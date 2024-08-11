When it comes to gaming, having the best gaming laptop can make all the difference. The best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh combine powerful processors, high-end graphics cards, and fast refresh rates to deliver a seamless, immersive experience. Whether you're diving into the latest AAA titles or enjoying competitive esports, these machines are designed to keep up with the most demanding games. From budget-friendly options that offer excellent value to premium models packed with cutting-edge features, there's a gaming laptop for every type of player.

Choosing the best gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh can be overwhelming with so many options available, but we've done the hard work for you. This guide highlights the top gaming laptops that excel in performance, build quality, and overall gaming experience. Whether you prioritise portability, graphics power, or battery life, our carefully selected picks ensure you find the perfect fit for your gaming needs. Get ready to elevate your gameplay with one of these outstanding gaming laptops.

1. Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/60Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, is a strong contender in the gaming laptop market. It offers 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast storage access. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making it a solid choice for gaming and media consumption. With a sleek design and a premium metal body, this laptop not only performs well but also looks stylish. The 4GB RTX 2050 graphics card provides an enhanced gaming experience, and its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensures fast internet speeds.

Specifications of Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 2050 Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Slightly heavier than other models Premium metal body with a sleek design

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers indicate a positive reception towards the value and performance of the notebook computer. There are also complaints regarding overheating.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a balance of performance and style, with a solid build and decent gaming capabilities.

2. Lenovo [Smartchoice] LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN

The Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop is specifically crafted for gamers seeking top-tier performance and durability. It is driven by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop showcases a 15.6-inch FHD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness, delivering sharp and dynamic visuals. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card ensures superior gaming performance. Moreover, the Lenovo AI Engine+ optimizes system functionality for an improved experience, while advanced cooling technology effectively manages heat during intense gaming activities.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 3050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display (144Hz) for smooth visuals Heavier than other models Advanced cooling system for better thermal management

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers have expressed satisfaction with its gaming performance, citing quick responsiveness and an enjoyable gaming experience. The build quality is also viewed positively. On the other hand, some buyers have raised concerns about battery performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you prioritise display quality and cooling efficiency, ensuring longer and smoother gaming sessions.

3. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H,4GB RTX 2050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Backlit KB,MSO,B&O,9ms Response time(Blue, 2.29 kg),fa1373TX/fa1227TX

If you're on the lookout for an affordable yet reliable gaming laptop, the HP Victus is a fantastic option. It features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast and efficient performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a quick 9ms response time, ensuring smooth and responsive visuals while you game. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU takes your gaming graphics to the next level. With its sleek design and B&O audio, this laptop is ideal for both gaming and enjoying multimedia content.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 2050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid B&O audio for superior sound quality Battery life may be insufficient for long gaming sessions Lightweight design

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers appreciate the laptop's gaming performance. They value its robust build and overall worth. Opinions on performance, audio quality, and display vary significantly.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers who need fast visuals and good sound quality in a sleek, portable package.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown: Up to 65% off on electronics such as tablets, laptops, and more

4. Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB, NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6,15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits,Backlit KB Orange,Win 11 + MSO'21,Dark Shadow Gray,2.65kg

The Dell G15-5530 is a robust gaming laptop that combines powerful hardware with a sleek design. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for both gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and crisp visuals. The NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics card ensures that you can handle demanding games with ease. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard, multiple connectivity options, and a durable build, making it a solid choice for serious gamers.

Specifications of Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB

Graphics: RTX 3050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1TB SSD for ample storage space Lower display brightness (250 nits) compared to competitors Backlit keyboard for enhanced gaming experience

What are buyers saying about this product?

This gaming laptop receives positive feedback from buyers for its performance, value, and graphics. Additionally, reviews on sound quality, build quality, and heat generation are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you need a powerful machine with ample storage and a responsive keyboard for immersive gaming.

5. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics 6GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6"(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop stands out as a great pick for gamers who want a solid blend of performance and value. It’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant and fluid visuals. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics card, it’s perfect for gaming and rendering tasks. Plus, it features upgradeable storage, a backlit keyboard, and a lightweight design, making it ideal for both gaming and everyday use.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 4050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable design Battery life may not be sufficient for extended gaming sessions High refresh rate (144Hz) display

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers like the aesthetics, value, and construction quality of the laptop. They highlight its appealing design, noting that the new Nitro logo is particularly eye-catching and the colour options have improved. However, there are varied opinions regarding the sound quality, display, and battery performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you prefer portability and upgrade potential in a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale (Aug) 2024: Up to 65% off on electronics, home appliances and more from top brands

6. [Smart Choice] Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 300nits 144Hz (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.32Kg), 82K20289IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an affordable gaming laptop that delivers impressive performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and 8GB of RAM. It features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring your games look smooth and vibrant. The NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB GPU adds to the gaming experience, while the clever thermal design keeps the laptop cool even during the most intense gameplay. With a backlit keyboard and Nahimic Audio, this laptop offers a well-rounded gaming experience at a price that won’t hurt your wallet.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 2050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced thermal design for better cooling Only 8GB RAM may limit multitasking performance High refresh rate (144Hz) for smooth gaming

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers are happy with the laptop's solid construction, display, and how well it performs. Many think it’s a great deal for the price. There are mixed reviews about the sound quality and heating.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you are looking for a budget-friendly option with decent performance and good cooling.

7. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin is a lightweight and portable gaming laptop that doesn’t compromise performance. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and 8GB RAM, providing solid performance for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay. The laptop features NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics, suitable for running most modern games at medium to high settings. With its thin and light design, backlit keyboard, and robust build, it’s a great choice for gamers on the go.

Specifications of MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel core i7

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: GTX1650

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable GTX 1650 graphics are less powerful compared to other models Solid performance with Intel Core i7 processor

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers are impressed with how well this laptop performs and its overall value. They’ve noted that it runs games and applications effortlessly. However, people seem to have mixed reviews about the cooling system and audio quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a powerful processor along with a lightweight and portable design.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Up to 65% off on laptops, smartwatches, speakers, refrigerators, TV, and more

8. ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), FX506HF-HN025W

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that can take a beating while still performing like a champ, check out the ASUS TUF F15. It's powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H, comes with 16GB of RAM, and has a speedy 512GB SSD, ensuring your games run smoothly. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate gives you sharp visuals that flow nicely. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB of VRAM amps up the graphics, and the tough design, backlit keyboard, and various ports make it super convenient. Plus, the battery life is solid, so you can game anywhere you want.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Graphics: RTX 2050

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and rugged design Limited to 4GB RTX 2050 GPU Comprehensive connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers are satisfied with the overall performance and quality of this gaming laptop. Nonetheless, a few customers have expressed concern regarding its RAM management capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a durable, high-performance laptop with a reliable display and ample connectivity options.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab up to 45% discount on work and gaming laptops

What are the key features to look for in a gaming laptop?

When choosing a gaming laptop, prioritise the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), as it's crucial for high-performance gaming. Also, consider the CPU, RAM (16GB or more), SSD storage, and a high-refresh-rate display (144Hz or higher). These elements ensure smooth gameplay, fast load times, and overall better gaming experiences.

What is the ideal budget for a good gaming laptop?

The cost of a gaming laptop varies, but for a good experience, expect to spend between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. In this range, you'll find laptops with mid-range GPUs, ample RAM, and fast SSDs, which are essential for playing most modern games smoothly.

Is it feasible to upgrade the gaming laptop's components?

Yes, many gaming laptops allow upgrades to RAM and storage. However, GPUs and CPUs are often soldered to the motherboard, making them non-upgradable. Always check the laptop's specifications and consult the manufacturer's guidelines to understand which components are user-upgradable.

Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹ 1 lakh

The ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop is an excellent choice for value under ₹1 lakh. It features an Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, delivering robust gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics ensure smooth, high-quality visuals. Its RGB backlit keyboard adds a touch of style.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 45% on the best gaming laptops including Asus, Lenovo, Dell & more

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹ 1 lakh

The Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop is the premier choice within the price range of ₹1 lakh. Equipped with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 4GB RTX 2050 graphics, along with a high-quality metal chassis, it offers outstanding performance, robustness, and an elegant design, catering perfectly to gamers seeking superior features.

Factors to consider before buying the best gaming laptop under ₹ 1 lakh

When buying the best gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh, consider the following factors to ensure you get the best performance and value for your money:

Graphics card (GPU): The GPU is critical for gaming performance. Look for a dedicated GPU like NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, RTX 2050, or RTX 3050, which are common in this price range. These GPUs handle modern games well, delivering smooth visuals and higher frame rates.

Processor (CPU): A powerful CPU ensures your laptop can handle gaming and multitasking. An Intel Core i5 (11th or 12th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 (5000 series) processor is ideal. These processors offer a good balance of performance and power efficiency.

Display: A high-refresh-rate display (144Hz or higher) with Full HD (1920x1080) resolution is crucial for an immersive gaming experience. It ensures smoother gameplay and better visuals, especially in fast-paced games.

Cooling system: Gaming laptops generate a lot of heat, so a good cooling system is essential to maintain performance. Check for laptops with advanced cooling solutions, like multiple fans and heat pipes, to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions.

Battery life: Gaming laptops typically have shorter battery life due to powerful hardware. However, look for laptops with decent battery life (at least 4-6 hours) if you plan to use it on the go.

Build quality: Consider the laptop's build quality, weight, and portability. A durable build with a manageable weight (under 2.5 kg) ensures that the laptop is easy to carry and can withstand daily use.

Keyboard and trackpad: A comfortable, responsive keyboard with good travel and backlighting is important for gaming. Some laptops also offer customizable RGB lighting and dedicated gaming keys.

Connectivity and ports: Ensure the laptop has a variety of ports, including USB Type-C, HDMI, and Ethernet, for connecting peripherals and external displays. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are also desirable for fast wireless connectivity.

Top 3 features of the best gaming laptops under ₹ 1 lakh

Best gaming laptops under ₹ 1 lakh Colour Screen size Features Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop Steel grey 15.6-inch HD Audio, Memory Card Slot, Numeric Keypad Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX Gaming Laptop Luna grey 15.6-inch 144 Hz display, Anti Glare Coating HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Blue 15.6-inch Anti Glare Screen, Micro Edge Display Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Dark shadow grey 15.6-inch 120 Hz display, Backlit Keyboard Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Black 15.6-inch 144Hz display, Backlit Keyboard Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H Shadow black 15.6-inch Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H Gaming Laptop Black 15.6-inch Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Thin, Built-in Microphone ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop Black 15.6-inch HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

Similar articles for you

Best gaming laptops under ₹70000 bring together performance and value, top 8 picks

Conquer virtual worlds and beat your opponents with gaming laptops under ₹80000 that redefine excellence

Best gaming laptops 2024: Top 8 high-performance picks for ultimate gaming experience and unmatched power

Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal screen size for a gaming laptop?

Ans : A 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display is ideal, offering a balance between portability and immersive gaming experience.

Question : How important is the refresh rate for gaming laptops?

Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 144Hz or more, provides smoother visuals, which is essential for fast-paced games.

Question : Is 8GB of RAM enough for gaming?

Ans : 8GB is the minimum, but 16GB is recommended for better multitasking and performance in modern games.

Question : Do gaming laptops have good battery life?

Ans : Gaming laptops typically have lower battery life, usually around 4-6 hours, due to powerful hardware.

Question : What is the best storage option for a gaming laptop?

Ans : An SSD (Solid State Drive) is preferred for faster load times and improved overall performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.