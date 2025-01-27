Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best gaming monitor in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, visuals, and value for every gamer’s needs

Best gaming monitor in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, visuals, and value for every gamer’s needs

Bharat Sharma

Check out the best gaming monitors in 2025, featuring top choices for performance, stunning visuals, and great value for gamers.

The top 10 gaming monitors of 2025, offering the best performance, stunning visuals, and unbeatable value for gamers.
Our Picks Best overall product Best value for money

Our Picks

Choosing the right gaming monitor can completely transform your gaming experience. In 2025, the best gaming monitors offer an unbeatable combination of performance, visual quality, and value, giving players a significant advantage.

A high-quality display with sharp resolution, smooth refresh rates, and vivid colours can immerse you in your favourite titles like never before. It doesn’t matter if you’re into fast-paced shooters, expansive RPGs, or competitive esports, the right monitor ensures you never miss a detail. Gamers know that a laggy screen or poor colour reproduction can ruin a game, making it crucial to invest in top-tier displays.

The monitors in this list have been carefully selected for their exceptional performance and reliability, offering gamers the tools they need to get ahead. In 2025, these monitors are setting the standard for what every serious gamer wants: performance, value, and a visually stunning experience.

The Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8-inch monitor is one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, offering a dynamic gaming experience. Its AMD FreeSync Premium and 180Hz refresh rate ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay, while the 0.5ms response time guarantees lightning-fast reactions. The Full HD IPS panel delivers crisp visuals, making every game look stunning. With HDR 10 support, built-in stereo speakers, and multiple ports, this monitor is perfect for serious gamers who demand performance and quality.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch IPS Full HD
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Ports
2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

Reasons to buy

Excellent refresh rate for competitive gaming

Vibrant colours and sharp visuals

Reasons to avoid

Audio quality from speakers could be better

Limited screen size for some setups

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Freesync Premium I 0.5 MS Response, 180 Hz Refresh Rate I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP I Stereo Speakers I HDR 10 I Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Perfect for fast-paced games, colours pop, and the 180Hz refresh rate gives me an edge in every match.

Why choose this product?

If you want a monitor that combines speed and visuals, this Acer model nails both for the price.

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 27-inch monitor may be considered one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, designed to offer a premium gaming experience. With its 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, it ensures ultra-smooth gameplay, perfect for competitive gaming. The WQHD resolution (2560x1440) combined with HDR10 support and a DCI-P3 95% colour gamut brings vibrant, accurate visuals. Plus, with built-in stereo speakers and eye care features, this monitor balances performance and comfort for gamers who demand the best.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS WQHD (2560x1440)
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Colour
Gamut: DCI-P3 95%

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals with WQHD resolution

Ultra-fast refresh rate for smooth gaming

Reasons to avoid

Audio from speakers isn’t very loud

Screen size may be large for smaller desks

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Great colour accuracy and smooth gaming experience, perfect for fast-paced shooters and high-level gameplay.

Why choose this product? With its fast refresh rate and rich colours, it’s ideal for serious gamers wanting a competitive edge.

The MSI G255F 24.5-inch gaming monitor may be called one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, offering fast performance and stunning visuals. Its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay, ideal for competitive gamers. The FHD resolution and 99% sRGB colour gamut deliver vivid, accurate visuals, making every game look sharp and vibrant. With Adaptive-Sync technology, it eliminates screen tearing, giving you a fluid gaming experience that keeps you ahead of the competition.

Specifications

Display
24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080)
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB

Reasons to buy

Superb refresh rate for competitive play

Vibrant colours with 99% sRGB gamut

Reasons to avoid

Built-in speakers are not powerful enough

Smaller screen size compared to others

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Perfect for esports and fast-paced shooters, the colours are crisp, and the refresh rate is a game-changer.

Why choose this product? Affordable yet high-performing, the MSI G255F offers the speed and visuals needed for competitive gaming.

Also read: Best desktop monitors: Top 10 options with stunning display and features for your home office setup

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 25-inch monitor stands out as one of the best gaming monitors in 2025. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, it guarantees ultra-smooth gameplay, which is essential for fast-action gaming. The 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage provide stunningly accurate visuals, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in every game. Its adjustable stand offers comfort, and AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing for seamless, lag-free performance.

Specifications

Display
25-inch FHD (1920x1080)
Refresh Rate
240 Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3

Reasons to buy

240Hz refresh rate for fast gameplay

Excellent colour accuracy for visuals

Reasons to avoid

Built-in speakers could be louder

No USB ports for peripherals

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fantastic monitor for fast-paced games. The colours are vibrant, and the high refresh rate keeps me ahead!

Why choose this product? Fast refresh rate and high colour accuracy make it perfect for competitive gamers looking for top performance.

The LG Ultragear 34-inch curved gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, offering a panoramic QHD resolution (3440 x 1440) for a more immersive gaming experience. With a 160Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, it ensures smooth, responsive gameplay. The 99% sRGB colour accuracy and HDR10 support bring vibrant, true-to-life visuals, while AMD FreeSync Premium reduces screen tearing. Its height-adjustable stand and built-in speakers add convenience, making it a top choice for gamers.

Specifications

Display
34-inch 21:9 Curved QHD (3440x1440)
Refresh Rate
160 Hz
Response Time
5 ms
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB

Reasons to buy

Immersive curved display with QHD resolution

Excellent colour accuracy and HDR support

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for smaller desks

Built-in speakers are basic

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fantastic curved monitor with rich colours and smooth gameplay. The 21:9 ratio is perfect for immersive experiences.

Why choose this product? Ultra-wide QHD resolution and 160Hz refresh rate deliver stunning visuals and fluid gameplay, perfect for serious gamers.

Also read: Monitor buying guide: Check out our top tips for choosing the perfect screen in India

The Lenovo Legion 27-inch gaming monitor offers one of the best gaming monitor experiences in 2025 with its impressive 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, ensuring a smooth, lag-free gaming session. It supports both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, reducing screen tearing and providing seamless gameplay. The 99% sRGB colour gamut ensures vibrant, accurate visuals, while the height-adjustable stand offers comfort during long gaming sessions. Built-in speakers complete the setup for an immersive experience.

Specifications

Display
27-inch FHD (1920x1080)
Refresh Rate
240 Hz
Response Time
0.5 ms
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB

Reasons to buy

240Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games

Excellent colour accuracy with 99% sRGB

Reasons to avoid

Speakers could lack bass and depth

Large screen may be overwhelming on smaller desks

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync & NVDIA G-Sync , 99%sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B6GAC1IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Perfect for high-speed games, the colours pop, and performance is flawless—ideal for competitive gaming!

Why choose this product? 240Hz refresh rate and excellent colour reproduction make this monitor a standout for competitive and casual gaming alike.

The MSI 23.6-inch curved gaming monitor stands as one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, designed to give gamers an immersive, fluid experience. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it delivers ultra-fast performance for competitive play. The 1500R curvature creates a more natural, panoramic field of view, while Adaptive Sync technology ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Ideal for both casual and serious gamers, this monitor excels in performance and immersion at an affordable price.

Specifications

Display
23.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) VA Panel
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
1 ms
Curvature
1500R

Reasons to buy

Ultra-fast 180Hz refresh rate for smooth play

Great value for a curved, high-performance monitor

Reasons to avoid

Limited size may not suit all desk setups

Audio quality from speakers could be improved

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

MSI G2422C 23.6 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 1920 x 1080 VA Panel, 180Hz / 1ms, Adaptive Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Perfect for fast shooters, the curve offers great immersion, and the 180Hz refresh rate keeps things smooth.

Why choose this product? Affordable, fast, and immersive, this monitor offers great performance for gamers who want smooth gameplay without breaking the bank.

Also read: Best monitors for work: Top 10 options to upgrade your work desk for seamless multitasking

The LG Ultragear 32-inch curved gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, offering immersive visuals and responsive gameplay. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, every action is fluid and precise. The 1000R curvature wraps around your field of view for an enhanced gaming experience, while the QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) delivers sharp, vibrant images. AMD FreeSync and HDR10 ensure smooth, tear-free gameplay, making it ideal for competitive gamers.

Specifications

Display
32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440)
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
1 ms
Curvature
1000R

Reasons to buy

Immersive 1000R curve for better focus

High refresh rate for competitive play

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for smaller desks

Built-in speakers lack power

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fantastic value for a curved monitor with incredible colour accuracy and speed—perfect for competitive and immersive gaming.

Why choose this product? The large curved screen and fast refresh rate offer an exceptional gaming experience, especially for competitive gaming.

The MSI 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is a standout choice for 2025, combining fast performance and exceptional visuals. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it ensures smooth, lag-free gaming, perfect for competitive play. The 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR 400 support deliver vibrant, true-to-life visuals. G-SYNC compatibility eliminates screen tearing, while Type-C PD 65W provides power and connectivity. This monitor is ideal for gamers who demand both speed and visual excellence.

Specifications

Display
27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) Rapid IPS
Refresh Rate
240 Hz
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Colour Gamut
98% DCI-P3

Reasons to buy

Excellent refresh rate for competitive gaming

Wide colour gamut for stunning visuals

Reasons to avoid

No built-in speakers for audio

Type-C PD might not be necessary for all users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

MSI G274QPX 27 Inch 2K WQHD Gaming Monitor - 2560 x 1440 Rapid IPS Panel, 240 Hz / 1ms GtG, 98% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, HDR 400, Type-C PD 65W, G-SYNC Compatible - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Perfect for fast-paced games, the colour accuracy is great, and the refresh rate makes a huge difference in gameplay.

Why choose this product? 240Hz refresh rate and 98% DCI-P3 make it perfect for gamers who need speed and vibrant, high-quality visuals.

Also read: Best computer monitors: Top 10 models for professionals to increase productivity

The Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch monitor is one of the best gaming monitors in 2025, designed for immersive, fast-paced gaming. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time, it delivers smooth, fluid gameplay, ensuring no lag during critical moments. The QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) offers sharp and vibrant visuals, while AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing. Its adjustable stand provides comfort, and the various ports make connectivity simple for all your gaming needs.

Specifications

Display
32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
Response Time
1ms (GTG)
Ports
DP, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate for smooth gameplay

Adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort

Reasons to avoid

No built-in speakers, requires external audio

Large size might not fit all desks

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming IPS Flat Monitor 80 cm (32) QHD (2,560 x 1,440), 180 Hz, 1ms(GTG), AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Headphone Jack, Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Adjust Stand, (LS32DG500EWXXL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Perfect for gaming. The 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make a noticeable difference in fast-paced games.

Why choose this product? With its fast performance and sharp visuals, this monitor offers an exceptional gaming experience for all levels of play.

What makes the best gaming monitor in 2025 stand out?

The best gaming monitors in 2025 offer features like high refresh rates (240Hz or higher), low response times (1ms), and adaptive sync technology (AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC). These features provide ultra-smooth gameplay, eliminate screen tearing, and deliver sharper, more immersive visuals, especially in fast-paced games.

How important is colour accuracy in choosing a gaming monitor?

Colour accuracy is essential for immersive gaming experiences. A high colour gamut, like 98% DCI-P3 or 99% sRGB, ensures vibrant and true-to-life visuals. For competitive gamers, it helps with visual clarity in games that demand attention to detail. Monitors with great colour accuracy allow you to see more and react faster.

What role does refresh rate play in selecting the best gaming monitor?

A high refresh rate, such as 240Hz, is crucial for fluid, lag-free gaming. It helps reduce motion blur, making fast action clearer. Competitive gamers particularly benefit, as faster refresh rates allow for quicker reaction times and smoother gameplay. The higher the refresh rate, the better the gaming experience.

How does screen size affect gaming performance on monitors in 2025?

Screen size impacts immersion and visibility. Larger monitors, like 32 inches, create a more enveloping experience, allowing for better field-of-view in immersive games. However, smaller screens are often more suitable for fast-paced competitive games where every millisecond counts. Consider the desk space and your gaming preferences when choosing size.

Factors to consider when buying a new gaming monitor

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (e.g., 240Hz) ensure smoother gameplay, especially for fast-paced, competitive games.

Response time: A lower response time (1ms) reduces motion blur, offering clearer visuals during intense action.

Resolution: Opt for higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K for sharper, more detailed images.

Size and curvature: Larger, curved screens enhance immersion, but ensure it fits your desk and gaming needs.

Adaptive sync: Technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync eliminate screen tearing for smoother visuals.

Colour accuracy: High colour gamuts (99% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3) improve visual clarity and vibrancy for better immersion.

Top 3 features of the best gaming monitors in 2025

Best monitors in 2025

Product features

Ideal for

Buy if

Acer Nitro VG240Y M323.8" Full HD, 180Hz, 0.5ms, FreeSync, HDR10, Stereo Speakers, 2 x HDMI, 1 x DPBudget-conscious gamers, casual playersYou want an affordable, fast monitor for casual gaming
Acer Nitro VG271U M327" WQHD, 180Hz, 0.5ms, DCI-P3 95%, HDR10, Eye Care, Stereo Speakers, 2 x HDMI, 1 x DPCompetitive gamers, content creatorsYou need a larger display with vibrant colours and fast refresh rates
MSI G255F24.5" FHD, 180Hz, 1ms, 99% sRGB, Adaptive Sync, DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0bFPS gamers, esports enthusiastsYou need a responsive, colour-accurate monitor for competitive gaming
Lenovo Legion-R25f-3025" FHD, 240Hz, 0.5ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, Adjustable Stand, SpeakersCompetitive gamers, fast-action titlesYou prefer a fast, ergonomic monitor with great colour accuracy
LG Ultragear 34GP63A34" Curved, QHD, 160Hz, 5ms, FreeSync, HDR10, 99% sRGB, Adjustable Stand, DP, HDMIImmersive gamers, multitaskersYou want ultra-wide, immersive gameplay with superb colour and clarity
Lenovo Legion R27fc-3027" FHD, 240Hz, 0.5ms, FreeSync & G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Adjustable Stand, SpeakersCompetitive gamers, fast-paced titlesYou need ultra-fast performance and excellent colour accuracy for gaming
MSI G2422C23.6" FHD, 180Hz, 1ms, 1500R Curvature, Adaptive Sync, DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0bCasual gamers, immersive experiencesYou prefer a curved screen for an immersive experience in a compact size
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC32" QHD, 180Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, HDR10, VESA Certified, 3-Side Borderless, DP, HDMICasual to competitive gamers, content creatorsYou want a large, fast, immersive screen with superb colour and clarity
MSI G274QPX27" 2K WQHD, 240Hz, 1ms, 98% DCI-P3, HDR 400, G-Sync, Type-C PD 65WCompetitive gamers, content creatorsYou need top-tier performance and vivid colour for both gaming and creative work
Samsung Odyssey G532" QHD, 180Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, Adjustable Stand, HDMI, DP, Headphone JackGamers seeking large displays with smooth performanceYou want smooth, responsive gameplay with a large screen for immersive experiences

FAQs

Question : What is the best refresh rate for a gaming monitor?

Ans : A 144Hz or higher refresh rate is ideal for smooth gameplay, reducing motion blur and offering a competitive edge.

Question : What is the ideal screen size for gaming?

Ans : Screen size depends on preference, but 27 inches is commonly ideal for a balance between immersion and desk space.

Question : Do I need a 4K gaming monitor?

Ans : A 4K monitor offers stunning visuals, but for competitive gaming, 1080p or 1440p with higher refresh rates is recommended.

Question : What is G-Sync and FreeSync?

Ans : G-Sync (NVIDIA) and FreeSync (AMD) eliminate screen tearing by synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate.

Question : What panel type is best for gaming?

Ans : IPS panels provide excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, while TN panels offer faster response times at a lower price.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
