Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),Grey
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black)
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink)
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85 AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)
CrossBeats Armour 1.43 Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Black)
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
JBL Wave Buds 2, TWS Bluetooth v5.3 in Ear Earbuds with ANC, Smart Ambient, Extreme Bass & Relax Mode, Multi Connect, Speed Charge, Fast Pair, 40H Playtime, 4 Mics, IP54 (Black)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hr Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Soft Jade]
Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black)
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE (in Ear) (Graphite)|Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 6-21 Hrs Play Time
Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 6 in-Ear Bluetooth TWS - AI Enabled Smartbuds, ANC (up to 32db), Personalised App, in-Ear Detection, Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Sage Blue)
realme Buds Air 6 TWS in Ear Earbuds with 12.4 Mm Deep Bass Driver, 40 Hours Play Time, Fast Charge,50 Db ANC,Lhdc 5.0, 55 Ms Low Latency, Ip55 Dust & Water Resistant, Bluetooth V5.3 (Forrest Green)
CrossBeats Arc Buds OWS Open Ear Wireless Earbuds | Spatial Audio Headphones & Head Tracking | Gaming Bluetooth Earphones | 100hr Playtime | 14.2mm Drivers IPX5 Rating Type-c Fast Charging (Blue)
boAt Rockerz 255 ANC, 100Hrs Battery,Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), Fast Charge(10Mins=24HRS),3Mics AIENx,13mm Drivers, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Magenta Pop)
pTron Zenbuds Evo X1 Max in-Ear TWS Earbuds, 200 Hours Playtime, Emergency Power Bank, Quad Mic ENC Calls, 13mm Drivers, 40ms Low Latency, BT5.3 Wireless Headphones, Type C Fast Charging (Black)
Realme Buds Wireless 3 in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones,30dB ANC,Spatial Audio,13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver,Upto 40 HrsPlayback,Fast Charging,45ms Low Latency for Gaming,Dual Device Connection-Vitality White
boAt Rockerz 255 ANC, 100Hrs Battery,Spatial Audio, ANC (~32dB), Fast Charge(10Mins=24HRS),3Mics AIENx,13mm Drivers, Bluetooth in Ear Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Raven Black)
Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Neckband, in-Ear Wireless Earphones, Up to 25Hrs Battery, Hands Free Calling, IPX4, Comfortable Fit- White
CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black)
Wecool Moonwalk M2 Bone Conduction Headphones, V5.3 Bluetooth Earphones with IPX6 Sweat & Splash Resistance, Open Ear Headphones for Ear Health & Comfort, Ideal for Sports, Running, Climbing, Cycling
JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Black)
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core - Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Over-Ear Wired Headset with Mic, Passive Noise Cancelling, In-Line Audio Control, Black (HX-HSCSC-BK)
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 45ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)
EKSA E900Pro Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Gaming with Suspension Headband, Lightsync RGB, Blue Vo!Ce Mic Technology and Pro-G Audio Drivers-White
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)
Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)
ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black)
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 15+ Hours of Portable Playtime, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream.
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)
boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black)
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
Boult Newly Launched Retroamp Z30 with 30W Bluetooth Speaker with Dual Dynamic Drivers, 10Hrs Playtime, Rugged Leather Body, Type-C Charging, FM/AUX/USB Modes, BT 5.3 Portable Speaker (Vintage Gold)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 90 W RMS Sound, RGB LEDs, EQ Modes, IPX6,BT v5.3,Multi- Compatibility– Aux&USB, Playback time Up to 5 Hours & Type C Charging(Camo Black)
Portronics Dash 4 50W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Karaoke Mic, Upto 6 Hours Playtime, HD Sound, Bass Boost Technology, EQ Modes, 360° RGB Lights, BT 5.3v, AUX in, Type C Charging(Black)
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)
Ambrane 27000mAh Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, Triple Output (2 USB & 1 Type C), PD, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices, Made in India + Type C Cable (Stylo Pro 27K, Deep Purple)
Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank for laptop & mobile charging | Triple Output PD100W + 30W | USB A 22.5W Fast Charging | LED Display | in-built Protection | Rapid Charge | Extended Use
URBN 20000 mAh Premium Nano Power Bank | 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Smallest Power Bank | Dual Type C Power Delivery (PD) Output + 1 USB Output for Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charge (Camo)
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger, 10,000mAh Battery Pack with Smart Display and Foldable Stand, For iPhone 15/14/13/12 Only(USB-C Cable Include)
URBN 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Laptop Power Bank | Type C Power Delivery (Input& Output) | Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charging | Charge MacBook & Mobile Phones |Made in India (Camo)
Amazon Basics 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Power Bank | Type C Power Delivery (Input & Output) | Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charging(Black)
Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh 18W
Spigen ArcPack 30000mAh Power Bank | PD 3.0, PPS Fast Carging | 30W Max Output | 2 Type-C Ports, 1 USB-A Port - (ABS + PC | Navy Blue)
Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your loved one just how much they mean to you, and what better way to express your feelings than with a gift that blends both thoughtfulness and functionality? If you’re looking for the best gadgets to make this day extra special, you’ve come to the right place. From sleek portable speakers for music lovers to gaming headphones that enhance every gaming session, there’s something for every taste and interest. For tech enthusiasts, a tablet or smartwatch could be the ideal Valentine’s Day gift idea, combining style with practicality. For those always on the go, a power bank ensures they stay charged throughout the day. If your partner loves cutting-edge technology, these V-Day gift ideas are sure to impress, offering both convenience and fun. So, pick the perfect gadget this Valentine’s Day and show your partner you care with a thoughtful and practical gift that they’ll treasure.
Check out the best tablets for Valentine’s Day:
A tablet is a brilliant Valentine’s Day gift, offering entertainment, productivity, and creativity in one sleek device. These best tablets allow users to stream movies, read books, play games, or manage tasks effortlessly. High-performance options come with large screens, perfect for multitasking, while compact models suit those who travel often. Some tablets support styluses, making them ideal for artists or note-takers. Battery life varies, with many lasting all day for uninterrupted use. Buying the best tablet is a thoughtful V-Day gift idea, perfect for watching videos, browsing, or digital journaling. Advanced display technology enhances visuals, making it a great choice for entertainment lovers.
Check out the best smartwatches - a stylish and smart Valentine’s Day:
A smartwatch is a stylish and practical Valentine’s Day gift, combining fashion with useful features. Fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis help with health goals, while notifications and voice assistants add convenience. Some designs focus on sports and durability, while others offer elegant finishes for a classic look. The best smartwatches keep daily tasks simple, allowing users to answer calls, set reminders, or control music hands-free. Long battery life ensures uninterrupted use, and many models include water resistance for workouts or outdoor activities. A smartwatch is a unique V-Day gift idea, reminding your loved one of you with every glance at their wrist.
Explore the best earbuds - A compact and thoughtful Valentine’s Day:
For music lovers and audiophiles, high-quality earbuds make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift. Compact and stylish, they provide crystal-clear audio with deep bass and noise isolation. Perfect for workouts, travel, or casual listening, the best earbuds deliver an immersive sound experience in a lightweight design. Some models include active noise cancellation, and blocking distractions for uninterrupted enjoyment. Long battery life ensures extended listening hours while quick-charging features add extra convenience. A good pair of earbuds is a great V-Day gift idea, allowing your partner to enjoy their favourite playlists, podcasts, or calls without hassle. Many options come with touch controls, voice assistants, and sweat resistance, making them ideal for daily use.
Also read: Earbuds under ₹5000 ensure impressive sound output and feature packed performance
Check out the best neckbands - A practical gift for Valentine’s Day:
A neckband is an excellent Valentine’s Day gift for those who prefer secure and comfortable audio gear. Designed to rest around the neck, the best neckbands provide superior stability and long-lasting comfort. Powerful sound drivers deliver deep bass and clear vocals, while noise isolation blocks unwanted background sounds. Fast-charging support ensures hours of playback with just a few minutes of charge. A neckband is a thoughtful V-Day gift idea, offering seamless music playback and hands-free calling. Some options come with magnetic earbuds that snap together when not in use, preventing tangling. Sweat and water resistance make it perfect for workouts or outdoor activities.
Best gaming headphones for Valentine’s Day:
The best gaming headphones make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for anyone who loves immersive gameplay. Powerful sound drivers deliver deep bass and crystal-clear audio, enhancing every in-game detail. Many options include noise isolation or active noise cancellation, blocking distractions for a focused experience. Comfortable ear cushions allow extended gaming sessions without discomfort, while adjustable headbands ensure a perfect fit. A built-in microphone provides clear voice communication for multiplayer matches. Some models feature RGB lighting, adding a stylish touch. A high-quality gaming headset is a great V-Day gift idea, offering lag-free sound and seamless connectivity.
Also read: Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more
Best Portable Speakers - A fun and versatile Valentine’s Day Gift
A portable speaker is a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for those who love music on the go. Compact yet powerful, it delivers a clear sound with deep bass, making it perfect for parties, picnics, or casual listening. Many options offer water resistance, making them suitable for poolside fun or outdoor adventures. Wireless connectivity ensures seamless pairing with phones or tablets, while long battery life keeps the music playing for hours. Some models include voice assistant support for hands-free control. A portable speaker is a thoughtful V-Day gift idea, adding energy to every gathering. Many designs feature stylish finishes, making them a trendy addition to any space. Be it indoors or outdoors, this gadget ensures high-quality sound anywhere. Gifting a portable speaker lets your partner enjoy their favourite tunes wherever they go, adding a special touch to every moment.
Also read: Best home speakers for every budget and sound preference: Top 6 picks from top brands you must consider
Discover the best power banks for Valentine’s Day Gift
A power bank is a smart Valentine’s Day gift that keeps devices charged throughout the day. Perfect for travel, work, or emergencies, it ensures uninterrupted connectivity. Many models of the best power banks come with fast charging, allowing quick power boosts for smartphones, tablets, or other gadgets. Some options feature multiple ports, enabling simultaneous charging of different devices. Compact and lightweight designs make power banks easy to carry, fitting into pockets or bags effortlessly. Advanced options include LED indicators, wireless charging, and high-capacity batteries for extended use.
FAQs
Question : What makes a power bank a practical gift?
Ans : A power bank is compact, reliable, and ensures your loved one stays connected throughout the day without worrying about battery life.
Question : Why are portable speakers a great V-Day gift?
Ans : Portable speakers offer high-quality sound in a compact form, perfect for outdoor activities or parties.
Question : What features make gaming headphones ideal for gamers?
Ans : Gaming headphones deliver immersive sound, clear communication, and comfort for long gaming sessions.
Question : How does a smartwatch improve everyday life?
Ans : A smartwatch keeps you connected with notifications, tracks health metrics, and helps manage tasks with ease.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.