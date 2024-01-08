Best gaming console and accessories: 10 options to enhance your gaming moments

Choosing the right console and accessories can transform your experience from mundane to extraordinary. Our article is designed to guide you through this vibrant landscape of technology. Gaming consoles have evolved significantly, offering a plethora of features that cater to various preferences, whether you're a casual player or a hardcore enthusiast. But the experience doesn’t stop at the console. The right accessories — gaming pads, headphones, and mobile controllers — play a pivotal role in immersing players in their virtual worlds.

Firstly, let's talk about gaming pads. These are more than just input devices; they are your primary connection to the game. A good gaming pad combines ergonomic design with responsive controls, ensuring comfort and precision during extended gaming sessions. Next, we get into gaming headphones, an indispensable tool for any gamer. They not only deliver high-quality audio but also provide spatial awareness in games, allowing you to hear the direction of footsteps, gunshots, and other crucial in-game sounds. This acoustic clarity can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Lastly, for mobile gaming aficionados, gaming controllers are a game-changer. As mobile games become increasingly sophisticated, these controllers offer the precision and responsiveness of traditional gaming systems, elevating your mobile gaming experience to new heights.

Our hand-picked list includes 10 exceptional gaming consoles and accessories that stand out in the current market. From the latest console releases to top-tier gaming pads, headphones, and mobile controllers, we've got you covered. Each product has been selected not just for its technical prowess but also for its ability to enhance your gaming moments, making them more immersive, enjoyable, and memorable. Whether you are looking to upgrade your current setup or diving into gaming for the first time, this article is your ultimate guide to finding the perfect combination of console and accessories for your gaming lifestyle.

1. ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console

The ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console is a marvel in the portable gaming world. Featuring the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, it promises unparalleled gaming performance. The console's 17.78cm (7-inch) 120Hz touchscreen display brings games to life with vibrant colours and fluid motion, while its 16GB LPDDR5 memory and 512GB SSD ensure swift load times and ample storage. The AMD Radeon Graphics, leveraging RDNA 3 architecture, deliver stunning visuals. Unique for its combination of high-end specifications in a handheld form, it runs Windows 11 Home, making it versatile for both gaming and productivity. However, the white colour might be prone to visible wear, and its high-end specs might be overkill for casual gamers.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console:

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (8-core/16-threads, up to 5.10 GHz)

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MT/s dual channel)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics (RDNA 3, up to 8.6 Teraflops)

Display: 17.78 cm (7-inch) FHD TouchScreen, 120Hz, 500nits brightness

OS: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen processor High cost for casual gaming High-refresh-rate FHD touchscreen Potentially excessive for non-intensive use

2. MICROMINI X-Ninja M17 Handheld Game Console

The MICROMINI X-Ninja M17 is a delightful treat for retro gaming enthusiasts. With its 4.3-inch HD IPS screen, it brings classic games to life with crisp visuals. The quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU ensures smooth gameplay, free from frame drops. A standout feature is its support for multiple emulators, allowing access to a wide array of games. The 3D joystick, tailored for arcade games, offers precise control, enhancing the gaming experience. Its long-lasting 1500mAh battery makes it ideal for extended play sessions, especially during travel. However, its focus on retro games might not appeal to those seeking modern gaming experiences, and the screen resolution is relatively low compared to contemporary handheld consoles.

Specifications of MICROMINI X-Ninja M17 Handheld Game Console:

Screen: 4.3 Inch HD IPS (480*272 resolution)

CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A7

Joystick: 3D, anti-slip design

Emulator Support: Multiple 64-bit 3D emulators

Battery: 1500mAh lithium, up to 2.5 hours usage

System: Linux/Emelec 4.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Supports a variety of emulators Limited to retro gaming Quad-core CPU for smooth performance Lower screen resolution

3. MICROMINI X-Ninja R35S Retro Game Console

The MICROMINI X-Ninja R35S offers a nostalgic journey into the past with its retro design and extensive game library. Operating on Linux, it provides a stable platform for a variety of games and apps. The 3.5-inch IPS screen delivers clear and vibrant visuals, essential for enjoying classic games. Powered by a Cortex-A9 processor, it handles gaming and media playback efficiently. The choice between 64GB and 128GB storage is a significant plus, allowing ample space for a vast collection of games and media. However, the retro focus might not satisfy those looking for modern gaming experiences. Additionally, the Linux system, while versatile, might present a learning curve for users accustomed to more mainstream operating systems.

Specifications of MICROMINI X-Ninja R35S Retro Game Console:

Design: Retro handheld style

System: Linux

Screen: 3.5-inch IPS

Processor: Cortex-A9

Storage: 64GB or 128GB options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic retro design Primarily for retro gaming High-quality IPS screen Linux system may be less intuitive

4. AMKETTE EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad

The AMKETTE EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad is a versatile and ergonomic controller suitable for a variety of platforms. Its support for Android TV, Windows, and PS3, along with automatic mode detection, makes it a convenient option for different gaming setups. The gamepad features digital triggers, precise thumbsticks, and a floating D-Pad, providing accurate control in gameplay. Dual rumble vibration motors enhance the gaming experience on compatible platforms. The ergonomic design and anti-sweat matte finish ensure comfort during extended gaming sessions. The 400mAh battery offers 8 hours of gameplay, which is adequate but might fall short for marathon gamers. The lack of analogue triggers could be a downside for some games requiring nuanced control.

Specifications of AMKETTE EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad:

Compatibility: Android TV, Windows, PS3

Triggers: Digital

Thumbsticks: 360-degree concave

Battery: 400mAh, 8 hours playtime

Features: Dual rumble motors, Turbo Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-platform compatibility Limited battery life for heavy use Ergonomic design for comfort Vibration not supported on all platforms

5. Kreo Beluga Wired Gaming Headphone

Kreo Beluga Gaming Headphones are a fusion of top-tier sound quality and comfort. The 50mm drivers deliver crystal-clear audio, crucial for immersive gaming experiences. The ANC-enabled microphone with flip technology ensures clear communication, a vital feature for online gaming. Unique to these headphones are the cooling gel earpads, providing exceptional comfort for long gaming sessions. The adjustable aluminium bands cater to different head sizes, enhancing the overall user experience. The braided cables and USB jack add to its durability. However, being wired, they might limit movement compared to wireless options. Also, the absence of Bluetooth connectivity might be a drawback for users seeking versatility.

Specifications of Kreo Beluga Wired Gaming Headphone:

Drivers: 50mm

Microphone: ANC-enabled with flip technology

Earpads: Cooling gel

Bands: Adjustable aluminium

Connectivity: Wired, USB jack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior sound quality with 50mm drivers Wired, limiting mobility Comfortable cooling gel earpads No Bluetooth connectivity

6. Ninjadog Astra One Gaming Controller

The Ninjadog Astra One Gaming Controller is a universal solution for gamers seeking a versatile controller for multiple platforms. Its compatibility with iOS, Android, PC, and various consoles makes it a one-size-fits-all option. The unique Vice design effectively transforms mobile devices into portable gaming powerhouses. Its programmable back buttons allow for customization, catering to personal gaming styles. However, its limited compatibility with MediaTek chipset devices and older Android versions could be a drawback for some users. Additionally, it does not natively support games that disable controller support, which might limit its use for popular titles like PUBG and FIFA.

Specifications of Ninjadog Astra One Gaming Controller:

Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, multiple consoles

Design: Vice for mobile transformation

Features: Programmable back buttons, Bluetooth pairing

Connectivity: Wired & wireless modes

Note: Limited compatibility with MediaTek devices and certain games

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Universal compatibility with various platforms Not compatible with MediaTek devices Customizable controls Does not support some popular games natively

7. Sony PS5 PlayStation Console

The Sony PS5 Console redefines gaming with its revolutionary features. It boasts near-instant load times for installed games, thanks to its custom SSD, elevating the gaming experience to new heights. The integration of ray tracing technology brings a new level of realism, with true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported games. The PS5 shines with its 4K TV compatibility, offering smooth gameplay at up to 120fps. Additionally, the console's support for 8K output future-proofs it for upcoming display technologies. The Tempest 3D AudioTech and DualSense wireless controller's haptic feedback provide an immersive sensory experience. However, its large size might be a concern for those with limited space, and the high demand can make it difficult to purchase.

Specifications of Sony PS5 PlayStation Console:

Custom SSD for rapid load times

Ray tracing support

4K TV compatibility, up to 120fps

8K Output support

Tempest 3D AudioTech

DualSense controller with haptic feedback

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-fast load times Bulky size Realistic graphics with ray tracing High demand and availability issues

8. Amkette EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad

The Amkette EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad is an excellent choice for mobile gamers seeking versatility and convenience. Compatible with iPads, iPhones, and Android devices, it's designed for a broad range of users. The dedicated DOJO App enhances the gaming experience with easy setup and a plethora of tested games. Its macro and turbo functions allow for customized moves and quick actions, giving players a competitive edge. The ergonomic design and long battery life ensure comfort during extended gaming sessions. However, the reliance on a dedicated app may limit its use with certain games, and the battery life, while sufficient, may not cater to marathon gamers.

Specifications of Amkette EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad:

Compatibility: iOS, Android devices

App: DOJO App for game exploration and setup

Features: Macro and Turbo functions

Design: Ergonomic with long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide compatibility with smartphones Dependence on a specific app Dedicated app for enhanced gaming Limited battery life for extended use

9. Ambrane Wireless Gaming Controller

Ambrane's Wireless Gaming Controller is a versatile choice for gamers using PC, PS3, or Android TV. Its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity offers freedom of movement, essential for dynamic gaming sessions. The controller's Turbo mode and Dual Vibration function enhance gameplay by providing quick actions and realistic feedback. Its RGB lighting and transparent design add a modern, aesthetic appeal. The 800mAh battery ensures long gaming sessions, a significant advantage for avid gamers. However, the lack of support for modern consoles like PS4 or Xbox One might be a limitation for some. Additionally, the 1-year warranty, while reassuring, may not be as extensive as offerings from other brands.

Specifications of Ambrane Wireless Gaming Controller:

Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, up to 10 meters range

Compatibility: PC, PS3, Android TV

Features: Turbo mode, Dual Vibration, RGB lighting

Battery: 800mAh, up to 12 hours backup

Design: Transparent with ergonomic grip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity for free movement Limited compatibility with modern consoles Turbo mode and Dual Vibration for immersive gameplay 1-year warranty may be shorter than competitors

10. Ant Esports GP310R Wireless Game-Pad

The Ant Esports GP310R Wireless Game-Pad is a versatile and affordable option for gamers. It supports a range of platforms, including PS4, PS3, Xbox360, and PC, making it a flexible choice for various gaming setups. The plug-and-play functionality and dual vibration support enhance its user-friendliness and gaming immersion. However, the lack of sensor function support for PS4 and PS3 might be a drawback for games that rely on this feature. Additionally, while it does support Windows systems, the compatibility with different Windows versions is not specified, which could be a concern for users with older or non-mainstream Windows OS.

Specifications of Ant Esports GP310R Wireless Game-Pad:

Compatibility: PS4, PS3, Xbox360, PC

Features: Plug & Play, Dual vibration

Note: No sensor function support for PS4, PS3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Supports multiple gaming platforms No sensor function support for certain consoles Dual vibration for enhanced gaming experience

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Compatibility Features Design ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console Windows 11 Home AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 17.78cm (7-inch) 120Hz Touchscreen, Ergonomic handheld MICROMINI X-Ninja M17 Handheld Game Console Linux/Emelec 4.3 System Quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU, Multiple Emulators 4.3 Inch HD IPS Screen, Portable design MICROMINI X-Ninja R35S Retro Game Console Linux System Cortex-A9 processor, 64GB/128GB storage 3.5-inch IPS screen, Retro design AMKETTE EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad Android TV, Windows, PS3 Digital Triggers, 360-degree thumbsticks Ergonomic design, Anti-sweat matte finish Kreo Beluga Wired Gaming Headphone Wired, USB jack 50mm drivers, ANC-enabled microphone Cooling gel earpads, Adjustable aluminium bands Ninjadog Astra One Gaming Controller iOS, Android, PC, consoles Programmable back buttons, Bluetooth/wired connectivity Vice design for mobile conversion Sony PS5 PlayStation Console PS5 games, 4K and 8K TVs Custom SSD, Ray tracing, Tempest 3D AudioTech DualSense controller, Sleek modern design Amkette EvoFox Go Smartphone Bluetooth Gamepad iOS, Android devices Macro and Turbo functions, DOJO App support Ergonomic with long battery life Ambrane Wireless Gaming Controller PC, PS3, Android TV 2.4GHz wireless, Turbo mode, Dual Vibration Transparent design, RGB lighting Ant Esports GP310R Wireless Game-Pad PS4, PS3, Xbox360, PC Plug & Play, Dual vibration Versatile, user-friendly design

Best value for money

The Ambrane Wireless Gaming Controller stands out as the best value for money. Its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, dual vibration function, and turbo mode offer a premium gaming experience at an affordable price. The controller's broad compatibility with PC, PS3, and Android TV, along with its stylish transparent design and RGB lighting, make it an attractive option for gamers looking for functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Sony PS5 PlayStation Console emerges as the best overall product. It's a technological marvel with its custom SSD providing lightning-fast load times, ray tracing for ultra-realistic graphics, and the innovative Tempest 3D AudioTech. The DualSense controller, with its immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, enhances gaming interactions. Its support for both 4K and 8K displays ensures it's future-proof, making it a top choice for serious gamers.

How to find the best gaming console and accessories?

Finding the best gaming console and accessory involves considering several key factors. Firstly, determine your primary gaming needs: are you looking for a console for casual, family-friendly gaming, a powerful machine for high-end graphics and performance, or a portable device for gaming on-the-go? For consoles, look into their game library to ensure they support the games you're interested in. Also, consider the online services and community, as multiplayer and online features are significant aspects of modern gaming.

For accessories, compatibility is crucial. Ensure that the accessory (like gamepads, headphones, or controllers) is compatible with your chosen console or device. Evaluate the features of each accessory - for gamepads and controllers, check for responsiveness, ergonomics, and battery life; for headphones, consider sound quality, comfort, and whether they offer features like noise cancellation or surround sound.

Lastly, read reviews and user feedback to gauge reliability and performance in real-world usage. Price is also a factor; balance your budget with the desired features and quality to make a well-informed decision.

FAQs

Question : Are wireless gamepads compatible with all gaming consoles?

Ans : Wireless gamepads are not universally compatible with all gaming consoles. Compatibility varies based on the model and brand. Always check the gamepad's specifications for compatible consoles.

Question : Can I use regular headphones for gaming instead of gaming-specific headphones?

Ans : Yes, regular headphones can be used for gaming, but gaming-specific headphones often provide features like surround sound and noise-cancellation, which enhance the gaming experience.

Question : What is the advantage of SSDs in gaming consoles like the PS5?

Ans : SSDs in gaming consoles like the PS5 offer faster load times, quicker data transfer, and overall smoother game performance compared to traditional hard drives.

Question : Do all handheld gaming consoles support modern games?

Ans : Not all handheld gaming consoles support modern games. Some are designed specifically for retro gaming and may not have the hardware to run newer, more demanding games.

Question : Is it necessary to have a gamepad for mobile gaming?

Ans : While not necessary, a gamepad can greatly enhance the mobile gaming experience by providing better control and a more console-like feel, especially for games with complex controls.

