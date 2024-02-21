Best gaming keyboard and mouse combo to ace all online matches: 8 picks for you

In the world of gaming, every second counts. From the graphics to the sound, everything plays a crucial role in enhancing the gaming experience. One often overlooked aspect is the choice of gaming peripherals, specifically the keyboard and mouse. These two devices are the primary interfaces between the player and the game, making them essential for both casual and professional gamers. Finding the perfect gaming keyboard and mouse combo can be a daunting task.

Don't worry, this curated list of the best gaming mouse and keyboard combo will help you pick the right one for your gaming rig. In this comprehensive buying guide, we will delve into the world of gaming keyboard and mouse combos, exploring the features that matter most to gamers. We will review the top products on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're a casual gamer looking for a budget-friendly option or a pro gamer in search of the ultimate gaming setup, this guide has got you covered.

1. AULA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The AULA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a durable and comfortable set designed for Windows PC gamers. The keyboard features an aluminium alloy brushed panel for sturdiness and long use. The 12 multimedia keys are provided for added convenience. The mouse offers adjustable DPI settings and 26 anti-ghosting keys for fast response. The set has a cool RGB rainbow backlight that can be customized. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, laptops, and consoles.

Specifications of AULA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Brand: AULA

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Yes

Keys type: Membrane

Features: 12 multimedia keys, adjustable DPI settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy and durable Membrane keys are not long-lasting Comfortable ergonomic design

2. Redragon K552-RGB-BA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

set designed for gaming. The keyboard features 87 keys and RGB LED backlighting which is programmable for a personalized gaming experience. The mouse is wired with a gaming design and RGB lighting.

Specifications of Redragon K552-RGB-BA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Brand: Redragon

Connectivity: Wired USB

RGB: Yes, RGB LED backlighting

Keys type: Mechanical

Features: Compact design, customizable RGB lighting

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Bit expensive Customizable RGB lighting

3. ZIYOU LANG Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

The ZIYOU LANG Gaming Keyboard and Mouse is a 3-in-1 gaming set that includes a compact mechanical keyboard, a rainbow LED-backlit gaming keyboard and an ultralight gaming mouse. The keyboard features 82 keys with a compact design, rainbow mixed backlighting and 12 multimedia buttons. The ultralight mouse has a honeycomb shell design, 12000 DPI adjustable sensitivity and 7 editable buttons. Both keyboard and mouse are perfect for gaming and everyday use.

Specifications of ZIYOU LANG Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Brand: ZIYOU LANG

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Rainbow mixed backlighting on keyboard, RGB backlighting on mouse

Keys type: Mechanical

Features: Compact design, customizable RGB lighting, ultralight honeycomb shell design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size saves space Perforated design makes the mouse hard to clean Rainbow backlighting looks cool

4. MSI Vigor Backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo

The MSI Vigor Backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo is a top choice for PC gaming. This combo includes the Vigor GK30 gaming keyboard and the Clutch GM11 gaming mouse. The keyboard features special membrane switches that provide a mechanical feel. It offers 6-region RGB illumination with 8 light effects and supports MSI Mystic Light. The mouse has an asymmetric ergonomic design for comfortable use.

Specifications of MSI Vigor Backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo (Vigor GK30 Combo US)

Brand: MSI

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Yes

Keys type: Membrane switches (keyboard), Gaming switches (mouse)

Features: RGB illumination, ergonomic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Membrane switches provide mechanical feel None RGB illumination with 8 light effects

5. MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo offers a full-size keyboard with 104 keys and a rainbow LED backlight. The keyboard is ergonomically designed for comfort, with high and low keycaps to reduce fatigue. The mouse has 6 adjustable DPI levels for precise and fast movements. The combo is plug-and-play, with no additional software required. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux and other operating systems.

Specifications of MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Brand: MageGee

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Rainbow LED backlight

Keys type: Membrane

Features: Ergonomic design, Adjustable DPI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design RGB light cannot be turned off Rainbow LED backlight

6. Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard offers customizable RGB lighting, a comfortable design and full-size keys for an enhanced gaming experience. It features dedicated media controls and is spill-resistant to handle accidental splashes. The Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features a HERO sensor for exceptional accuracy, ultra-fast wireless technology and long battery life. It is lightweight for high manoeuvrability.

Specifications of Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

Brand: Logitech

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Yes

Keys type: Membrane

Features: Customizable RGB lighting, spill-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable RGB lighting Wireless mouse may add latency Comfortable design

7. Redragon S101-BA 4-in-1 Wired Gaming Kit

The Redragon S101-BA 4-in-1 Wired Gaming Kit includes an M601 Gaming Mouse, a K503 RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard, an H120 Gaming Headset with a Microphone, and a P001 Large Gaming Mousepad. The mouse features 3200 DPI, 4000 FPS, 6 programmable buttons, and a weight-tuning set. The keyboard offers 4 backlight colour effects and 12 multimedia keys and is splash-proof. The mousepad is waterproof with anti-slip rubber. This combo is designed for ultimate gaming control and comfort.

Specifications of Redragon S101-BA 4-in-1 Wired Gaming Kit

Brand: Redragon

Connectivity: Wired

RGB: Keyboard has 4 backlight colour effects

Keys type: Keyboard - Laser-engraved, Mouse - Programmable

Features: Gaming Mouse - 3200 DPI, 6 programmable buttons; Keyboard - Splash-proof, 12 multimedia keys

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable gaming kit RGB backlight has limited RGB backlight

8. Mafiti Three Color LED Backlit Mechanical Feeling USB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Mafiti Three Color LED Backlit Mechanical Feeling USB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo offers a comfortable and cool usage experience. Its ergonomic design reduces hand fatigue and the mechanical feeling keys provide a satisfying typing or gaming experience. The colourful LED backlit keyboard and 7-colour breath light mouse add a stylish touch, making it usable in dark environments. With enhanced durability and features like 4 DPI settings, this combo is suitable for both work and gaming.

Specifications of Mafiti Three Color LED Backlit Mechanical Feeling USB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Brand: Mafiti

Connectivity: USB Wired

RGB: Colorful LED backlit for keyboard; 7-color breath light for mouse

Keys type: Mechanical feeling

Features: Ergonomic design, 4 DPI settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for comfortable use None Colourful LED backlit for a stylish look

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Keys Type Features AULA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Wired Membrane 12 multimedia keys, adjustable DPI settings Redragon K552-RGB-BA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Wired USB Mechanical Compact design, customizable RGB lighting ZIYOU LANG Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Wired Mechanical Compact design, customizable RGB lighting (keyboard), ultralight honeycomb shell design, adjustable DPI (mouse) MSI Vigor Backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo Wired Membrane (keyboard), Gaming switches (mouse) RGB illumination, ergonomic design MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo Wired Membrane Ergonomic design, Adjustable DPI Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard Wired Membrane Customizable RGB lighting, spill-resistant design Redragon S101-BA 4-in-1 Wired Gaming Kit Wired Keyboard - Laser-engraved, Mouse - Programmable Gaming Mouse - 3200 DPI, 6 programmable buttons; Keyboard - Splash-proof, 12 multimedia keys Mafiti Three Color LED Backlit Mechanical Feeling USB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo USB Wired Mechanical feeling Ergonomic design, 4 DPI settings

Best value for money

The Redragon S101-BA 4-in-1 Wired Gaming Kit offers great value for money with its combination of a feature-packed keyboard and a high-performance mouse. The keyboard features laser-engraved keys, multimedia keys and a splash-proof design The mouse offers 3200 DPI and 6 programmable buttons. Both devices come with customizable RGB lighting, enhancing your gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Redragon K552-RGB-BA Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of premium features and affordability. The keyboard boasts mechanical keys for tactile feedback, compact design and customizable RGB lighting. The included mouse complements this with high-precision tracking and programmable buttons.

How to find the best gaming mouse and keyboard combo?

To find the best gaming mouse and keyboard combo, consider your budget, preferred features, and gaming needs. Look for combos with durable construction, responsive keys and customizable RGB lighting. Check for compatibility with your gaming setup and ensure the combo offers the connectivity options you need. Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can also help you make an informed decision. Comparing multiple options based on their features, performance and value for money will help you find the best combo that suits your gaming style.

FAQs

Question : Can I use a gaming mouse and keyboard combo for non-gaming purposes?

Ans : Yes, gaming combos are designed for general use as well, offering features like ergonomic design and customizable lighting that can enhance your overall computing experience.

Question : Are wireless gaming combos better than wired ones?

Ans : It depends on your preference. Wireless combos offer more freedom but may have latency issues, while wired combos provide a more stable connection but restrict movement.

Question : How important is the DPI of a gaming mouse in a combo?

Ans : DPI (dots per inch) determines the sensitivity of the mouse. Higher DPI settings allow for faster cursor movements, which can be beneficial in gaming, especially for first-person shooters

Question : Can I use a gaming mouse and keyboard combo with a console?

Ans : Yes, many gaming combos are compatible with consoles that support USB keyboards and mice, such as the PlayStation and Xbox.

Question : Are mechanical keys better than membrane keys in gaming combos?

Ans : Mechanical keys are generally preferred by gamers for their tactile feedback and durability. However, some users may prefer the softer feel of membrane keys.

