If you’re searching for the best gaming headphones under ₹2000, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top six budget-friendly gaming headsets available in India. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive eSports player, choosing the right gaming headset is vital for an immersive and enjoyable experience.

We recognise the importance of balancing quality with affordability, and this guide is designed to assist you in making an informed choice. We’ll explore essential factors such as sound quality, comfort, and durability to help you select the best budget gaming headset that meets your needs. Our aim is to provide you with a comprehensive overview to ensure you find a headset that enhances your gaming sessions without breaking the bank.

1. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone

The Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headset is designed for immersive gaming experiences. It features a flexible noise-canceling microphone and comfortable ear cushions for long gaming sessions. With its 40mm neodymium drivers, it delivers clear sound and deep bass. The headset also comes with an inline controller for volume and microphone control.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone:

40mm neodymium drivers

Flexible noise-canceling microphone

Comfortable ear cushions

Inline volume and microphone control

Multi-platform compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear sound and deep bass The build quality could be better Comfortable for long gaming sessions The microphone may not be detachable Noise-canceling microphone for clear communication

2. EKSA E900 Gaming Headset for Xbox - PC Headset Wired Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over Ear Headphones Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Laptop（PURPLE)

The E900 Stereo Gaming Headphones offer high-quality sound and excellent noise isolation. Its ergonomic design and soft ear cushions provide comfort during extended gaming sessions. With its omnidirectional microphone, you can communicate clearly with your teammates. The headphones are compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox, and mobile devices.

Specifications of EKSA E900 Gaming Headset for Xbox - PC Headset Wired Gaming Headphones:

High-quality sound

Excellent noise isolation

Ergonomic design

Omnidirectional microphone

Multi-platform compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable for extended use The headband may be a bit tight for some users Clear communication with the omnidirectional microphone The cable length could be longer for certain setups Compatible with various gaming platforms

3. ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (White)

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Headphone is equipped with an adjustable headband and comfortable ear cups for a customized fit. It features a 40mm driver unit for powerful sound and deep bass. The headphone also comes with a built-in FM radio and micro SD card support for added convenience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over ear Headphone:

Adjustable headband

Comfortable ear cups

40mm driver unit

Built-in FM radio

Micro SD card support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable fit with adjustable headband The build quality may not be the most durable Powerful sound and deep bass Limited color options FM radio and micro SD card support

4. ZEBRONICS New Launch BLITZ C Dolby Atmos Gaming Headphone, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Padded Headband, Lightweight & Comfortable, RGB Lights, Flexible Mic, Type-C Connector

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Headphone is designed for long-lasting comfort with its lightweight and adjustable headband. It features a 40mm neodymium driver for clear sound reproduction and powerful bass. The headphone also comes with a soft cushioned ear cups for noise isolation and a hassle-free listening experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS New Launch BLITZ C Dolby Atmos Gaming Headphone:

Lightweight and adjustable headband

40mm neodymium driver

Soft cushioned ear cups

Noise isolation

Multi-functional cable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable for extended use The build quality may not be the most durable Clear sound reproduction and powerful bass Limited color options Noise isolation for a hassle-free listening experience

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones

The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Headphone offers immersive sound with its software-simulated surround sound. It features a retractable microphone for clear communication and a multi-functional controller for volume and microphone control. The headphone is compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox, and other gaming devices.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones:

Software-simulated surround sound

Retractable microphone

Multi-functional controller

Comfortable design

Multi-platform compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound experience The build quality could be improved Clear communication with the retractable microphone The design may not be suitable for all users Convenient volume and microphone control

6. Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Dolby Atmos, RGB LED, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Ear Cushions with mic (White)

The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Headphones offer a comfortable fit with their adjustable headband and soft ear cups. They feature software-simulated surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. The headphones also come with a retractable microphone and a multi-functional controller for easy volume and microphone control.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones:

Adjustable headband

Soft ear cups

Software-simulated surround sound

Retractable microphone

Multi-functional controller

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit for extended use The build quality may not be the most durable Immersive gaming experience with surround sound Limited color options Convenient volume and microphone control

Best Gaming Headphones Under ₹ 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Comfort Sound Quality Microphone Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headset Comfortable ear cushions Clear sound and deep bass Flexible noise-canceling microphone E900 Stereo Gaming Headphones Ergonomic design and soft ear cushions High-quality sound and excellent noise isolation Omnidirectional microphone Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Headphone Adjustable headband and comfortable ear cups Powerful sound and deep bass Noise isolation Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Headphone Lightweight and adjustable headband Clear sound reproduction and powerful bass Noise isolation Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Headphone Comfortable design Immersive sound with software-simulated surround sound Retractable microphone Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Headphones Adjustable headband and soft ear cups Software-simulated surround sound Retractable microphone

Best value for money gaming headphone under ₹ 2000:

The E900 Stereo Gaming Headphones offer the best value for money with their high-quality sound, excellent noise isolation, and multi-platform compatibility. With its ergonomic design and omnidirectional microphone, it provides a comfortable and immersive gaming experience at an affordable price.

Best overall value for money gaming headphone under ₹ 2000:

The Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headset stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its clear sound and deep bass, along with the flexible noise-canceling microphone and comfortable ear cushions, make it a top choice for gamers looking for quality and comfort.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming headphones under ₹ 2000:

Sound quality: Look for headphones with clear, immersive sound and good bass. Adjustable audio settings can enhance your gaming experience.

Comfort and fit: Choose headphones with padded ear cups and an adjustable headband for long gaming sessions. Comfort is crucial to avoid fatigue during extended play.

Microphone quality: Ensure the headset has a good-quality, noise-cancelling microphone for clear in-game communication. A flexible boom mic is a plus for adjusting angles.

Build quality: Opt for durable materials and a robust design to withstand intense gaming sessions. Sturdy construction ensures longevity.

Compatibility: Check compatibility with your gaming system, whether it's PC, console, or mobile, to ensure seamless connectivity.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of gaming headphones under ₹2000?

Ans : Gaming headphones under ₹2000 generally range from 1000 to 2000 rupees, offering a budget-friendly option for gamers.

Question : Are these gaming headphones compatible with consoles?

Ans : Yes, most of the listed gaming headphones are compatible with popular gaming consoles such as PS4 and Xbox, providing versatility for gamers.

Question : Do these headphones require any additional software for setup?

Ans : No, these headphones are plug-and-play, and most of them do not require any additional software for setup, making them convenient to use.

Question : What is the warranty period for these gaming headphones?

Ans : The warranty period for gaming headphones under ₹2000 typically ranges from 6 months to 1 year, offering some level of assurance for the purchase.

