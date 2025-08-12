Subscribe

Best gaming computer monitors: Top 10 picks for high smooth refresh rate gaming

Pick a high refresh rate gaming monitor from our handpicked list. We included options from popular brands including Samsung, LG, MSI, Acer and more.

Amit Rahi
Published12 Aug 2025, 05:17 PM IST
Best computer gaming monitors for pro gamers
Best computer gaming monitors for pro gamers

If you are building a professional gaming computer, then you need to pair it with a high-quality gaming monitor to get the best gaming experience out of it. To make it easy for you to pick a monitor that matches your gaming rig, we created a list of the best gaming computer monitors out there.

Our Picks

Our list includes options from the brands which lead the market in 2025, including Samsung, LG, Asus and more. All of the monitors we included come with FHD resolution, so you can get the highest refresh rate you can get from your gaming PC.

BEST OVERALL

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 features a vibrant 27-inch IPS display with WQHD resolution (2560x1440), offering bright, accurate colors with 95% DCI-P3 and HDR10 support. Its 180Hz refresh rate combined with a fast 0.5 ms response time ensures fluid, blur-free gameplay, reducing lag and ghosting for competitive gaming. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort.

This monitor is designed with eye care technologies for extended gaming sessions, including flicker-less and blue light reduction features. Integrated stereo speakers add convenience, but some users notice IPS glow and backlight bleeding, which could affect the viewing experience.

Specifications

Display
27" IPS, 2560x1440 (WQHD)
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Color Gamut
95% DCI-P3, HDR10 support
Ports
2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

Reason to buy

Sharp and vibrant colors with wide gamut

Very smooth gameplay performance

Reason to avoid

Noticeable IPS glow and backlight bleeding

Speakers have weak volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp image quality and smooth gameplay but note issues like IPS glow and weak speakers.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for detailed, immersive gaming with wide color support and ultra-fast, responsive display.

The Acer Nitro XV272U V3 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with WQHD resolution and enhanced brightness at 350 nits plus HDR400 support, making colors vivid and images bright ideal for gaming and multimedia. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, enabling smooth, tear-free gameplay with AMD FreeSync technology.

This model stands out with an ergonomic stand adjustable in height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, ensuring comfort during long sessions. Eye-care features and an easy-to-use Display Widget improve user experience. Some feedback includes mild speaker faults and slight backlight bleed.

Specifications

Display
27" IPS, 2560x1440, HDR400, 350 nits
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Color Gamut
95% DCI-P3, Delta E<1 accuracy
Ergonomic Stand
Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot

Reason to buy

Excellent color accuracy and brightness

Fully adjustable ergonomic stand

Reason to avoid

IPS glow and some backlight bleeding

Speakers not very strong

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the vivid colors and range of ergonomic adjustments but have mixed opinions on brightness and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers seeking color precision, HDR brightness, and comfortable adjustable ergonomics.

MOST TRUSTED BRAND

ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO features a 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display with rich color coverage (104% sRGB) and HDR10 support, providing vibrant visuals and wide 178° viewing angles. It supports a quick 1 ms response time and a smooth 180Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming experiences. The matte finish reduces glare.

While ideal for gamers wanting larger screens at a budget, some users note that Full HD on 27 inches is less sharp, and dead pixels issues have been reported.

Specifications

Display
27" IPS, 1920x1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1 ms
Color Gamut
104% sRGB, HDR10
Ports
2x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort

Reason to buy

Smooth, responsive gameplay

Wide color gamut and HDR support

Reason to avoid

Lower resolution for 27" screen

Some dead pixels reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers enjoy its gaming performance but note occasional dead pixels and resolution trade-offs.

Why choose this product?

Good option for casual gamers desiring vivid colors and high refresh on a budget.

Acer ED270R S3 sports a 27-inch 1500R curved VA panel delivering an immersive gaming experience. Its Full HD resolution with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response provides sharp, fluid visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium minimizes tearing for gameplay smoothness. The zero-frame design enhances aesthetics, and HDR10 adds color depth.

Users appreciate its crisp picture and curved immersion but criticize lack of built-in audio output and some color inaccuracies.

Specifications

Display
27" Curved VA, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1 ms VRB
Support
HDR10 Support
Ports
2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

Reason to buy

Immersive curved display

Smooth high refresh gaming

Reason to avoid

No built-in speakers

Color accuracy issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise vibrant images but critique poor speakers and inconsistent colors.

Why choose this product?

Great for immersion and smooth gameplay without audio needs.

HIGHEST REFRESH RATE

Lenovo’s Legion R25f-30 features a high-speed 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with an exceptional 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and 0.5 ms response time for ultra-fast gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamuts with 380 nits brightness. The stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

While build quality and display get praise, some users find the height adjustment range limited and HDMI cable is not included.

Specifications

Display
24.5" VA, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
240Hz (overclockable to 280Hz)
Response Time
0.5 ms
Color Gamut
99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3
Technology
Ergonomic Stand

Reason to buy

Extremely high refresh rate

Accurate colors and contrast

Reason to avoid

HDMI cable not included

Limited stand adjustment range

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Highly rated for gaming performance, some users want better stand versatility.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for competitive gamers wanting ultra-smooth visuals and color accuracy.

The Acer Nitro VG240Y X1 is a compact 23.8" IPS monitor with Full HD resolution offering 99% sRGB and HDR10. It features a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time for fluid gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium support reduces screen tearing. Eye care tech protects from strain; stereo speakers add sound convenience.

Users praise color accuracy and value but mention minor build and audio issues.

Specifications

Display
23.8" IPS, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
200Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Color Gamut
99% sRGB, HDR10
Ports
2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2

Reason to buy

High refresh rate and color accuracy

Eye care and AMD FreeSync support

Reason to avoid

Build quality could be better

Speakers lack volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value brightness and gaming smoothness but desire sturdier build.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for fast-paced gaming with vivid visuals in a smaller form factor.

BEST PICTURE QUALITY

The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a 24-inch Full HD matte gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT response time, paired with AMD FreeSync. It supports 95% sRGB, HDR10, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for impressive image quality. The ergonomic stand offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments and includes Black Equalizer for better visibility in shadows.

Some users mention subpar brightness, but overall it delivers solid gaming performance.

Specifications

Display
24" IPS, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1 ms MPRT
Color Gamut
95% sRGB, HDR10
Ports
DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0

Reason to buy

Good ergonomic flexibility

Strong visibility in dark scenes

Reason to avoid

Brightness could be better

No speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate smoothness and adjustability, with minor brightness concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great for gamers needing versatile ergonomic setup and contrast-rich visuals.

LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch IPS Full HD monitor with 180Hz refresh and 1 ms response time. It supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay, with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 for excellent color and contrast. It has a slim bezel and fully adjustable stand. Users mention some backlight bleed and pixel quality issues.

Specifications

Display
24" IPS, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1 ms GtG
Color Gamut
99% sRGB, HDR10
Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync

Reason to buy

Color accurate with adaptive syncs

Adjustable ergonomic design

Reason to avoid

Occasional backlight bleed

No HDMI cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise color and responsiveness but report minor screen issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers wanting adaptive sync and color accuracy in a sleek design.

MSI MAG 255F E20 offers a frameless 24.5" FHD Rapid IPS panel with a blazing 200Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.5 ms response time for esports. It covers 100% sRGB and features MSI AI Vision technology for enhanced dark scene details. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.2a. No built-in speakers but extensive smart contrast features.

Specifications

Display
24.5" Rapid IPS, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
200Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Color Gamut
100% sRGB
Ports
HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a

Reason to buy

Ultra-fast refresh and response

AI-enhanced dark scene visibility

Reason to avoid

Pricier than many competitors

No speakers included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Gamers love the smoothness and clarity but wish for built-in audio.

Why choose this product?

Best for esports enthusiasts wanting high speed and visual fidelity.

AOC 24G4E boasts a 24-inch Full HD Fast IPS panel with 180Hz refresh and lightning-quick 0.5 ms MPRT response. Its 126% sRGB and HDR10 support deliver vivid, bright visuals. Adaptive Sync ensures tear-free performance. HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 provide extensive connectivity. This monitor includes a built-in crosshair overlay for shooter accuracy.

Users value the bright colors and rapid response but note the screen's glossy surface can cause reflections and there are no built-in speakers.

Specifications

Display
24" Fast IPS, 1920x1080
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms MPRT
Color Gamut
126% sRGB, HDR10
Ports
HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4

Reason to buy

Extremely fast and vivid display

Gamer-focused features like crosshair overlay

Reason to avoid

Glossy finish prone to reflection

No speakers included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise bright, vivid gameplay, noting excellent value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for fast-paced FPS gamers seeking bright, clear visuals and response.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming computer monitor

  • Refresh Rate: Aim for 144Hz or higher for ultra-smooth gameplay.
  • Response Time: Lower response times reduce ghosting in fast scenes.
  • Panel Type: IPS for colour accuracy, VA for contrast, TN for speed.
  • Resolution: Match your GPU power; 1080p for speed, 1440p or 4K for detail.
  • Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC or FreeSync prevents screen tearing during gameplay.

Is a higher refresh rate always better for gaming?

Generally yes, especially for competitive gaming. A 240Hz or higher monitor delivers ultra-smooth motion, but you’ll need a powerful GPU to consistently reach those frame rates.

Do I need HDR for gaming monitors?

HDR enhances colours and contrast, making games look more vibrant. However, only well-implemented HDR with high peak brightness truly improves the visual experience.

Which panel type is best for gaming?

IPS panels offer excellent colours and wide viewing angles, TN panels excel in speed but have weaker colour, and VA panels balance both but may have slower response times.

Top 3 features of best gaming computer monitors

Gaming monitorsScreen SizeResolutionRefresh Rate
Acer Nitro VG271U M327"2560x1440 (WQHD)180Hz
Acer Nitro XV272U V327"2560x1440 (WQHD)180Hz
ViewSonic VX2779-HD-PRO27"1920x1080 (FHD)180Hz
Acer ED270R S327" Curved1920x1080 (FHD)180Hz
Lenovo Legion R25f-3024.5"1920x1080 (FHD)240Hz (280Hz OC)
Acer Nitro VG240Y X123.8"1920x1080 (FHD)200Hz
Samsung Odyssey G324"1920x1080 (FHD)180Hz
LG Ultragear 24GS65F24"1920x1080 (FHD)180Hz
MSI MAG 255F E2024.5"1920x1080 (FHD)200Hz
AOC 24G4E24"1920x1080 (FHD)180Hz

FAQs

Can my PC handle high refresh rate monitors?

It depends on your GPU and CPU. Ensure they can output high frame rates at your chosen resolution.

Is 4K worth it for gaming monitors?

Only if you prioritise visuals over ultra-high frame rates, and your PC is powerful enough to handle 4K.

What is screen tearing?

It’s when the monitor shows parts of multiple frames at once, often fixed with G-SYNC or FreeSync.

Are curved monitors good for gaming?

Yes, they provide better immersion, especially in larger sizes, but it’s a matter of personal preference.

Should I get multiple monitors for gaming?

Many gamers enjoy a multi-monitor setup for multitasking, but it’s not essential for gaming performance.

