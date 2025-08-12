Best gaming computer monitors: Top 10 picks for high smooth refresh rate gaming

If you are building a professional gaming computer, then you need to pair it with a high-quality gaming monitor to get the best gaming experience out of it. To make it easy for you to pick a monitor that matches your gaming rig, we created a list of the best gaming computer monitors out there.

Our Picks Best overall Most trusted brand Highest refresh rate Best picture quality FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black View Details Get Price Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details ₹15,670 Get This Most trusted brand ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2779-HD-PRO 68.58 Cm (27") FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | 1Ms| 180Hz | HDR10 | Free Sync| sRGB 104% | Eye Care |HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle View Details ₹10,299 Get This Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I Black View Details ₹11,999 Get This Highest refresh rate Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black View Details ₹12,199 Get This View More

Our list includes options from the brands which lead the market in 2025, including Samsung, LG, Asus and more. All of the monitors we included come with FHD resolution, so you can get the highest refresh rate you can get from your gaming PC.

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 features a vibrant 27-inch IPS display with WQHD resolution (2560x1440), offering bright, accurate colors with 95% DCI-P3 and HDR10 support. Its 180Hz refresh rate combined with a fast 0.5 ms response time ensures fluid, blur-free gameplay, reducing lag and ghosting for competitive gaming. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort.

This monitor is designed with eye care technologies for extended gaming sessions, including flicker-less and blue light reduction features. Integrated stereo speakers add convenience, but some users notice IPS glow and backlight bleeding, which could affect the viewing experience.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 2560x1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3, HDR10 support Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 Reasons to buy Sharp and vibrant colors with wide gamut Very smooth gameplay performance Reason to avoid Noticeable IPS glow and backlight bleeding Speakers have weak volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp image quality and smooth gameplay but note issues like IPS glow and weak speakers.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for detailed, immersive gaming with wide color support and ultra-fast, responsive display.

The Acer Nitro XV272U V3 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with WQHD resolution and enhanced brightness at 350 nits plus HDR400 support, making colors vivid and images bright ideal for gaming and multimedia. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, enabling smooth, tear-free gameplay with AMD FreeSync technology.

This model stands out with an ergonomic stand adjustable in height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, ensuring comfort during long sessions. Eye-care features and an easy-to-use Display Widget improve user experience. Some feedback includes mild speaker faults and slight backlight bleed.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 2560x1440, HDR400, 350 nits Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3, Delta E<1 accuracy Ergonomic Stand Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Reasons to buy Excellent color accuracy and brightness Fully adjustable ergonomic stand Reason to avoid IPS glow and some backlight bleeding Speakers not very strong

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the vivid colors and range of ergonomic adjustments but have mixed opinions on brightness and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers seeking color precision, HDR brightness, and comfortable adjustable ergonomics.

ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO features a 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display with rich color coverage (104% sRGB) and HDR10 support, providing vibrant visuals and wide 178° viewing angles. It supports a quick 1 ms response time and a smooth 180Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming experiences. The matte finish reduces glare.

While ideal for gamers wanting larger screens at a budget, some users note that Full HD on 27 inches is less sharp, and dead pixels issues have been reported.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1 ms Color Gamut 104% sRGB, HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort Reasons to buy Smooth, responsive gameplay Wide color gamut and HDR support Reason to avoid Lower resolution for 27" screen Some dead pixels reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers enjoy its gaming performance but note occasional dead pixels and resolution trade-offs.

Why choose this product?

Good option for casual gamers desiring vivid colors and high refresh on a budget.

Acer ED270R S3 sports a 27-inch 1500R curved VA panel delivering an immersive gaming experience. Its Full HD resolution with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response provides sharp, fluid visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium minimizes tearing for gameplay smoothness. The zero-frame design enhances aesthetics, and HDR10 adds color depth.

Users appreciate its crisp picture and curved immersion but criticize lack of built-in audio output and some color inaccuracies.

Specifications Display 27" Curved VA, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1 ms VRB Support HDR10 Support Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Reasons to buy Immersive curved display Smooth high refresh gaming Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Color accuracy issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise vibrant images but critique poor speakers and inconsistent colors.

Why choose this product?

Great for immersion and smooth gameplay without audio needs.

Lenovo’s Legion R25f-30 features a high-speed 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with an exceptional 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and 0.5 ms response time for ultra-fast gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamuts with 380 nits brightness. The stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

While build quality and display get praise, some users find the height adjustment range limited and HDMI cable is not included.

Specifications Display 24.5" VA, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz (overclockable to 280Hz) Response Time 0.5 ms Color Gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Technology Ergonomic Stand Reasons to buy Extremely high refresh rate Accurate colors and contrast Reason to avoid HDMI cable not included Limited stand adjustment range

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Highly rated for gaming performance, some users want better stand versatility.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for competitive gamers wanting ultra-smooth visuals and color accuracy.

The Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 is a compact 23.8" IPS monitor with Full HD resolution offering 99% sRGB and HDR10. It features a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time for fluid gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium support reduces screen tearing. Eye care tech protects from strain; stereo speakers add sound convenience.

Users praise color accuracy and value but mention minor build and audio issues.

Specifications Display 23.8" IPS, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Color Gamut 99% sRGB, HDR10 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Reasons to buy High refresh rate and color accuracy Eye care and AMD FreeSync support Reason to avoid Build quality could be better Speakers lack volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value brightness and gaming smoothness but desire sturdier build.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for fast-paced gaming with vivid visuals in a smaller form factor.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a 24-inch Full HD matte gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT response time, paired with AMD FreeSync. It supports 95% sRGB, HDR10, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for impressive image quality. The ergonomic stand offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments and includes Black Equalizer for better visibility in shadows.

Some users mention subpar brightness, but overall it delivers solid gaming performance.

Specifications Display 24" IPS, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1 ms MPRT Color Gamut 95% sRGB, HDR10 Ports DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 Reasons to buy Good ergonomic flexibility Strong visibility in dark scenes Reason to avoid Brightness could be better No speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate smoothness and adjustability, with minor brightness concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great for gamers needing versatile ergonomic setup and contrast-rich visuals.

LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch IPS Full HD monitor with 180Hz refresh and 1 ms response time. It supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay, with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 for excellent color and contrast. It has a slim bezel and fully adjustable stand. Users mention some backlight bleed and pixel quality issues.

Specifications Display 24" IPS, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1 ms GtG Color Gamut 99% sRGB, HDR10 Sync NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Color accurate with adaptive syncs Adjustable ergonomic design Reason to avoid Occasional backlight bleed No HDMI cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise color and responsiveness but report minor screen issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers wanting adaptive sync and color accuracy in a sleek design.

MSI MAG 255F E20 offers a frameless 24.5" FHD Rapid IPS panel with a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.5 ms response time for esports. It covers 100% sRGB and features MSI AI Vision technology for enhanced dark scene details. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.2a. No built-in speakers but extensive smart contrast features.

Specifications Display 24.5" Rapid IPS, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Color Gamut 100% sRGB Ports HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a Reasons to buy Ultra-fast refresh and response AI-enhanced dark scene visibility Reason to avoid Pricier than many competitors No speakers included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Gamers love the smoothness and clarity but wish for built-in audio.

Why choose this product?

Best for esports enthusiasts wanting high speed and visual fidelity.

AOC 24G4E boasts a 24-inch Full HD Fast IPS panel with 180Hz refresh and lightning-quick 0.5 ms MPRT response. Its 126% sRGB and HDR10 support deliver vivid, bright visuals. Adaptive Sync ensures tear-free performance. HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 provide extensive connectivity. This monitor includes a built-in crosshair overlay for shooter accuracy.

Users value the bright colors and rapid response but note the screen's glossy surface can cause reflections and there are no built-in speakers.

Specifications Display 24" Fast IPS, 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 0.5 ms MPRT Color Gamut 126% sRGB, HDR10 Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy Extremely fast and vivid display Gamer-focused features like crosshair overlay Reason to avoid Glossy finish prone to reflection No speakers included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise bright, vivid gameplay, noting excellent value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for fast-paced FPS gamers seeking bright, clear visuals and response.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming computer monitor Refresh Rate : Aim for 144Hz or higher for ultra-smooth gameplay.

: Aim for 144Hz or higher for ultra-smooth gameplay. Response Time : Lower response times reduce ghosting in fast scenes.

: Lower response times reduce ghosting in fast scenes. Panel Type : IPS for colour accuracy, VA for contrast, TN for speed.

: IPS for colour accuracy, VA for contrast, TN for speed. Resolution : Match your GPU power; 1080p for speed, 1440p or 4K for detail.

: Match your GPU power; 1080p for speed, 1440p or 4K for detail. Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC or FreeSync prevents screen tearing during gameplay. Is a higher refresh rate always better for gaming? Generally yes, especially for competitive gaming. A 240Hz or higher monitor delivers ultra-smooth motion, but you’ll need a powerful GPU to consistently reach those frame rates.

Do I need HDR for gaming monitors? HDR enhances colours and contrast, making games look more vibrant. However, only well-implemented HDR with high peak brightness truly improves the visual experience.

Which panel type is best for gaming? IPS panels offer excellent colours and wide viewing angles, TN panels excel in speed but have weaker colour, and VA panels balance both but may have slower response times.

Top 3 features of best gaming computer monitors

Gaming monitors Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate Acer Nitro VG271U M3 27" 2560x1440 (WQHD) 180Hz Acer Nitro XV272U V3 27" 2560x1440 (WQHD) 180Hz ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO 27" 1920x1080 (FHD) 180Hz Acer ED270R S3 27" Curved 1920x1080 (FHD) 180Hz Lenovo Legion R25f-30 24.5" 1920x1080 (FHD) 240Hz (280Hz OC) Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 23.8" 1920x1080 (FHD) 200Hz Samsung Odyssey G3 24" 1920x1080 (FHD) 180Hz LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24" 1920x1080 (FHD) 180Hz MSI MAG 255F E20 24.5" 1920x1080 (FHD) 200Hz AOC 24G4E 24" 1920x1080 (FHD) 180Hz

Similar articles for you Best 27 inch monitors from Samsung, Dell, LG and more for productivity, creators and gamers