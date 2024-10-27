Gaming laptops have become increasingly popular among gamers and tech enthusiasts due to their powerful performance and portability. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best gaming laptops under 90000 available in India. These laptops offer high-speed processors, advanced graphics, and cutting-edge features to provide an exceptional gaming experience. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, these laptops are designed to meet your gaming needs without breaking the bank.

1. Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office' 21|15.6" (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop

The Dell Smartchoice G15 5510 Gaming Laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, delivering exceptional gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a durable design, this laptop is perfect for immersive gaming experiences.

Specifications of Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX:

11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage

Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity High-quality graphics Durable design

2. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics 6GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6"(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51

The Acer ANV15-51 Gaming Laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, delivering smooth and lag-free gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a sleek design, this laptop offers an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H:

Intel Core i5-11400H processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

512GB SSD storage

Sleek and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth gaming performance Limited storage capacity Sleek design Fast SSD storage

3. Lenovo [Smartchoice LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN

The Lenovo Smartchoice 82GS003UIN Gaming Laptop features an Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, delivering exceptional gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a stylish design, this laptop is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Lenovo [Smartchoice LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop:

Intel Core i5-12450HX processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

1TB SSD storage

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional gaming performance Slightly expensive Fast SSD storage Stylish design

4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/Windows 11/90WHr/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FA507NUR-LP082W

The ASUS FA507NUR-LP082W Gaming Laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, offering smooth and responsive gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a durable design, this laptop is ideal for gaming on the go.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

512GB SSD storage

Durable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth gaming performance Slightly outdated graphics card Durable design Responsive display

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15, Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHr/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W

The ASUS FA506NCR-HN054W Gaming Laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, delivering powerful gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a sleek design, this laptop offers an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15, Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch:

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

1TB HDD storage

Sleek and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful gaming performance No SSD storage Sleek design Ample storage capacity

6. HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax

The HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, offering reliable gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a backlit keyboard, this laptop is perfect for casual gaming.

Specifications of HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop:

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

512GB SSD storage

Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable gaming performance Slightly bulky design Fast SSD storage Backlit keyboard

7. Lenovo LOQ 2024 Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB Graphics/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV007GIN

The Lenovo 83DV007GIN Gaming Laptop features an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, delivering exceptional gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a lightweight design, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go gaming.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ 2024 Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6":

Intel Core i5-13450HX processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

1TB SSD storage

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional gaming performance Slightly expensive Fast SSD storage Lightweight design

8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win11/MSO/90WHrs Battery/Gray/2.20 Kg), FX577ZC-HN192WS

The ASUS FX577ZC-HN192WS Gaming Laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 2700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, offering reliable gaming performance. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a long-lasting battery, this laptop is perfect for everyday gaming.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz:

AMD Ryzen 7 2700H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics

15.6-inch FHD display

512GB SSD storage

Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable gaming performance Slightly outdated graphics card Fast SSD storage Long-lasting battery life

Top 3 features of the best gaming laptops under 90000:

Best gaming laptops under ₹ 90000 Processor Graphics Display Dell Smartchoice G15 5510 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD Acer ANV15-51 Intel Core i5-11400H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD Lenovo Smartchoice 82GS003UIN Intel Core i5-12450HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD ASUS FA507NUR-LP082W AMD Ryzen 5 5600H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 15.6-inch FHD ASUS FA506NCR-HN054W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 15.6-inch FHD HP Pavilion 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 4600H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 15.6-inch FHD Lenovo 83DV007GIN Intel Core i5-13450HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD ASUS FX577ZC-HN192WS AMD Ryzen 7 2700H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 15.6-inch FHD

Best value for money gaming laptops under ₹ 90000:

The Lenovo Smartchoice 82GS003UIN Gaming Laptop stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional gaming performance, fast SSD storage, and a stylish design.

Best overall gaming laptops under ₹ 90000:

The Dell Smartchoice G15 5510 Gaming Laptop offers the best value for money with its powerful performance, high-quality graphics, and durable design, making it a top choice for gamers on a budget

How to find the best gaming laptops under 90000 :

When choosing the perfect gaming laptop, consider factors such as the processor, graphics, display, storage capacity, and design. Assess the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your gaming needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of gaming laptops under 90000?

Ans : Gaming laptops under 90000 typically range from 60000 to 90000 rupees, depending on the brand, specifications, and features.

Question : Are gaming laptops under 90000 suitable for high-end gaming?

Ans : Yes, gaming laptops under 90000 offer high-end gaming performance with advanced processors and graphics, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Question : Do gaming laptops under 90000 have backlit keyboards?

Ans : Many gaming laptops under 90000 come with backlit keyboards, offering enhanced visibility and aesthetics during gaming sessions.

Question : Can gaming laptops under 90000 handle multitasking and productivity tasks?

Ans : Yes, gaming laptops under 90000 are equipped to handle multitasking and productivity tasks, making them versatile for both gaming and work.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.