfortable design
Reasons to avoid
Some features require Premium membership
Notifications require phone proximity
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the value for money, battery life, and comfort, but opinions are mixed on functionality, accuracy, sleep tracking, and build quality.
Why choose this product?
A motivating and affordable biometric monitor with great battery life, though mixed reviews on accuracy and build quality may impact overall satisfaction.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is an advanced health and fitness watch featuring all-day body-response tracking, an ECG app, and SpO2 monitoring. It offers insights like Sleep Profile and detailed sleep stages (Premium required). With 6+ days of battery life, call/text notifications, and a stylish design, it’s an ideal choice for holistic wellness tracking. Includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced health features like ECG and SpO2
Long battery life and body-response tracking
Reasons to avoid
Some features require Premium membership
Notifications need phone proximity
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fitness sensor and health monitoring features but report issues with GPS, poor battery life, and the watch not turning on after a year. Opinions vary on accuracy, value, and speed.
Why choose this product?
A good choice for fitness monitoring, though issues with functionality and battery life may affect long-term satisfaction and overall value.
The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition combines style and functionality with its Gorjana soft gold stainless steel Parker link bracelet. This wellness tracker offers advanced health tracking features like sleep monitoring and on-wrist tracking. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless operation, making it a perfect blend of fashion and fitness. Includes additional Peony classic bands in small and large sizes for versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish Gorjana Parker link bracelet
Wellness-focused with sleep tracking
Reasons to avoid
Limited advanced fitness features
Smaller display compared to smartwatches
Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Fitness and Wellness Tracker, Gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet, One Size (S & L Peony Classic Bands Included)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the stylish design and comfort of the Fitbit, with many highlighting its fashionable look and great battery life. However, some have specific preferences, like wanting different strap colours.
Why choose this product?
A stylish and functional Fitbit with excellent battery life and a fashionable design, perfect for daily wear and fitness tracking.
Also read: Best luxury smartwatches under ₹35,000 you can buy today: Top 6 sophisticated picks
Factors to consider when buying Fitbit watch for women
- Design and style: Choose a Fitbit with a design that suits your personal style. Look for options with interchangeable bands and a sleek, feminine aesthetic.
- Fitness and health features: Make sure the Fitbit tracks your key fitness metrics like steps, heart rate, sleep, calories burned, and more. Some models also offer advanced features like stress management and SpO2 monitoring.
- Battery life: Consider the battery life based on your needs. Some Fitbits offer up to 10 days of battery life, while others may require more frequent charging.
- Comfort and fit: Check for a comfortable, lightweight design that fits your wrist size. Adjustable bands and a lightweight build are important for all-day wear.
- Water resistance: If you plan to swim or wear the watch in the shower, ensure it's water-resistant (50 meters or more).
- Syncing and app compatibility: Ensure the Fitbit syncs seamlessly with your smartphone and has easy-to-use app features for tracking progress.
How accurate are Fitbit watches for tracking health metrics?
Fitbit watches generally provide accurate data for basic health metrics like steps, heart rate, and calories burned. More advanced models offer precise tracking for sleep stages, stress levels, and SpO2. However, while they are reliable, the accuracy can vary slightly depending on the model and the user’s activity.
Are Fitbit watches for women a good investment?
Fitbit watches offer great value for those interested in fitness and wellness tracking, combining style with functionality. They provide essential features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity logs. However, some users report issues with syncing and battery life, so it’s important to consider these factors before purchasing.
Top 3 features of best Fitbit watches for women
|Fitbit watches for women
|Display
|Connectivity
|Battery Life
|Fitbit Inspire 2
|OLED
|Bluetooth
|10 days
|Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker
|OLED
|Bluetooth
|6 to 7 days
|Fitbit Charge 5
|AMOLED
|Bluetooth
|29 grams
|Fitbit Flex 2
|LED Lights
|Bluetooth
|Up to 5 days
|Fitbit Versa 4
|AMOLED
|Bluetooth
|6+ days
|Fitbit Inspire 3
|Touchscreen
|Wi-Fi
|10 days
|Fitbit Sense 2
|AMOLED
|Bluetooth
|6+ days
|Fitbit Luxe Special Edition
|OLED
|Bluetooth
|Up to 5 days
More articles for you
Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide
Bring home feature-heavy smartwatches priced under ₹5000
Best smartwatches under ₹55000: Top 7 options to blend elegance with cutting edge features
Best wearables to buy for yourself: Top 10 picks for you to adopt a wire-free lifestyle
FAQs
Question : How long does the battery last on Fitbit watches for women?
Ans : Battery life ranges from 5 to 10 days depending on the model and usage.
Question : Can I swim with my Fitbit watch for women?
Ans : Yes, most Fitbit watches are water-resistant up to 50 meters, making them swim-proof.
Question : Do Fitbit watches sync with both iOS and Android?
Ans : Yes, Fitbit watches sync with both iOS and Android devices via the Fitbit app.
Question : How accurate is sleep tracking on Fitbit watches for women?
Ans : Sleep tracking is generally accurate, but it may not capture all sleep details perfectly.
Question : Can Fitbit watches track stress levels?
Ans : Yes, some Fitbit models offer stress management features, including guided breathing exercises.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.