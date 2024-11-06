Gone are the days when a budget of under ₹50,000 could get you a capable gaming laptop. With rising demand and increasing prices, the entry point for budget gaming has shifted slightly higher. At ₹60,000, however, you can still find excellent options that deliver a solid gaming experience without breaking the bank. While these laptops may not provide ultra-high settings or the latest hardware, they’re equipped to handle most games with some adjustments in graphics settings. Brands like Asus, MSI, Acer, and Lenovo offer reliable choices in this range. Though some models may have older processors or GPUs, they’re still capable of delivering enjoyable, smooth gameplay. Our top picks ensure you get the best value for your money in the budget gaming laptop segment.

1. Lenovo [Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62Cm) Fhd IPS 300Nits 144Hz (8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Win11/Nvidia RTX 2050 4Gb/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.32Kg),82K20289In

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is designed to deliver a solid gaming experience on a budget. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, it provides smooth gameplay and decent graphics performance. The 144Hz FHD IPS display offers vibrant visuals, making it a great option for both gaming and multimedia consumption. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it supports quick load times and multitasking, while Alexa integration adds convenience to daily tasks.

Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 300 nits, 144Hz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Alexa integration, 3-month Game Pass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 144Hz FHD display for smooth visuals Limited battery life Solid gaming performance for the price Only 8GB of RAM Alexa integration adds functionality Moderate GPU for newer games

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the solid gaming experience, vibrant display, and durable build quality. Many users note the responsive performance without lag, although some mention limited battery life of around 2 hours.

Why choose this product?

This laptop balances budget-friendly pricing with effective gaming performance, ideal for casual gamers and everyday users. The combination of AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX ensures smooth graphics, and the 144Hz display enhances the experience. Alexa integration also makes it versatile for daily productivity.

2. ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), FX706HF-HX018W

The ASUS TUF F17 is a powerful and sturdy gaming laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. Its 17.3-inch 144Hz display delivers clear and responsive visuals, suitable for immersive gaming. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it provides decent multitasking capabilities and fast data access. The laptop's durable build, complete with RGB backlighting, makes it a stylish and reliable choice for gamers looking for an entry-level gaming machine.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, 11th Gen

Display: 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 17.3-inch display Limited battery life 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals Heat dissipation concerns Durable and stylish build

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its build quality and value for money. While it offers strong performance for most games, some buyers have issues with the battery life and note that it can get warm during extended gaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

The ASUS TUF F17 offers a large screen and smooth gameplay at an accessible price point, making it ideal for those who want a powerful gaming laptop with added style. The combination of performance, durability, and RGB lighting caters well to casual gamers and everyday users alike.

3. HP Victus Gaming Laptop,Windows 11 Home,AMD Ryzen 5 5600H,4Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm),Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr4,512Gb Ssd,Backlit Kb,B&O,9Ms Response Time,Dual Speakers (Blue,2.37 Kg),Fb0106Ax

Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop delivers high-speed performance for gaming and multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, paired with a 144Hz refresh rate, allows for fluid visuals and a great viewing experience. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles demanding applications with ease. B&O speakers and dual speakers provide an immersive sound experience, making it a strong choice for gamers and content consumers alike.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Audio: B&O Dual Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong GPU for smooth gaming Mixed opinions on build quality 144Hz FHD display for clear visuals Heat level may be an issue Great sound quality with B&O speakers Heavier design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the HP Victus for its excellent graphics, display quality, and sound. Many find it a great choice for gamers, although some express concerns about heat levels and build quality.

Why choose this product?

With high performance and impressive visuals, the HP Victus is perfect for gamers and multitaskers. The combination of Ryzen and RTX graphics, paired with a 144Hz display and quality audio, makes it a well-rounded choice for gaming and media use.

4. MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN

MSI Thin 15 offers a compelling gaming experience with its Intel Core i5-12450H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals and a great gaming experience. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it supports fast data access and multitasking. Its sleek, lightweight design and fast performance make it suitable for gaming on the go.

Specifications of MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and smooth performance Heat dissipation concerns 144Hz display for fluid visuals Mixed opinions on battery life Sleek, portable design Moderate GPU for high-end gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the laptop's fast performance, value for money, and sturdy build. However, some report mixed experiences with heat management and battery life.

Why choose this product?

This MSI model combines a high-performance Intel i5 processor with efficient graphics for smooth gaming. Its lightweight design is ideal for portability, and it’s equipped with a 144Hz display for a satisfying visual experience, perfect for on-the-go gaming.

5. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/6GB RTX3050/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050, is designed for smooth gameplay and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers vibrant visuals for gaming and streaming. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and fast data access. The metal body adds a premium feel, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious gamers.

Specifications of Acer ALG Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Design: Premium metal body

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent display with 144Hz Battery drain issues Premium metal build Sound quality concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its display quality, performance, and premium feel. However, some users have reported rapid battery drain and sound quality issues during gaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

This Acer model combines a powerful processor with a high-refresh-rate display, offering both performance and style with its metal body. It's an excellent choice for gamers seeking a budget-friendly, high-quality option with premium features.

6. ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), FX506HF-HN025W

The ASUS TUF F15 is a reliable and performance-oriented gaming laptop, powered by the Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate is designed for fluid gameplay and crisp visuals. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and multitasking capabilities, while its RGB backlit keyboard and rugged design add to its gaming appeal.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High RAM for better multitasking Limited battery life 144Hz display for smoother visuals Can run warm under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the strong gaming performance, RGB keyboard, and display quality. Some buyers mention issues with battery life, while others have mixed opinions on heat management.

Why choose this product?

The ASUS TUF F15 offers reliable gaming and productivity performance with a solid build and stylish RGB lighting. It’s a well-rounded option for gamers seeking a balance between performance and aesthetics.

7. ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 165Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-NY040W

This ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop features a large 17.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers looking for immersive visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, it offers reliable performance for mid-range gaming and daily multitasking. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it supports smooth multitasking and fast data access, and the rugged design provides durability and style.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F17:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, 11th Gen

Display: 17.3-inch FHD, 165Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large display with high refresh rate Heats up with extended gaming Durable and stylish build Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value the high-quality display and large screen size, which make it suitable for gaming and media use. However, some users report that it heats up during extended sessions, and others are not fully satisfied with the sound quality.

Why choose this product?

This ASUS TUF model is ideal for gamers who prefer larger displays and smoother visuals. With a 165Hz refresh rate and sturdy design, it’s perfect for immersive gameplay and daily tasks, making it a solid choice for gaming enthusiasts.

8. Hp Victus Gaming Laptop, Amd Ryzen 5 5600H, 4Gb Rtx 3050 Gpu, 15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm), Fhd, Ips, 144Hz, 8Gb Ddr4, 512Gb Ssd, Backlit Kb, B&O, Dual Speakers (Mso, Silver, 2.37 Kg), Fb0082Ax-Windows 11 Home

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, offers impressive performance in a compact build. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and vibrant gaming experience, and the 8GB of RAM, paired with a 512GB SSD, ensures fast data access and decent multitasking. With features like a backlit keyboard and dual speakers, it’s a great entry-level option for gamers.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Audio: Dual B&O Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 144Hz display for fluid gameplay Only 8GB of RAM Good GPU for smooth gaming Build quality concerns for some Sleek design with decent audio Can get warm under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vibrant display and efficient gaming performance. However, some have expressed concerns over the build quality, and a few find the laptop prone to heat during extended gaming.

Why choose this product?

With strong performance and a 144Hz display, the HP Victus is a competitive choice for budget-conscious gamers. It balances gaming performance with a sleek design, making it ideal for entry-level to mid-range gaming needs.

9. Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00CKIN

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, ideal for handling gaming and multitasking with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides a smooth visual experience, and 24GB of RAM ensures that it’s ready for demanding applications. The inclusion of 100% sRGB and a 3-month Game Pass makes it an excellent value for gamers and professionals.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ 2024:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: 3-month Game Pass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High RAM for seamless multitasking Higher price than some models High-quality 144Hz display Mixed opinions on battery life Comes with 3-month Game Pass Moderate GPU for high-end games

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the premium build and high display quality, which is excellent for gaming and design work. However, there are mixed reviews on battery life, with some users noting it could be better.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 offers premium features and performance, making it a great choice for gamers who want high-quality visuals and efficient multitasking. With a substantial RAM capacity and quality display, it provides excellent value for demanding users.

10. HP Victus Gaming Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,4GB RTX 2050 GPU,15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD,IPS,8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB,Dual Speakers(MSO, Blue,2.37 kg),fa1132TX/fa1312tx/fa1310tx

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, is designed for gamers who need solid performance at an affordable price. The 15.6-inch FHD display with IPS technology ensures clear visuals, and 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample memory and storage for a smooth experience in daily tasks and casual gaming. With a backlit keyboard and dual speakers, it delivers a quality multimedia experience.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5):

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Audio: Dual Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 12th Gen Intel i5 processor Limited battery life (2-3 hours) Solid performance for casual gaming May not handle high-demand gaming well Backlit keyboard and IPS display Some may find 8GB RAM limiting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the HP Victus laptop to be durable and value-for-money with smooth overall performance. However, some have mentioned that the battery life is on the shorter side, lasting only about 2-3 hours, which might be a drawback for extended gaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

This HP Victus model is a solid entry-level gaming laptop, ideal for users seeking good performance without overspending. It’s well-suited for those who want a balance between casual gaming and productivity, with reliable graphics and a high-quality display. The durable build and IPS display make it appealing for gamers and students alike.

What’s the primary purpose of this laptop?

Are you looking for a laptop primarily for gaming, or do you also need it for work, study, or content creation? This helps prioritize performance specs like GPU and CPU over other features.

How important is portability and battery life to you?

Gaming laptops tend to be bulkier and have lower battery life. If you need a portable, long-lasting device, you might need to compromise on performance or size.

What level of gaming performance are you expecting?

If you’re aiming to play AAA titles at high settings, a laptop with a more powerful GPU (like an RTX 3050 or higher) would be necessary. For lighter gaming, an RTX 2050 could suffice.

What’s your flexibility on budget?

Prices can vary greatly depending on specs, and you may need to consider if you’re willing to stretch your budget for better features or if you'd prefer to stick strictly within ₹60,000 and opt for a well-rounded, entry-level gaming experience.

Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹60,000

The HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and 4GB RTX 3050 stands out as the best value for money in this lineup. With 16GB RAM, a powerful 5600H processor, and an impressive 144Hz FHD display, it offers a reliable gaming experience for entry-level to medium gamers. The dedicated 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card enhances graphics rendering, ensuring smooth gameplay with most titles. Additionally, it balances performance with a modern design and a backlit keyboard for nighttime play, making it a budget-friendly yet potent choice for gamers seeking balanced specs within the ₹60,000 range.

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹60,000

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 5500H ranks as the best overall product. Its high-performing AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 4GB RTX 2050 GPU deliver excellent graphics performance and stable frame rates for popular gaming titles. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate adds to the immersive gaming experience, while the build quality and design make it a durable option. Ideal for gamers who value steady performance, display quality, and fast data storage (512GB SSD), this laptop shines as a well-rounded option at an accessible price point.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

The GPU is crucial for gaming performance. Look for an NVIDIA RTX 2050 or 3050 in this price range to get efficient rendering and smooth gameplay.

Processor

Choose a quality processor, such as an Intel Core i5 (10th Gen or above) or an AMD Ryzen 5. These CPUs are capable of handling most games smoothly when paired with a dedicated GPU.

RAM and Storage

At least 8GB of RAM is essential, though 16GB is preferable for improved multitasking and gaming. Additionally, a 512GB SSD will ensure faster game load times and smoother operation.

Display Quality and Refresh Rate

A 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate is ideal for gaming. It provides crisp visuals and fluid motion, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Battery Life and Heat Management

Gaming laptops are power-hungry, so consider models with good battery life and efficient heat management. Proper thermal control is essential to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions.

Best 3 features of the top gaming laptops under ₹60,000

Best gaming laptop under ₹ 60,000 Display Size & Refresh Rate RAM & Storage Graphics Card Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB ASUS TUF F17 (Core i5-11400H) 17.3" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB MSI Thin 15 (Intel Core i5-12450H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Acer ALG (12th Gen Intel Core i5) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB ASUS TUF F15 (Core i5-11400H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (Core i5-11400H) 17.3" FHD 165Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB Lenovo LOQ (12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB HP Victus (12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

FAQs

Question : What games can I expect to play smoothly on these laptops?

Ans : You can comfortably play most modern games at medium to high settings, though AAA titles may require lower settings for optimal performance. Laptops with RTX 3050 GPUs can handle graphically intensive games better.

Question : Are gaming laptops under ₹60,000 suitable for professional work?

Ans : Yes, they work well for multitasking and handling software like Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and coding applications due to decent RAM and processing power.

Question : How important is the refresh rate for gaming?

Ans : Higher refresh rates (144Hz or above) offer smoother visuals and a better gaming experience, especially in fast-paced games. It’s recommended to go for a 144Hz display if gaming is your primary use.

Question : What are the trade-offs at this price point?

Ans : Gaming laptops under ₹60,000 may come with older CPUs or GPUs and often have shorter battery life. Compromises can also include lower build quality or simpler cooling systems compared to high-end models.

Question : Can I upgrade RAM and storage on these laptops?

Ans : Most of these gaming laptops allow RAM and storage upgrades, but it's always best to check specific models for upgradability options. Generally, expanding to 16GB RAM improves performance, especially in multitasking and gaming.

