Best gaming headphones with mic in June 2025: Top picks for the ultimate gaming session

Gaming feels better when the sound is clear and the mic works without any fuss. The Best Gaming Headphones with Mic in June 2025 are made to give you great sound, clear voice chats, and comfort for long hours. These headphones for gaming are perfect for everything, from casual gaming with friends to serious online matches. You can hear footsteps, game music, and team calls without missing a thing. Some come with cool lights, some are wireless, and some are made just for PC or mobile gaming.

This list includes options for all types of gamers, budget-friendly picks, stylish ones, and high-performance models too. You just have to choose the one that fits your setup and style. So, if you’re ready to enjoy better game audio and smooth voice chats, scroll down to find the best gaming headset for you this June!

HyperX Cloud II is a trusted choice among gamers seeking solid build, comfort, and immersive sound. Featuring 53mm drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound, it offers impressive spatial awareness for competitive gameplay. Its detachable noise-cancelling mic ensures clear communication, while the memory foam ear cushions reduce fatigue. Ideal for marathon gaming sessions, it’s built to last and deliver.

Specifications Driver 53mm Sound 7.1 Virtual Surround Mic Detachable, noise-cancelling Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4 Reasons to buy Great comfort Excellent sound quality Reason to avoid Slightly bulky Click Here to Buy HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset for PC, PS5 / PS4. Includes 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and USB Audio Control Box - Red (4P5M0AA)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its build, comfort, and audio quality. Many call it a “worthwhile investment” for serious gamers.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want long-lasting comfort and crystal-clear audio with premium build.

JBL Quantum 100 is designed for gamers who need reliable performance on a budget. It delivers JBL’s signature sound with 40 mm drivers and a detachable boom mic for crisp voice communication. Lightweight and padded with memory foam, it ensures long-lasting comfort. Supporting most major gaming platforms, it’s a versatile and affordable option without compromising on essentials.

Specifications Driver 40mm Mic Detachable boom mic Frequency 20Hz–20kHz Compatibility PC, PS, Xbox, Mobile Reasons to buy Comfortable and light Great mic clarity Reason to avoid Basic design Click Here to Buy JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers enjoy the audio clarity and comfort, especially at this price point. It’s often called “value for money.”

Why choose this product?

Pick this for budget-friendly gaming with good comfort and clear voice output.

Sony INZONE H3 delivers 360 Spatial Sound for immersive audio in competitive gaming. The headset comes with a soft headband, flip-to-mute mic, and ergonomic controls. Though built mainly for PC, it works well via USB and shines in FPS titles where audio precision matters.

Specifications Colour White Sound 360 Spatial Sound Mic Flip-to-mute Impedance 140 Ohm App INZONE Hub Reasons to buy Great positional accuracy Soft, plush headband Reason to avoid Limited platform support Click Here to Buy Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its accuracy in FPS games and comfort. The mic and sound isolation also receive praise.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you’re a PC gamer wanting positional audio accuracy for tactical games.

Logitech G 733 Lightspeed offers wireless freedom with customisable dual-zone RGB lighting and up to 29 hours of battery life. Its PRO-G drivers provide clear audio, while the Blue VO!CE mic technology delivers sharp, filtered communication. With a suspension headband and light build, it’s made for pro-level comfort.

Specifications Driver PRO-G Battery 29 hours Mic Detachable with Blue VO!CE RGB Dual-zone Reasons to buy Premium wireless quality Customisable mic filters Reason to avoid High initial cost Click Here to Buy Logitech G 733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Over-Ear Headphones with Suspension Over Ear Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE Mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers - Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its RGB and clear mic. It's often rated highly for wireless stability and audio precision.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want top-tier wireless gaming with sleek design and voice clarity.

Razer Kraken X Lite is a lightweight headset packed with 7.1 surround sound support for PC. Weighing just 230g, it’s perfect for long sessions. The cardioid mic captures your voice while reducing background noise. Though minimalist in look, it maintains Razer's build quality and offers precise positional audio for competitive gamers.

Specifications Weight 230g Sound 7.1 Surround (PC) Mic Bendable, cardioid Compatibility PC, Consoles Reasons to buy Feather-light design Accurate sound positioning Reason to avoid No RGB lighting Click Here to Buy Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many like its lightness and fit. They say it’s one of the most comfortable headsets from Razer.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want ultra-light comfort and clear directional audio.

Zebronics Zeb-Rush is all about aesthetics and strong performance. With 40mm neodymium drivers and multicolour LED lights, it adds flair to your gaming setup. The padded earcups and suspension headband provide comfort, while the flexible mic ensures clarity. Designed for PC gamers, it has inline controls and a 2m braided cable for durability.

Specifications Driver 40mm Lighting Multicolour LED Mic Adjustable boom Cable 2m braided Reasons to buy Eye-catching LED design Long durable cable Reason to avoid No surround sound Click Here to Buy Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are drawn to its RGB style and clear mic. Some want more features, but love the look.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for stylish design and solid basics at a budget price.

EKSA E900 Pro stands out with 7.1 surround sound and 50mm drivers for detailed spatial audio. It comes with a noise-cancelling mic and memory foam cushions, ensuring both clarity and comfort. Designed for multi-platform gaming, it’s ideal for FPS players. It also features LED accents for a touch of gaming style.

Specifications Driver 50mm Sound 7.1 Surround Mic Noise-cancelling, adjustable Compatibility PC, PS4, Xbox Reasons to buy Wide compatibility Great mic isolation Reason to avoid Bulky on small heads Click Here to Buy EKSA E900 Pro Yellow Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One (Yellow)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Gamers like the audio depth and mic performance. It's often praised for its comfort during long gaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you play competitive games and need accurate directional sound.

HAMMER Blaze delivers stereo surround sound with 50mm drivers and RGB lighting for a cool look. Its omnidirectional mic ensures clear voice capture, while breathable ear cushions provide comfort during intense sessions. Designed for PC gamers, it connects via USB and comes with a 1.5m cable, offering basic yet reliable performance.

Specifications Driver 50mm Sound Stereo Surround Lighting RGB Mic Omnidirectional Reasons to buy Soft, breathable earcups Attractive RGB lights Reason to avoid Limited adjustability Click Here to Buy HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the deep bass and design, calling it a good-looking headset for everyday gaming.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for stylish lighting and reliable stereo sound at a modest price.

The SpinBot Ranger HX300 is a dual-mode gaming headset with wired and Bluetooth options. It features 40mm drivers, RGB lighting, and 50ms low latency for smooth gaming. Designed for comfort, it includes a flip-up mic, adjustable headband, and 18-hour battery life, making it perfect for mobile and casual gamers who want great sound, vibrant looks, and flexibility while playing, chatting, or enjoying multimedia on the go.

Specifications Driver 40mm Latency 50ms Battery Life 18 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired Reasons to buy Dual-mode support Stylish RGB Reason to avoid Basic build quality Click Here to Buy SpinBot Ranger HX300 Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphones with up to 50ms Low Latency and Flip Boom Mic | 7 Mode RGB Lights | Dedicated Game Mode | Up to 18 Hours of Battery Backup (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy its wireless ease and low delay during gameplay. The mic and sound quality receive positive feedback.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for low-latency wireless gaming with RGB style and flexibility.

The Ant Esports H1100 Pro is an affordable gaming headset built for casual gamers. Equipped with 50mm drivers, it delivers powerful bass and clear audio detail. The self-adjusting headband and noise-isolating ear cushions offer comfort during long sessions. Stylish RGB lighting adds flair, while the built-in microphone ensures clear voice capture for team chats. It’s a budget-friendly choice that balances performance, comfort, and looks for everyday gaming.

Specifications Driver 50mm Mic High-sensitivity Lighting RGB Compatibility PC, Consoles Reasons to buy Affordable price Stylish design Reason to avoid Build is basic Click Here to Buy Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1, Carbon Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its look and comfort, calling it a reliable pick for casual sessions and entry-level streamers.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for budget gaming with decent performance and a hint of RGB flair.

What makes gaming headphones with mic different from regular headphones? Gaming headphones are designed with features like surround sound, low-latency audio, and boom mics for clear in-game communication. They often include comfort-enhancing designs for long sessions and are compatible with multiple platforms, unlike regular headphones that focus mainly on music or casual use.

Are wireless gaming headphones reliable for online multiplayer games? Yes, modern wireless gaming headphones offer stable connections with low-latency technology. Many models in 2025 support Bluetooth 5.3 or proprietary 2.4GHz dongles, ensuring lag-free audio for competitive gaming. However, for tournaments or ultra-competitive setups, wired models still offer the most consistent performance.

How important is mic quality in gaming headsets? A good mic ensures your voice is transmitted clearly during team play, avoiding misunderstandings and improving coordination. Noise-cancelling microphones also cut background distractions. In 2025, many gaming headsets feature AI-enhanced mics for better voice isolation and clearer communication even in noisy environments.

Factors to consider before buying the best gaming headphones with mic in June 2025: Audio Drivers : Look for 40mm or larger drivers for immersive sound.

: Look for 40mm or larger drivers for immersive sound. Mic Quality : Ensure clear, noise-cancelling mic for multiplayer communication.

: Ensure clear, noise-cancelling mic for multiplayer communication. Wired or Wireless : Choose based on your setup, comfort, and latency needs.

: Choose based on your setup, comfort, and latency needs. Compatibility : Check if it works with your gaming console or PC.

: Check if it works with your gaming console or PC. Comfort & Fit : Padded earcups and adjustable headbands help in long sessions.

: Padded earcups and adjustable headbands help in long sessions. Battery Life : For wireless options, aim for 20+ hours.

: For wireless options, aim for 20+ hours. Surround Sound : 7.1 or spatial audio enhances gameplay realism.

: 7.1 or spatial audio enhances gameplay realism. Build Quality: Durable materials ensure long-term use. Top 3 features of the best gaming headphones in 2025

