Best gaming laptops under ₹40000: Top 8 picks for unbeatable performance and latest processors for lag-free experience | Mint

Best gaming laptops are known for their powerful processors and smart features that enhance your gaming experience. But if you're on a budget, there's still a range of laptops that can deliver a solid gaming experience without breaking the bank. While they may not match high-end machines in raw power, these laptops are packed with features that make them ideal for casual gamers. With laptops sporting efficient processors, dedicated or integrated graphics, and fast SSD storage, it's possible to get a taste of immersive gaming.

In this guide, we’ll highlight the top gaming laptops that bring performance, style, and reliability, all within an affordable range. Whether you're new to gaming or a seasoned player looking for a budget-friendly option, our picks for the best gaming laptops under ₹40000 offer a balance between affordability and functionality.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6" FHD display enhances the gaming experience with sharp visuals. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, you get quick load times and ample storage. Weighing just 1.6kg, it's a lightweight option for gamers on the go. The backlit keyboard adds a premium touch, perfect for late-night gaming sessions. The laptop also includes Windows 11 and Office 2021, making it a versatile choice for both gaming and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Thin and light design makes it highly portable Integrated graphics may limit performance in high-end games Backlit keyboard for low-light gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the efficiency and affordability of the notebook computer. There are mixed reviews on battery longevity, build quality and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need a portable, budget-friendly gaming laptop with decent performance and a stylish design.

2. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU

If you're a casual gamer, the HP 15s is a great pick. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, giving you reliable performance for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers stunning visuals, and with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can easily juggle multiple tasks and access your files quickly. It also features built-in Alexa and dual speakers, so you can enjoy your games and shows without lifting a finger. Plus, its lightweight design and impressive battery life make it easy to take wherever you go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in Alexa for hands-free functionality No backlit keyboard FHD display enhances gaming visuals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are fond of the notebook computer's functionality and value. There is a divide in opinions about the build quality and battery longevity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for the convenience of hands-free controls and stylish and portable design.

3. Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

Designed for optimal gaming performance, the Acer Aspire Lite features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor alongside 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch Full HD display, with its slim bezels, provides clear and vibrant imagery, enhancing the gaming experience. This laptop is constructed with a lightweight metal body, ensuring both durability and ease of transport. The inclusion of a 512GB SSD allows for significant storage capacity and quick boot times, promoting smooth gameplay. Moreover, the generous touchpad and numeric keypad enhance comfort for users engaged in both work and gaming.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel core i3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Metal body adds durability Battery life might not last as long as some users would prefer 11th Gen Intel Core i3 offers reliable gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The notebook computer has garnered positive feedback from buyers who value its robust construction, cost-effectiveness, and high performance. There are differing opinions regarding the quality of the display and the device's speed.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a gaming laptop with solid performance at a budget-friendly price.

4. Dell [Smartchoice]15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/ 8GB + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15"(38 cm)FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Black/1.48kg

The Dell Smartchoice 15 is a great option for gamers who want a balance between performance and portability. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, this gaming laptop handles everyday gaming with ease. Its 15.6" FHD display ensures bright and detailed visuals, while the 512GB SSD guarantees fast load times. The spill-resistant keyboard and lightweight 1.48kg build make it an ideal companion for gaming on the go. Plus, the express charge feature means you can get back into the game quicker with an 80% charge in just one hour.

Specifications of Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel core i3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12th Gen Intel Core i3 ensures smooth gaming Limited RAM upgradeability Spill-resistant keyboard for added durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the performance, value, and display quality of this notebook. The opinions on its overall quality and battery life seem to be mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a lightweight, durable gaming laptop with decent performance, ideal for casual gaming and daily use.

5. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a stylish laptop, powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor. It can reach speeds of up to 4.4 GHz and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This configuration provides efficient performance and ample storage for games. The 14-inch Full HD display provides clear and sharp visuals, making it an excellent choice for gaming and entertainment. Additionally, it features a fingerprint reader for improved security and a 42 Whrs battery that offers up to 6 hours of usage.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

Screen size: 14 inches

Processor: Intel core i3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security Smaller screen size might not be ideal for immersive gaming Fast SSD for quick load times

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Vivobook is praised for its lightweight and compact design. However, the sound quality is not up to the mark and the overall build quality is average.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a portable gaming option with decent specs and added features like a fingerprint reader

6. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite is ideal for both gaming and productivity. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, offering a high level of performance. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, you can expect smooth multitasking and fast load times. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with ultra-slim bezels provides stunning visuals, while the metal body gives it a premium look. The laptop also features Nahimic Audio for immersive sound, making it a great option for gaming, streaming, and entertainment.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop

Screen size: 14 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 16 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Nahimic Audio enhances gaming and media experience The battery life, though decent, may drain faster during intensive multitasking Metal body gives it a premium, durable feel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of this laptop. However, there are varying opinions on the build quality and battery performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a well-balanced laptop for gaming and everyday tasks, with a premium build and enhanced sound quality.

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great pick for gaming and everyday use, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll experience fast boot times and seamless performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display gives you fantastic picture quality, and the Dolby Audio speakers make everything sound amazing. It also has a numeric keypad for added functionality. Plus, it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, so you can start using it right out of the box.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel core i3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality 256GB SSD might fill up quickly for gamers FHD anti-glare display ensures a comfortable viewing experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon are happy with the notebook's performance, sleek design, and lightweight. Opinions vary when it comes to battery life and speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop with great audio and display quality.

8. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin & Light Laptop, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Grey Green/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK323WS

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is ideal for users looking for a balance of portability and performance. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, this laptop efficiently handles everyday tasks and offers light gaming capabilities. The 14-inch Full HD display, equipped with an anti-glare coating, guarantees good visibility in bright environments. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers smooth performance and ample storage options. Additionally, the inclusion of Alexa allows for hands-free functionality.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

Screen size: 14 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alexa built-in for hands-free convenience The speakers could deliver better sound quality Lightweight and portable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the laptop’s performance and battery life. They mention the build quality as average and the lack of a backlit keyboard.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you’re after a lightweight, affordable laptop for everyday tasks and light gaming, with the added bonus of voice control via Alexa.

Are gaming laptops under ₹ 40000 suitable for other tasks?

Yes, the best gaming laptops under ₹40000 are versatile. They handle everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and multimedia consumption effectively. However, performance may vary with intensive applications, so consider your needs and choose a laptop with adequate RAM and a fast processor for smoother multitasking.

How important is the display quality in a gaming laptop under ₹ 40000?

The display quality is essential for a gaming laptop under ₹40,000. A Full HD resolution provides crisp and clear visuals. Adequate brightness and colour precision significantly elevate the gaming experience. Additionally, a higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz, can enhance gameplay smoothness, although it may be rare within this budget.

How does battery life affect gaming laptops under ₹ 40000?

Battery life in gaming laptops under ₹40000 can vary. While some models offer decent battery performance, heavy gaming typically drains power quickly. For optimal use, look for laptops with longer battery life for regular tasks, but be prepared to plug in for extended gaming sessions to avoid interruptions.

Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹ 40000:

The Acer Aspire Lite, featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, delivers impressive value with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing swift performance and ample storage. The 15.6" Full HD display showcases vibrant colours, and the lightweight metal body ensures both durability and portability. Its modern design and reasonable cost make it a commendable selection.

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹ 40000:

Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 excels in performance, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6" Full HD screen provides stunning clarity, and its portable design, along with the inclusion of Office 2021, adds significant value, establishing it as a premier choice.

Check out more options for the best gaming laptops under ₹40000:

Factors to consider before buying the best gaming laptops under ₹ 40000:

Processor: Look for at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 for smooth performance.

RAM: Aim for a minimum of 8GB for multitasking and gaming.

Storage: Choose a laptop with at least a 512GB SSD for faster load times.

Graphics: Integrated graphics are common; check if they meet your gaming needs.

Display: Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) for clear visuals.

Battery life: Consider laptops with decent battery life for longer gaming sessions.

Build Quality: Opt for a durable design, especially if you need portability.

Top 3 features of the best gaming laptop under ₹ 40000:

Best gaming laptop under ₹ 40000 Colour Operating System Special Feature Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Grey Windows 11 HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Silver Windows 11 Anti Glare, Dual Speakers, Built in Alexa, Multi Touch Gesture, Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop Steel grey Windows 11 Full HD Display, Metal Body Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop Black Windows 11 15 Month McAfee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop Blue Windows 11 Fingerprint Reader, Anti Glare Coating Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop Steel grey Windows 11 Portable, Reversible, Light Weight Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 Arctic grey Windows 11 FHD Display, 3 Month Game Pass ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023) AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Grey green Windows 11 Anti Glare Coating, Alexa Built-in

FAQs

Question : Is a dedicated graphics card necessary for gaming laptops under ₹40000?

Ans : While dedicated graphics cards enhance gaming performance, many laptops in this range use integrated graphics. They can handle casual gaming but might struggle with more demanding titles.

Question : Can I upgrade the RAM or storage in top gaming laptops?

Ans : Many top gaming laptops in this range allow RAM and storage upgrades. Check the laptop specifications and manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure you can upgrade components if needed.

Question : What is the typical weight of the best gaming laptop?

Ans : The best gaming laptops in this price range typically weigh between 1.5 to 2 kg. Lighter models offer better portability, while heavier ones might offer better cooling and performance features

Question : Are gaming laptops suitable for other tasks like programming or video editing?

Ans : Yes, these laptops can handle programming and basic video editing. Look for models with sufficient RAM and storage to ensure smooth multitasking and performance for various tasks.

