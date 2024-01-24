Best gaming laptops: Game to your heart's content with 8 picks under ₹50000

Take your gaming journey to the next level with our best laptop picks under ₹50,000. In this range, gamers can buy a high-performance laptop that is capable of running all games across different genres without draining your funds. Expect impressive processing speeds and vibrant graphics with our gaming laptop options that can considerably improve your gaming experience, whether you're a casual player or a professional one. There's something for everyone's need in this gaming laptop guide, with top selections that are currently available on Amazon. Go ahead, upgrade your gaming setup with our insights into the best gaming laptops in ₹50,000.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 250nits 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82K2028AIN

Take over digital realms with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor for relentless performance. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB GPU work together to deliver crisp visuals, so that you enjoy each second of gaming. In addition, a 512GB SSD ensures swift storage. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 4 laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, Alexa support - all encased in a sleek Onyx Grey design. At 2.32 kg, this laptop is a robust choice for gamers who want speed, precision, and style.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 250nits, 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful graphics Limited refresh rate Fast storage Moderate RAM

2. ZEBRONICS NBC 5S Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1255 Laptop (16 GB RAM 3200MHz/ 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD/Windows 11 Home) 15.6" 1080p,Dolby Atmos,Type C Port,Fingerprint Sensor, 38.5Wh Battery (Midnight Blue)

Looking for a gaming experience without compromise? Enter, the Zebronics NBC 5S laptop, supported by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor and 16GB 3200MHz RAM. The expansive 15.6-inch 1080p display and Dolby Atmos make your visual and audio experience even better. In addition, users get to enjoy swift data access with a 512GB M.2 SATA SSD. For those looking for quick re-entry and added security, there's a fingerprint sensor. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, has a Type-C port, and a 38.5Wh battery - making it an optimal choice for gamers.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS NBC 5S Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1255 Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i7 12th Gen

RAM: 16GB 3200MHz

Storage: 512GB M.2 SATA SSD

Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processing Limited battery Fingerprint sensor

3. MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN

The MSI Modern 14 laptop can be best described in three keywords - lightweight, trendy, and performance-packed. With this laptop, gamers can beat their competition effectively, all thanks to the Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U processor and 16GB RAM. The MSI Modern 14 laptop is equipped with a 36cm FHD 60Hz display. This way, buyers get a package of vivid visuals that come to life with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Love gaming on-the-go? You'll cherish this laptop, as it weighs just 1.4kg.

Specifications of MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop:

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Display: 36CM FHD 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processing with Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U Limited graphics power Lightweight design Standard refresh rate

Also read: Best gaming headphones: Crush your competition with our top 8 picks

4. ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 16" (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/FingerPrint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB342WS

Featuring an Intel Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen processor and 16GB RAM, the ASUS Vivobook 16 is for the relentless gamer who doesn't compromise. With its 16-inch FHD+ display, partake in immersive gaming environments. To make sure you don't waste time, the laptop is loaded with a 512GB SSD. Want a lightweight laptop that can work with your games? The ASUS Vivobook 16 weighs just 1.88kg and has a built-in fingerprint sensor, supported by Windows 11.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 16" (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin and Light Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 16-inch FHD+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient multi-tasking Graphics may disappoint Portable design Display is average

5. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 50W TGP, FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Silver, 2.29 kg), fb0146AX

Are you on the hunt for a laptop that is capable of making your gaming goals come true? Look no further. The HP Victus gaming laptop is designed especially for effective performance. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and features AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M graphics. With these specs and the 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, enjoy games in stunning visual clarity. With 8GB DDR4 RAM, a swift 512GB SSD, and a backlit keyboard, this laptop is among the top choices for gamers who want performance. This laptop by HP weighs 2.29 kg and is adorned in silver.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics: AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 50W TGP

Memory & storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Robust gaming performance Moderate RAM Vivid visuals Average portability

6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024W

Crafted with an Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen processor and a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, the ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop offers a powerful blend of speed and premium features. Featuring 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a potent 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050, it ensures a seamless gaming experience. Enhancing late-night gaming, the laptop boasts an RGB backlit keyboard and maintains a manageable weight of 2.30kg.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive processing power Heavier build Vivid visuals Limited storage

7. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11SC-1477IN

Partake in gaming brilliance with the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop. Powered by an Intel Core i5-11260H processor and a vibrant 40CM FHD 144Hz display, it guarantees an exceptional gaming experience. With 8GB RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, it ensures swift and responsive gameplay. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 is built to improve visuals. Weighing a mere 1.8kg, this stylish black laptop seamlessly blends portability with robust gaming prowess.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11260H

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB GDDR6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate Graphics limitation Rapid loading times Moderate weight

8. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr/Silver/1.70 kg), X1502ZA-EJ524WS

Elevate your computing experience with the ASUS Vivobook 15. Armed with an Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor and a vibrant 15.6-inxh FHD display, it is a powerful choice for gamers. The laptop boasts 8GB RAM, a swift 512GB SSD, and the convenience of Windows 11. Featuring a backlit keyboard, it's both trendy and functional, all packed in a sleek, lightweight design weighing just 1.70 kg.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited graphics Portable elegance Moderate battery life

Best 3 features for you

Product name Processor Backlit keyboard Operating system Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" AMD Ryzen 5 5500H Yes Windows 11 ZEBRONICS NBC 5S Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1255 Laptop Intel Core i7 1255 No Windows 11 Home MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U Intel Core i7-1255U Yes Windows 11 Home ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Yes Windows 11 HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Yes Windows 11 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen Yes Windows 11 MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H Intel Core i5-11260H Yes Windows 11 Home ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Yes Windows 11

Also read: Best tablets in India: Top 8 options worth considering

Best value for money

The ASUS Vivobook 16, with an Intel Core i3 processor, backlit keyboard, and Windows 11, provides exceptional value for budget-conscious gamers, delivering reliable performance and essential gaming features at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, backlit keyboard, and Windows 11, stands out as the best overall product, offering a perfect balance between gaming performance, design, and additional features.

How to find the right gaming laptops under ₹ 50,000

When seeking the right gaming laptop in this price range, consider crucial factors such as the processor for optimal gaming performance, the presence of a backlit keyboard for an enhanced gaming experience, and the operating system to ensure compatibility with gaming software. User reviews can provide insights into real-world performance. Additionally, evaluate the graphics capabilities, cooling systems, and upgrade options to align the laptop's specifications with your gaming preferences.

FAQs

Question : Can I play high-end games on these laptops?

Ans : Yes, these laptops are designed to handle a variety of games, but performance may vary. Check the system requirements for specific games.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for professional tasks?

Ans : Yes, these laptops offer a balance between gaming and professional tasks with their powerful processors.

Question : Do all laptops come with Windows 11 pre-installed?

Ans : No, make sure to check the product details, as some laptops may come with Windows 10, with the option to upgrade.

Question : Are backlit keyboards customisable?

Ans : Check the laptop specifications, as some models offer customisable RGB lighting for the backlit keyboard.

Question : Can I upgrade RAM and storage on these laptops?

Ans : Refer to the product specifications; some laptops provide upgrade options for RAM and storage.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!