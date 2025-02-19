Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Compact Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set KM7120W, Connect Across 3 Devices (2xBluetooth, 1xWireless), Sculpted high dpi Mouse, Programmable Shortcut Keys (Titan Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger, 10,000mAh Battery Pack with Smart Display and Foldable Stand, For iPhone 15/14/13/12 Only(USB-C Cable Include)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by DeLonghi, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inches, 3GB, 32GB, LTE, Year - 2020)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish, AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 40H Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, Quad Mic with ENC,12mm Driver,BTv5.4 (Pearl Purple)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
The Sleep Company Stylux Premium Ergonomic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | SpinePro Adjustable Lumbar Support for Desk Chair | Chair for Work, Home, Study | Enduring Design | Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Lumbar Support, 2D Adjustable Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base | Home Office Chair, 3 Years Limited Warranty (White Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Full-Sized Keyboard with Palm Rest and Comfortable Right-Handed Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver, Compatible with PC, Laptop - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell KM3322W Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Anti-Fade & Spill-Resistant Keys, up to 36 Month Battery Life, 3Y Advance Exchange Warranty - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Basics Pro Series Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Mouse|2.4GHz & Bluetooth | Multi-Device Support | 12 Programmable Keys | Cushioned Wrist Rest | 48 Hr Playtime | PC,Laptop,Tablet Compatible
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell KM7321W Multi-Device Wireless (RF/Bluetooth) Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Programmable Keys and Mouse Buttons, up to 36 Month Battery Life, 3Y Advance Exchange Warranty - Titan Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 230 Black Chicklet Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set with 2.4GHz Wireless Connection and 12 Function Keys/ 16 Months Battery Life/ 1600 dpi/Black (18H24AA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS Transformer PRO Gaming Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with 2.4GHz, Aluminum Body, Built in Battery, Multicolor LED Modes, Type C, Double Shot Keycaps, up to 4000 DPI (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Compact Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set KM7120W, Connect Across 3 Devices (2xBluetooth, 1xWireless), Sculpted high dpi Mouse, Programmable Shortcut Keys (Titan Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee Making Machine|800W Espresso & Cappuccino Coffee Machine For Home|4-Cups Capacity*|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker, 20 Bar Italian Ulka Pump, 1350 Watts Quick Heating, Espresso 1 & 2 Cup, Americano, Cool Espresso, LED Touch Screen,1.5 Liter Detachable Water Tank, Frothing Wand.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, Medium
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker, 5-bar with Steamer, Make Espressos, Cappuccinos & Lattes at Home, With Steamer, Metal Porta Filter, Temperature Dial, 2 Years Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by DeLonghi, Red
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, 100W Type-C to C Cable, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphone, Tablets Earphone,Watch(Gunmetal)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
URBN 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Power Bank | Type C Power Delivery (Input& Output) | Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charging | Charge Laptop/Mobiles/TWS/Speakers | (Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook, Type C Laptop & Mobile Charging, 25,000mAh Battery, Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge (Powerlit Ultra, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh 18W
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable, 87W Max Fast Charging (PowerCore 20K for Laptop) Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft, MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watches, Samsung and More - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Spigen ArcPack 30000mAh Power Bank | PD 3.0, PPS Fast Carging | 30W Max Output | 2 Type-C Ports, 1 USB-A Port - (ABS + PC | Navy Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Boosting productivity doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With the best gadgets under ₹20,000, working smarter becomes effortless. This article explores a range of budget-friendly gadgets and products designed to help you focus, organise, and get things done, focusing on items like power banks, tablets, ergonomic chairs and coffee makers, to name a few.
These smart buys help create a workspace that’s efficient, comfortable, and tailored to your needs. A few small upgrades can have a big impact on how smoothly things run, keeping you focused and ahead of your tasks. Let's dive in and find your perfect productivity arsenal.
Check out the best tablets: The gadget on the go
Need a device that can handle work emails, Netflix marathons, and digital doodling? Enter the tablet, a surprisingly powerful productivity tool. From taking notes in meetings, sketching out ideas, reading and annotating documents, or even managing your emails on the go, this gadget can be a lifesaver. Tablets are lightweight, portable, and often have great battery life, making them perfect for working from anywhere. Plus, with so many apps available, you can customize your tablet to fit your specific workflow. With options ranging from budget-friendly models to high-end ones with laptop-level power, there’s a tablet for every need.
Discover the best headphones that help you tune in and zone out, just like that!
Noise and distraction are the enemy of productivity. A good headphone drowns out distractions, immersing you in your favourite tunes, podcasts, or meetings (if you must). From over-ear to in-ear, there are so many kinds and types available to suit your needs. Look for noise cancellation if you want total isolation or go wireless for tangle-free listening. Be it noise-cancelling headphones to silence the world or the best earbuds available to listen to some focus-boosting music, headphones are essential for staying productive. So plug in (or don’t, if they’re wireless), turn up the volume, and let the world fade away.
Get your posture right with the best ergonomic chairs
Sitting for a longer duration can be taxing and lead to body pain. All you need is the best ergonomic chair that’s got your back, well literally! It's designed to support your posture, reduce strain, and keep you comfortable even during long work sessions. Look for adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a breathable mesh back to keep things cool. Trust us, your spine will thank you later. A good ergonomic chair can make a world of difference in your focus and overall productivity. Plus, with sleek and stylish designs available, your workspace is about to get a major upgrade.
Cut the cord with the best wireless keyboard and mouse
Wired accessories are passé. A wireless keyboard and mouse set is the ultimate game-changer for clutter-free desks and seamless work setups. They definitely give your workspace a cleaner vibe and help keep things in order. Plus, they're super practical for those times you need to work while you're out and about. Forget about fighting with cords or being tied to your desk! A wireless keyboard and mouse are simple upgrades that can really enhance your comfort and efficiency.
Go high on caffeine with the perfect cuppa made from the best coffee machines
You need to be charged to focus on your work. And what's a better way to do it than a nice cup of strong coffee? Sometimes we all need a little caffeine boost to get through the day. A coffee maker is your best friend when you need a caffeine kick to jumpstart the day. There are different types of coffee makers available for different kinds of coffee. When buying one, look for features like programmable brewing and built-in milk frother if you want barista-style coffee at work. With one press of a button, your workspace turns into your personal café.
Stay charged and connected with the best power banks:
A power bank is an essential gadget for anyone who relies on their devices throughout the day. Think of it as an extra fuel tank for your devices, keeping you connected wherever you are. Working remotely from a café, exploring a new city, or simply away from an outlet? A power bank is your lifeline. No more scrambling for charging spots or fearing lost work. Just plug in and power up! These portable chargers come in various sizes and capacities, so you can choose the perfect one for your needs. Some even offer fast charging and multiple ports, letting you power up several devices simultaneously.
Similar articles for you:
Best tablets with pen: Check out the top 6 options to enhance your creativity and productivity
Best boss chairs: Upgrade your workspace with these top 6 options for superior comfort ergonomic design and back support
Best charger adapters in 2025: Top 10 power-packed choices with fast charging features for smartphones and tablets
How to choose the right tablet screen size: Find the right fit for your needs with our guide
Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go
FAQs
Question : Is a power bank safe for charging all devices?
Ans : Yes, most power banks come with built-in safety features like overcharge protection and fast charging compatibility.
Question : Why is an ergonomic chair important?
Ans : It provides better back support, reduces strain, and improves posture, making long work hours more comfortable.
Question : How long do wireless keyboard and mouse batteries last?
Ans : Battery life varies but can last from weeks to months, depending on usage and model.
Question : Are wireless keyboards and mouse good for gaming?
Ans : Some models are designed for gaming with low latency and fast response times.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.