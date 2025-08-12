Best gaming computer monitors: Top 10 picks for high smooth refresh rate gaming

If you are building a professional gaming computer, then you need to pair it with a high-quality gaming monitor to get the best gaming experience out of it. To make it easy for you to pick a monitor that matches your gaming rig, we created a list of the best gaming computer monitors out there.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallAcer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,BlackView Details
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,BlackView Details
₹15,670
Most trusted brandViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2779-HD-PRO 68.58 Cm (27") FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | 1Ms| 180Hz | HDR10 | Free Sync| sRGB 104% | Eye Care |HDMI| DP Port | Wide View AngleView Details
₹10,299
Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I BlackView Details
₹11,999
Highest refresh rateLenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | BlackView Details
₹12,199
Our list includes options from the brands which lead the market in 2025, including Samsung, LG, Asus and more. All of the monitors we included come with FHD resolution, so you can get the highest refresh rate you can get from your gaming PC.
The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 features a vibrant 27-inch IPS display with WQHD resolution (2560x1440), offering bright, accurate colors with 95% DCI-P3 and HDR10 support. Its 180Hz refresh rate combined with a fast 0.5 ms response time ensures fluid, blur-free gameplay, reducing lag and ghosting for competitive gaming. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort.
This monitor is designed with eye care technologies for extended gaming sessions, including flicker-less and blue light reduction features. Integrated stereo speakers add convenience, but some users notice IPS glow and backlight bleeding, which could affect the viewing experience.
Sharp and vibrant colors with wide gamut
Very smooth gameplay performance
Noticeable IPS glow and backlight bleeding
Speakers have weak volume
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the crisp image quality and smooth gameplay but note issues like IPS glow and weak speakers.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for detailed, immersive gaming with wide color support and ultra-fast, responsive display.
The Acer Nitro XV272U V3 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with WQHD resolution and enhanced brightness at 350 nits plus HDR400 support, making colors vivid and images bright ideal for gaming and multimedia. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, enabling smooth, tear-free gameplay with AMD FreeSync technology.
This model stands out with an ergonomic stand adjustable in height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, ensuring comfort during long sessions. Eye-care features and an easy-to-use Display Widget improve user experience. Some feedback includes mild speaker faults and slight backlight bleed.
Excellent color accuracy and brightness
Fully adjustable ergonomic stand
IPS glow and some backlight bleeding
Speakers not very strong
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the vivid colors and range of ergonomic adjustments but have mixed opinions on brightness and sound quality.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gamers seeking color precision, HDR brightness, and comfortable adjustable ergonomics.
ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO features a 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display with rich color coverage (104% sRGB) and HDR10 support, providing vibrant visuals and wide 178° viewing angles. It supports a quick 1 ms response time and a smooth 180Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming experiences. The matte finish reduces glare.
While ideal for gamers wanting larger screens at a budget, some users note that Full HD on 27 inches is less sharp, and dead pixels issues have been reported.
Smooth, responsive gameplay
Wide color gamut and HDR support
Lower resolution for 27" screen
Some dead pixels reported
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers enjoy its gaming performance but note occasional dead pixels and resolution trade-offs.
Why choose this product?
Good option for casual gamers desiring vivid colors and high refresh on a budget.
Acer ED270R S3 sports a 27-inch 1500R curved VA panel delivering an immersive gaming experience. Its Full HD resolution with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response provides sharp, fluid visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium minimizes tearing for gameplay smoothness. The zero-frame design enhances aesthetics, and HDR10 adds color depth.
Users appreciate its crisp picture and curved immersion but criticize lack of built-in audio output and some color inaccuracies.
Immersive curved display
Smooth high refresh gaming
No built-in speakers
Color accuracy issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise vibrant images but critique poor speakers and inconsistent colors.
Why choose this product?
Great for immersion and smooth gameplay without audio needs.
Lenovo’s Legion R25f-30 features a high-speed 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with an exceptional 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and 0.5 ms response time for ultra-fast gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamuts with 380 nits brightness. The stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.
While build quality and display get praise, some users find the height adjustment range limited and HDMI cable is not included.
Extremely high refresh rate
Accurate colors and contrast
HDMI cable not included
Limited stand adjustment range
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Highly rated for gaming performance, some users want better stand versatility.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for competitive gamers wanting ultra-smooth visuals and color accuracy.
The Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 is a compact 23.8" IPS monitor with Full HD resolution offering 99% sRGB and HDR10. It features a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time for fluid gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium support reduces screen tearing. Eye care tech protects from strain; stereo speakers add sound convenience.
Users praise color accuracy and value but mention minor build and audio issues.
High refresh rate and color accuracy
Eye care and AMD FreeSync support
Build quality could be better
Speakers lack volume
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers value brightness and gaming smoothness but desire sturdier build.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for fast-paced gaming with vivid visuals in a smaller form factor.
The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a 24-inch Full HD matte gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT response time, paired with AMD FreeSync. It supports 95% sRGB, HDR10, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for impressive image quality. The ergonomic stand offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments and includes Black Equalizer for better visibility in shadows.
Some users mention subpar brightness, but overall it delivers solid gaming performance.
Good ergonomic flexibility
Strong visibility in dark scenes
Brightness could be better
No speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate smoothness and adjustability, with minor brightness concerns.
Why choose this product?
Great for gamers needing versatile ergonomic setup and contrast-rich visuals.
LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch IPS Full HD monitor with 180Hz refresh and 1 ms response time. It supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay, with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 for excellent color and contrast. It has a slim bezel and fully adjustable stand. Users mention some backlight bleed and pixel quality issues.
Color accurate with adaptive syncs
Adjustable ergonomic design
Occasional backlight bleed
No HDMI cable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise color and responsiveness but report minor screen issues.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gamers wanting adaptive sync and color accuracy in a sleek design.
MSI MAG 255F E20 offers a frameless 24.5" FHD Rapid IPS panel with a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.5 ms response time for esports. It covers 100% sRGB and features MSI AI Vision technology for enhanced dark scene details. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.2a. No built-in speakers but extensive smart contrast features.
Ultra-fast refresh and response
AI-enhanced dark scene visibility
Pricier than many competitors
No speakers included
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gamers love the smoothness and clarity but wish for built-in audio.
Why choose this product?
Best for esports enthusiasts wanting high speed and visual fidelity.
AOC 24G4E boasts a 24-inch Full HD Fast IPS panel with 180Hz refresh and lightning-quick 0.5 ms MPRT response. Its 126% sRGB and HDR10 support deliver vivid, bright visuals. Adaptive Sync ensures tear-free performance. HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 provide extensive connectivity. This monitor includes a built-in crosshair overlay for shooter accuracy.
Users value the bright colors and rapid response but note the screen's glossy surface can cause reflections and there are no built-in speakers.
Extremely fast and vivid display
Gamer-focused features like crosshair overlay
Glossy finish prone to reflection
No speakers included
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise bright, vivid gameplay, noting excellent value.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for fast-paced FPS gamers seeking bright, clear visuals and response.
Generally yes, especially for competitive gaming. A 240Hz or higher monitor delivers ultra-smooth motion, but you’ll need a powerful GPU to consistently reach those frame rates.
HDR enhances colours and contrast, making games look more vibrant. However, only well-implemented HDR with high peak brightness truly improves the visual experience.
IPS panels offer excellent colours and wide viewing angles, TN panels excel in speed but have weaker colour, and VA panels balance both but may have slower response times.
|Gaming monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Acer Nitro VG271U M3
|27"
|2560x1440 (WQHD)
|180Hz
|Acer Nitro XV272U V3
|27"
|2560x1440 (WQHD)
|180Hz
|ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO
|27"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|180Hz
|Acer ED270R S3
|27" Curved
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|180Hz
|Lenovo Legion R25f-30
|24.5"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|240Hz (280Hz OC)
|Acer Nitro VG240Y X1
|23.8"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|200Hz
|Samsung Odyssey G3
|24"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|180Hz
|LG Ultragear 24GS65F
|24"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|180Hz
|MSI MAG 255F E20
|24.5"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|200Hz
|AOC 24G4E
|24"
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|180Hz
Best 27 inch monitors from Samsung, Dell, LG and more for productivity, creators and gamers
LED computer monitors for bright and crisp visuals all day long: Top picks for your home, office or gaming setup
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.