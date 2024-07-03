In a world where technology is constantly evolving, staying updated with the best gadgets is essential. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a busy professional, or someone who enjoys the latest innovations, having the right devices can make a significant difference in your daily life. This year, the market has seen remarkable advancements in laptops, smartwatches, and headphones, each offering unique features that cater to a variety of needs and preferences.

Laptops have become more powerful and versatile, with sleek designs that enhance both productivity and entertainment. From high-performance gaming rigs to ultra-portable notebooks, there's a perfect fit for everyone. Smartwatches are also taking a leap forward, with improved health tracking, longer battery life, and seamless integration with other devices, making them indispensable tools for managing your lifestyle. Meanwhile, headphones are delivering superior sound quality and comfort, whether you're an audiophile seeking the best audio experience or a professional needing reliable noise-canceling features for work.

In this article, we've curated a list of the top laptops, smartwatches, and headphones of 2024. These gadgets are not only innovative but also practical, ensuring that you stay ahead in the tech game. Read on to discover the best gadgets that will elevate your tech experience this year.

1. HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop/Windows 11/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint/1.75Kg), Gray

Honor MagicBook X16 Pro is a thin and lightweight laptop that brings performance and simplicity in one package. It packs a punch with an Intel Core i5 13th generation processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB fast SSD storage. The 16 inches FHD display with tall 16:10 aspect ratio is perfect for work and lightweight gaming. Powered by a large 16 Wh battery offers more than 10 hours of battery backup and with a fast 65 watt charger tops up the laptop in about an hour.

Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 16-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare Screen

Battery: 60Wh with 65W Type-C fast charging

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek, lightweight design for portability Limited to 8GB RAM Fast performance with Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics may not suit heavy gaming

2. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i7-12650H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ741WS

ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with a large 15.6 inches FHD display with nano edge tech that makes the display fees like floating. This thin and light laptop weighs 1.5 Kg and packs a 47 Wh battery that can easily lasts more than 6 hours of usage. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Intel Core i7 professor which is paired with 8 GB RAM and ample amount of fast storage. The Vivobook 15 is one of the gadget to own if you are a working professional and looking for a lightweight laptop.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H, up to 4.7 GHz

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Intel Core i7 processor Battery life may vary significantly Sleek and lightweight design Limited to integrated graphics

3. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 3050 Graphics 6 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6"(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6 GB VRAM. It offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. With 16 GB DDR5 RAM, upgradable to 32 GB, and a 512 GB SSD for fast storage, this laptop is built for gaming and multitasking. It runs on Windows 11 Home and includes features like a backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The laptop also has a range of ports, including USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, up to 4.60 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR5 (upgradable to 32 GB, up to 5200 MT/s)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB GDDR6

Display: 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) with IPS, 144Hz refresh rate

Storage: 512 GB SSD (upgradable to 2 x 1 TB SSD)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful RTX 3050 graphics for gaming Limited storage capacity High refresh rate (144Hz) display for smooth visuals Not the latest processor model

4. ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), ‎FX706HF-HX018W

The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop combines robust performance with a large 17.3-inch 144Hz display, ideal for gaming and multitasking. Powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, it ensures smooth gameplay. It features 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage (expandable), and runs on Windows 11. The laptop includes a backlit RGB keyboard, anti-glare display, and multiple connectivity options like Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 ports.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F17

Brand: ASUS

Model Name: TUF Gaming

Screen Size: 17.3 Inches

Colour: Graphite Black

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD (PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful gaming performance Limited RAM (8GB) for intensive tasks Large 17.3-inch 144Hz display Moderate battery life (up to 6 hours)

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptops Display Processor Features HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 16-inch FHD IPS 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Lightweight design, Fast 65W Type-C charging ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch FHD Intel Core i7-12650H Sleek, lightweight design, Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz Intel Core i5-13420H RTX 3050 graphics, 144Hz refresh rate display ASUS TUF F17 17.3-inch 144Hz Intel Core i5-11400H Large 144Hz display, Powerful gaming performance

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a trimmed down version of the brand's most premium tablet series. The large LCD display is perfect for work or entertainment, it is a QHD display, and it comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate that offers a smooth gaming experience. It comes with an Exynos processor which is great for multitasking, and it is paired with sufficient amount of RAM and storage. The stylus support is perfect for creative tasks and for taking notes.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Display: 10.9 inches, 2304 x 1440 pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1380 chip

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB, expandable

Cameras: 8 MP rear, 12 MP ultra-wide front

Battery: 8000 mAh

SIM Support: Dual SIM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 10.9 inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate High price point Powerful Exynos 1380 chip with 6 GB RAM Large size may not suit all users

6. OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go is the first attempt at making an affordable tablet and it is one of the best tablet one can buy at this price. It is a compact and lightweight tablet with a 2K display and a great set of speakers for immersive surround sound. This combination makes it a perfect gadget for entertainment and gaming. The MediaTek Helio G99 is a powerful chipset to offer smooth multitasking and productivity.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go

Display: 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD

Resolution: 2408 x 1720 pixels

Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Connectivity: 4G LTE and Wi-Fi

Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

Battery: 8000mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 2.4K display Large size might not be suitable for all users Powerful audio with Dolby Atmos Limited colour options

Top 3 features of best tablets

Best tablets Display Processor Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9 inches, 2304 x 1440 pixels, 90 Hz Exynos 1380 Stylus support, 6 GB RAM & 128 GB expandable storage OnePlus Pad Go 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD, 2408 x 1720 pixels MediaTek Helio G99 Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 8 GB RAM & 128 GB expandable storage

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black)

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a premium smartwatch that comes with LTE connectivity. This enables to not carry a smartphone during workouts just to listen to music. To track workouts, it comes with all the necessary sensors. It also measures body composition with its Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor. The LTE connectivity also lets you make and picks calls without your smartphone. Apart from these, you get a large round AMOLED screen to show all your body vitals.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Operating System: Android (Wear OS by Samsung)

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Special Features: Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

Connectivity Technology: USB

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Battery Power: 361mAH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced health monitoring features Only compatible with Android smartphones Tracks over 90 workouts Limited battery life of up to 40 hours

8. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is the second iteration of Apple’s attempt at making an affordable smartwatch. This watch is a trimmed down version of the regular Apple Watch with minor changes in the hardware. It is a small and compact smartwatch with aluminium case for extra durability. The watch comes with a square display and it supports hundreds of prebuilt watch faces and the user can create their own watch faces using its companion app. The only drawback is that the watch is only compatible with iPhones.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

Operating System: watchOS

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Special Features: Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3

Water Resistance: 50 meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive health and safety features Requires iPhone XS or later with iOS 17 or later Carbon-neutral design and stylish appearance Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

Top 3 features of best smartwatch

Best smartwatch Display OS Features Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Large round AMOLED screen Wear OS by Samsung Body composition measurement, LTE connectivity Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen Square display Apple watchOS Customizable watch faces, 50 meters water resistance

9. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, Battery- 40Hrs(w/o NC), 30Hrs(with NC), 3Min Quick Charge=3Hrs Playback, Multi Point Connectivity -Black

Sony WH-1000XM5 is a premium headphone from the brand with Active Noise Cancellation. It packs a punch with its large drivers and its 8 microphone array offers unmatched active noise cancellation and clear call experience. The Noise Cancellation automatically adapts according to the environment, which is perfect for when stepping out. It offers up to 40 hours of battery life, that slightly goes down if you use it with the ANC turned on. Overall, it is a great gadget for if you want to if to yourself or want to gift to anyone.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5

Brand: Sony

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional noise cancellation High price point Superior call quality Regular firmware updates required for optimization

10. AKG K92 Closed Back Headphones,Wired,Black

AKG K92 is a closed back wired headphones for professionals who work with sound and audio. It boats large 40 mm drivers that offer premium sound quality with the least latency between the source and the headphones. The headphones look fantastic with its metal construction and gold finish. Despite the metal construction, it is lightweight and comfortable for prolonged use. An inline volume control is available to adjust the volume quickly without touching your device.

Specifications of AKG K92 Closed Back Headphones

Brand: AKG

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Over Ear

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Frequency Response: 16Hz-22kHz

Driver Size: 40mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Professional sound quality with 40mm drivers May be bulky for some users Lightweight and comfortable for long use Higher price point compared to other brands

Top 3 features of best headphones

Best headphones Drivers Connectivity Features Sony WH-1000XM5 40mm Wireless 8-microphone array, Adaptive ANC AKG K92 Closed Back 40mm Wired Metal construction, Inline volume control

FAQs

Question : What are the main differences between a laptop and a tablet?

Ans : Laptops typically have a physical keyboard and are better suited for tasks requiring significant typing and multitasking. Tablets are more portable, often have touchscreens, and are ideal for media consumption and casual browsing.

Question : Can I use a smartwatch without a smartphone?

Ans : Most smartwatches require a smartphone for initial setup and syncing, but many models can perform basic functions like fitness tracking and timekeeping independently.

Question : What should I look for when buying headphones for commuting?

Ans : For commuting, consider noise-canceling headphones to reduce ambient noise, a comfortable and portable design, and wireless options for convenience.

Question : Are tablets good for professional work?

Ans : Tablets can be suitable for professional work, especially with the addition of accessories like keyboards and styluses. However, they may not be as powerful or versatile as laptops for intensive tasks.

Question : Do smartwatches have health tracking features?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches come equipped with health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. Some advanced models can also monitor blood oxygen levels and perform ECGs.

